AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) proposes a quite interesting and gamified retail experience in the Chinese market. The services offered by the company attracted millions of consumers as the company surpassed Alibaba (BABA) by MAU only in 5 years after its foundation. The business has huge room for growth as the total addressable market exceeds PDD's GMV several times. We think that competitive advantages of the business are quite strong which will help the business to grab more market share in upcoming years. We have built a relative valuation analysis model that indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued.

China is the world's largest e-commerce market as e-commerce sales surpassed $2.3 trillion mark in 2020. The country has the highest e-commerce sales to GDP ratio in the world as the ratio stands at 15.6% level, while the second country by this ratio - South Korea - has recorded only a 6.8% ratio in 2020.

Source: Author

The total number of e-commerce shoppers in China is increasing quite fast as in the last 10-year period the number increased by 17.16% CAGR and totalled 782.41 million in 2020.

Source: Statista

Pinduoduo recorded $255.6 billion GMV in 2020, whereas the company was able to generate $9.1 billion in revenue. It represents almost 3.57% take rate. The number is quite low as we compare it with Alibaba's take rate of 8.84%. There are certain business model differences, which explain these differences; however, we can expect further increase in PDD's take rate as long as the company matures and builds a moat around the business. As long as the company matures, it can increase prices for its advertisement services. At the same time, more and more suppliers will be urged to spend on advertisement to increase sales of their products, which will significantly increase Pinduoduo's take rate. PDD's business is generally concentrated in the agriculture field, which represents about 7% of Chinese GDP ($1.1 trillion). If we take only agriculture sector as the total addressable market for Pinduoduo platform, we should mention the fact that it is about 4 times bigger than PDD's GMV. However, PDD is not operating only in agriculture field anymore as it has expanded its operations in other fields also. Currently, PDD offers marketplace opportunity for the entire retail market, which increases our assumption about the total addressable market of the business. So we should mention that the total retail market represents almost a $13 trillion opportunity for e-commerce players.

Source: theglobaleconomy.com

Currently e-commerce penetration in China is 24.9%, up from 20.7% in 2019 and 10.6% in 2014. E-commerce players managed to increase penetration rate by 2.4% every year, growing at 2.05% CAGR. If the growth rate stays stable, then e-commerce industry will record 38.2% retail penetration in 2025. Retail market is expected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR until 2025 to reach $18.32 trillion. So e-commerce market in China could generate $7 billion by 2025. If Pinduoduo keeps current market share until 2025, then it could record 9.3% GMV CAGR in upcoming 5 years. However, we expect PDD revenues to rise faster as we see revenue take rate expansion opportunity and assume that the company's competitive advantages will help PDD to increase its market share.

Pinduoduo was able to exceed Alibaba Group by the total number of consumers as in Q1 2021 the company reported that 788 million people have made purchases on its platform, while Alibaba has recorded 779 million consumers during the same period. However, Pinduoduo's revenue was significantly lower compared with BABA as the latter recorded $72 billion revenue against PDD's revenue of $9.1 billion. PDD was able to exceed BABA's record only in 5 years as the company was founded in 2015, while Alibaba Group was formed in 1999. The biggest reason for this significant growth is PDD's community-oriented sales model as Pinduoduo targets buyers' groups rather than individual shoppers. The company allows buyers to form groups and buy the same product at a discount. When a buyer engages another buyer into a group, they both get a discount price for the product - the goal is to bring lots of buyers and lower product prices. Thus, existing consumers are doing the job of a salesperson of Pinduoduo products and get only small discounts for their service. This approach gamifies the buying experience, increasing interest in the platform and decreases consumer acquisition costs significantly. Buyers have 24 hours to form a group after they place their orders; they can either form their own groups using WeChat groups or join existing groups on Pinduoduo platform.

Pinduoduo platform has 5.1 million sellers as 11.3% of them are from rural areas. Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) has only 10 million sellers on its platform where only 1.9 million are active. Pinduoduo has started as an agricultural product platform; afterwards, it has expanded its services in other segments also. Currently, the company has about 580,000 agricultural merchants on its platform. The company has established Duo Duo University program which educates merchants on finance, business operations, and online marketing fields. The program has trained almost 70% of Pinduoduo's merchants across 12 provinces of China. PDD is cooperating with local universities to train their students and prepare them for their platform. Currently, there is a program to train 100,000 merchants for the upcoming 5-year period. This approach is significantly beneficial for the business as it eliminates the need for distributors and other mediators to cut prices significantly. The company is helping producers to increase their productivity by working with government entities and agronomic institutes. PDD offers its merchants a live streaming opportunity where sellers can advertise their products communicating with thousands of shoppers in a live stream. Last spring, more than 67,000 farmers sold 790,000 tons of products via live streaming. PDD has significant room to expand its product base in the agricultural segment as there are more than 13 million agricultural merchants in the country.

