Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is a diversified bond index ETF. BND offers investors diversified exposure to high-quality bonds, and functions as an effective market hedge, outperforming during downturns and recessions. On the other hand, BND offers investors a paltry 2.2% dividend yield, and even lower potential capital gains.

Although BND might be a reasonably appropriate investment opportunity for more conservative income investors, it is not a buy at these yields or prices. Diversified bond index funds have their merits, but under current market conditions, I think investors really need to try and beat the index: yields are too low and prices too high to accept market-average income and returns.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) and the BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) are stronger alternatives to BND in the diversified bond space, although BHK is moderately riskier.

BND - Benefits

BND offers investors several important benefits and drawbacks. Let's have a look at these, starting with the benefits.

Maximum diversification

BND is an index ETF, tracking the holdings and performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. It is a very broad-based index, which includes all investment-grade, taxable, U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, including treasuries, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and international bonds.

BND's broad index results in an incredibly well-diversified fund. BND invests in over 10,000 different bonds, more than the vast majority of its peers or investment funds.

(Source: BND Corporate Website)

BND's holdings are also well-diversified across issuers and bond sub-asset classes, although there is a strong treasury / U.S. government backed focus.

(Source: BND Corporate Website)

BND's holdings themselves have very little concentration, with the top ten of these comprising just 13% of the value of the fund.

(Source: ETF.com)

BND's diversified holdings reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. BND could easily function as a core portfolio holding, or as an investor's entire bond allocation. BND is only missing high-yield corporate bonds, which brings me to my next point.

High-Quality Holdings

BND exclusively invests in investment-grade bonds, with strong credit ratings and risk profiles. Most of BND's holdings are issued or backed by the U.S. government, the strongest, most credit-worthy institution in the strongest, most resilient economy in the world.

(Source: BND Corporate Website)

BND's holdings (mostly) have effectively no credit risk, so defaults or sizable losses during downturns are close to impossible. In fact, BND's high-quality holdings tend to post small gains during downturns and recessions, due to a flight-to-quality effect, and as the Federal Reserve tends to lower rates (increase bond prices) during recessions, as a stimulative measure.

Data by YCharts

BND's diversified, high-quality holdings are ideal for more conservative income investors, looking to minimize risk and losses during downturns.

Low Expense Ratio

Finally, BND sports a relatively low expense ratio, which serves to directly boost (decrease by less) shareholder returns, another benefit for the fund and its shareholders. I would never overpay for an index fund, so BND seems like the natural choice in this regard.

(Source: SeekingAlpha)

As an aside, BND has the same expense ratio as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). Both funds track the same index, and, therefore, have effectively identical performance.

Data by YCharts

No real reason to choose one of these funds over the other. I do tend to prefer Vanguard index funds over index funds from other issuers, as I'm partial to the company, but the funds are effectively identical, and there are no material differences between them.

BND - Negatives

BND seems like a reasonable investment opportunity for more conservative income investors, but the fund has several important negatives and drawbacks that investors need to consider.

Extremely low dividend yield

BND's high-quality holdings are quite safe, but also sport very low yields, as does BND. The fund currently yields a paltry 2.2%, quite low on absolute terms, and significantly lower than high-yield corporate bonds. BND does sport a higher yield than treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, however.

Data by YCharts

BND's dividend yield will almost certainly go lower in the coming months. That has been the case for the past decade, and for most other relevant time periods too, due to ever-lower interest rates, courtesy of the Federal Reserve. Dividend cuts have been particularly dramatic these past few months, with BND's dividend down 11.7% TTM.

(Source: SeekingAlpha)

BND's investors should expect to see further significant dividend cuts. As per management information, BND's holdings currently have a yield to maturity of only 1.3%, quite a bit lower than the fund's indicated 2.2% yield. The fund's dividend should see significant cuts until it is (roughly) equal to that of its underlying holdings. This process can take several months, but it will almost certainly happen: ETFs almost always distribute the income generated by its underlying holdings and nothing else, and BND is no exception. As mentioned previously, expect BND's dividend to significantly decrease in the coming months.

In my opinion, BND's paltry dividend yield means the fund is only really appropriate for more conservative income investors. Most should seek higher-yielding alternatives.

Low Potential Capital Gains

BND's high-quality bond holdings are quite safe, but they offer low potential capital gains.

Bonds don't, under most circumstances, see rising prices or capital gains. Some high-yield bonds might see gains due to improved economic conditions, but BND explicitly excludes high-yield bonds.

Some bond funds are able to generate capital gains through trading and savvy investments, but BND, being an index fund, is not one of these.

Bonds should see capital gains from lower interest rates, but rates are already at historical lows, and could scarcely go lower. In my opinion, most of the interest rate risk is to the upside, and rates should start to go up once the Federal Reserve starts to taper its asset purchases later in the year, and once (intervention) interest rates increase in the following years.

Data by YCharts

BND offers investors low potential capital gains and a low, and decreasing, 2.2% dividend yield. Total returns will almost certainly be extremely low moving forward. Although the fund's diversified high-quality bond holdings might be compelling for more risk averse investors and retirees, the fund's low dividend yield, potential capital gains, and total returns are a significant negative. As such, I would not be investing in BND at this time, especially with several much stronger alternatives. Let's have a look at some of these.

BND - Alternatives

With bond yields as low as they currently are, I think actively-managed bond funds are superior to index bond funds. A good active investment manager should be able to significantly boost yields and returns, while keeping risks and losses during downturns manageable. Active management might not be necessary when interest rates are high, as bond index funds should see strong returns when this is the case, but is crucial when interest rates are low.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is a diversified, actively-managed bond fund by PIMCO, the best fixed-income investment managers in the world. BOND offers investors a slightly stronger 2.5% dividend yield, and slightly stronger total returns too. BOND's holdings have an average yield to maturity of 2.1%, quite a bit higher than BND's 1.3% figure. BOND's dividend will likely decrease in the coming months, but not as much as BND. BOND is somewhat riskier than BND, but not materially so. I last covered BOND here.

The BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) is another diversified, actively-managed bond CEF, this one administered by BlackRock, the largest investment managers in the world. BHK offers investors a much stronger 5.5% distribution yield, and much stronger total returns too. BHK focuses on investment-grade bonds, but invests in high-yield bonds too, and uses leverage to boot. BHK is moderately riskier than BND, but still a safe, high-quality fund. As a CEF, the fund should see widening discounts during downturns, which somewhat reduces the effectiveness of the fund: the holdings might be safe, but the fund's structure and price does not reflect that. I last covered BHK here.

Finally, a quick table with select financial metrics for these three funds. I've included NAV losses for 1Q2020, the most recent downturn, as a measure of the riskiness of the funds. BND is definitely the safest, lowest-risk of the bunch, but not significantly so.

(Source: SeekingAlpha)

Conclusion - Not A Buy at These Levels

BND's diversified high-quality holdings might be appropriate for more conservative income investors, but the fund is not a buy at a 2.2% dividend yield.