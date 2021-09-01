Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TSLA) has long sought to portray itself as a renewable energy company, in addition to an electric vehicle (“EV”) maker. Yet Tesla’s solar energy business has been stuck in a multi-year decline. As I discussed in my August 23rd article, “Inside The Deterioration Of Tesla’s Solar Business”, solar deployments have fallen steeply in recent years. In Q2 2021, Tesla deployed a meager 85 megawatts (“MW”), less than 34% of the 253MW deployed in Q4 2015, which, more than five years later, is still the highwater-mark for Tesla Solar.

Severe as they are, the technical functionality and market growth issues plaguing Tesla’s solar business, covered at length in my last entry on the name, are merely the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Arguably of greater importance is the ongoing legal battle that began in the wake of Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity in 2016, and culminated last month in the much delayed trial of CEO Elon Musk before the Delaware Court of Chancery. While the trial is over, the judge has yet to issue a final verdict. Much may hinge on the decision.

A Brief History Of The SolarCity Bailout

At the heart of the matter is Tesla’s October 2016 acquisition of SolarCity, a solar panel installer founded and managed by brothers Lyndon and Peter Rive, who also happen to be cousins of Elon Musk, who agreed to add his name to their endeavor by serving as chairman of SolarCity’s board of directors.

An in-depth history of every minute detail of the SolarCity saga is far beyond the scope of a single Seeking Alpha article. For our purposes here, I will attempt to provide a brief and coherent explanation limited to the key facts and salient arguments. For those in search of a more complete history of the affair, I would recommend starting with Bethany McLean’s Vanity Fair essay, “How Elon Musk Gambled Tesla To Save SolarCity”, which provides a textured and detailed account of the events and actions that precipitated Tesla’s present solar legal woes.

Like so many ventures related to Musk, SolarCity pursued aggressive growth and projected extreme optimism. Unlike other Musk ventures, however, SolarCity’s strong top-line growth failed to translate into sustainable business success. Compounding SolarCity’s issues still further was the company’s acquisition of New York-based solar panel manufacturer Silevo in 2014, a move championed at the time by Musk in his guise as board chair. Here is an excerpt from McLean’s Vanity Fair essay that clearly articulates the bitter reality facing SolarCity’s business in 2016:

The initial success of the company’s stock masked some difficult realities. SolarCity’s business model was to front the costs of installing solar panels and allow homeowners to pay over time, which created a constant need for cash. That required raising money from outside investors, often big banks, who were then entitled to the first chunk of the payments homeowners made—leaving SolarCity in a never-ending scramble to raise more debt. The real engineering that took place at SolarCity, in short, was financial, not environmental...In June 2014, SolarCity bought Silevo, a solar-panel manufacturer that had struck a deal with New York to build a factory in Buffalo. On a conference call, Musk boasted that the deal would enable SolarCity to install tens of gigawatts of panels every year—far beyond the company’s peak annual run rate of about one gigawatt. He spoke as if the technology were already proven. On its website, SolarCity predicted it would ‘achieve a breakthrough’ in solar-power pricing thanks to ‘massive economies of scale.

In essence, SolarCity’s stock was fueled by a growth narrative, which was in turn fueled by ever greater amounts of debt – a formula that became increasingly unsustainable as time went on. When lending sources began to dry up in 2016, SolarCity quickly found itself in serious financial trouble. With the prospect of insolvency looming increasingly large, the Rives turned to Musk for help, who allegedly responded by presenting SolarCity as a strategic acquisition target to Tesla’s board.

It is important to recognize at this point that Musk’s connection to SolarCity was far more than familial. He owned $65 million of the company’s bonds at the time of the acquisition and was chairman of its board of directors, a position held in addition to his roles as CEO of both Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies (SPACE). The latter Musk enterprise, better known as SpaceX, was also directly intertwined with SolarCity, having bought $255 million of the solar panel installer’s bonds around the same time Musk did. Thus, when Musk is said to have floated the idea of acquiring SolarCity to Tesla’s board of directors, there were immediate concerns about Musk’s potential conflict of interest and the risk of bad optics around a deal that might be seen as self-dealing. Musk acknowledged these concerns publicly during his announcement of the planned tie-up, stating that he had recused himself entirely from the decision even as he opined that the proposed $2.6 billion deal was a “no-brainer” for Tesla, a company that had long claimed to be on a mission to “accelerate the world’s transition to renewable energy.”

