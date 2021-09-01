MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

I’m glad to see STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) (“STMicro”) getting more of its fair due in the market, as that hasn’t always been the case with this diversified chip company. Up almost 25% since my last update, doubling the return of the SOX in that time, but still lagging on a year-to-date basis, STMicro has benefited from another beat-and-raise quarter, as well as greater confidence about the security of the company’s book going into what will likely prove to be peak lead-times.

I’m beginning to see a stronger case for even more growth from STMicro over the next decade than I’d previously modeled, with STMicro leveraged not only to well-understood opportunities in autos, but also other industrial power markets, as well as 3D sensing, MCUs, and IoT. If STMicro can generate long-term growth more on the order of 9% over the long term, not impossible given underlying volume growth in markets like EVs, automation, and IoT, there is still worthwhile upside.

Will The Bookings Hold Up?

A key unknown at this point is how well the order books of companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) and STMicro will hold up as supply shortages ease. Customers are currently over-ordering in an attempt to get the chips they need, and that is playing a role in swelling the apparent lead-times and order books across the industry. As capacity starts improving more meaningfully in 2022 and customer allocations improve, some of those orders are going to be canceled, and it may well lead to a period of derating for semiconductor stocks (this has happened in prior periods where lead-times corrected).

STMicro has an order book sufficient to cover more than 18 months of revenue, with the backlog about 30% above 2021 capacity and 10% to 15% above management’s plans for 2022 capacity. That gives a lot of “wiggle room” for order cancelations, and companies like STMicro have also gone to pains to emphasize that they’re booking more “uncancellable orders” from customers.

We’ll see. Every cycle, semiconductor companies tell us that it’s different this time and that the orders won’t evaporate as supply increases, and in the past it still worked out more or less the same – the scale/pace of the correction in lead-times has certainly varied, but there have always been order cancellations as supply shortages ease. Maybe these efforts to forge long-term partnerships with customers will change behaviors, and maybe those uncancellable orders will stick, but I wouldn’t just assume that all uncancellable orders will be, as there really aren’t a lot of good options for semiconductors to enforce those policies.

The SiC Business Is Looking Better And Better

One area where I’m not that concerned about the order book is in STMicro’s silicon carbide (or SiC) business. These chips are critical for advanced power applications, and the company boasted 81 programs with 68 customers in the second quarter, with a roughly 50/50 split between auto and industrial, and good relationships with customers like Tesla (TSLA) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) on the auto side.

It’s actually the industrial side that excites me more, at least relative to current expectations, as I think investors may be underestimating the leverage here in markets like factory automation and renewable energy – a range of industries are starting to embrace automation coming out of the pandemic, and that’s going to require significantly upgraded power management capabilities, as well as more renewables-based generation to power those automated factories.

Management continues to add capacity, with a target of sourcing 40% of its needs internally by 2024 (and working with Cree (CREE) in the meantime). Management also recently announced the successful production of a 200mm SiC wafer, and if the company can scale this up quickly (and efficiently), this could be a significant competitive advantage for the business.

Better Visibility On Apple, And Ongoing Opportunities In IoT

A persistent worry on STMicro this year has been the security of STMicro’s business with Apple (AAPL). At close to a quarter of sales in 2020, it’s understandable why the market would worry about potential socket losses, but it’s worth remembering that other non-Apple businesses are growing strongly in this recovery and will continue to do so in 2022, 2023, and beyond.

It does sound as if STMicro might have lost its wireless charging spot with Apple (worth around $1.50/unit), but the company has also picked up 3D sensing business at ams AG’s (OTCPK:AMSSY) expense, and management talked about a three-year line of sight on 3D sensing-related business with Apple.

A few months ago there were rumors making the rounds that STMicro might be bidding for Nordic Semiconductor (OTCPK:NRSDY), a leader in Bluetooth Low Energy (or BLE) connectivity for IoT devices. This followed other rumors that STMicro might consider a competing bid for Dialog when Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) announced its offer for the company. Clearly the latter never materialized, and it will likely never be known if STMicro ever approached Nordic.

A deal for a company like Nordic would make some sense, but wouldn’t be a must-have. STMicro doesn’t get a lot of respect for its connectivity assets, and I’m guilty of that as well, but the company has capabilities in a range of standards including Bluetooth, BLE, ZigBee, Thread, WiFi, LoRa, LTE-M/NB-IoT, NFC, and UWB. STMicro’s connectivity portfolio isn’t as strong as that of a company like Silicon Labs (SLAB), but it’s good enough, particularly when considering the quality of the company’s MCU, analog, sensor, and MEMS capabilities and the fact that customers have been willing to mix-and-match components as needed (Silicon Labs isn’t as strong in MCUs, for instance).

Given how many of STMicro’s peers and rivals have made large connectivity acquisitions, I can’t rule out the risk that it might follow suit. I will say, though, that large M&A really hasn’t been management’s style, with a preference instead for smaller deals that bring core technology/capabilities that the company can then scale up on its own platforms.

The Outlook

STMicro continues to execute quite well, finding some opportunities in pricing and mix to surpass revenue expectations in the second quarter despite capacity constraints. Likewise with the gross margin beat, where STMicro leveraged capacity utilization, pricing, and mix to drive better-than-expected gross margin – an accomplishment that I think is notable given the criticisms/doubt management has faced in the past about their ability to drive meaningfully better GPM leverage over time.

Management raised guidance for the third quarter, but I would expect that further beat-and-raises are going to be tough without more capacity coming online. Even so, looking at how end-market opportunities are developing across a range of markets (autos – EVs/ADAS, industrial automation, 3D sensing, IoT, et al), I’m more confident that STMicro’s long-term revenue growth rate can approach 9% versus the 7% to 8% I expected before.

I say this well aware of the risks and temptations that go with raising expectations at/near a cyclical peak, but looking at the potential volumes in EVs (and non-EVs with ADAS and MCU offerings), industrial, renewables, IoT, and so on, I think the addressable market growth is going to be there.

I’ve also raised my near-term gross margin and operating margin expectations, though I haven’t changed my FCF margins all that much on a long-term basis, and in the short-term, a lot of the margin leverage is offset by higher capex spending.

All told, the key valuation drivers are roughly 9% long-term top-line growth, adjusted FCF margin improvements into the mid-teens, driving mid-to-high-teens FCF growth, and near-term gross/operating margins in the low-40%s/high-teens. Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA, I believe there’s a case for STMicro trading at least to the high $40s in the near term, with longer-term annualized total return potential still in the high single-digits after that.

The Bottom Line

STMicro isn’t a screaming bargain, and again I’m aware of the risk of raising estimates heading into a likely cyclical peak, but it’s also possible that demand growth will cushion that cyclical correction. What’s more, I still see significant long-term volume growth in a range of higher-value opportunities for STMicro. All told, I still think this is a stock to consider for investors who want exposure to chip stocks.