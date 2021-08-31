alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) looks to be deeply undervalued. In my first article, I outlined my initial investment thesis, and why I believe the stock is worth at least $7-9/share.

In this follow-up article, I'm taking a deeper dive into one of the largest positions in my portfolio.

HALL looks like a wonderful investment right now because I estimate the stock has over 100% upside. This article was written to help both you and me to get a better understanding of this company.

A couple of points I'll address in this article:

Quality of HALL's investment portfolio Does HALL have a low-cost competitive advantage? Value of HALL's Specialty Commercial segment Should management shut down the Personal segment and Standard Commercial segment?

If you like this article, and you appreciate articles written by investors with skin in the game, be sure to hit the Follow button. If you have any questions, feedback or ideas, be sure to comment below. Thank you, and hope you enjoy.

Why this Opportunity Exists

How has this stock flown under the radar for so long when there's over 100% upside?

There are a couple of reasons.

It's tough to see the value

This is a microcap company - big funds can't buy this

There's hardly any analyst coverage

And investors are probably avoiding HALL after the Binding Auto blowup

HALL looks ugly after the recent insurance line blowup, it takes a little digging to understand the opportunity, and many skilled investment managers who would buy HALL are priced out because HALL's market cap is only $75M.

All of these factors come together to leave a great opportunity for retail investors like you and me.

HALL's Not-so-Bad Investment Portfolio

HALL seems to have a decent investment portfolio.

Insurance can be a wonderful industry for business owners because insurers make money on the premiums, then the premiums can make more money. Since insurers collect and hold premiums while they wait to cover losses, insurers can invest premiums in short-duration investments to earn a small yield while they wait to pay out claims.

This is why Warren Buffett was so big on investing in the insurance industry.

HALL has historically averaged around 3% on their investments (aka float):

Source

3% doesn't sound like much, but when you consider that they need to have that money readily available, most of their money is in cash or short-duration fixed-income investments. With interest rates so low + only being able to invest in generally very safe assets - 3% investment returns aren't too bad.

There are obviously companies who do better at investing the insurance float (Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)), but HALL isn't doing too bad.

The extra 3% income they make from investments goes right to net income, which helps to negate the company's profit margins from their abysmal combined ratio.

Stacking Up Cash

Something that I also found pretty interesting - management has moved a huge portion of their portfolio to cash to prepare for interest rate increases:

Source

I don't know where interest rates are headed, but it seems like the responsible thing for the company to prepare for rising interest rates, given that interest rates are lower than they've ever been in practically all recorded history. It seems like a good idea to move towards cash, but again, I don't predict interest rates, so I don't know.

Based on the company's allocation, I would say there's a good chance they can continue seeing strong investment income, which adds to profitability. With interest rate increases - they could start seeing higher than 3% returns on their investment portfolio.

If you look at the company's equities/(fixed income + cash), they have a ratio of only .07. That means they have really low exposure to equities. This makes their portfolio very conservative, but hopefully, they can still make strong long-term returns.

"Competitive Advantage" from Low Expense Ratio

Management claims that the company's low expense ratio gives the company a competitive advantage. They're averaging an expense ratio of ~26%, while peers appear to average ~34%:

Source

I thought I'd dig into this idea further to see if they actually have a low-cost competitive advantage.

The expense ratio measures how much of premiums (revenue) goes towards operating expenses. Having a low expense ratio is good - because it means you're paying less for things like buildings, utilities, sales and marketing, commissions, salaries, etc.

Specialty Commercial is the Golden Child

It turns out that Specialty Commercial has a very low expense ratio:

Source

Standard Commercial saw expense ratios around 30%, and their Personal segment saw expense ratios around 25%.

Meanwhile, Specialty Commercial carries the company with low costs. In 2019, the SPC segment reported a 21.8% expense ratio, and in 2020 they reported 19.4%.

Management reported that the expense ratio fell in 2020 for SPC because the company was able to spread more premiums over the same amount of costs. That's good.

The company might have a competitive advantage because of Specialty Commercial's low expense ratio. Over the past few years, SPC has seen growing premiums and decreasing expense ratios. This suggests that the company can continue growing sales in their Specialty Commercial segment, and costs will continue to go down, so they'll see continued profitability.

Over the past 6 years, the Specialty Commercial segment has been able to decrease their expense ratio. The segment has become more efficient over time. Additionally, as Specialty Commercial represents more of the company's total revenue, HALL's total profitability should increase to reflect the positive impact from their SPC segment:

Source

Source

Source

Bottom Line

Specialty Commercial does have low costs. This segment will probably continue to grow, which means that the company's total expense ratio could continue to fall as SPC becomes a bigger piece of the company's total revenue.

