Investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) have had to endure a beating over the past several months, and even the world's largest gold producer, Newmont (NYSE:NEM), has not been spared from the selling pressure. This can be attributed to weaker metals prices and despondency in the sector, with gold (GLD) battling at the important $1,800/oz. However, while the softness has been frustrating, it's also created opportunity. This is because the most recent sell-off has left Newmont trading at ~15x FY2022 earnings estimates and paying a 3.80% dividend yield, a nearly 50% higher yield than the average million-ounce gold producer. Given Newmont's focus on climate and technology and industry-leading reserve base, I see this pullback to $57.50 as a buying opportunity.

Newmont released its Q2 results in late July and reported quarterly production of ~1.43 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,035/oz. The company produced another ~303,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], which translated to a total production of ~1.73 million ounces. Notably, the costs on its GEO profile were much lower at $886/oz, and the company continues to endure extra COVID-19 costs and disruptions, which have weighed on operations. Despite the continued headwinds, NEM posted higher total production (~1.73 million ounces vs. ~1.70 million ounces) vs. Q2 2019, prior to COVID-19 related headwinds. Meanwhile, revenue soared by more than 580% on a two-year basis ($0.83 vs. $0.12), helped by higher metals prices. Let's take a closer look at the company below:

The sharp increase in GEO production can be attributed to Penasquito, the mammoth-sized Mexican mine acquired in the Goldcorp (GG) acquisition. Newmont is confident that it can extend the mine life on this asset into the 2040s, with this world-class mine expected to support Newmont's production profile for at least another two decades. Meanwhile, the company is likely to make a positive production decision on Yanacocha Sulfides by year-end. This would extend the mine life on this asset into the 2040s as well. Assuming a positive construction decision, the asset is projected to produce ~500,000 GEOs per annum for its first five years at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of approximately $750/oz. These two projects represent a fraction of Newmont's massive development pipeline, giving investors confidence that Newmont does not need M&A to maintain the current production profile.

In addition to these two projects, Newmont will also benefit from its equity interest in Pueblo Viejo as this mine increases its production profile and extends its mine life. Elsewhere, Newmont just approved Ahafo North. Ahafo North, which is separate from its massive Ahafo Mine (800,000 ounces at $800/oz costs), has a projected 13-year mine life and is expected to produce ~300,000 ounces per annum at industry-leading costs of $650/oz in its first five years. Looking further into the future, there are opportunities at Long Canyon Phase II in the Nevada Gold Mines Joint Venture, Apensu Underground at Ahafo, Oberon at Tanami, and Akyem Underground (Ghana).

It's worth noting that, while Newmont does not have to do any acquisitions to bolster its production profile, it is finally in a position where it can complete meaningful acquisitions without any share dilution. This is because the company is sitting on over $3.3 billion in cash, has reduced its debt to barely $5 billion, and generated over $3.6 billion in free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis despite COVID-19 impacts on the portfolio. This allows Newmont the flexibility to make small acquisitions (like its recent GT Gold acquisition) for cash without putting any real dent in the company's balance sheet. So, investors get the upside (reserves, production, cash flow) of small bolt-on acquisitions without any of the negatives of share dilution that we've seen in the past.

Understandably, some investors might have been disappointed by the most recent results, with AISC margins coming in a little lower than expected at $905/oz and likely to dip on a year-over-year basis, given that they're lapping tough comps in Q3 2020 ($973/oz). However, the tough quarter of year-over-year comps ahead (Q3 2021) looks to be more than priced in at the current share price, with Newmont trading at ~15x FY2022 estimates of $3.81. Besides, if we look out to the future, it's clear that Newmont should see meaningful margin expansion over the next few years, and this margin expansion is not reliant on higher gold prices.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart below, we can see that Newmont's AISC margins more than doubled from FY2018 to FY2020, increasing from $351/oz to $730/oz. Looking ahead to FY2021, Newmont is expected to post further growth in AISC margins, with expectations of $820/oz based on AISC of $980/oz this year. So, while the Q3 2021 margins should dip, this hasn't affected the full-year results. Most importantly, though, AISC margins are expected to improve to $950/oz in FY2024, based on guidance that costs will drop 12% to $850/oz in FY2024 relative to current levels. This is based on higher-margin projects and reduced capex, with FY2022 and FY2023 being two very high capex years for the company and production set to increase more than 5% in the same period.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look ahead to FY2025 and assume only a 4% increase in the gold price over the next 4 years, which I would argue is very conservative, Newmont's AISC margins will increase to $1,025/oz, translating to ~55% AISC margins. There is no reason that a high-margin company with a clean balance sheet and visibility into 10+ years of similar production at slightly lower costs should trade at a massive discount to the average S&P 500 company. Obviously, some discount is fair due to Newmont's lack of pricing power in a cyclical business. Having said that, an earnings multiple of 15 looks far too cheap for this business. Let's look at the earnings trend:

As shown above, Newmont reported triple-digit growth in annual EPS last year ($2.66 vs. $1.32) and is expected to post annual EPS of up to $3.57 this year. This would translate to 34% growth in annual EPS and push the company's compound annual EPS growth rate up to ~18.4% vs. FY2014 levels. While Newmont is not expected to see meaningful growth in annual EPS in FY2022 and FY2023 based on current estimates of $3.81 and $3.86, respectively, the company would still maintain a compound annual EPS growth rate above 15%, which is exceptional. Notably, this annual EPS growth does not require a $1,900/oz or $2,000/oz gold price, so investors do not have to bank on higher gold prices for steady annual earnings per share growth.

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that names like Barrick Gold (GOLD) continue to trade well below their prior cycle highs, which can impede upside, given that there are lots of shareholders sitting at losses. This is because many shareholders that bought either last year or between 2005-2012 that didn't sell have held the stock for years, and some are anxious to liquidate into rallies. The overhead supply can lead to choppier rallies and is one reason I prefer to buy stocks within 20% of all their all-time highs, given that they have less supply to chew through on future rally attempts.

Conversely, Newmont is one of the only gold producers that is sitting right at a multi-decade resistance level that actually made new a new high vs. its 2011 peak, showing that it is a leader and much stronger than Barrick. As the saying goes, "the larger the base, the higher in space", and if Newmont can get back above $61.50 on a yearly closing basis, this would translate to a new all-time high yearly close. The technical target for this breakout, if it's achieved, is just above $100.00, with the more conservative target being a new all-time high of $84.00, above the high made in 1987. As the chart below shows, Newmont is currently pulling back to "back-test" its 30+ year downtrend line and its multi-decade resistance level, so this correction has not hurt the bigger picture. It's important to note that the medium-term and long-term $84.00 and $100.00 targets are contingent on a yearly close above $61.50.

While some investors will chalk technical analysis up to voodoo, which is fine, Newmont's added bonus is that investors are being paid to wait for a potential breakout. This is because Newmont currently pays a dividend yield of ~3.80% at a share price of $57.50, which is 50% higher than the average million-ounce gold producer, and nearly triple the dividend yield of the S&P 500 (SPY) at 1.29%. It's important to note that this dividend yield is based on the low end of Newmont's $2.20 - $2.80 annual dividend per share assumption based on the current gold price range.

If Newmont increases its dividend to the middle of this range ($2.50), which would not be surprising by H2 2022 once COVID-19 headwinds are in the rear-view mirror, the yield on cost would jump to ~4.35% at today's prices. Ultimately, I believe it's possible the company could pay a dividend of $2.65 per annum by H1 2023 once the high-capex 2022 year is behind them, translating to a forward yield of ~4.65% from current levels. The chart below shows how Newmont (pink bar) stacks up to the average yield of million-ounce gold producers (yellow bars) and the S&P 500 (blue bars).

Newmont is a shining star in a market where it's difficult to find yield at a reasonable price, trading at ~15x FY2022 earnings estimates and paying one of the highest dividend yields among S&P 500 companies. Obviously, the gold price is a wild card, but at the current valuation and with the sector so hated, the risks look to be more than priced into the stock. In fact, I see a fair value 33% higher at $76.20 per share, with a higher total return when including a 3.80% - 4.50% dividend yield over the next two years, assuming a small raise in FY2022. In summary, Newmont continues to look like an attractive bet for value investors, and I plan to continue to build a position at $57.50 or lower.