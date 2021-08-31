Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OGZPY) Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2021 10:00 PM ET

Alexander Ivannikov – VP Supply Chain Solutions at Whataburger

Mikhail Rosseev – Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Chief Accountant of PJSC Gazprom

Dmitriy Skripov – Company Participant

Kirill Polous – Company Participant

Andrei Zotov – Company Participant

Norayar Arzumanov – Company Participant

The Interpreter – Company Participant

Karen Kostanian – Bank of America

Alex Comer – JP Morgan

Igor Kuzman – Morgan Stanley

Ronald Smith – BCF

Andre Patricka – UBS

Olga Danilenko – Prosperity

Alexander Ivannikov

Good afternoon, colleagues. I'm Alexander Ivannikov and I'm Head of the Finance and Economic Department at PJSC Gazprom. I'm happy to welcome you at this conference call and webcast to announce Gazprom's IFRS results of the Second Quarter 2021. Here at this conference call with us, we have Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Chief Accountant of PJSC Gazprom, Mikhail Rosseev, as well as representatives of key department at Gazprom, Gazprom Export, and Gazprom Neft.

Presentation for this conference call is available at the Company's website. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that Page 3 of the presentation contains important information pertaining to forward-looking statements, which may be made during this call. Before we proceed with the financials, I would like to share some of our successes in the non-financial elements of the Company's operations, and namely in the field of ASG and sustainable development.

Speaking of the environmental part of ASG in the Second Quarter this year, Gazprom carried on with its efforts to develop hydrogen to base technologies with hydrogen produced from natural gas. In particular, we're discussing potential joint involvement with Winters Holiday and pilot project to produce hydrogen and capture CO2 at the same time.

On the social side, I would like to mark a few agreements made in the social and cultural field. Considering corporate governance efforts, well, first and foremost, I'd like to outline the fact that the Board of Directors established a sustainable Development Committee. It is going to prepare recommendations to identify Gazprom's operations in the field of sustainable development and also evaluate the outcome of our policy in the field.

On top of that, the [Indiscernible] in view of the upcoming General Shareholders Meeting will -- contained first --- for the first time both the environmental report and the sustainable development report were published. A few important elements from those reports. We have achieved a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in absolute terms, mostly thanks to high energy efficiency.

On top of that, we have seen a reduced number of injuries and hazardous risks in operations and we have also reinforced our efforts on the social side. Before we proceed to the financial results proper for the second quarter, let me briefly say a few words about the hesitation on the European gas market. I'd like to mark that despite the traditional seasonality, the second quarter of 2021 was even stronger on the pricing side than even the very successful First Quarter of the year.

This has come to life thanks to a combination of several factors. First and foremost, higher demand for natural gas in Europe, which is up by 25% year-on-year, which is annualized, of course. This is explained by the weather factor and recovery of economic activity with partial remove -- removal of the lockdown, and then less competitive coal powered generation because of higher cost of coal and more costly [Indiscernible].

Secondly, very much reduced indigenous production in Europe minus 11% year-on-year. With the demand side growing, this has resulted in a much more demand for imported gas, while LNG imports to Europe went down by 9% annualized due to high demand in Asia. And these conditions, Gazprom ensured the most of growth in terms of its volumes as compared to other companies providing gas to Europe.

Over to next page. Deliveries to Europe by Gazprom Export went up by 19% in the second quarter year-on-year. Gazprom's volumes are close to historical maximum, while production spends at its 10-year peak. The high demand for gas in Europe as well as low indigenous production and lower volumes of imported LNG resulted in the fact that inventories in underground storages of gas stood at their lowest over the past 10 years, as at the end of July 2021.

This has played a significant role. In the Second Quarter in 2021 TTF hub gas prices went up 2.5 times annualized. Underground storage inventories going to play a role in the second half of the year as well [Indiscernible]. By the way forward contracts demonstrates that marketplace are not expecting the prices to come down in the coming months.

Over to page 7. Now, let's consider the financial performance of the second quarter this year, which was one of the most successful quarters in the Company's history. Our results across the key metrics have graced the record high several times up year-on-year. Given the seasonality of gas business, the Second Quarter is relatively weak.

