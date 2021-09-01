Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Most retirees are told they can only spend 4% of their savings according to a principle known as "The Four Percent Rule." As a result, many are forced to work well into their golden years to support themselves, as replicating a $60,000 paycheck requires $1.5 million in savings.

However, what if you could live off of 6% of your savings each year? You would only need to save two-thirds of what the Four Percent Rule tells you is necessary and therefore could retire many years - potentially even a decade or more - earlier. That would be literally a life-changing development as it would enable you to not only enjoy more time in retirement doing what you love, but spend fewer years grinding at a job you may not enjoy and weathering a hectic commute. Perhaps best of all, it would mean that you could travel and pursue other more physically demanding activities while you are still young and energetic enough to fully enjoy them.

Fortunately, despite living in an era of historically low bond yield (BND) and record-high stock market (SPY) valuations that have many questioning whether the Four Percent Rule might be too aggressive, there are still some passive investment vehicles out there with risk profiles that suit retirees and spin off reliable and growing cash flow at yields that could facilitate a "Six Percent Rule" retirement.

In this article, we will outline two of these opportunities:

#1. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

EPD is - in our view - the most attractively priced low risk income publicly traded investment vehicle on the market today due to its:

Industry-best fortress balance sheet

Top-notch asset portfolio

Industry-best management positioning the business for the long term

Solid growth potential

A safe and growing tax-advantaged distribution yielding 8.1%

EPD's balance sheet merits an industry-leading BBB+ credit rating (or equivalent) from both Moody's and S&P, making it a very unlikely candidate for financial distress anytime soon. As further proof of this, management has been able to issue debt at multi-decade fixed interest rate terms leading to a weighted average term to maturity of 20.8 years. With $5.4 billion in liquidity and a trailing twelve month leverage ratio of just 3.24x, EPD's balance sheet is arguably even stronger than its credit rating implies.

EPD's asset portfolio is one of the highest quality in the industry, with diversified exposure to natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, refined products, and petrochemicals. It has generated remarkably consistent cash flows and returns on capital through the energy cycle's peaks and troughs, making it a very dependable cash generation machine that has grown distributable cash flow per unit faster than the inflation rate over time. Perhaps most impressively, EPD outshone most of its peers in its cash flow resilience through COVID-19, further establishing itself as the safest midstream operator.

Third, management - which along with other insiders owns approximately a third of the partnership - is poised to continue its winning streak by setting up EPD for long-term viability. EPD recently announced initiatives aimed at growing the partnership's presence in renewable fuels and other business opportunities that will play a big role in the ongoing energy transition over the coming decades. As a result, we fully expect EPD to remain a leading energy infrastructure company for decades to come.

Fourth, despite recent political and regulatory headwinds, EPD maintains a solid near-term growth outlook. The partnership maintains a healthy portfolio of growth projects where it invests a large portion of its substantial retained cash flow and expects these to come online in the coming months and years. These should generate noticeable contributions to EPD's cash flow figures, boosting per unit distributable cash flow and strengthening the balance sheet further.

source

Combining all four of these qualities - the balance sheet, the stable cash flowing asset portfolio, the long-term viability of the business, and the near-term growth profile - with the 13% distributable cash flow yield makes EPD an ideal investment for retirees. As a result, EPD is able to offer an 8.1% current distribution yield while still covering it easily (1.6x) and using its retained cash flows to fully fund its maintenance and growth project costs. Beyond that, it is also able to repurchase units opportunistically to further boost per-unit growth and distribution coverage ratios.

Last but not least, EPD has grown its distribution for 22 consecutive years and plans to continue doing so for the foreseeable future, meaning that the income stream should grow to help offset the impacts of inflation on purchasing power.

The main risk here is obviously that EPD is concentrated in the energy industry and - while it is currently initiating efforts to position itself to thrive in the clean energy future - it has a ways to go before it is considered energy transition-proof. As a result, while the stock is considered very safe, it still makes sense to diversify your portfolio outside of the energy industry well beyond just this one single holding.

You can read more about this opportunity through our recent piece: Enterprise Products Partners: 3 Important Takeaways From Q2 2021 Results.

