metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

As many investors know, it is uncommon to find a cheap stock with significant earnings growth. Usually, those with a strong growth track record are trading at high valuations, while most "deep value" stocks struggle operationally. That said, certain industries such as investment banking have both unusually high growth and low valuations today.

Investment banks differ from traditional banks because most of their income is generated from services instead of lending. These can include managing financing deals (debt offerings, IPOs, mergers, etc.), research, wealth management, and consulting. Investment banks typically have extremely high margins since they have minimal capital and overhead costs, with salaries being the bulk of their expenses. Accordingly, while they often generate significant income, their lack of significant asset ownership can create difficulties valuing them. This is particularly true considering most investment banks have highly cyclical revenue.

In general, it seems most investment banks are nearing a cyclical peak. The immense volatility and challenges on businesses last year created a great demand for investment banking services, causing many to see their sales rise by multiples. One investment bank that has skyrocketed in value is B. Riley (NASDAQ:RILY). The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and has operated for nearly twenty five years with ~2,000 employees today. Its stock has nearly tripled in value over the past year to a market capitalization of $1.86B. See below:

Data by YCharts

While many stocks have undergone dramatic surges over the past two years, few have seen their sales and income rise accordingly. This gives RILY an incredibly low TTM "P/E" ratio of 3.3X, a valuation that is typically seen in firms struggling with bankruptcy risk.

In such a situation, it seems investors must ask themselves whether or not the deal they're seeing is too good to be true. On the one hand, B. Riley has strong analyst ratings and great fundamental statistics. On the other, it has a higher short interest of 7.25% today, so many are betting against the stock. The company's revenue also dropped last quarter, and its stock has been stagnant for over six months. As such, I believe it is critical to look at the company and the investment banking space as a whole to judge its fundamental value better.

Investment Banking Likely Near Cyclical Peak

Investment banks are essentially real estate brokerages for large businesses, generating a commission rate based on deal size. Most investment banking stocks are highly cyclical since they generate sales as a derivative to economic and liquidity growth. When the economy is growing and/or liquidity is abundant, more companies are looking to make deals meaning higher premiums and deal volumes for investment banks. When the economy is weak, deal volumes are scarce, and many investment banks see their sales collapse.

While it makes up a smaller portion of its income today, B. Riley also offers countercyclical services as a top 10 bankruptcy advisor. Some banks, such as Houlihan Lokey (HLI), have strong countercyclical businesses such as financial restructuring services. That said, investors should still expect its sales to be highly correlated to liquidity (i.e., money creation from the Fed) and economic growth.

See its segment operating revenue below:

(B. Riley Investor Presentation)

B. Riley has seen immense growth in its investment banking and capital markets segment, largely driven by IPOs, notes & equity offerings, and private placements. The company has also seen growth in its wealth management segment (likely due to immense asset price gains), while its countercyclical liquidation segment is essentially unchanged.

As many investors know, 2020 and 2021 have been record years for IPOs and most other financing deals, though IPO volumes have declined dramatically since spring. We have also seen flat performance in most small-cap U.S. stocks for over six months, including RILY. Clearly, the boom in financing activities seems to have slowed down following the moderate increase in long-term interest rates earlier this year.

I am of the view that today's capital markets, and therefore investment bank profits, are more dependent on liquidity growth than on long-term economic growth. As the Federal Reserve drastically cut rates last year, many companies looked to borrow money at lower rates to buy back stock and maintain cash savings during a tumultuous period. On the other front, money creation from the Federal Reserve's unprecedented quantitative easing program has nearly doubled the total effective amount of money in the U.S. Most of this money has gone into financial assets, normally causing valuations to rise dramatically while not changing long-term economic growth.

