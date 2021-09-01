A Short History Of Triple Bottoms In Gold

CasarsaGuru/iStock via Getty Images

Did we just see a rare triple bottom in gold? If we did, then why aren't gold stocks confirming? The price action in the HUI Gold Bugs Index has been pretty pathetic since gold bottomed on August 9. What gives? Since gold bottomed at $1,675, gold stocks have gone precisely nowhere.

Here I'll go into a short history of past triple bottoms in gold, and you'll see that most of the time, price action in gold stocks at these turning points surprisingly did not confirm a major bottom was forming in the metal itself.

Below is the current triple bottom in weekly candles, assuming it holds, overlaid with the HUI Gold Bugs index in black.

Granted, with chart patterns like these, there is always a bit of wiggle room with definitions. Chartistry is not an exact science, and there are no hard fast rules. That said, by what I can find, if gold has indeed bottomed in the mid $1,670s then this would be only the fourth or fifth triple gold bottom in 42 years. Doubtless someone can probably go through the charts with a fine-toothed comb and possibly find more, but the point is it is a rare pattern unlike the more common double bottom, and relatively hard to find.

The 2017-2018 Triple Bottom

The last time a triple bottom occurred in gold was in October 2018, when it danced in the $1,200 range for the third time in two years.

Gold stocks in black made clear new lows as gold struggled with the $1,200 level for the third time. Whether you want to call that a break of a double bottom or a triple or quintuple bottom is up to you. If the final break was too low for that qualification, it only makes the illusive triple bottom even rarer. In any case, after that final bottom in 2018, gold never came close to $1,200 again, nor do I think it ever will. But more to the point, the lower low in gold stocks was simply not confirmed by the metal. Gold rose 76% in two years from that point.

The 2005 Triple Bottom (And 1990s, 2012 Triple Tops)

Prior to that one, the previous triple bottom was in 2005. That year was a kind of sabbatical within the context of the 2001-2011 gold bull market.

In February, May, and July of 2005, gold kept testing the $410 level, but could not break below it, while gold stocks made a lower low on the second test and were basically even by the third. Then gold quickly rose 74% in 10 months into an intermediate top at $725 in May of 2006. That this level would be stable enough to form a triple bottom makes some sense, given that this same level served as the mirror image, very bearish, long term triple top back in the 1990s.

The other major triple top in gold was in 2012 at $1,800. It confirmed a bear market in progress.

One could argue that the final gold bottom in 2001 was also a triple bottom, but that's a judgment call. I invite you to judge for yourself and call it what you will.

For gold stocks, this triple bottom in 2001 was the exception. Here the HUI bottomed ahead of gold in November 2000 and then led gold as the metal fell back down to the $250 range about 5 months later.

The 1979 Gold Triple Bottom

The triple bottom prior to the final gold bear market bottom in 2001 was perhaps the most significant and strange of them all. It marked the beginning of the final extreme blow-off top in gold at the end of the 1970s stagflationary dollar-crisis period. That was September/October 1979. That triple gold bottom registered at $374 on October 29, 1979, highlighted in black, exactly 50 years from the stock market crash that sparked the Great Depression.

Within 12 weeks of that triple bottom completing, gold skyrocketed 133% into its all-time high in real terms at $872 on January 21, 1980.

What about gold stocks in that period? We don't have the HUI, but we do have the Barron's Gold Mining Index. Even in that triple bottom where gold was about to go to all-time highs that still haven't been overtaken in real terms, gold stocks had amazingly made lower lows into that third and final bottom. The BGMI was down done the year in late October as gold was up almost 18%. Source

It didn't matter. Gold was on its own rhythm. Gold stocks don't necessarily confirm triple bottoms in gold, as they don't seem to be now either. But that historically is not an indicator that this triple bottom won't hold. Only time will tell on that, and perhaps not much time either.