Traditionally for Gazprom but in this year the EBITDA and then net profit of the Second Quarter, exceeded those of the first one, given the very strong Second Quarter, our first 6 months financials hit historical records with 4.4 trillion Rubles of revenue, 1.4 billion Rubles of EBITDA, and net profit standing at nearly one fairly in Rubles.

These results have come not only thanks to high gas and oil prices but also record high operating performance in the first half of the year. Gas production across Gazprom Group exceeded 261 billion cubic meters, which is the maximum result in the past decade. Gas condensate production was also record high -- 24.1 million tons of oil and 8.8 million tons of condensate, which is again a record high in the Company's history.

Over to Page 8. Considering our revenue breakdown, all segments of Gazprom group have demonstrated a confident growth, but most of the increase comes from the gas business in absolute terms, and in relative terms, as the oil business, whose revenue is nearly two times the amount of the past year's second quarter.

This comes, thanks to the fact that oil prices were relatively flat at about $70, against the backdrop of successful vaccination, and gradual recovery of demand, as well as efficient effect, plus arrangements. On top of the pricing element, the increase in oil and gas condensate production played their role as well.

In the second quarter, we have also increased the revenue of our utilities business by 19%, thanks to higher electricity prices and better demand. The utility segment plays a vital role in the vertical integration of Gazprom's Group business, and it ensures sustainable free cash flow.

The revenue of our key segment, which is the gas business, is explained in greater detail on the following page. The key growth driver in gas business for the second quarter was about gas deliveries to Europe, and that in turn is driven up by higher prices as well as volumes. We have increased exports to Europe in the third quarter by 16% year-on-year, replacing the reduced amount of LNG imports.

The average price for Gazprom's gas in the European market has doubled year on year, reaching $224 per thousand cubic meters, which is the highest level across the past couple of years. We should also mark the fact that the Second Quarter Gazprom delivered 2 billion cubic meters of gas to China, via it's Power of Siberia pipeline. As our deliveries grow, all in line with CNPC contract the Chinese market will be making a more material contribution into Gazprom's revenue.

The average price of gas to FSU countries is also up significantly in the Second Quarter, which is mostly driven by high prices in the Baltic's. The Russian market has carried on with it's sustainable growth against the backdrop of recovering demand and annual price indexation. Both volumes and prices are up by 3% middle of the second quarter of 2020. Gazprom strives to ensure high demand from its European off-takers and need to slant liabilities in view of the off-takers in former [Indiscernible] countries.

As well as in the domestic market where the demand is significantly up. And then also to provide gas for underground gas storages in Russian view of the upcoming [Indiscernible] season, Gazprom has ramped -up its production volumes in the first half to the 10-year maximum. Slide 10 demonstrates the adjusted free cash flow and also the operating cash flow for the second quarter for better clarity of our operations, including two IFRS.

As we reduced short-term deposits, we'll see that as an increase in cash and cash equivalents of our operating cash flow. In particular, in the second quarter 2021, we have adjusted the operating cash flow by 21 billion rubles. This is exactly in match with the reduced amount of short-term deposits, which is factored in as a change in the working capital, and has reduced our cash flow from operations.

Generally speaking, we can see that from the breakdown on the slide. You can see -- there was a negative impact on the free cash flow from the increase in working capital, given the seasonal increase in gas inventories. Nonetheless, the second quarter of free cash flow stood at RUB 132 billion. Given the seasonality, this is also Gazprom's historical maximum.

Page 11 explains the capital expenditures. The capital expenditures of Gazprom's Group is up as expected against the low base of 2020. The favorable market environment allows us to ramp up some projects in gas and oil segments of the business.

We're not speaking of any increase in scale of the existing projects or launch over any new projects for some of the projects, we have seen fast-tracked construction in 2021, although that construction had early been planned for the following years. As you know, we had traditionally adjust the CaPEx program based on the first half-year results and the Management Committee is going to consider that in the second half of September.

Over to page 12. One of our key objectives on the financial side in 2020, is to take our leverage down to the [Indiscernible] zone from one to two in terms of net-debt EBITDA. As you see, this objective has been reached ahead of time, ahead of target. As of the end of the second quarter, our leverage stood at 1.4 times, which is even lower than the middle of the comfort range.

