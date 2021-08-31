FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

This article will discuss the recent activist involvement of Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) and how the stock still looks attractive from a valuation and near-term catalyst standpoint.

More recent activist involvement can be attributed to Glenview Capital and Icahn Enterprises. Glenview first took a position in Q4 of 2018, ultimately filing a 13D on July 27, 2020. The top owners of this company are a "who's who" of activist or "suggestivist" investors. If the company does not focus itself and act decisively, top shareholders will be forced to take a tougher stance and push for value creation.

The stock is still relatively unloved and has been rangebound for almost five years, but is trading near 52-weeks highs of $32 per share. Shares currently trade at $29.11. The CEO, Joseph Papa, is quoted as saying, Bausch is the "turnaround opportunity of a lifetime." Let's see if an opportunity still exists with activist still circling the company.

Opportunity

Bausch, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceutical, is a global healthcare company that manufacturers and develops pharmaceutical, dentistry, and over-the-counter products. Bausch has had an interesting history. The stock price was trading over $250 per share in August of 2015, when it was the flagship holding for a major hedge fund -- before ultimately cratering below $10. One of the triggers of the decline was a note by Andrew Left (activist short-seller) that labeled Valeant a "pharmaceutical Enron."

Fast forward to today and the company trades at $29 and is in turnaround mode. Valeant changed the name to Bausch in 2018 trying to put its past behind. The turnaround has taken longer than expected, which is why the market is apprehensive in giving the company and management the benefit of the doubt in unlocking shareholder value.

The company has a number of high-quality products and business segments that are not being realized by the market. After activist pressure, the company is set to spin-off and/or sell portions to help realize shareholder value.

In our opinion, the catalyst event of just one spin-off could act as a snowball of share price repricing as the market starts to realize the true intrinsic value of Bausch. Another well-known investor, Francis Chou, highlighted the company and its potential catalysts in unlocking shareholder value.

Chairman and CEO Joseph Papa said, "We've looked at the value of our pure health companies like Alcon and Cooper and believe that Bausch + Lomb would compare very favorably when investors have an opportunity to make a judgment about the relative value of the stand-alone business". Comparables like Cooper Companies and Alcon Inc. are currently trading between 18 and 20 times EBITDA. If Bausch + Lomb trades at similar multiples as a stand-alone company, the total value of Bausch Health using sum-of-the-parts method, net of debt, should be worth north of $35 per share, as an inference. For a long time we have felt that Bausch was undervalued, but the investors were not giving credit that management has done a good job in running the operations, selling non-core assets, as well as de-leveraging its balance sheet. They felt the process was too slow, we hope the spin-off of Bausch + Lomb unit will be the catalyst that is needed for investors to price the company closer to its intrinsic value.

- Francis Chou Letter

Valuation

On a sum-of-the-parts valuation the company appears to be undervalued. Regardless, on a stand-alone basis, the company appears undervalued even without the imminent value catalysts through spin-offs.

In the United States, the average value of EV/EBITDA in the health and pharmaceuticals sector as of 2020 was a multiple of approximately 17.7x. Using just a 10x EV/EBITDA to be conservative based on adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 billion would generate a share price of $36 -- 15x would be closer to $63 per share.

Justin Dopierala, DOMO Capital, does a great job of breaking down the SOTP analysis -- showing possible share price of $73.18.

Investor Takeaway

With activist pressure, we believe spinoffs are imminent in helping to reprice shares of Bausch. If management does not act as expected, activist pressure will build to unlock shareholder value. Based on valuation, we could see shares trade between $36 ((EV/EBITDA)) and $73 (SOTP) in the coming months.

At the end of the day, execution is of utmost importance. There are a number of ways to take advantage of the potential long-term return:

1) Long Stock – Scale in at current levels. We usually start with 1-2% positions and could scale upward of 5% (or more). We are not averse to owning a concentrated position if the investment thesis and long-term investment thesis still exists.

2) Options – Buying Long OTM Calls could be an inexpensive way to participate in the long-term potential as well. OTM 35 calls look fairly attractive at these levels.

3) Pairs Trade – In addition to going long Bausch, you could pair your long position with shorting other names in the industry such as Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), or Sanofi (SNY). A sector ETF like iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) or VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) could be used as well.

***If the stock goes up?

If a position gains a considerable amount in short order (i.e. 50-100%), we could look to sell upward of half of the position. At this point, we monitor the company prospects and valuation more closely and start to make the determination to hold or sell the entire position (usually a factor of valuation and/or whether better opportunities exist). Otherwise we will hold the position until a better opportunity exists.

***If the stock goes down?

If the stock continues to go down significantly, we will revisit our analysis of the business.

If the company fundamentals start to deteriorate and we were wrong about the business, it is imperative that we realize we were wrong and sell the position if the business has not stabilized or improved.

