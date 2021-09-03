Careers In Cannabis (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Wednesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!



Rena Sherbill: Hi again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. It's great to have you listening with us. End of August, still some interesting times in the cannabis sector, if somewhat surprising, disappointing, troublesome, concerning. There's definitely a lot to discuss in the investment world. And we've been discussing that the past couple of weeks with Julian Lin with Alan Brochstein. And again, for those of you who had trouble listening to that episode, check out the transcript on Seeking Alpha.

Today, we're coming at the cannabis angle a little bit differently, less of the investment side, although pertaining to the investment side. But today we're talking to Brian Sekandi, who is really a trailblazer in the industry. He has helped create careerscannabis.com, which is the first search engine to his knowledge in the cannabis -- for the cannabis industry in North America, pairing how -- kind of forming new technological advancements in recruiting, and also obviously, because it's for the cannabis industry, specifically, obviously a lot easier to maneuver all the machinations around what it means to be a cannabis company and to want to be an employee for a cannabis company.

So a lot of great talk about that and kind of forwardly thinking about the industry and where it stands today, but also where it's going. And when we talk about the development of the industry, things like this, how to manage employers and employees is obviously essential. And then the other thing that Brian has done, which I think is really awesome, and I talked about it with Ben Kovler from Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF). I've tweeted about it.

He wrote a book called Kids of Cannabis, which is the children's perspective of having parents that work in cannabis. Really awesome if you have kids, or if you have kids that are children of cannabis owners, employees, what have you and just -- it's really a thrill for people that have been in the industry for so long to see it taken a lot more seriously. And from a much more creative and a much more holistic and a much more, less filled with shame approach.

Just hey, we're here. Cannabis is an industry. It's a serious business. It's trying to do some good, it's trying to right some wrongs. Let's present that to popular culture. Let's present that to an audience that is really ready to read that story. So great book, great illustrations by Anna T. And Brian talks to us about writing the book, why he wrote the book and a great conversation about the plant, a great conversation about the industry. And I hope you all enjoy it.

Coming up we have some conversations with 180 Life Sciences (ATNF), the Founders and the Chief Scientific Officer behind that company, a medical approach cannabis company that we have coming up in a couple of weeks; talking to the Founder of Voyager, which is doing some exciting new things in the beverage world coming up, and a lot more episodes to come shortly.

Before we begin, a brief disclaimer, nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I'm long Trulieve, Khiron, Isracann Biosciences, The Parent Company, Ayr Wellness and the ETF MSOS.

Brian, welcome to The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Really, really happy to have you on the show. I've been talking about you on a few episodes. So it's great to talk to the man himself. Welcome to the show.

Brian Sekandi: Thank you so much for having me Rena.

RS: Well, it's great to have you. I first heard of you because I saw this book, Kids of Cannabis. And I was like, who's writing a book, Kids of Cannabis. It's something that I really love to talk about is how parents talk to their kids about cannabis. How kids in this new kind of normal that we live in these, this new generation, how they process and feel about cannabis and think about cannabis. So I was just immediately a fan of yours.

But tell listeners kind of what else you have in the marketplace and kind of your background and how you even got to the cannabis space itself.

BS: Absolutely. So my background is from executive recruitment, recruitment and staffing. I've been doing that for close to about two decades now. When I started, a lot of the work that I initially did was with startups or new entries into the Canadian marketplace, typically tech companies starting operations in Canada.

I did that successfully for close to about 15 years before I struck out and went on my own, went on my own started working with some very large CPG and consumer technology companies a lot in terms of helping them after transformational change, so post M&A, high growth, new market entry in terms of products and service offerings. In 2018, I recognized that obviously, there was a growth in cannabis, especially in Canada with the pending legalization. And there was an opportunity to kind of help add value in the cannabis space from a recruitment standpoint.

What I didn't want to do though, is I didn't want to set the same shop, that I was doing outside of cannabis and do the same thing in cannabis because I knew that there was still, even though, recruitment is a strong way or going through an agency is a strong way to find talent, I knew there was still a better way for early stage cannabis companies without having to spend that money.

And so when we looked at the landscape and looking at what we could do, a very simple insight came through our network on LinkedIn. And it was -- this was a well-known recruiter and an established recruiter, and he was having a lot of challenges trying to find individuals or trying to find companies that he could place individuals at in the cannabis industry. And that kind of burst the idea of the search engine. And trying to organize the cannabis industry in terms of its jobs and companies in a way that would make it easier for somebody who knows nothing about the cannabis industry to be able to search and obviously, even some of the folks in the cannabis industry to get a better understanding of the entire landscape of the industry.

RS: Got it. Yeah, go ahead.

BS: And so that was kind of the buzz. And so the book is really, I think, a byproduct of us working on the search engine, building a cannabis taxonomy. And then through that process, just talking to so many individuals about understanding why they're working in the cannabis industry, why some don't want to work in the cannabis industry, and really trying to get a sense of what are some of those roadblocks and obstacles people are being faced with, when considering a role in cannabis.

RS: Yeah, it's so interesting. I mean, I've heard different stories talking to like, from the executive level on this podcast, hearing that they couldn't get really great people until they moved their company to California, or they couldn't get really great people until a couple of years ago.

Last week, we had George Jage on, and he said, like a few years ago, his kid was at school, and the teachers were asking what their parents do for a living. And he said that his dad sells cannabis. And he had to call the teacher, or he did call the teacher and he said, I don't sell cannabis. I help people that sell cannabis, sell more cannabis.

BS: Yeah.

RS: I thought that was a great answer. But yeah, it's a thing. I mean, there's this stigma of people not even wanting to work in cannabis, which I feel like we're starting to get over. And then there's the whole other side that there's still companies, governments that are testing for cannabis that don't allow cannabis. So talk to us about kind of careers, cannabis, it's careerscannabis.com.

