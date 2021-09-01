ryasick/E+ via Getty Images

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) was founded in 2011 and went public in March 2021. DigitalOcean is a cloud computing platform that offers cloud computing services and tools. The first sentence of DigitalOcean's S-1 filed prior to IPO reads:

We simplify cloud computing so developers and business can spend more time creating software that changes the world.

DigitalOcean's main point of difference from the three major cloud computing platforms, Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AMZN), Microsoft Azure (MSFT), and Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL), is superior ease of use for small cloud computing customers. The three major cloud computing platforms have invested most of their organizational attention and resources in competing with each other for large enterprise customers. Almost oppositely, DigitalOcean has focused on achieving superior ease of use for small customers like entrepreneurs, students, and small businesses. DigitalOcean's superior ease of use for small customers is an advantage in the growing small cloud computing solutions market. Comparing the cost, performance, and ease of use of DigitalOcean's simplified cloud computing solutions and AWS's simplified cloud computing solutions illustrates the appeal of DigitalOcean for small cloud computing customers like myself.

Small cloud computing market background

AWS pioneered modern cloud computing with the release of tools and services that include EC2, AWS's main virtual machine service. EC2 is AWS's most popular service and can do everything a DigitalOcean VPS can do, such as web hosting, and more. Unfortunately, EC2 requires a lot of knowledge of the AWS ecosystem to use effectively. For example, EC2 is either pay with use, which is expensive, or pay for reserved capacity, a complex process with many options and a minimum one-year term. EC2 and AWS costs can be so difficult to understand and monitor that there are horror stories of AWS customers unexpectedly receiving thousands of dollars in charges. There are third-party AWS cost monitoring products that can cost hundreds of dollars a month. Configuring an EC2 instance can be overwhelming for users who have never used AWS or a virtual machine. The first time that I attempted to set up an EC2 instance, I spent an hour reading the documentation on configuration options and gave up because all I needed was a simple VPS immediately for a project, and it was clear that EC2 was a prohibitively complex solution for my needs.

The opaque cost structure and complexity of services like EC2 led to the growth of small cloud computing providers like DigitalOcean with cost transparent and easy to use solutions for small cloud computing customers. After it became clear that there was a sizable market for cost transparent and easy to use small cloud computing, Amazon launched a simplified version of EC2 called Lightsail in November 2016 to compete with VPS services from small cloud computing platforms like DigitalOcean.

DigitalOcean Droplet and Amazon Lightsail cost comparison

A DigitalOcean VPS is called a Droplet. A Lightsail VPS is called an instance. DigitalOcean's most basic Droplet costs $5 a month, has 1 GB of memory, 1 CPU, a 25 GB SSD disk, and 1 TB of transfer. Lightsail's $5 a month instance has 1 GB of memory, 1 CPU, a 40 GB SSD disk, and 2 TB of transfer (Lightsail also offers a $3.5 a month micro instance with a 512 MB of memory).

Transfer Overage costs $0.01 per GB on a Droplet and $0.09 per GB on Lightsail. A Droplet that uses 3 TB of transfer, an overage of 2000 GB, would cost $25 ($5 + 2000 GB * $0.01) while a Lightsail instance that uses 3 TB of transfer, an overage of 1000 GB, would cost $95 ($5 + 1000 GB * $0.09). Many customers who may exceed 1 TB of transfer would prefer a Droplet because they would worry about exceeding 2 TB and incurring the nine times higher transfer overage costs of Lightsail. As mentioned earlier, runaway AWS costs are the nightmare of every developer.

Though Lightsail offers 40 GB of SSD compared to 25 GB SSD for DigitalOcean, many small cloud computing customers do not need this additional memory. For many users, $5 a month Droplets are cost competitive with $5 Lightsail instances.

DigitalOcean Droplet and Amazon Lightsail performance comparison

Here is a great comparison of the performance of DigitalOcean vs. Lightsail. For many users $5 a month Droplets are performance competitive with Lightsail instances.

DigitalOcean Droplet and Amazon Lightsail ease of use comparison

It is much easier to answer questions and learn with DigitalOcean's documentation than with Amazon Lightsail's documentation. Compare Lightsail's documentation with DigitalOcean's Droplet documentation. I and many others find DigitalOcean's to be much easier to navigate. For example, to learn what Lightsail is, the user has to click "What is Amazon Lightsail?", which searches "What is Amazon Lightsail?" in the documentation, then think about and click "Frequently Asked Questions in Amazon Lightsail," and then scroll down for an explanation of what Lightsail is. To learn what a Droplet is, all the user has to do is open the Droplet documentation page and the explanation of what a Droplet is right there.

DigitalOcean has curriculum that teaches general cloud computing and programming concepts and a program where technical writers are paid for tutorial content submissions. The most popular tutorial has 12.3 million views. DigitalOcean offers free cloud computing credits to students. AWS has some educational resources, but they are not targeted at small cloud computing customers.

DigitalOcean offers single sign on with GitHub or Google while AWS requires an email, a password, text authentication, and solving several captchas.

Users can sign up for DigitalOcean with one click through GitHub or Google.

Signing up for AWS is a five step process that requires phone number verification.

The signup process for AWS indicates that AWS is not a service for small cloud computing customers. It requires the user to choose between a free, $29 a month, and $100 a month support plan.

DigitalOcean product support is free, while AWS product support costs at least $29 a month. AWS product support is designed for enterprise customers, while DigitalOcean product support is designed for small cloud customers. AWS has over 200 products. DigitalOcean has 8. Having an abundance of options requires more effort to make a decision and to find the best small cloud computing solution.

Other differences

Droplets are more upgradable than Lightsail instances for specific workloads. For example, some Droplets are optimized for CPU, memory, and storage. Lightsail does not offer instances optimized for specific workloads. Rather AWS encourages Lightsail customers to upgrade to EC2 for these workloads. Remember, Lightsail is a simplified version of EC2, so AWS should be able to offer Lightsail instances for specific workloads. I suspect that they don't because they don't want to cannibalize more lucrative EC2 sales. DigitalOcean can offer simplified cloud computing solutions with more options and features because they don't have to worry about cannibalizing EC2 sales.

Concluding thoughts

Lightsail and similar services from other major cloud computing platforms that attempt to combine ease of use with scalability are not a threat to the continued growth of small cloud computing providers like DigitalOcean. Many small cloud computing customers like myself value ease of use over scalability. Ease of use-oriented platforms like DigitalOcean have a fundamental edge over ease of use-oriented products like Lightsail in the small cloud computing market.