While evangelizing the SolarCity acquisition in front of a rapt audience in October 2016, Musk claimed that the deal would allow Tesla to rapidly expand its solar footprint, as well as provide an unbeatable sales channel for Tesla’s newly minted Solar Roof product, which he declared to be ready for immediate commercialization. Tesla shareholders proved more than willing to pick up what Musk was putting down, voting overwhelmingly in favor of the deal.

Investors’ enthusiasm for the SolarCity buyout soon faded, however, as holes in Tesla’s narrative began to appear. The result was a major shareholder lawsuit aimed at proving that Tesla shareholders were effectively duped into voting for a bailout of Musk and his family at their expense.

Sow The Air, Reap The Whirlwind: Musk On Trial

After years of grinding through the courts, the legal fight precipitated by the SolarCity acquisition reached a crescendo in July 2021 with the trial of Elon Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery. While Tesla’s other directors agreed to a separate settlement with the plaintiffs to the tune of $60 million in damages plus $16.8 million in legal fees, Musk opted to fight. That is why Musk alone was on trial this summer, and why his actions now face the judgment of the court.

The shareholder lawsuit has raised a number of disputes related to the motivations behind the deal, its proper execution, and financial transparency ahead of the close. These issues were raised at length during Musk’s trial in July. In this section, I will attempt to tackle each of the major issues in turn.

Buyout Or Bailout

The first issue to address is whether the SolarCity acquisition constituted a value-additive strategic buyout, or a self-dealing bailout. Musk argued, both during depositions taken in 2019 and at trial in July, that the acquisition was a strategic move. This contention was supported by his fellow Tesla board members who took the witness stand in defense of their beleaguered leader. However, there are several reasons for skepticism. First and foremost is the apparent lack of a business case for the acquisition.

During his testimony at trial in July, Musk held firm to his contention that buying SolarCity was based on sound business reasoning, highlighting the fact that Tesla now bundles its solar products with Powerwall battery storage. This position was further defended by the Tesla directors who were called to the witness stand, including Robyn Denholm, who was an independent director at the time of the acquisition and is now Tesla’s full-time board chair. These defenses were made in the face of compelling contrary evidence, however. Even Evercore, the investment bank hired by Tesla’s board to advise them on the transaction, found it hard to justify the deal on financial grounds. Indeed, the trial revealed that the Evercore analysts only managed to identify a meager $2 million to $8 million in total potential cost synergies that might accrue to Tesla as the result of acquiring SolarCity – hardly a ringing endorsement for a deal valued in excess of $2 billion.

Musk further contended that SolarCity was not truly insolvent because it could still sell stock to raise funds if necessary. While literally true insofar as SolarCity could sell its own shares through a dilutive stock offering, such sales would depend on the resilience of its stock price. Already in freefall in the run-up to the buyout announcement, SolarCity’s share price would likely suffer even more in the face of withering dilution that would of necessity come at the expense of existing shareholders, the largest of whom was Musk himself. According to the plaintiffs, this would make Musk the biggest beneficiary of a bailout, financially speaking. It could also threaten Musk’s image as an entrepreneur who succeeds at everything he tries his hand at. Damaging that image could have knock-on effects, undermining confidence in other Musk enterprises, such as Tesla. Musk appears to have been concerned about just such an outcome, as evidenced by a number of his private communications from the time that have since been revealed publicly, such as his contention that it was “important that there not be some sort of house of cards that crumbles if one element of the pyramid...falters.”

While Musk put up an aggressive defense against most accusations leveled by the plaintiffs, he did admit some things. Most importantly, Musk finally admitted that the Solar Roof product, which he had touted in 2016 as being ready for full-scale commercialization, was in fact far from ready for primetime. (“Q” denotes the questioning attorney, “A” denotes Elon Musk):

Source: Delaware Chancery Court Reporters; @TESLACharts

Taken together, it seems to me that there is ample cause for the plaintiffs' complaint, at least when it comes to the arguably overstated economic benefits of a SolarCity-Tesla merger. If we then factor in the evident exaggerations by both Musk and Tesla regarding the Solar Roof's capabilities and readiness, things look even worse for the defense.