BS: Yes, it is.

RS: Talk to us, kind of about what your goal is more than just kind of matching people with cannabis jobs.

BS: Good question. So my previous experience, outside of cannabis, that's one of the things that I've always kind of struggled with. Why would a company pay me money to find somebody that they can find on their own? And it just -- it was one of those questions that just didn't make a lot of sense. And as I've been in the space, I understand a lot of it is down to how companies are organized. There's a lot of inefficiency in searching, and talent.

But quite frankly, I think a lot of brands, a lot of internal companies and a lot of internal teams have the capabilities to be able to manage a lot of that recruitment without having to go external. And so that's a problem I've had. So I had a great opportunity to work with Kraft -- Kraft-Heinz after their post M&A here in Canada. And one of the things that we did when we worked with them is they had an internal metric that they had to fill jobs under 60 day time to hire time.

And when I entered into the business and started to work with them, we were averaging about, close to about 100 days in some of the high important roles. Over eight months, we built a program where we became so good at being able to predict who we were going to hire, what type of individuals that we were hiring in really critical area, sales, marketing, supply chain. This is a $2 billion CPG company in Canada, we were hiring those roles in less than a week.

And that kind of kind of opened my eyes to basically this could truly work. And so I had the idea, I had in many ways, the structure of what could possibly be a really great software, or great tool for organizations, but I needed a place to put it. And so looking at the cannabis industry, it was like this is a great place.

Now part of the challenge that I've seen with HR tech is a lot of HR tech in itself is fragmented. Somebody will develop a really cool AI matching tool, but it's disconnected to how people take that journey in finding a job. And so if 80%, 70% of people start this job search on Google, and they have to go through application process, and 40% of people are getting jobs through referrals, having somebody to have to jump through hoops, or take a side detour to work on a brand new software or having to enter data into brand new software becomes really, really challenging.

And so what we wanted to do is that if we're going to build this correctly, we have to build it. And we have to follow that entire chain, that value chain that the job seeker will go through, and really capture an end to end product. And so our first pillar is search, because we believe that, that is where people will start their job search, whether it's looking for opportunities, whether it's doing research before an interview. So it's really critical, we start there. And then as we go through that, kind of that full ecosystems, there's other pieces that you need to attach.

So one of the issues that you see a lot in recruitment or in, I guess, in the market today, if you're searching for a job is the application process. I talk to job seekers, and they're spending 45 minutes, maybe an hour per application, to find a job. And quite frankly, I mean, if you're looking for a passive candidate, or somebody who's just, kind of looking, as soon as they get into that application process, 45 minutes, they're abandoning it. So that's one area.

And so as we go through that other piece, and so we have application is an issue, how you match. And so the way folks are matching today online, is the way we were matching 25 years ago, location, job title, do you know the company's name, like really basic stuff. But quite frankly, when you go for an interview, and you meeting a -- prospective employer or they're meeting you, they're trying to get a sense of, do you align with their values? Can you can you work in that culture? All of these other things that just aren't available to either search for, or to match for on any of the platforms that we've seen today.

And so there's multiple areas that we can help. And then the other piece again is around that idea that a lot of folks are leveraging their network to get jobs and that referral base. And so there's another great opportunities, how do you leverage that? And how can a company leverage that and create this referral base, that really can kind of grow over time and allow again, companies to attract that same talent that it could be attracting through an agency, but attracting it directly and not necessarily having to pay those fees?

RS: Got it, got it. And talk to us a little bit about kind of bringing the digital to what's still an analog world? Talk to us about kind of what you're developing in that way, and how that's helping.

BS: Yeah. And so everything is becoming more digitally enabled. And that's kind of the aspects that we've seen in recruitment. There's a lot of areas where even if you're working internally, in the firm, there's a lot of ways that you can drive automation. There's a lot of ways on the candidate side.

And so I think one of the things that I think everybody should be thinking about is how do we simplify this application process to get candidates through the process further? How do we incentivize candidates to want to go through that application process versus -- and you can do a lot of that with digital gamification, incentive initiatives. And so there's a great opportunity to, I think, take a step back and say, how do we build something that is candidate centric, and not necessarily solely built for the needs of the employer? Which are -- which are very important, because that's obviously where a lot of the revenue is going to be driven from.

But I think, one thing that I've understood a lot in my business is, if you have the relationships with great candidates, if you can manage candidates throughout that interview process and give them a really strong experience, clients are going to want to work with you. And so in many ways I think companies, it's important, at least how we feel it is we're focused on trying to deliver a great product to our candidates, job seekers, giving them the information they need, knowing that if we do that, companies are going to want to partner with us, because those are the individuals that they want to work with their company.

RS: So what you feel like giving them more kind of tools, more information, simplification, streamlining things?

BS: Yeah, and so part of that -- part of our market or part of our job is to grow the total market, right and so we're going to help everybody in the market. And so that means that we're doing a lot of value add work now that isn't necessarily about driving or making money. So one of those might, example is the book, right? So the book isn't -- it's not going to make us rich. It's not a huge moneymaker.

But we knew that it was a value add to the industry to start that conversation, start to normalize, and for parents, family members that are trying to introduce the subject of what we do. You mentioned earlier, somebody's going to school and mentioning that this is what their dad does, that can become an issue a lot of times, right, and what to say. And so part of what we're looking to do is let's -- is there a problem that our customers are solving, both employers and job seekers? And can we solve them?

And as we solve these problems, we're also obviously building technology to drive our central mission, which our central mission is around, how do we improve that experience of finding a job in cannabis? How do we reduce the cost? Long term, then how do we ensure that every qualified candidate gets an interview? You're incentivized to essentially do an interview.

So essentially, we believe that in the new world, you'll get paid to look for a job.