Given our conservative approach to financial quality, we would expect this number to come down to the floor of that range by the end of the year. And again, given that our revenue and debt are dominated by the foreign currency, it would be more appropriate to analyze our leverage using the numbers in dollar terms.

The record-high free cash flow of the second quarter has allowed us to reduce the net debt in the quarter by $2.5 billion. In the first six months of the year, the net debt has come down by nearly $9 billion while EBITDA is up significantly, that's why our leverage is so much down. Speaking of the debt portfolio, we must note the following factors. Where we would like to ensure that long-term that dominate the breakdown.

And we strive to do so by extending the duration of our portfolio in gas from also maintained free access to international capital markets, which is driven by the fact that in the second quarter we successfully Euro bonds in Swiss francs. We're also looking to diversify our debt instruments. In June, we placed a debit issue of perpetual ruble bonds in the amount of 60 billion rubles.

Despite the favorable market situation, we still maintain our policy of having a liquidity cushion. In the second quarter, that cushion is up by $3 billion, now standing at $23 billion, which is three times the amount of our short-term debt. Thus we can guarantee that all our commitments and liabilities are met. Now let's continue to the next page. Dividends.

Dividends represent a key priority for Gazprom. As we mentioned earlier in a number of occasions, including our statements at the Capital Markets Day and Gazprom Investor Day, we have the goal of increasing dividend yield to our shareholders. Know that to pursue that tank, we have moved over to 50% payout, 1 year ahead of the original schedule. We're working on the second step now, increasing the base dividend calculation.

And as you can see on that page, we are successful in that track as well. And as also the First Half 2021 has already made a significant contribution into future payout to shareholders based on the Full Year's results. Our net profit stands in the amount of 968 billion Rubles, which given all the adjustments, translates into a dividend base of 845 billion Rubles.

That's with the new minimal payout ratio of 50%, a contribution of first 6 months and its total dividend payout is about 18 Rubles per share, which is already higher than the payout for the full year of 2018, which used to be the record high year in terms of the dividend payout.

Over to Page 14 now. To sum up this presentation, I would like to direct your attention to the market capitalization developmental Gazprom. As I have mentioned earlier, we are currently observing a sustainable recovery of prices in European gas market, which translates into high demand and multiple -- several-fold growth of the prices.

The TTF of -- [Indiscernible] price chart clearly tells that. At the same time, low inventories and underground storages in Europe represents a good ground for further growth of prices in the second half of the year, and also in 2022. Nonetheless, even in unfavorable market environment, Gazprom's management teams takes with its conservative financial policy and controls the operating expenses.

The outcome of that effort is represented in record-high free cash flow. Obviously, the upwards trend of the Gazprom share prices take into account these positive changes, but by looking at the chart, you can see the market is not fully factoring in all the positive developments, but doesn't factor them in fully. Frankly speaking, a year ago, we wouldn't believe it -- the gas prices in Europe to be at $600 and the average export price to be expected at $270 at the end of the year.

And Gazprom's financials in the second half -- in the second quarter and the first half of 2021 would bring your historical records. And the dividend yield of Gazprom prices as of the end of 2021 are going to exceed significant [Indiscernible] of the previous years and the fundamentals of Gazprom.

Nonetheless, we are confident that the combination of short-term and long-term drivers and our investment highlights, are going to be priced in the market capitalization of Gazprom. Thank you for your attention. Now, we are ready to take your questions.

Please standby while as we commence the Q&A session. Our first question comes from the line of Karen Kostanian of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Karen Kostanian

[FOREIGN]

The Interpreter

Good afternoon and thank you, Mr. Ivannikov, for the presentation. Congratulation on your great results. I have a question about the volumes. You have already outlined your guidance on the pricing side, but how about the volumes?

What's your updated guidance for the full year in terms of the net export volumes to Europe, and whether the Urengoy accident could [Indiscernible] -- could play a role here? And how this number could be affected by the potential launch of Nord Stream 2?

Karen Kostanian

[Foreign]

Alexander Ivannikov

Well, thank you, Karen. It's great to see that [Indiscernible] the Gazprom is improving, but we'll see improvements in your questions as well from the analysts. And you have managed to ask actually three questions in one.