#2. W. P. Carey (WPC)

While not quite as attractive as EPD, WPC is still a top pick for investors looking to lock in safe, growing, and lucrative passive income while from a well-diversified REIT (VNQ) holding a portfolio of high quality real estate. The company's strengths are numerous, including:

Accelerating growth

A strong balance sheet

Inflation resistance

A battle-tested recession and pandemic proof portfolio

A safe and growing dividend yielding 5.4%

After a lengthy period of little growth, WPC finally appears to be back on the growth track. As we highlighted back in June in our piece 5 Reasons Why W. P. Carey Will Grow Faster Than You Think, management predicted:

we're poised to accelerate externally driven growth, executing on the strongest pipeline we've seen in years.

Now - on their most recent earnings call - management announced:

Having proved the resilience of our portfolio throughout the pandemic, the first half of 2021 has been characterized by an acceleration in growth, driven primarily by record deal volume, enabling us to further increase our investment expectations for the year and raise our AFFO guidance.

After investing a whopping $780 million in Q2 alone at attractive cap rates and at lengthy terms with built-in rent escalators and subsidized with low-cost debt, WPC is expected to invest as much as $1.75 billion by year-end. Given that their enterprise value is $21.4 billion, this amounts to considerable growth with aggressive investment expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Second, and just as importantly, WPC has a strong balance sheet that merits a BBB credit rating. Thanks to having a significant presence in Europe, WPC can borrow at exceptionally low interest rates while also enjoying a well-laddered debt maturity schedule and significant liquidity. Furthermore, much of its portfolio is unencumbered mission-critical real estate, so management could also easily raise significant financing proceeds if it felt it needed to in an emergency.

Third, WPC is a very stable cash flow generator thanks to several factors. First, it enjoys significant geographic diversification which mitigates geopolitical and currency risks. Second, it employs a triple net lease model that reduces risk and expense volatility for the company and results in very stable, long-term rental agreements with tenants. Third, over half of its rental income stems from the in-favor industrial, warehouse, and self-storage sectors, while their office exposure is largely confined to investment grade government tenants and their retail exposure is largely confined to e-commerce resistant high quality European tenants.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The bottom line is that - combining its stellar balance sheet with its well-diversified and conservatively positioned business model - WPC is a blue chip triple real estate company with a very low risk of experiencing financial distress for the foreseeable future. We expect WPC to remain a real estate powerhouse for decades to come.

An additional reason to feel good about entrusting a meaningful portion of your retirement income to WPC is that its rent collections barely showed any impact from the COVID-19 lockdowns. This stood in stark contrast to many of its peers like Realty Income (O), STORE Capital (STOR), and National Retail Properties (NNN) which all saw their income fall significantly in the wake of COVID-19.

Fifth, 61% of WPC's rent is linked to CPI which should provide a significant tailwind to cash flows given that inflation is on the rise to levels not seen in decades:

With a pandemic-proven, inflation and ecommerce resistant business model, and a strong balance sheet, investors can rest easy knowing that WPC will continue to deliver the rent checks and maintain its intrinsic value through a multitude of economic climates.

Furthermore, with a 5.4% yielding dividend that is safely covered by cash flows and buoyed by 23 straight years of increases, WPC is capable of shortening the timeline to meeting your retirement goals without going too far out on the risk spectrum.

You can read more about this opportunity through our recent piece: W. P. Carey: 3 Reasons Why Now Is One Of The Best Times Ever To Buy.

Investor Takeaway

Retirement investing is scarier than ever these days as record-low bond yields and historically high stock market valuations make it feel increasingly speculative and risky to put your capital to work and harder than ever to earn a satisfactory yield to retire on. Meanwhile, skyrocketing inflation means the opportunity cost of holding your savings in cash while waiting for a correction is borderline prohibitive.

Fortunately, there are still a few good opportunities left that offer investors safe and growing income at yields that are significantly above those offered by bonds and the broader market indexes. By adding equal amounts of WPC and EPD to a well-diversified retirement portfolio, investors get a combined yield of ~6.75%. This sort of safe yield can significantly enhance the quality of a retirement and/or dramatically shorten the timeline to retirement.