RS: That's cool. That's cool. So what have you heard from -- like have you heard from cannabis companies about careers in cannabis?

BS: Yeah. We definitely have. So I mean, it's -- our initial goal was always focused on candidate first, candidate first, candidate first. So that was kind of our main intention. And very early on, when we started a company, employers were reaching out, okay, how do we partner? How do we do this? We weren't ready for them. Because we were very candidate first, candidate first.

Earlier this year, we kind of made a -- as we were building our roadmap, we made a slight switch. And because we're getting quite a lot of clients or companies reaching out to us, we decided that we needed to build a couple of client-centric tools or employer tools as we built some of our candidate tools. So there's definitely a need. And part of that need is because the alternatives in the market aren't doing what I think a lot of individuals need.

Now I talked to a dispensary owner the other day, and I asked him, I said, what is your preference on hiring? And he goes, my preference on hiring is hiring local, having somebody visit the store. When I go to visit that store, when I looked at store, you're never going to find the job opportunities for that one store. You might find it for the brand, but not for that one store. And so there's all a lot of these issues that are just again, challenging business owners, whether small, or whether part of large corporations, but really focused on that one central location.

RS: And so what would -- what did you say to that dispensary in or like, how did you work at that they would be enabled to hire more local?

BS: Yeah, so that was -- we're doing research and customer surveys, and so we have a solution for that. I can't say that now, because that's…

RS: Okay. Okay.

BS: I mean, that solution is none of our larger competitors are using, but that was out in the marketplace, trying to get a sense, how do you hire? What is the process? What are the sites that you use? Do you like them? And what would you prefer, and was one of the things I continually hear, especially from dispensary owners. They care about that location, and what they care about that location, they want to hire hyper local if they can. And it can be very difficult if your sources or your avenues to be able to advertise or to promote, or to network in terms of those opportunities are fairly limited.

RS: And from the applicant side, what are you seeing? Are you seeing people that have worked in cannabis before, that want to get into cannabis? What's kind of -- is there a certain demographic? Is it more men? Is it split? Is it -- I'm interested if, like what you're seeing from that perspective?

BS: Yeah, so we're -- it's a mix. So we've definitely whenever there's a wave, an acquisition in the Canadian marketplace or if there is a restructuring, you do see a lot of folks in the marketplace. I'm seeing a lot of folks in cannabis, they're leaving one cannabis company for another cannabis companies. They are typically leaving before they get -- they're leaving after they get a new opportunity. But we're seeing a lot of folks that are looking to get in.

So and a lot of folks now that we're seeing are fairly experienced, established individuals within their careers that are now finally at that stage where they're like, okay, what's happening over here, and I'm interested. And so we're seeing quite a lot of that. And so I'm seeing folks out in New York. We've seen a lot coming from large, large, big ad agencies, and some of these large communication firms that are now suddenly, okay, how do we participate in the space and what's missing?

So that's probably one of the big things I'm hearing too, as well. I'm getting a lot of folks that I think are future founders, and a lot of folks are reaching out and they're trying to get a sense of Brian, is this missing? Or is there an opportunity for somebody to build this type of company in cannabis?

RS: So you're focused on North America. Are there any thoughts of going broader than that, more global?

BS: Yeah, our goal is to go global, multi-language. We obviously, we know, it's part of this is, -- we need to prove our product first in a market and then as we do so I think our next step is going to be -- obviously multilingual some candidate here. We want to make sure that we have a French equivalent, and then in the U.S., we want to make sure that we have the Spanish and then as we have that Spanish equivalent, we'll be able to move down south to other areas. And then of course, I mean, all other English speaking countries around the world that have cannabis regulated framework. So it would also be kind of great opportunities for us as well.

RS: Do you ever think -- I mean, I know this is like a little bit of a pivot. But do you ever think about doing this for like, the psychedelic space down the line also?

BS: So yes, but we think about it, even psychedelics and beyond. And so if our model works really well in cannabis, right. And so the beauty of the taxonomy that we built to organize the cannabis industry, it relates to industries that are outside of cannabis. And so and as we start to understand the individuals coming in, we're going to be learning a lot about these other industries.

So obviously, agriculture and farming make sense. But whether it's manufacturing or healthcare, or media and communications, and so in many ways, we do have a roadmap. Cannabis, we think is great, because it's fragmented, it's regulated. We believe this -- the stigma, which makes it bit harder. So it's an interesting area, but there's other industries that we're just as interested, that have their own challenges and the LinkedIn or the Indeeds don't necessarily support their business, whether it's travel, retail, beauty, again, and then some of these other new industries that you kind of just mentioned, psychedelics. Nutraceuticals is a very natural one as well.

So we do see it. Again, as we build this, we believe that we can build it into a bunch of other niches as well.

RS: That's cool. Did you have a relationship with cannabis or an interest in cannabis before getting started in this?

BS: I did. So I've had a relationship with cannabis for a very long time. I was introduced to cannabis at 13, found cannabis, wild hemp growing on an army base during basic training, and that kind of exploded this curiosity, partly because I think the reaction from the adults was so intense that it just was like, okay, why is this causing this much intensity? And so, yes, so I've had I've had a long experience.

So when the cannabis industry -- this wasn't my first idea in terms of what I should do in the cannabis industry. I wanted to do more driven consumer product. I didn't have that experience per se, other than, staffing in that industry. When that didn't work out, I kind of said to myself, what can I do in the cannabis industry but something that I'm really, really good at. And that's kind of how the recruitment opportunity came about.

RS: I'm interested in that little army base anecdote where you were growing, you grew up on an army base, is that it?