So you are getting to have three answers from three different people. I'm going to start with question 1 of yours, and I'd ask Mr [Indiscernible] ... from

The Interpreter

Deputy Head of department 353 to handle the second one, about the Urengoy accident. And [Indiscernible] 2, we're going to hear from Mr. Sergey Bobrowski, Department 512.

Alexander Ivannikov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Indeed back on the 1st August 2021, the [Indiscernible] gas condensation treatment plant had a blast at one of the euthanization units. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the environmental impact was insignificant.

We believe that the impact on our production volumes will be insignificant as well, thanks to quick response measures to minimize the effect.

The production volume at Gazprom group is going to be up by 55 billion cubic meters to exceed the number of 510 billion cubic meters for the Full-Year, which is our maximum in the past decade.

And that would enable exports to Europe to reach 183 billion cubic meters, 6 billion cubic meters on top of the previous year's number.

Alexander Ivannikov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

And I would ask Mr [Indiscernible] to carry on with the answer.

The Interpreter

[Foreign] [Foreign] [Indiscernible]

Dmitriy Skripov

[Foreign].

Karen Kostanian

[Indiscernible]

The Interpreter

Thank you Mr. Ivannikov and good afternoon colleagues. Let me have a quick follow-up. Indeed, one of the units affected by the incident is not going to be recovered, so it's going to be replaced by a unit with high throughput capacity before the end of 2022.

The second unit is going to be relaunched in the upcoming days. The stabilization units were markedly launched after 2 days following the accident.

And this has come as a result of a number of measures we took to respond to that event. Like on the 8th of August, we launched the stabilization in it as I have mentioned, and the non-stabilized condensate was shipped via the Urengoy's [Indiscernible] gas condensate pipeline, avoiding the affected plant.

On the 19th of August, the non-stable condensates were further forwarded to the Novatek's plant processing. And importantly, these stabilized condensate unit is going to be launched as of tomorrow -- the 1st of September.

Konstantine Romanov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

And importantly, the launch of this unit is going to allow us to recover gas and gas condensate production up to levels comparable to those we had before the event in question.

Konstantine Romanov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

By the way production of so-called red gas was only suspended temporarily. And back in August, we'll be able to lower horizons, so we have also adapted our wick over-schedule to respond to the situation.

Karen Kostanian

[FOREIGN]

The Interpreter

This concludes my comments. Thank you.

Karen Kostanian

[FOREIGN] [Indiscernible]

Kirill Polous

[FOREIGN]

The Interpreter

And just a quick follow-up, our targets for the group, in terms of gas condensate production in 2021, stands at 16 million tons, which is more or less flat year-on-year.

And since your question cleared the difference to Nord Stream 2 and its potential launch, while the overall targets of exports to Europe at 183 billion cubic meters do not change regardless of the transportation rates.

We did disclose original -- earlier than 5.6 billion cubic meters could go through Nord Stream 2 potentially. But this is not going to have any major impact on the full year's export volumes.

Karen Kostanian

[Indiscernible]

Alexander Ivannikov

Thank you.

The Interpreter

[Foreign]

Alexander Ivannikov

Thank you for your question, Karen. Next question, please.

The next question comes from Alex Comer from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Alex Comer

Thanks for letting me have the opportunity to ask a question and congratulations on your results. Just a couple of quick things.

When I look at the TTF price and the price achieved in the second quarter of this year, a big discrepancy and obviously with the gas price at 600 on your forecast for the year 270. Again, a big discrepancy.

So I'm just wondering, how exposed are you to short-term gas prices as regards forwarding quarter and forward year?

In other words, how much should we expect your pricing to reflect spot markets because your 270 forecast looks a little bit light if we look at spot prices at the moment?

And I'm also just wondering whether you've taken advantage of the high prices to sell forward for next year. That's my first question.

And then I also wonder if you'd like to give some more guidance on the capex for the year. Thanks.

Kirill Polous

[Foreign]

Alexander Ivannikov

I think I'm going to ask Mr. Andrei Zotov Deputy Head of Department at Gazprom Exports to handle your first question. And I'll handle the second question myself.