Between 2013 and 2018, Property & Casualty commercial lines insurers as a group averaged an expense ratio of 30.2%. HALL's SPC segment saw less than 20% last year. HALL's SPC segment could have a competitive advantage because their costs are much lower than the industry average.

Over the past 6 years, HALL's Specialty Commercial segment averaged a 90% combined ratio. That would make them a "superior performer" in this market study:

Source

HALL could be window dressing their operating results - but I think any way you slice it, HALL's Specialty Commercial segment reports pretty amazing profitability.

The SPC segment's strong profitability gives us reason to believe that this segment should not be trading at a discount to tangible book value.

Value of HALL's Specialty Commercial Segment

When we look at the whole value of HALL, the company doesn't look particularly attractive because of underwriting losses.

But in the Specialty Commercial segment, the company reports high profitability, driven by low costs, and growing premiums.

This segment makes up 72% of revenues, so this drives a significant portion of the company's total value.

HALL is deeply undervalued based just on the value of their Specialty Commercial segment:

Total Tangible Book Value/share: $178M Specialty Commercial's %age of Revenue: 72% SPC's Book Value: $128M Fair P/TB Multiple: 1x (or more) Fair Value of Specialty Commercial Segment: $128M HALL's Current Market Cap: ~$75M

Source: Author

The fair value of HALL's SPC segment is about $130M. Today, the entire company trades at a market cap of about $75M.

This doesn't take into account the company's other 2 segments, which make up about 30% of revenue. Just on this segment alone, the company is undervalued.

Even though Standard Commercial and Personal lines are poor performers, both segments have value as well, which gives the company over 100% upside. That's why my price target for HALL is $7-9/share.

Are Standard Commercial and Personal Lines Worth Keeping Alive?

If the company is undervalued based on their Specialty Commercial business, is it even worth keeping the poorer performing segments around?

It all comes down to if HALL can see sustainable profitability in these segments.

So far, Standard Commercial has just about broken even, and the Personal segment loses lots of money.

It's tough to be able to know if these less-than-stellar segments will eventually right themselves because we don't know management's plans to improve these business lines.

Over the past 6 years, Standard Commercial has averaged a 100% combined ratio, and Personal Lines has averaged a 109% combined ratio:

Source

Standard Commercial's 100% combined ratio makes them below-average:

Source

HALL still makes profits from their Standard Commercial line, even with a 100% combined ratio, because they can use premiums to generate investment income with 3% returns. So technically they'd make ~3% profit margins from their Standard Commercial lines, even though they just break even on underwriting.

This segment isn't great, but it does seem to contribute to the business.

However, HALL's Personal line segment has averaged a 109% combined ratio, which is very poor compared to the industry:

Source

At a 109% combined ratio - Personal Lines loses money, even after accounting for the investment income they can earn on premiums.

Hopefully, management has plans in place to fix or sell this line of business.

The business might be improving because over the past 3 years, the segment has averaged a combined ratio of only 103.8%. With 3% investment income on the premiums - they're still losing money.

With a little more improvement, Personal Lines can make money. But it might be better for management to sell this line and focus on Specialty Commercial since this segment does so well.

Bottom Line

Standard Commercial is profitable, but it's nowhere near as profitable as the Specialty Commercial segment.

Unless Personal Lines can see significant underwriting improvements, it doesn't seem logical for HALL to stay in this business.

Recap

Today, HALL is deeply undervalued because the company is:

Overlooked

Undercovered

Tough to understand

And it seems "risky" after the one-time Binding Auto blowup

The truth is, HALL is trading at a tangible book value of 0.4x, which is absurdly low. HALL is significantly undervalued based on the value of their best segment, never mind the rest of the company.

Key takeaways:

HALL has consistently earned 3% returns on their float, which is good for an insurance company. They've been moving to cash to prepare for rising interest rates, which seems prudent. HALL's Specialty Commercial segment is awesome. This segment has lower costs than competitors, earns better profitability, and has grown premiums at a fast rate. HALL stock is undervalued just on the tangible book value of this single segment. HALL's Personal Lines segment is a problem. It's unprofitable and masks Specialty Commercial's profitability.

Every company comes with investment risks. HALL might face more risks than the average investment because:

HALL's a microcap stock

As an insurance company, the company could see another business line blowup

But at these low prices, there's a very strong risk/reward.

I estimate that HALL has a fair value of at least $7-9/share. The day I'm writing this, the stock jumped up 7%. Hopefully, it's still cheap by the time you read this.

Thank you very much for reading, and I hope you enjoy your day.