BS: Oh no, At 12 I was desperate for maybe some discipline which is strange in a young kid, but I like the structure, I like the idea of the uniforms and I was always really impressed with anybody in the military, right? Very sharp. So at 12 I got into army cadets, through army cadets, you do like a basic training and a camp. They send you away for the summer. So me and my friend we have our free personal time, as they call it. And we're doing some exploring and we found the classic cannabis leaf. I think at the time it was wild hemp. We didn't know. We didn't know anything about cannabis, other than we just knew this leaf.

And so we found it and we were like goldmine. So we collected the leaves, again very young, we didn't know anything about buds or flower. So we collected the leaves, laid them flat, put them in our bunk. We had this kind of like a tent, we would stay and we -- so we dried them all. Then after we dried them, we're like, okay, let's stuff them into a cigarette. So we stuffed all of this into cigarettes. Just imagine two little 13 year old kids. And then during free personal time, they have this yard and it's probably like 200, 300 people on this yard.

And it feels like a yard, you would feel maybe at a jail, like there's people in charge unofficially, right? There's this one guy, literally his name was six pack. And he was like -- he led this entire kind of yard. And so we go out there and every -- this is free time. So people are playing, playing poker and playing football, smoking cigarettes.

We light up our hemp cigarette. Probably like maybe one. I don't even -- I don't think even we knew how to inhale, right? So we just lit it up. And then all of a sudden, these drill sergeants are like, who's smoking. And they're losing their mind. And they're like everybody line up.

RS: Oh my god.

BS: They're going to go through the line and basically tell. So me and my pal, we just dropped it. And we're just really young, small skinny kids. I don't think anybody would think it was these guys, right? Just dropped it by our side and we just walked away. And then after that -- we didn't try again. But after that it was like soon as I get home.

RS: That's awesome. That was awesome.

BS: That was my first cannabis experience.

RS: That's a great story. That's a great story. Yeah, speaking of getting rid of the stigma of bringing it to the armed forces at a young age. That's really great. That's really great. So I love the book that you wrote. As I said, I'm a big fan of kind of, first of all, just being open in general, I am a big fan of talking about things instead of not talking about things, putting things in print that nobody would have thought of putting in print, like speaking to kids about cannabis. I just think it's so awesome.

Practical question. I know that you wrote it under I. B. Sekandi. Was that a conscious choice? Was that a pen name? What was the choice there?

BS: That's a great question. So as I moved to becoming -- or as I -- my first book, and I think about -- so writing a book was my 10 year goal. I thought at the end of this decade, I would write a book. Because of the pandemic, I said to myself, everything that I want to do 10 years, in 10 years, I need to start today.

So I said, okay, my goal was to write a book in 10 years. I'm going to write a book now. And so, the book, or the idea of doing the book, in many ways was around me kind of fulfilling a goal, I had, over the next 10 years. Doing so, I kind of thought, I'm kind of reinventing myself. And so I. B. is -- my original name is Ibrahim. And Brian is the name that I've just been going by. And so I thought that I. B. would be kind of that reinvention.

So but the other side was, there was still a concern, like I'm Brian Sekandi, this professional that works with these family brands, these family brands that you find at your home, and with me writing a kids book ruin my career or -- and so there was a bit of fear that I did I. B. And then the other piece was when I look at some of the great writers, a lot of them do have initials as their first name. So I thought, okay, this could be a good sign as well.

RS: Like it and you cover your bases also. Yeah, it's interesting, the fear thing. I mean, I think it's -- I'm happy that you brought it up. I'm happy that you honestly answered that. Because I feel like, even as we're trying to dispel stigmas, there's still fear involved. And I think that's part of it. It's how have you like, since you've published this, how have you been thinking about it since then? What's the reception been like?

BS: So the reception has kind of really opened my eyes that I have less to be fearful about. So I've been kind of caught in -- I should have done this probably a lot earlier. So the reception that I posted on LinkedIn, which was I'm a bit scared and nervous to tell you guys, I released the book. And it was just overwhelming kind of positivity. And so immediately I recognized, okay, there will be haters, it will be uncomfortable because I am putting myself out there but there's a lot of folks that are waiting to kind of support folks to step out on the ledge and do something different. And so I think the cannabis community has been really, really fantastic in that regard.

But the other side was just really now by me basically being open about me not only being in the cannabis industry but really being a children's book author. It was opening, the fact that I am a cannabis professional and I could use cannabis, was opening up to all the people in my life who didn't know that about me. And so that took a bit of working. One of the great blessings that happened though is the relationship that I have with my parents about cannabis has improved.

And so when I was younger, my parents weren't as encouraging about obviously, my usage of cannabis where now they're trying cannabis tea. And so that has improved since my book literally, as I wrote the book, I could see there was the shift from my parents. And all of a sudden my mom was asking me for cannabis recommendations.

RS: What would you attribute it to?

BS: I think, there's part of it was the way I wrote the book, and the way that it was structured was to make it very simple for anybody to understand that if you work in cannabis, it doesn't mean that you just sell cannabis. That there's all these other aspects of the cannabis industry that are all quite important. And I think when people start to get a sense of that, then they start to see that okay, these are people and then they have families and they have kids.

And around the world, it's I mean -- I think it's hard to not see the fact that around the world, cannabis is becoming widely accepted. And so I think my parents who I would say very conservative, in many ways, African conservative parents, were always concerned about the stigma they heard about cannabis and what that mean for the young black son to be using it and will this hurt his opportunities and so it went around from my parents being really worried.

And now when I wrote the book, all of a sudden, they're worried about people saying mean things because I wrote the book. And so now they have this more protective approach to it to be like, well what you're doing is a good thing. And so there was kind of that shift between don't do this to all of a sudden, you're being brave, and you're doing something really interesting, and we're really proud of you.

RS: Well, so awesome. I just got the chills. That's really awesome. I love those kinds of. When somebody is open, it allows somebody else to be open. Obviously, not every time but I love when that happens. Because I feel like that's the way to encourage it. Is there -- do you feel like in Canada, since it's been legalized, that there's less stigma in Canada around cannabis? Or do you feel like, it's still pretty stigmatized?