Andrei Zotov

[Foreign] [Foreign] [Foreign]

The Interpreter

Thank you for the question. Indeed, we maintained the same breakdown we disclosed last year [Indiscernible] portfolio at 16% of the contracts have an oil link in the formula, while the remainder pretty much [Indiscernible] has this or another form of a spot link.

With the current market situation and our portfolio long-term contracts, we see that the long-term contracts do play a major role across the portfolio. And the -- if you have a follow-up question on the electronic trading platform then my colleagues can have a follow-up, perhaps.

But in the course of 2021, we are looking more towards the year ahead and other longer-term shapes of contracts and sales. This allows us to reduce the volatility when the prices are moving up, as well as when they are moving down.

And that explains why our price is different from the short-term price on the [Indiscernible]. By the way, back in 2020 when hub prices, went down and plummeted, our strategy and tactics allow us to keep the average across the portfolio at a higher level.

Andrei Zotov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Regarding your second question about capex. Well, the group's budget for 2021 has a capex allocation of RUB 1.5 trillion. As you know, we traditionally change our capex or amend that based on the first 6 months' results.

With the view of the capex budgets, and we're going to [Indiscernible] this year. Given the favorable markets environment, as some projects may be, construct across our gas and oil business. We're not talking here about any increase in the scale of the existing projects or the launch of any new projects.

But we're talking about potential fast-tracking of some construction rigs for the existing projects, which had originally been planned for the following year onto this year.

In the second half of September, the Management Committee of Gazprom is going to consider a potential upswing in the CapEx program, CapEx program which would have an equal effect on a large number of projects.

However, we cannot disclose any number before the Management Committee has met.

Andrei Zotov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Thank you. I appreciate it.

Our next question comes from Igor Kuzman at Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Igor Kuzman

[Foreign] [Foreign]

The Interpreter

Good afternoon. Thank you. The first question of mine would relate to gas storage in Russia or what's the volume of gas inventories currently in Russian gas storage?

What's the target and what's the target date when they intend to complete increasing the inventories? My other question relates to your unutilized production capacity.

Like in case you would like to increase your exports or domestic sales within a week or 2, what's your capability to increase production upfront? And my third question relates to the potential starting date of commercial deliveries by an old steam 2. Thank you.

Alexander Ivannikov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Thank you for your questions. I would ask Mr. Norayar Arzumanov from Department 310 to tackle the first one, Mr. [Indiscernible] from Department 307 to handle the second one. And Mr. Sergey Bobrovsky from Department 512 for the third one about Nord Stream 2.

Norayar Arzumanov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Norayar Arzumanov here, from Department 310. As for the volume in underground storage in Russia, that is defined by the management committee decision at the amount of 72.6 billion cubic meters.

We're increasing the inventories according to the schedule and are set to complete this effort by the 1st of November and definitely going to deliver upon that. Thank you.

Dmitriy Skripov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Regarding the second question about our production volumes, which -- and the potential upside to that, well according to our experience of the past years, we can peak our production at 1500 million cubic meters per day. That's our target.

Dmitriy Skripov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

And just as a quick follow-up, for the Full Year, we intend to increase production by about 55 billion cubic meters at the end of the year on top of last year's number.

Dmitriy Skripov

[Foreign]

Alexander Karinov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Mr. Alexander Karinov, second and the third question. Well, our colleagues, please be reminded that back in June, we finalized the mechanical connection of the first line of Nord Stream 2.

And currently, commission efforts are underway so that the first line is ready for commercial work, and the second line is being finalized as well on the mechanical side, and then a similar commission exercise would fall in.

I can only say that maximum effort is invested to ensure that Nord Stream is ready for commercial operations in the very near future.

Igor Kuzman

[Foreign]

Alexander Ivannikov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Next question, please.

The next question is from Ronald Smith at BCF. Please go ahead.

Ronald Smith

Yes, sir. Good evening. Congratulations on the excellent results. I have a question on the cost side. At least, versus my forecast, your expenditures on purchase oil and gas were substantially lower than I had thought they would be. Do you have any particular comment on the dynamics of purchases especially for gas in the second quarter?

The Interpreter

[Foreign]

Alexander Ivannikov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Your question is going to be handled by the Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Chief Accountant, Mr. Mikhail Rosseev.