Who Made The Decision

A second crucial point of contention is the extent to which Musk exercised control over the speed and terms of the SolarCity acquisition. When making his pitch to shareholders back in 2016, Musk insisted that he had recused himself from the discussion entirely and that Robyn Denholm, an ostensibly independent voice on Tesla’s board, had taken the lead in assessing the deal. This was still Musk’s story on the witness stand in July (“Q” denotes the questioning attorney, “A” denotes Elon Musk):

Source: Delaware Chancery Court Reporters; @ClaireMusk

Despite their emphatic delivery, Musk's statements at trial seem to contradict the material evidence presented by the plaintiffs, as Fortune reported on July 13th:

Evidence aired in court has shown that Musk’s had more input than had previously been known. According to notes presented in court, Musk had suggested that Tesla pay $28.50 per share. That price became the top of the range that was settled on by the board. That board included his brother, Kimbal, as well as the CFO of SolarCity and two board members of SpaceX. Even if Musk can convince the Delaware court that he didn’t control the deal, he still has to prove that shareholders were privy to all the relevant information about SolarCity’s financial.

Musk's claim of recusal was challenged at length by the plaintiffs’ legal team, led by attorney Randall Baron, which took great pains to highlight the true extent of Musk’s involvement in the process of the deal, as The Irish Times reported at the time:

Musk has consistently told the court that the Tesla board primarily handled the SolarCity deal and he was not part of the board committee that negotiated the terms. On Tuesday, shareholder attorney Randall Baron, however, pressed Musk to explain meeting notes taken by a financial adviser showing Musk suggested the board offer a $28.50 share price for SolarCity. Baron asked whether that conflicted with Musk’s statement that he had fully recused himself from negotiations...Baron pressed Musk to explain why he reviewed deal packets for the Tesla board before they were sent to directors, suggesting the chief executive was controlling the flow of information...Musk repeatedly defended the SolarCity deal by saying the solar panel company had to be quickly acquired or find financing to solve its dangerous cash shortage. He argued that drawn-out negotiations by Tesla would have left the company stuck in limbo because those talks prevented SolarCity from seeking outside funding.

Denholm, for her part, insisted from the witness box that she was indeed the prime mover of the process and that Musk was effectively recused, despite his continued active participation throughout the process. She likewise defended the decision to allow other board members with potential conflicts of interest to participate in the negotiations, including Kimbal Musk, who, in addition to being Elon Musk’s brother, was a significant SolarCity shareholder at the time of the acquisition and stood to gain personally from a buyout.

Unsurprisingly, Kimbal Musk rejected the plaintiffs' contention of conflict of interest, even as he admitted that he had not disclosed the fact that he had used his SolarCity shares as collateral for margin loans worth millions of dollars – loans that were facing margin calls thanks to SolarCity’s already collapsing share price.

Investor's Eye View

Having observed many a trial proceeding of the Delaware Court of Chancery, I am moderately well acquainted with its workings, but am anything but an expert. I am an investor and capital markets analyst, not an attorney or legal eagle, so my opinion of whether or not Musk & Co. will win their case is of little consequence. Thus, I will contain my commentary to the potential financial and market risks that may result from a judgment favorable to the plaintiffs.

Before we proceed any further, it is important to clarify what a judgment against Musk would actually mean. As a shareholder derivative action, the plaintiffs are technically acting on behalf of the company against management. Thus it is Musk, not Tesla, who would be liable to pay any monetary damages, and it is Tesla, not the group of shareholders constituting the class of plaintiffs, who would be the beneficiary of such a judgment, as The Wall Street Journal has explained:

If Mr. Musk loses, he could be asked to make Tesla Inc. whole. That pay­ment could equal the value of the So­lar­City trans­ac­tion if the pre­sid­ing judge finds that the so­lar firm wasn’t worth any­thing when Tesla agreed to buy it.

In other words, regardless of the outcome of the trial, Tesla will not face any direct financial penalties and could potentially benefit from a windfall of as much as $2.6 billion courtesy of Elon Musk.

At this point, one might be forgiven for asking the question: If Tesla does not stand to lose anything from a judgment against Musk, and might even gain from it, why should investors care? There are actually multiple answers to this question that need to be unpacked.

Looming Lawsuits

Firstly, while a judgment against Musk in this particular case would not likely impinge meaningfully on Tesla’s financials, it would set the stage for a deluge of potential follow-on cases related to the SolarCity acquisition, as well as cases addressing Tesla’s successor solar business.