BS: It is still stigmatized, but it depends. So I can walk out the street and I can smoke cannabis. If I smoked cannabis in a public place, like at a beach, I might offend a couple of people, but people aren't rude. And they're not going to say anything. I think where the stigma still exists is doing business, right. And so your ability to actually do business, like a regular business person is not the same. And there's still a lot of stigma. And so when I walk in, I mean, I don't even have to walk in and say I'm in the cannabis industry. I just say my company's Careers Cannabis. And already it's like red flags go off. And even though it's Careers Cannabis, I am still always asked, am I selling cannabis? Am I promote -- am I trying to get people to consume? And so many times I have to explain is we're not in the business of trying to get people to consume cannabis. We're in the business of helping people find jobs.

We happen to be in the cannabis industry helping people find jobs, but we help people find jobs. So there's still a lot of stigma that you still have to face just doing business. But generally, socially, I find that stigma has died down quite a bit. And if it is there, I think a lot of people aren't being as open about being negative or being anti-cannabis, at least at least here in Canada.

RS: Yeah, I think probably, at least globally, wherever there's like some kind of medical program, I think, more and more people -- I remember talking to like a -- you spoke about like a conservative immigrant, I talked to like, a 70 year old woman that came to Israel for my wrap, who was asking me about cannabis. And who had always kind of demonized it. And then was like, actually, I'm hearing that it might help this, that and the other. And I was like -- it feels like something's happening when really conservative people are asking you questions about it.

And just its place in society, I think is different. And understand -- the understanding around it is different, even though it's not -- even though there's still all the stigma around it. Yeah, did you want to say something?

BS: No, no, I was going to say I do agree. I mean, yeah, 100%, yeah.

RS: Yeah. So where are you? I know that you said like, the Kids of Cannabis book is a value add. But where do you feel like -- where do you feel like it's taking you at this point? Or do you see other ways for it? Like, are there schools that are in touch with you about it? Are there cannabis companies that want to do programs around it? What's going on? Like, with the book and kind of going forward, how do you see it?

BS: Great question. So we wrote the book. As we were writing the book, we recognized we can't just write one book. Partly because the way publishing works and writing books, you're really going to make the most amount of impact in a series. And so that's essentially what we're working on is this year. So I'm excited about the next two books. I'm working on one book right now with a doctor out of Florida.

And so our first book was a primer. It's just to set up the scene, who are the characters, cannabis industry, and something that a parent will share with their child. We didn't go into kind of a full children fantasy storytelling, because part of our concern was -- is we didn't want to do a children's book and people say, is this a children's book just to prep kids to start to…?

Because we knew that again, we had that that concern. And so our next book, we really dive into the stories and so you the Bruce has a medical condition. We introduce Bruce in the story and we kind of go through kind of the prequel if you would. So Bruce's early childhood and why his parents were motivated enough that they decided to get into the cannabis industry. And so the reason why we're doing the story that ways because when we talk to folks, everybody has a really amazing why cannabis story. And as we talked about these three kids and their parents starting the CBD juice company, we didn't really get into their why cannabis story.

And so the other three books that we're planning to release over the next six months are that back story. So one's about Bruce, his medical condition, the other is about Charlotte, she works -- she lives on a farm. And so we talk about her experience on a farm and her journey. And the other one is jack, whose father was in venture capital. And so that's what's next.

I think as we -- so part of our goal with our other books, so each book is going to be based on one of the industries or one of the sectors in the cannabis industry, or at least to expose it. So our next one is around a medical, kind of in the healthcare space, with a little bit touching on government. And that one's going to be about Bruce or centrally around Bruce. And then the one that we do about Charlotte is more on agriculture and farming, where we dive deep into that.

And so our goal is that for each book, we can partner with some subject matter expertise or subject experts. So the books can not only just be entertaining, but also be educational. So our medical book or the one that we're talking about Bruce's medical condition, and working with this doctor out of Florida is really around ensuring that this book becomes a tool that ideally hopefully kids that are currently using cannabis. And there's a lot of kids.

This is the other thing that challenges me when people be like, oh, we have to protect the kids in cannabis, and is that there's a lot of kids that are using cannabis. It is their medicine. It is helping them live a better life. And so when we demonize or we keep cannabis as this scary substance, right? scarier than alcohol, scarier than tobacco, that really makes it uncomfortable when you're trying to explain to a kid, well, this is actually saving your life or this is actually improving the quality of your life.

And so in telling and getting deep into a story that we could eventually be able to use in children's hospitals, give to medical professionals, have people use it to educate their family, if they're going through serious medical conditions. We wanted to make sure that we were accurate. And that's why we partnered with a medical doctor on that book.

RS: That's awesome. That's awesome. And who do you who have you found so far as buying kids of cannabis,

BS: Parents, I've had, single individuals, people have bought it for their future kids, college age, individuals that are looking to get into cannabis, but don't know. And so they're using this as their primer, if you would, and understanding the industry. I've had a lot of folks reach out and be like, oh, my, this is so great. I'm looking for a job. Or I don't have any kids. But this has been great. I've had it passed around kind of universities and colleges.

So people said, this is really good. I'm giving it to a bunch of folks that are all in that stage of thinking about what they want to do next. And there's a lot of interest vested with young adults in getting in the cannabis industry, but a lot of them believe it's retail or cultivation, right? There's not that in between. There's so much in between that I want a lot of folks to realize, well, yes, retail is a great place. And cultivation is obviously where we're at the heart of the industry, but there's all these other areas that you can do as well.

And so that's been great. And then we've seen -- what I'm really proud to see is a lot of fathers, right. There's a lot of fathers in cannabis industries that, obviously I think are in the early stages, are very male dominated. A lot of these individuals were fairly brave.

