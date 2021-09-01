sturti/E+ via Getty Images

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was one of the stocks that benefitted from COVID-19 lockdowns requiring companies to implement technology solutions to provide customer service. The company saw revenue growth surge above 30%, but LivePerson now sees normalized growth remaining near these peak growth rates. My investment thesis is far more Bullish on the stock following strong normalized growth trends and a stock that hasn't soared to irrational valuations.

Sustained Trend

For the June quarter, LivePerson reported revenues grew 31% YoY. Covid shutting down contact centers in Southeast Asia forced companies to move forward with the Conversational AI tools from LivePerson helping to automate their customer service.

The company saw revenue growth reach decade highs in the last year with growth topping 30%. The recent growth rates have dipped from the 38% peak rate in Q1'21, but LivePerson now promotes sustainable rates at much high levels than historical norms.

Data by YCharts

On the Q2'21 earnings release, CFO John Collins forecast LivePerson would actually return to a 30% growth rate exiting next year:

While our strategy to enhance operating leverage has clearly delivered the intended results, we see secular demand for Conversational AI as a signal to increase investment in our go-to-market capacity. With these investments, we expect to grow by at least 27% in 2022 with an exit run rate of 30%.

Due to the bigger opportunity in the market now, LivePerson is investing $24 million more in the business to accelerate growth in 2022. Due to investing for growth, the company cut 2021 EBITDA guidance from $37.5 million to only $18.8 million.

Source: LivePerson Q2'21 earnings release

While the lower EBITDA targets have likely hurt the stock, the market will eventually reward the company when growth returns to 30% levels and accelerates from end of 2021 levels. LivePerson has a large cash balance of $664 million, mostly offset by convertible debt, providing the financial flexibility to invest in the future.

At a revenue base of $470 million, LivePerson can generate $140 million in additional annual revenues with 30% growth rates. Besides, the key here is maintaining positive EBITDA numbers so LivePerson isn't in a pattern of actually burning cash to warrant any investor concern or require additional dilution via capital raises to fund loses.

Low Sentiment

While LivePerson saw a boost from Covid shutdowns, the company didn't see the 100%+ growth rates of Zoom Video Communications (ZM). At the same time, LivePerson doesn't now trade at the same rich multiples like Zoom still trading at over 20x forward sales estimates before the weak FQ3'22 guidance.

Data by YCharts

These two companies don't compete in the same segments, but both companies benefitted from a need to communicate with customers in a better way during the pandemic. The difference in the two stock prices now is sentiment around past growth rates, not forward growth rates.

If anything, LivePerson has the higher growth rates going forward as customers shift customer service functions to their Conversational AI platform. Zoom Video automatically pulled forward demand and reached peak levels hard to repeat in the future. For this reason, analysts have LivePerson producing faster growth rates going forward before factoring in FQ3'22 guidance from Zoom Video as follows:

2021: LP - 27.9%, ZM - 50.9%

2022: LP - 26.5%, ZM - 20.0%

2023: LP - 25.1%, ZM - 19.0%

By all accounts, LivePerson has the better growth trajectory going ahead, but investors haven't been as interested in the stock. Even the average analyst is supposedly bullish on the stock, but the average price target is just $74, or the equivalent of 17% upside.

Source: Wall St. Analyst Ratings

Zoom had less bullish analysts, but the average analyst price targets offered nearly 20% upside to $410 even before the collapse today. The theory confirms the market remains too bullish on the more expensive stock with lower growth going forward and somewhat complacent with a company forecasting accelerated growth next year trading at a much lower forward multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that LivePerson has a unique product solution for a world moving to automated customer service functions. The COVID-19 lockdowns accelerated the shift, but the company hasn't seen all of demand pulled forward yet. Investors should look at buying this stock below the March highs while the company has plans to invest in accelerated growth for 2022.