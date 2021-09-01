Michail_Petrov-96/iStock via Getty Images

[This article was shared with members of my Inside the Income Factory community on August 6th.]

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities (NYSE:VTA) has been a mainstay of several of our Income Factory portfolios over the years and I had expected it to be for many years to come. But recently it has been the subject of an attack by Saba, the activist firm headed by Boaz Weinstein. Typically activists seek out funds at persistent discounts, buy up enough shares that, along with other institutional investors who tend to follow the activity of the activists and then hop on their bandwagon once they target a particular fund, will pressure the fund to engage in a tender offer at a higher price than its market price (i.e. closer to its net asset value).

The activists know that most longer-term retail investors won't notice, pay attention to, or otherwise engage in the tender offer, leaving more of it available to the activists and other knowledgeable investors. This means the benefit of the tender accrues disproportionately to those "in the know" and the remaining non-participating shareholders get the shorter end of the stick. (Want more info, read this article.)

Which brings us to the current VTA situation. Saba Investments and VTA announced back in May that they reached a "stand-still" agreement with VTA whereby VTA will conduct a tender offer in September at 98.5% of its NAV for up to 20% of its shares. After that it will convert itself to an "Interval Fund." As such its shares will no longer trade on the market like a closed end fund, and only be redeemable in limited periodic redemptions at NAV by the fund itself. This means it will no longer have the liquidity features or ability to trade at premiums and discounts that are among the attractions of closed-end funds to many of us.

While the opportunity to sell a portion (20% or so) at a couple percentage points above the current market price (which is at a discount presently just under -4%; now August 31st, down to -5.5%) may seem attractive, the possibility of having the 80% that we still own following the tender offer drop in price because of the future illiquidity, as well as the inconvenience of the illiquidity itself and the inability to buy or reinvest in the future at a discount, all seems pretty unattractive to me.

I don't claim to be very proficient at calculating arbitrage opportunities with respect to rights offerings, tenders and the like, and the trade-offs between various possible market scenarios. I also know that the closed-end fund marketplace is notoriously inefficient, so you can't really depend on "Mr. or Ms. Market" doing what is rational, even if you're able to project what would be rational in a given scenario.

Given all of that, I have decided to sell my personal holdings of VTA, as well as the VTA we hold in our Widow & Orphan and our Hunker Down portfolios. I will replace it with John Hancock Investors (JHI), about which I've written recently. JHI pays a higher distribution than VTA (over 8% vs. 7.6%) and actually has a higher quality credit portfolio. (Another replacement candidate I'm considering is First Trust High Income Long/Short fund (FSD), which yields over 8.3%, has a discount of -3.3%, and also has a portfolio with a higher quality credit profile than the average high yield fund.)

Nobody need rush to dump VTA immediately, although personally I plan to make these changes in the next couple days. The tender offer and switch to the interval fund structure won't come for a few months. But I see the uncertainty as presenting more risks to the downside than any potential upside to the new structure. Also if the changes NEVER occur, because the deal with Saba falls through or shareholders fail to approve the changes, I don't see any great opportunity lost if I've sold and moved on.

That's all folks.............look forward to your comments.