I mean, these were fathers. A lot of them having families who started to work in an industry very long time ago, where there was a ton of stigma. They lost friends, their kids lost friends, and so there's quite a bit of fathers that have reached out and been like, thank you. Fathers that have -- people that raised their kids literally in the cannabis industry. And so we've seen quite a bit of that.

Of course, there's tons of mothers have bought it. But really, really proud to see a lot of those fathers lean in and share their stories. And when I hear some of the stories of the fathers, it's like wow, you were in it before anybody could see that we would be here today right? Where publicly traded cannabis companies, you were in it and a lot of mistakes. I've lost friends where they were just like, I don't want to -- I don't want my kids to hang out with a family that sells drugs.

RS: Yeah, it's really crazy. It's really crazy. I mean, sometimes I think like the fact that I have a podcast about investing in the cannabis space for work, like from a real company that doesn't have anything to do with cannabis. But is in the investment space like -- or like I'm getting sent a book that says -- that's called kids of cannabis in the mail to talk. Like, I can't even believe it sometimes like what -- the world, it's really changing. It's also changing, in not such great ways, but it's also changing in really great ways. And yeah, it's great, that you're a part of that change.

I mean and it's really kind of amazing to see kind of the ways that we can get down about all the things that we see around us in the cannabis world and beyond. But I think there's also ways to kind of help improve those things also. Either it's not just about -- yeah, it's good to be part of the solution.

BS: Yeah. And it's -- I think, I've always been kind of that way. How do I solve their problems? And then how do I help? And so for me, it was very natural to be that would be our approach in cannabis? Of course, as a business, you need to make money. But we believe that when I look at some of the great companies that existed outside of cannabis, in tech, a lot of that early stages was let's not just help ourselves, very self-service, what we can do that can help the industry as a whole.

And so -- and a big part of that is to educate. And so if we could -- if we could increase the marketplace, a lot of the tools that we're releasing, a lot of the information is going to help everybody out. It's going to help our competitors, it's going to help anybody that's trying to do what we're trying to do in the sense that we're trying to expand that market. Let a lot more people believe that this is a great place that they can come, they can start a career, they can raise a family. And the more we have folks do that, the easier it is to normalize it right.

So I have a neighbor that works in cannabis. Somebody, down the street does and it's those stories, the people that we know that start to get people to feel, like wait a minute. It's not that bad. In fact, it's a lot better than some of these other industries that we have today. And so that's kind of really kind of a big driver for us.

RS: That's actually a good question. What's your impression like, by and large of the industry? Do you feel like each company stands on its own? Do you feel like there's a way to kind of -- or do you feel like cannabis is just like any I mean --it's not like any other industry, but in the sense of kind of the professional side of things like working for a company and how that is, do you feel like it's like any other industry at this point?

BS: So no. It's getting there. So we're not -- cannabis industry started off very wild, wild west, right. So whoever was willing to take the risks, very, people that are open to high risk, and in a lot of ways, because things -- there wasn't such a strong regulated framework in a lot of places. I think a lot of companies took advantage of some of those early employees. And you hear that today, like folks that have been working in cannabis for a long time. Some of them are very jaded by their experience. They worked for bad operators or unethical operators.

And then, I think in the last, definitely last three years, maybe four to five years, you've seen that cannabis is -- and the folks that again, cannabis are trying to professionalize the industry and it has a profession. And it's getting better. You have more corporate HR and you're looking at trying to bring some of these best practices in other industries into cannabis and it's starting to look and feel like any other industry, right. Then you're getting the same types of employment benefits that you would expect in any other industry.

And they're adhering to that same regulatory framework, employment laws or labor laws, as they should be. But you see that there's a huge focus on it now. So it is getting better. I still think the biggest challenge cannabis industries face today is one, it's still hard for folks to get into the cannabis industry. And it shouldn't be. There's still these artificial hurdles or obstacles that some companies are putting up that it's just -- it's not in their best interest.

And so I find it very interesting in the early stage of cannabis, the folks that were reaching out were like just senior executives at companies like Google and Netflix and P&G, folks that have incredible Tier 1 backgrounds. And they're coming to me and they're like, Brian, I'm interested in getting in cannabis, but I can't get a call back. And I thought to myself, these individuals with these backgrounds, Tier 1 backgrounds, incredible, like incredible education, but accomplishments in any other industry, they would get called back, in any other industry, they would get called.

All of them have jobs. One of the individuals I mentioned, is a senior leader at a large billion dollar business. But in the cannabis industry, it was these artificial hurdles that folks would be like, oh, do I know you? Do you know this person? And it was not done around that idea of, can this person add value to our business? Can they -- do they provide a perspective that might be different and unique? And can they drive our shareholder value?

Like the type of questions that you essentially see most other companies? Can you make us money? Can you save us money? Can you make us more efficient? And so we were taking these candidates and knocking doors and saying, hey, why wouldn't you want to see a senior executive from Google, or Netflix or square? It just, it boggled my mind, because I could take that same executive and I can shop them in tech. And everybody would say, yes, VP from Netflix, bring him in.

And so these -- we find that there's a lot of these, they're not, they're artificial, because they shouldn't be there. And they're just, they've been created. They've just somehow -- people are creating these roadblocks. And it's making very difficult for people to come in.

RS: Sorry, why do you think that is, just because of like cronyism, it's like what they know, it's…?

BS: So it's the same reason why, at least in Canada, and maybe in most places, as well, I mean, definitely, there's a very low percentage of diversity, when it comes to ethnic diversity, people of color in the cannabis industry. It's the same reason. People have been so focused on their own network, that they're not willing to expand it.