Mikhail Rosseev

[Foreign]. [Foreign].

The Interpreter

Well, the expend -- the costs of oil and gas we purchased from 3rd party is up by 54% indeed but that is driven by the increase in market prices.

We don't see any particular special drivers here. Speaking of gas, specifically, as you have asked, the number is up by 33%.

However, speaking about trading operations in Europe handled by Gazprom Germania, it's up by dozens of percentage points and the rest resides within longer-term contracts, which even out that volatility or defer that time-wise.

Alexander Ivannikov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Thank you. Next question, please.

Next question is from Andre Patricka (ph) from UBS. Please go ahead.

Andrea Patricka

Yes, sir. I want to thank you for the presentation. I have a couple of follow-up questions on pricing and then one on investments.

I just want pricing in the second half, I was wondering if you can give us an idea of how much of your sales you expect to be on a spot a month ahead of pricing in the second half.

And perhaps ask him differently, can you give us an idea of the spot price that you used for the terms 270 [Indiscernible] guidance, and what's the sensitivity here?

And finally, just on the possible fast-tracking of projects, thanks to the higher cash flows. Can you give us a sense of which project could be fast-tracked? Thank you.

The Interpreter

[Foreign]

Alexander Ivannikov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

As far as your second question is concerned, let me briefly comment on that. I don't think we can provide any extensive comments before the amendments have been induced by the Management Committee.

So once we have the updated capex and budget, we'll be happy to disclose that to you and comment more extensively.

So that information is pending in the second half of September. As far as the first question is concerned, it's going to be handled by Mr. Andrei Zotov, Gazprom Export.

Andrei Zotov

[Foreign] [Foreign] [Foreign] [Foreign]

The Interpreter

Well, good afternoon. Andrei Zotov, speaking. Regarding spot hub prices. As we have explained on numerous occasions previously, Gazprom Export does not try to forecast any hub prices.

When we need to provide you with the snapshot of our portfolio based on the weighted average hub price, we do that as of the date in question. In terms of forecasting, that is handled by market agencies such as Angus and Bloomberg and the likes.

They do that up until the end of the year and for the following year, with the monthly breakdown, etc. That was the second part of your first question. Regarding our spot targets.

Well, July and August are [Indiscernible], so we have some -- the operating non-bids and we know the market situation. Our traditional off-take is had to increase the inventories and underground storage.

They have to meet their contractual commitments that exist at present and they see growing demand for gas. Given these factors, their orders are pretty much matching the daily contractual targets.

So given the capacity booking of pipelines and the factors I have just outlined, we're not expecting any increase in short-term price sales.

The Interpreter

Next question, please.

Next question is from Olga Danilenko from Prosperity. Please go ahead.

Olga Danilenko

[Foreign] [Foreign] [Foreign]

The Interpreter

Hello, good afternoon. I have two follow-up questions. One relates to the Urengoy accident. You have mentioned that targets of gas and gas condensate production in 2021, but how about 2022?

As far as I understand, one line will still not be operational. So what are the gas and gas condensate production targets for the group? And a sub-question here, whether insurance coverage could be obtained if there was insurance at all.

If so, when that coverage could be received, and what amount and whether it is going to cover the full capex that you are going to spend to recover the plant? My other question relates to gas prices. You have a -- in terms of your exports to Europe.

Well, we all see the gap between the current spot prices and your portfolio prices but what about 2022? I understand Gazprom Export is not involved in any spot price forecasting efforts. You only make a snapshot as of the date in question.

But if you look at the current situation of the markets as seen from today, what would be your take on the average price in 2022? And if you could comment on the volumes, that could also be very useful.

Alexander Ivannikov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Well, let me quickly handle the question about insurance. Yes, insurance coverage is available. However, as you can understand, understanding the damages takes a long time.

So there is no number to be attached and it's not coming anytime soon. And as far as the other questions are concerned, I would ask Mr [Indiscernible] to have a follow-up on the accident, if any, and Mr [Indiscernible] (ph) on 2022 volume targets, and Mr. Zotov on 2022 prices.

