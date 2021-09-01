Rates Spark: A Flight Of Hawks

MathiasPodstawka/iStock via Getty Images

By Antoine Bouvet, Benjamin Schroeder, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

The case for slower PEPP purchases...

Those who, like us, expected a flurry of comments attempting to shape expectations ahead of next week’s ECB meeting were not disappointed. The past days have seen a resolutely more hawkish tone emerge, with comments generally consistent with a reduction of PEPP purchases in 4Q from their roughly €80 billion/month. The effect has been to send European Government Bonds (EGBs) into a tailspin.

Three types of arguments have been put forward. The first one is that the eurozone is approaching the end of the "pandemic emergency" that justified the introduction of the PEPP purchase programme and other measures. Such claims are difficult to make due to the uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of Covid-19 cases. The second is that financial conditions, a woolly concept used to describe both the cost and access to financing, have eased since the last decision, thus making the need for ECB support less pressing.

By many market measures, financial conditions have eased

(Source: Refinitiv, ING)

The ECB has gone out of its way to broaden the set of indicators it uses to judge financial conditions, confusing market participants but giving itself more leeway in their interpretation (which was probably the point). This makes Francois Villeroy’s assessment on Monday - that financial conditions have eased - an important data point. This being said, a large part of the drop in rates over the summer months were justified, according to the minutes of the July meeting, by risk aversion - hardly a case to walk away from supporting the market.

... and for less ECB support generally

Bond bulls should take heart from fact that the most determined calls for a reduction, and eventual end, of PEPP purchases, have been made by known hawks. One factor adding fuel to the fire of yesterday’s bond sell-off was the surprise jump in eurozone inflation. This brings us to the third argument put forward to justify less-accommodative monetary policy: inflation. This point isn’t relevant to PEPP, but the other purchase programme - the APP - and the prospect for future hikes are tied to inflation.

There isn't much of a Bund carry buffer if volatility picks up

(Source: Refinitiv, ING)

Both Francois Villeroy and Robert Holzman, respectively of the French and Austrian central banks, have argued against extending the rates forward guidance to the APP. Without the stringent set of inflation conditions that prevent the ECB from removing accommodation, this would imply an earlier end to net purchases and also cast doubts about hopes of an increase in APP purchases to cushion the planned end of PEPP purchases in March 2022.

Jens Weidmann, the governor of the Bundesbank, is scheduled to speak today. He will probably agree with the above views. This doesn’t mean that the majority on the governing council is on board, although the more centrist VP Luis de Guidos' display of optimism overnight may mean the idea of a reduction of PEPP purchases is gaining momentum.

There are still two days until the start of the self-imposed pre-meeting quiet period and over a week before the meeting. If other members feel strongly against a reduction in purchases, they will make their views known shortly. If not, EUR rates are going to enter a phase of higher volatility due to lower Fed and ECB support. In such a world, -0.4% 10Y Bund valuations would be hard to sustain, especially in the face of rising supply pressure in September.

Today’s events and market view

Greece and Germany, issuers at both end of the eurozone credit spectrum, have mandated banks for syndicated deals which we expect to price today. The Hellenic republic will tap existing 5Y and 30Y bonds, while the Federal Republic of Germany will launch a new 30Y Bund for €5.5 billion.

On the economic front, today brings European PMIs. The Dutch, Spanish, and Italian releases will be first readings. The others, second.

Jens Weidmann of the Bundesbank is the next policy hawk scheduled to speak, after several of his peers have shaken EUR bond markets this week (see above).

The economic build-up to Friday's US labour market report continues today with ADP employment, and with the ISM manufacturing index. The past few weeks have seen a deterioration in sentiment data, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the ISM take the same direction.

The Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic is also scheduled to speak. It certainly feels like the battle lines have been draw among FOMC members with, on the one hand, regional Fed governors pushing for a swift exit from QE, while Powell argued for a more cautious approach. We await Friday’s job report to break the tie.