And so what happens typically, and some of it might be well meaning is that I have -- I'm starting cannabis company, or my friend's starting cannabis company, and they just recruit, or they just go after their immediate friends, is like, here you can make a ton of money. We're going to give you some stock and equity. I don't just want the most qualified person to have it, that I don't know. I want my friend to have it, or I want the person I know to have it. And so maybe it's cronyism, but you look around, and you're like, okay.

I had a situation the other day where somebody was like we're looking for a VP of sales, and we can find you the best person in the country, but we want to give it to our investor's relative. Right? And you thought to yourself, okay…

RS: Am I in a 1950s Hollywood movie?

BS: Yeah, yeah. And but it happens all the time, right. And so if this is a, let's say, you have an executive team that has a track record. They can build a company. They know that will have an exit in three to five years. An investor comes on board and says, yes, I'm going to put in some money, but I want one of my one -- somebody in my family to go along on the ride, too.

And maybe they have a level experience for the job. But is it the best person for the job? Are they better than some of the folks that we're talking about in Tier One 1 companies? Potentially, but I look at that and say, well, that VP at a very large company that has a proven experience, he doesn't only or she has to prove that they're good, but they have to beat that internal candidate that is related to somebody on the executive team.

And then it's -- point is like, okay, this is not really business decisions in many ways. These are decisions that are going to help people financially long term. And that's what is happening. I mean, we've seen it happen before. These companies get sold, they exit, you look at -- you look at all the folks that have been part of that part of that, and a lot of them have very, very close relations and ties.

RS: But you see that getting incrementally better?

BS: I see it getting incrementally better, because what is hyper focus now is profitability, right? So I think there's this stage where it's like build a company, get sold, right? Early stage, in cannabis it seemed like was, built the company, get sold. And a lot of these large cannabis companies that are publicly traded, kind of supported that. It was just like, build a business that looks great, and you can exit. And I think those opportunities are becoming less and less.

And I think what a lot of folks are now hyper focused on in terms of, especially if you think about an industry that loves PR and media, they're hyper focused on that good PR, that good press, and good PR, good press today is profitability, is increasing your revenue. And so I think because there's this -- there's more attention from shareholders, from employees from, from the industry as a whole, like reporters and journalists are being very aggressive and pointing out mistakes that cannabis companies are making today, a lot more aggressive than I thought they were years ago.

And so I think for a lot of cannabis companies, it's -- they're focused, they're faced with that idea that if we don't change, if we don't do something differently, if we don't look at talent differently, we're not going to survive. Or I'm not going to have a job again. Some of these companies are so big, that, that they'll fold. It's just the leaders won't necessarily survive.

So I think because of these, the pressure in the marketplace, we're seeing some incremental change and we are seeing a huge focus on trying to get the best people, not just for cannabis, but the best people, period.

RS: Are you also seeing an improvement in diversity? Because I know that -- I mean, if for nothing else, it also gives them good press in this day and age.

BS: Yeah, and so diversity is still a challenge, because this might jump into a whole different topic. So diversity is still a challenge to cannabis. And it's for many different reasons. So we have an issue of diversity around entrepreneurs, or business leaders, right. And so that's an issue around access to capital. And really structural issues that make it hard for a black entrepreneur or woman entrepreneur to start even a simple business like the retail store, all the way to funding a business that might require, years of R&D.

The other side, in terms of the employee side of things, I think there's again, the challenge in terms of diversity is the cultures of a lot of these cannabis companies aren't set up for diversity. And so you can't just say, okay, we're going to hire more black people. We're going to hire more women. We're going to hire more -- because what generally happens is a lot of those folks still feel like they're not part of the organization. And so I haven't seen a full change in terms of companies saying that we're a company where diversity is a central core of who we are.

And I think what's going to happen is these craft producers, these young companies, that are coming up, some of these new states where social equity is a really key important aspect of it, athletes and entertainers that are funding businesses, we're going to start to see companies that are going to rise to the top, where they're going to be completely diverse, driven through diversity. And people are going to look to that and say, take a look. That's how you do it.

Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) is a great example out of Florida, right? So diverse team, diverse leadership, female run, but even if you look at their executive team, it is a diverse executive team, from people that really look like the cannabis industry. It's one of the best operators in the U.S. It's profitable, it's well run. And so I think companies need to look at diversity as a business strategy.

And when you do, and you look at the companies that are making huge waves that are like Cookies, is a great -- another great example, right? And so, so diversity, again is a business strategy. And I think right now, still in the cannabis industry, diversity is a quota. And I think because of that, it's not going to be as impactful as it should be. But I'm hopeful.

And that's another, I would say, another big motivator for me being very public about where I'm at, in search and recruiting and encouraging people to get in the industry is, I think, by having somebody that looks like me be out there encouraging folks to go in the industry. I think also does help send that message that this is an industry for everybody.

RS: Do you feel like moving towards a more equitable place diversity wise is kind of similar to getting rid of the stigma around cannabis, meaning, it's like a notion or this act of getting out of these outdated, old fashioned, I mean, in this case, really kind of awful and cruel, and racist, and misogynistic, and all these reasons that the systemic kind of discrimination is in place.

Do you feel like it's a matter of growing out of these outdated ways of thinking and also seeing, I mean, it's funny Cookies and Trulieve are like my two favorite cannabis companies. I feel like they're both so awesome, in terms of what they represent, what they bring to the table, and also how successful they are. So it's funny that those are like the two beacons of hope. And it should serve as a great example to people.

Do you feel like it's that you feel like it's setting an example? And then people catching on? Do you feel like it's changing people's thinking? How do you think -- how do you feel like -- or also, do you feel like it's like what you said, like, the fact that there's more actual examples like you and then people are like, oh, black man can be a recruiter? And how about, like, just like really ridiculous things like that.