Dmitriy Skripov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

[Indiscernible] speaking. I don't think I have anything further to add on top of what has been relayed about the accident. And the insurance matter has been tackled by Mr. Ivannikov.

Kirill Polous

[Foreign] [Foreign]

The Interpreter

Well, as far as production volumes are concerned, as we have mentioned early on this call, we're going to hit a record high volume in 2021.

Across the past decade, that will be 510 billion-plus. Our plans for 2022 and 2023 are still being shaped up.

But the accident in question is not going to affect our plans for production given significant reserves in various deposits across varying geographies.

Kirill Polous

[Foreign]

Andrei Zotov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Mr. Zotov speaking. I understand that your question is split into two halves. So one about [Indiscernible] volumes -- our volumes target in 2022.

The other one is about the prices. Well, Gazprom and Gazprom Export are currently engaged in a procedure to establish the gas balanced for 2022 with propositions coming on the export volumes.

And those proposals would be considered by the Board of Directors in December. So that's when we have the plan on our production, transportation, and capacity booking for Europe, China, and FSU countries.

And that's when we will be happy to disclose that plan. As to the pricing side, I believe the prices are going to be varying even in the course of 2021. So I would play it cautious here and I would abstain from making any forecasts.

The most recent calculation we made was for mid-August prices and that had changed on multiple occasions throughout the year.

Andrei Zotov

[Foreign] [Foreign]

The Interpreter

Just a quick follow-up on Mr. Zotov's [Indiscernible]. TTF forecast for 2022 stands an excessive $400 per thousand cubic meters, so the current pricing levels would at least remain in place.

And especially given the fact that the inventories of gas in underground storages in Europe remain at their historical lows. So there is no fact that -- to support any particular reduction or limiting of the prices.

Andrei Zotov

[Foreign]

Alexander Ivannikov

[Foreign]

The Interpreter

Well, colleagues, we have been talking with you for more than an hour now. And normally at this point in time, I would ask for the final question today, but I hope you allow me to steal that question for me, especially given the fact that's the Gas Industry Worker Day upcoming and I would like to use this opportunity to congratulate everyone.

I would like to put some emphasis and explain the situation from our angle, speaking specifically about the dividend policy. So back in 2019, Gazprom proved its new dividend policy which had a drastic change on the dividend situation. We have been with that for two years now.

Please be reminded -- We were supposed to pay 30% of our net income based on the results of 2019 under the new policy but we actually paid out 36%.

Based on the results of 2020, we're supposed to pay 40%, but in fact, paid 50%. So we all -- and that despite the fact we had a backup, the fashionable word of the day, like indicates of our leve -- indicates our leverage exceeds 2.5 times, which was the case in 2020. We had the option of overriding the dividend policy, which we didn't use and actually delivered more rather than less.

Alexander Ivannikov

[Foreign] [Foreign] [Foreign] [Foreign]

The Interpreter

In the course of my presentation, I have given you the calculation of our dividend for the first six months of the -- that the first 6 months of the year has contributed to the Yull -Year's results. And that's 18 Rubles per share.

We are even more optimistic about the performance of Gazprom in the Second Half of the year. But let's take the same 18 Rubles per share. That translates into the total dividend based on 2021 results of at least 36 Rubles per share. Considering the dividend yield of Gazprom traditionally standing at 6% to 7%, A simple calculation provides you with the share price of 6 -- 460 Rubles to 470 Rubles per share.

I would like to emphasize the message from the management team and you understand what I'm driving at. Gazprom shares are undervalued and we would kindly ask you to look into this unusual situation.

In our own expectations, we had targeted the end of 2022, as the time when we revert to the comfort range of our leverage. However, a number of positive drivers which we have been talking about, for an hour now, has provided some record results.

And once again. Our shares are undervalued and we hope you take note of that and consider our conclusions.

The year 2022 allows us to suggest that the first six months of 2021, we'll know one-off will try to represent a trend, which is going to last for at least 18 months according to my personal opinion.

The message I would like to bring home to you is this. Our shares are undervalued and we are happy to carry on with this discussion together with you and our [Indiscernible] team in the different formats that you all know of very well.

I would like to use this opportunity to congratulate you once again, on the Gas Industry Workers Day, and see you next time.

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.