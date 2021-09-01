LukaTDB/E+ via Getty Images

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:VFH) is an exchange-traded fund offering predominantly U.S. investors the opportunity to get direct exposure to U.S. financial stocks (the fund reports zero foreign holdings). The fund seeks to replicate the performance of its chosen benchmark, MSCI's Spliced US IMI Financials 25/50. The expense ratio of VFH is 0.10% (Vanguard funds are characteristically cheap). A favorable driver of the low expense ratio is the fund's popularity; VFH had $11.2 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021.

The U.S. banking and financial sector, at large, is quite consolidated. The chart below is not high resolution, but basically shows a fairly consistent level of consolidation over time in the U.S. banking sector. The number of banks, since 1990, has fallen from 15,801 bank charters to just 4,978.

(Banking Strategist)

VFH's top 10 holdings, therefore unsurprisingly, represent a significant portion of the overall fund: 41.9% of the portfolio as of July 31, 2021. We could use Vanguard's VOO tracker as a comparable for the overall U.S. equity market (in this case approximated by the S&P 500 index, that VOO seeks to track); the top 10 holdings of VOO represent 28.6% of the portfolio. So, while this is an extremely crude measure based only on market values, the delta/multiple is 1.47x. In other words, by aggregate industrial market value, U.S. financials are 47% more concentrated than the overall market.

Bear in mind that, by market value, this is less concentrated than for example the Canadian financial sector. Using the top 10 holdings of the exchange-traded fund (TSE-listed) iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF (ITSXF), we see that the top 10 holdings represent a massive 88.78% of the fund.

(Data from BlackRock)

The Canadian banking sector is more concentrated, and as a result manages a higher return on equity. This Canadian financials ETF's benchmark index's recent factsheet implies a forward return on equity of about 14%, as compared to VFH's circa 11.6%. Over the long run, the Canadian ETF (whose price performance I have adjusted in USD terms in the chart below) has outstripped the performance of VFH. (The blue line represents VFH.)

(TradingView)

However, this is only since the inception of VFH in January 2004. The base date matters a lot. Here is an updated chart from the post-GFC trough (i.e., the lows of 2009), a crisis that hit banks hard across the globe.

VFH has evidently bounced back much more significantly than XFN. Perhaps the direction of travel is more important; the Canadian banking sector can only get so large. And furthermore, perhaps in the long run a slightly more competitive banking sector should breed better performance. For instance, U.S. banks, facing slightly greater competition even among the G-SIBs are perhaps more inclined to embrace newer fintech and R&D. And even if the R&D happens elsewhere (such as in venture capital/startups), fintech challengers become acquisition targets, but they are perhaps still more appetizing for banks in countries in which there is greater competition.

One index, for instance, places the United States firmly at the top of the list (ranking countries by the vibrance of their local fintech sectors, including factors such as investment and overall business activity). Canada ranks in the top 20, but much lower, at #12.

(Findexable's 2021 Global Fintech Index Rankings)

So, maybe less concentration and a little more competition isn't such a bad thing from a macro perspective.

In any case, VFH is typically likely to bounce at the start of the business cycle, as it recently has. This follows past cyclical behavior; as summarized below by Fidelity, financial stocks are likely to be less exciting for the remainder of the business cycle. Financial stocks are basically cyclical, and so they rise as the credit impulse rises, and fall when loan supply/demand contracts.

(Fidelity)

Based on BiS data, it would appear that the Q4 2020 "bank credit impulse" (bank credit to the private non-financial sector, scaled by GDP) rose. And there is usually a significant lag effect here, perhaps 9-12 months, so this somewhat modest rise, of 4.9%, should support VFH "ticking along" for the time being. On the other hand, the bank credit impulse is likely to fall significantly going forward. The economy has rebounded, and credit is likely to become a lot less easy with COVID-19 stimulus packages winding down.

For example, using data from SEC's EDGAR, I looked at two of the United States' largest banks, JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC). I recorded commercial lending stats going back to 2015, and scaled outstanding amounts by GDP to generate a mock bank credit impulse. My findings are illustrated below.

(JPM and BAC combined commercial credit impulse)

JPM and BAC represent about 15.29% of VFH's portfolio currently. What this shows is that while the credit impulse did seem to push higher into Q1 2020, and remained positive throughout 2020, there is a significant dip into Q1 2021 and Q2 2021. We should generally expect a recovery longer term, but it might mean that profits will be a little underwhelming with less GDP-scaled lending activity heading into 2022. VFH has already shot to all-time highs. Base effects are important here, but perhaps some caution is warranted nonetheless.

(VFH's breakout has led to the fund achieving all-time highs once again in August 2021.)

Using data from Vanguard, Morningstar, Professor Damodaran (for equity risk premium estimation) and Investing.com (bond yield data), I can see that estimated forward price/earnings ratio is circa 12.63x, and the cost of equity for U.S. equities is likely circa 5.66% at present (which includes the current 10-year yield of just 1.277% at the time of writing). So, the forward earnings yield of around 7.92% compares to a cost of equity of 5.66%, and Morningstar has an estimated consensus three- to five-year average earnings growth rate down for VFH of 17.56%. That seems aggressive, but even a 5% per annum growth rate on a forward 12.63x P/E would be excellent, and indicate that VFH offers a significant amount of value even at all-time highs.

With quite a good return on equity in the region of 11-12%, VFH does seem undervalued, even if this ROE is unsustainable into later years. An ROE of, say, 10% would be significantly greater than the prevailing U.S. cost of equity for diversified investors. And even scaled by the price/book ratio of 1.46x, I can see at least another 20% upside in VFH/U.S. financial stocks.

VFH is not the best positioned fund (cyclically) at the moment, and a falling credit impulse may serve as a headwind into 2022. But I have faith in the long-term profitability of the sector, and it is possible that one day we view large financial companies as far more innovative than we have historically, and this could boost valuations even if it does not immediately boost returns on equity.