The biggest growth engine of the business model was close integration with WeChat, which gives consumers the opportunity to create groups in WeChat and buy products by discount. Currently, social media integration is a very important factor for long-term success of a business, as people increasingly spend more and more time on social media platforms. For example - Meesho, which is operating in India, is backed by Facebook (FB). The cooperation helps the company to drive its purchases through WhatsApp. It is estimated that an average social media user spends 145 minutes per day on social media, while the number was only 90 minutes per day in 2012.

Pinduoduo tries to add features that will add entertainment elements to the actual routine buying experience, which increases consumer engagement significantly. The platform offers many video games where players win prizes and can exchange them with real products. These approaches helped the company to keep consumers on its platform longer than other platforms do. Consumers spend 355 minutes per month on PDD's platform on average while they spend only 100.8 minutes on JD.com and 309.5 minutes on Mobile Taobao.

Source: ecommercegermany.com

Quarterly Report

In Q2 2021, the company recorded significant growth as total revenues grew by 89% YoY to 23.046 billion RMB. The number of monthly active users has increased by 30% YoY to 738.5 million. The company was able to improve the non-GAAP gross profit margin as the margin improved from 52% to 66% QoQ.

The company spent 10 billion RMB on marketing, which represents only 43% of revenues. PDD reduced marketing expense margin in recent years as in Q2 2020 the expenses represented almost 73% of revenues. The reduction indicates that the management is confident in brand awareness and is going to reduce marketing expenses in upcoming years. This will bring positive profitability margins and push stock prices upwards. In Q2 2021, PDD recorded its first profitable quarter as operating margin stood at 14%, compared to -6% in Q2 2020.

Source: Pinduoduo

Threats

The biggest threat for PDD investors comes from regulatory risks. Recently, Chinese government ordered certain US-listed Chinese companies to remove their apps from app stores. Even though existing clients can continue using these apps, new consumers cannot download the apps. The government is concerned with "data security risks" as internet behemoths possess enormous data of individual behaviours and habits, which need to be strictly controlled by the government. Regulatory risks are significant threats for investors as the Chinese government is unexpectedly opening new investigations against Chinese Internet giants. Particularly, in April 2021, Chinese government imposed a $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba, which hurt the stock significantly and increased the risk. After that, the stock has plummeted almost 30%. China's Cyberspace Administration ordered DiDi Global (DIDI) to remove its apps from app stores as there are concerns on the usage of customers' personal information. DIDI is the largest ride-hailing operator in China as it accounted for 88% of total trips in China in Q4 2020. So we can expect new investigations on Chinese IT behemoths which can adversely affect stock returns in the short to mid-term horizons.

Valuation

To appraise the stock, we have used relative valuation analysis. We have regressed natural logs of peers' P/S ratios against natural logs of growth rates and gross margins.

Source: Author

Our model yields an R square of 32% and an F stat of 2.84. Growth rate and intercept have quite high t stats which indicates that coefficients are statistically significant, while gross margin has a p-value of 31.38% which raises concerns about the coefficient's reliability. The model yields an implied P/S ratio of 13.97, which is almost twice higher than PDD's P/S ratio of 6.74. The valuation model indicates that PDD has an intrinsic value of $199, which is 107% higher than the current price.

Source: Author

We have also analysed another model where we omit gross margin. We have regressed natural logs of peers' P/S ratios against natural logs of peers' expected growth rates. As a result, we got an equation where R square is 25.8%, F stat is 4.53. The model yields an estimated P/S ratio of 10.18, which indicates an intrinsic value of $145, 51% higher than the current price.

Source: Author

As the first model has a higher R Square number and is more economically sound, we consider it as a more reliable model and consider $199 as a fair value for the stock.

Conclusion

Pinduoduo offers an interesting business model with a huge total addressable market to seize in upcoming years. The company faces regulatory threats that could cause panic among investors and push the stock price downwards. Considering PDD's expected growth rates and margins, we conclude that the stock is undervalued and assign a Buy rating with a target price of $199.