BS: Yeah. So I mean, partly it's visibility, and visibility individuals like myself and other in the industry to really allow people to know that you can come in this industry. And there are folks that will welcome you and help navigate through the industry. When you look in terms of from a company standpoint, why companies should be focused on diversity and one from business strategy, it makes a ton of sense.

But when you look at Trulieve, when you look at Cookies is what's really interesting about them is when you look at their executive team, when you look at their leadership is they look like their customers. And so that's my big thing is that, I worked for a large CPG company, and we're several and one of the thing I'm always looking at, when I look at the staff, I say, does your staff look like your customers? Or does your staff look nothing like your customers and you guys are trying to just pretend like you understand these individuals? And I think for a lot of cannabis companies, when they look at who they want their customers to be or that their staff looks nothing like their customers. They don't know how to talk to their customers.

I think most cannabis companies, I would say actually don't even -- especially in the Canadian marketplace don't even know who their customers are. I've been -- I've spent, I would say, I'm one of the big spenders in terms of my annual cannabis spend. I have a medical for -- I use cannabis for medical reasons, but I can smoke a very large volume of cannabis. I spend thousands of dollars of cannabis and not one of the companies where I've bought in the cannabis products knows who I am. They don't know anything about me. They don't know about why I bought their products. They don't know what type of products I like.

And so there's still this huge gap. And I think if companies started to understand that I'm one of their customers, that I could be one of their biggest customers. There might be a switch, because, I don't know, if a lot of middle age black men are target for a lot of these cannabis companies. When I talk to executives, their target is new consumers, older patients, or women. And so there's a huge segment that I think a lot of cannabis companies have kind of shut out.

And so I think if cannabis companies were to save themselves, we want our staff, our companies to look like our consumers, then the first question is, who is our consumer? And I think a lot of us don't know that. But if they did, they'd realize their consumers are extremely diverse. They come from all walks of life, they smoke cannabis for many different reasons. They all don't want high THC. They're extremely diverse, their usage is diverse.

And if cannabis companies want to be successful, like Trulieve, or like Cookies, then I think a lot of things are going to say is, we need diverse voices. We need people to ask that different questions. We need different perspectives. And that doesn't just mean, we need to just have a quota of X amount of people of color. No, it just means that when we look around the room, we can't all come from the same Ivy League school. We can't all come, live in the same neighborhood.

We have to have folks that have such different diverse experiences and backgrounds that people are asking questions that we wouldn't really be addressing unless it was these folks in the room. There's a great book called Good to Great. And it says first, first who, then then what? And I think a lot of cannabis companies have been really focused on what, then who? And I think that's why they're going -- they're getting a lot of things wrong.

RS: Yeah, yeah, hear, hear. So what's the goal for Careers Cannabis? Where do you kind of want to be, if we talk again, like 12 months from now, where would you want to be?

BS: It's a great question. So where we want to be, I mean our focus is to get our first -- our first paid product out into the marketplace, our first feature. Having that out is then building our cannabis side. So I think by the end of this in the next, 12 months our really goal is to be at least halfway through our mission that I kind of mentioned earlier on. And so fully build that search portion, build that applicant portion, and then really start building towards. And this is the area that I think a lot of folks are really hyper focused on and AI matching and ML and I mean, I mean very simply it for us is value-based matching, but build that value based matching piece.

On the book side, we want to release a couple more books and really drive that conversation forward. I think one of the big things I'm really excited about on our next books is seeing them used in places where typically that there is no access. So right now in medical if you are a cannabis patient, if you have a child that is having to use cannabis for any reason, if you're looking for information, there's not a lot of literature that is around to help that parent, or that child understand their cannabis options or how cannabis can kind of help them.

And so that's a big focus for us, is we want again by the end of the next six months and definitely year, is develop a lot of tools that we know are going to help families, help individuals in that cannabis journey, whether it's working in cannabis or even just having to use cannabis on a medical or professional level.

RS: Very cool. Do you want to let readers or listeners know where they can find Careers Cannabis, where they can find the books, where they can order them? And if you feel like there's anything else you would like to leave listeners with that we didn't cover or you think that it's worthwhile for them to know?

BS: Yeah, sure. So I mean careerscannabis.com very simple to define us. Our book right now is available on Amazon.com. So pretty much globally on any of the major Amazon marketplaces you can find the book. I'm on LinkedIn if you're looking for me personally. I'm very open in terms of if you have a question or you need a bit of advice, might take a bit of time, but I do generally respond to most of my messages. So that would be the best way.

I think the one message I would say to a lot of people, I mean, what Rena, what you're doing is absolutely fantastic, is there a lot of folks like what you're doing, that are helping to drive cannabis education. But cannabis education, we really need, the listeners that are listening to really kind of help drive this message. And so we don't have the same ability to distribute content the way other platforms do. And there's constant roadblocks in terms of preventing information, getting its mass exploitation as it could, in terms of in the cannabis industry.

And so, one thing I would ask any of the listeners that are listening today is when you see great content, especially your content, Rena is to share it, is to have a conversation with your friend. The more we can get people to do that, the more we normalize it and the more we pressure, some of these social media sites to recognize that there is content in the cannabis industry that they should allow everybody to have access to. And so in order for I think a lot of these platforms to know that is for the users and the audience, to share, to like, to comment and to do everything you can to help normalize cannabis by engaging in this conversation.

RS: Yes, be part of the community, be part of the change. Absolutely.

BS: Absolutely.

RS: Absolutely. Brian, it was a pleasure meeting you, it was a pleasure talking to you, really, really happy to have you on. And speaking of amplifying and sharing, I'm really happy to share stories and your insights and what you're doing to change -- help change the industry, I find it very inspiring and encouraging. I'm happy to be a part of telling this story a little bit. But it was great to have you on. I really appreciate you taking the time.

BS: Thank you for having me on.

