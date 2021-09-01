omersukrugoksu/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis and Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I have been bullish on for a while, and it has had a long-term place in my portfolio. Fortunately, it has had a tremendous 2021 so far, although there has been plenty of volatility along the way, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Going forward, there are a few reasons why I will continue to hold IRL, and may consider adding to my position. For one, U.S. equities remain frothy, in my view, so I continue to look for relative value overseas. I find IRL interesting in particular, because I have zero Irish exposure in any of my other investments, so this provides a way to boost my diversity. Further, Irish banks are improving the liquidity ratios, which has helped to stabilize two of the top holdings within the fund. Finally, despite the 30% gain this calendar year, IRL continues to trade at a marked discount to NAV, at over 16%. This allows for a way for investors to capture value in a market that is mostly lacking it.

Why Am I Even Looking Outside The US?

To begin, I want to briefly touch on an important reason for why I own IRL, and plan on continuing to own in heading into the new year. Like most U.S. investors, I have a U.S.-bias, and U.S. equities do make up the majority of my total portfolio. Yet, I have been reluctant to add to my positions over the past few months, as stocks keep hitting new highs, despite numerous headwinds in the news and on the horizon. As a result, I have been looking overseas, partly to diversify, and partly because I am concerned about expanding stock valuations domestically.

With this backdrop, non-U.S. equities are currently generating significant value compared to U.S. equities. While U.S. equities (as measured by the S&P 500) typically trade at a steeper valuation premium than the rest of the world, this valuation gap has significantly widened in the short term, as shown below:

Source: Lord Abbett

My thought here is that there is value being offered overseas. While this does not explain why I bought IRL specifically, I will get to that in the following paragraphs. What this does illustrate is why I am even considering non-U.S. stocks at all. Given the expensive price to buy in now, the relative value of non-U.S. stocks is extremely tempting to me at the moment.

IRL's Discount Has Widened

Digging into IRL in isolation, readers should be aware that one of the reasons I bought this fund in the first place is the very large discount. This is my usual reason for considering CEF products, and I like what I saw out of the gate. The great news now is that IRL still has an attractive discount, despite rising steadily over the course of the year. This means it is still on my radar for buying, because it offers a way to buy Irish equities for less than they are worth. This means investors are getting exposure to companies for technically less than it would cost to buy these individual tickers on your own.

In addition, not only does IRL continue to trade at a discount to NAV, it is at a wider level than where it sat during my last review, as shown below:

Source: New Ireland Fund

My takeaway here is positive. IRL has a cheaper buy-in price than it did almost four months ago. With a double-digit discount, IRL has my interest. But with so many CEFs around the market seeing their premiums widen and their discounts narrowing, to see IRL do the opposite makes me feel there is still value here. This is a key reason why I still own this fund, and why I am likely to keep adding to it going forward.

Bank Holdings Are Attractive

I will now dig into some of the underlying holdings of IRL, and why I think having them in my portfolio will be a net gain. A point I haven't touched on in past reviews is that IRL has a fair amount of banking exposure, with Allied Irish Banks (AIB) (OTC:AIBRF) and the Bank of Ireland (OTCPK:BKRIF) being above-average holdings in the fund. In fact, their combined exposure makes up over 9% of total assets, as shown below:

Source: New Ireland Fund

Personally, I think these holdings are going to help the fund push higher, especially in the new year. I have a generally bullish outlook on Financials as a sector for Q4 and 2022, in the U.S. and around the globe. Inflation metrics are coming in above expectations, which should drive yields (and eventually benchmark interest rates) higher as a result. This is a tailwind for banks and lenders, so I view their inclusion in the fund positively.

Further, it is worth noting that these two banks in particular have seen their financial position improve substantially since struggling a decade ago. At present, the capital ratios for both banks have improved over the past year, and currently sit above what is required by Irish regulators:

Source: S&P Global

The conclusion I draw here is that these companies are on a solid footing, perhaps the best footing they have had in a decade. As I see them entering an environment next year that is expected to be favorable for banks, the future looks bright to me. As they represent top holdings in IRL, this supports my bullish outlook for the fund.

Flutter Remains A Favorite Stock Of Mine

Continuing to look at the underlying holdings in IRL, readers should take note that the second largest individual holding is Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPF), which is actually a stock I have been bullish on for a long time. I used to own it outright, but sold off the individual stock as I built a position in IRL, given how large a weighting it has in this CEF. While it may seem odd to sell a stock I favored, PDYPF makes up 14% of IRL, so I wanted to make sure I was not too overweight this one particular company. With that amount of exposure, I feel I own a large enough amount of this company:

Source: New Ireland Fund

I bring this up because this is non-traditional exposure, as Flutter Entertainment is a sports, gaming, and casino company. It is well-known in the U.S. under the FanDuel brand, which provides sports betting and fantasy games here in the U.S., and owns other brands in Ireland, the U.K., and Europe that are quite popular.

Personally, I also view this top holding as a net win for the fund, but some readers may not, so it is important to understand what type of exposure IRL offers. Unlike other non-U.S. ETFs that I follow, such as passive funds that track Canada, the U.K., and Australia, IRL has a more active and non-traditional approach. The passive ETFs for those other countries I mentioned tend to be heavily into common sectors like Financials and Energy, as well as Consumer sectors. IRL, by contrast, has a top holding focused on gambling and entertainment, so that is a distinction that readers have to decide if it is right for them.

Importantly, I see this as just the right time to be buying into this sector. The NFL season is about to get underway in a week and a half, and that is one of the most important times of year for sports betting. FanDuel, which has made strong inroads in the American market, has been a leader in this space, and is sure to prove beneficial for this company.

For a look at how successful the roll-out of FanDuel has been in the U.S., consider the Q2 financial results for Flutter that came out in mid-August. According to the company's disclosure, FanDuel has a 45% sportsbook market share domestically, and has seen substantial revenue growth, mainly by adding over two million customers:

Source: Flutter.com

My take on this is that Flutter has a commanding share of worldwide gaming, through its FanDuel brand in the U.S. and across Europe. With strong financial results recently, I see good times ahead for this individual holding. Given that it is overweight in IRL, I see this as another reason to buy into this fund.

Bottom line

When I consider buying non-U.S. exposure, IRL is a fund I often consider adding to. As my longer-term holding has done well, I am looking to add to my position on any weakness in the months ahead. The fund's discount to NAV, underlying holdings, and relative value to the U.S. are all valid reasons for buying now. Therefore, I will remain long IRL, and will likely be adding to it going into 2022. As a result, I will maintain my "bullish" rating, and I suggest investors give the fund some thought at this time.