Dovish Federal Reserve policies are wonderful for investment banks since they dramatically increase demand for their services by pushing new liquidity into capital markets. We have already seen a decline in IPOs and price stagnation in most assets. However, as the Fed is likely to begin tapering around year-end and raise rates next year, this situation may reverse dramatically. If liquidity flows turn negative due to tapering, then it seems B. Riley may see a drastic decline in deal demand. If this results in a large recession, then B. Riley's countercyclical liquidation business may dampen losses, but its revenues are still likely to reverse dramatically.

What Is RILY Really Worth?

On any quarter, an investment bank's income is closely tied to capital market conditions. However, its enduring value stems from its employees since they drive deal-volume market share in the long run. B. Riley's income has risen dramatically, but its employee count has been largely unchanged for years. The company recently acquired the investment advisory business 272 Capital for $275M, so its employee count has risen since last December, even still, not by the same extent as its market capitalization.

Following such an overwhelming year for investment banking demand, it is generally expected that their income will reverse back toward pre-pandemic levels. Thus, investors should take their 3-4X "P/E" ratios with a grain of salt since their income may be a quarter or less of TTM levels by next year. As you can see below, B. Riley and its peers Oppenhenmier (OPY) and Cowen (COWN) have already seen their quarterly EPS decline dramatically:

Data by YCharts

B. Riley has seen its book value climb dramatically from around $250M before 2020 to ~$750M today. Much of this has been due to appreciation in its equity and debt investments. This does give B. Riley some enduring value in the face of a decline in deal volumes, but the company does carry ~$1.5B in debt (mostly senior notes), so a decline in the stock market could prove deadly to its balance sheet.

RILY also carries a similar valuation compared to its peers. Of course, backward-looking metrics are not stable when earnings volatility is extreme. That said, it is clear that RILY's valuation is typical compared to OPY and COWN:

Data by YCharts

Compared to the others, RILY may seem to be the most undervalued. Indeed, RILY still has a lower valuation when compared to larger investment banks. That said, the company generally has a more volatile income than its larger peers. While RILY is certainly cheap on a TTM basis, it seems to be fairly valued compared to peers.

Before COVID, RILY generally earned around $1 in annual EPS plus or minus $1. Its nearly $21 TTM EPS should be viewed as a one-off event that is highly unlikely to continue. Those earnings have resulted in excess funds that have been used for acquisitions that will permanently increase its business, but I expect its EPS to eventually drop back to $2-$4 per year. This figure is based on the assumption that B. Riley's income-per-employee ratio should be nearly constant in the long run (since employees can only work so much) and expected employee count growth from its 2021 acquisitions.

With this in mind, RILY's long-term forward "P/E" is likely closer to 16-32X. Obviously, that is a highly varied range, but the likely outcomes of its numerous recent acquisitions remain uncertain. At any rate, I would most certainly not say that RILY should be valued based on its TTM performance, largely based on one-off trading and asset appreciation gains and unprecedented corporate financing demands. While this does not necessarily make RILY overvalued, it is not undervalued as it may appear.

The Bottom Line

Put simply, what happens to the investment banking industry as a whole also happens to B. Riley. B. Riley's operational footprint is very diverse, so it does not have a solid niche that stands apart from the industry. Accordingly, it is a great stock to track and is a solid way to bet on or against the investment banking industry.

Personally, I am bearish on the RILY due to my view that the end of Q.E will eventually result in an extreme decline in demand for IPOs and most other financing deals. The company is solid from an operational standpoint and is a leader in many categories. However, I do not believe its countercyclical business is strong enough to make up for losses in its cyclical business. This is particularly true considering its levered balance sheet investments, which could create financial difficulties with a rapid decline in the stock market.

B. Riley does have baby bonds (RILYZ) which carry a 7.5% yield. This may be problematic since it means B. Riley is borrowing at a high rate to finance its investments. While its baby bonds may be less risky than its stock today, RILYZ did crash from $25 to $13.5 during the crash last year, so they do carry high downside risk. If either RILY or RILYZ was to decline significantly again, then they may be good buying opportunities. Until then, I would avoid both due to the uncertain but potentially significant negative impacts from an end to Q.E liquidity growth.