A loss for Musk could also add credence to a host of other pending lawsuits against Tesla, many of which have been awaiting the outcome of the SolarCity derivative shareholder trial before proceeding further. Several such cases could be strengthened by a judgment against Musk, including a major lawsuit over the eye-watering compensation package awarded to Tesla’s colorful CEO in 2018.

An unfavorable judgment could also threaten Musk’s position at the helm of Tesla. Musk has faced such a sanction previously, as part of his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over his famous “Funding Secured” tweet controversy, which resulted in drastic movements in Tesla’s share price as investors and traders scrambled in the wake of the apparent – but ultimately false – prospect of an imminent take-private transaction. The Chancery Court judgment might even be framed so as to compel Tesla to alter its corporate governance in order to better rein in Musk in the interest of shareholders. That could add an additional layer of uncertainty for investors.

Proliferating Political Pressure

There is also potential political risk for Tesla in the event of a judgment against Musk, especially in the wake of Andrew Cuomo's resignation from the governorship of New York in favor of Kathy Hochul. This has created a new nexus of political uncertainty for Tesla, which has been a major beneficiary of the Cuomo administration's largesse. Tesla was effectively gifted $750 million in state cash as part of New York's "Buffalo Billion" program – cash that was meant to fund the buildout of Tesla's Gigafactory in Buffalo, NY, which Musk promised would create thousands of high-paying jobs for workers in the upstate city.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, Tesla's big promises largely failed to become reality. Fortunately for Tesla, the Cuomo administration was apparently unwilling to hold it to account for failing to keep its promises. Instead, the state government opted to water down the job creation requirements outlined in its deal with Tesla over the course of years, as Seeking Alpha's Montana Skeptic has explained at length.

Ultimately, Tesla's failure to deliver in Buffalo forced the state to write down most of its "investment" in the Buffalo Gigafactory, as The Wall Street Journal noted in November 2019:

The Buffalo plant, as well as other factories near Syracuse and Plattsburgh, is owned by the Fort Schuyler Management Corp., a nonprofit entity led by officials from SUNY Poly and other state agencies. In financial statements posted on its website last month, Fort Schuyler wrote down the value of the Buffalo factory by $884 million and other high-tech projects by $311 million. The statements haven’t been previously reported. Auditors said in the documents that they re-evaluated the terms of the facilities’ leases and determined the corporation 'will not likely receive the direct financial benefits associated with ownership of the manufacturing facility and equipment.' Fort Schuyler’s financial statements, which cover the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, valued its land, buildings and equipment at $94.8 million, down from $1.2 billion in 2017.

Since assuming office in August, Gov. Hochul has taken pains to distance herself from her predecessor and his team. As a Buffalo native, Gov. Hochul could prove a more active force upstate. Should she decide to revisit the Cuomo era policy of salutary neglect toward Tesla, it could mean trouble for the company, especially if the SolarCity ruling goes against Musk. The decision in Delaware could thus end up serving as a catalyst for action in New York.

Optimism Overhang

It is also important to consider the drivers behind Tesla’s eye-popping market capitalization, which now stands in excess of $700 billion.

Extreme optimism about the future of Tesla’s various business units is clearly baked into its share price already. Anything that could shake that optimism, or cause investors to question their optimistic assumptions, could in turn threaten Tesla’s share price. One need only consider the numerous products in Tesla's pipeline that have yet to materialize in real life, such as the Full Self-Driving system, which Tesla has been selling to vehicle owners as an add-on for years, netting hundreds of millions of dollars of what is effectively pure profit in the process. Should confidence waver in Tesla's ability to deliver on its promises, whether on time or late, it could threaten to undermine the optimism on which its share price rests.

Moreover, Musk’s importance to Tesla and its narrative cannot be overstated – his indispensability to Tesla's success is listed among the company’s stated risk factors after all. Should confidence in his leadership come under threat, it could in turn threaten Tesla’s bulging valuation.

Concluding Thoughts

Tesla’s growth narrative has proven far more resilient than any bearish analysts thought possible, myself included. Thus, it is possible that Tesla would manage simply to shrug off the impacts of even this high-profile a judgment against its CEO.

As I have said more than once, in the battle between fantasy and reality, reality always wins – eventually. An unfavorable judgment over the SolarCity acquisition may not be the catalyst for a historic reality check for Tesla investors, but I would still caution even the most bullish shareholders to consider the potential long-term consequences that such a judgment could entail.

