JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Aritzia (OTCPK:ATZAF) is a vertically integrated design house offering everyday luxury through its online platform and boutiques, headquartered in Canada. We believe that they are executing on a similar playbook as Lululemon (LULU) and Canada Goose (GOOS) by crafting a strong brand identity, selecting premium real estate and developing omni-channel customer experience with a growing e-commerce platform. They have continued to execute well in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, demonstrating growth pathways through e-commerce, geographical expansion in the US, and nascent foray into men’s fashion with the acquisition of Reigning Champ. With a high level of insider ownership, Aritzia is led by its Co-Founder, Brian Hill, and well supported by a strong management team with deep experience and expertise. Competition and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) are the key risks identified in our diligence. Overall, we are of the view that Aritzia demonstrates potential to be a 100X compounder over a 5 to 10-year investment horizon.

Source: Company investor presentation

Strong execution on multiple growth pathways

eCommerce and Omni Innovation

During the Covid pandemic, Aritzia’s execution on eCommerce and Omni Innovation has shined through. The growth of eCommerce accelerated with 88% growth in FY2021, with a highlight of 125% growth in Q1 2020 when their boutiques were closed for a majority of the quarter. eCommerce now made up 42% of their business in Q1 2021 compared to 20% in the same quarter two years ago, which effectively doubled. Based on our research, Aritzia had always been well known for their high level of customer service and the introduction of the Clientele App across all locations would raise the omni-channel experience for their customers to the next level. Their recent execution and track record in the eCommerce space blunted the negative impact of Covid with net revenue reduction of only 13% in FY2021, whilst maintaining gross profit margin at 36%. LTM gross profit margin has since climbed up to 41% due to the higher margin with eCommerce contributions. This is a clear signal of its growth and profitability potential.

Geographic Expansion

Aritzia today has 68 boutique stores in Canada and 35 in the United States. Their strategy is to capitalise on premier real estate to deliver everyday luxury through their boutique networks. There is clearly a lot of room for growth in the US, and new boutiques have a payback period of 12-24 months. Aritzia is planning for another 6-8 boutiques in the US, with 6 boutique repositions and expansions in both Canada and in the US. They have identified a total of 100 locations in the US that meet their criteria. This is a similar growth playbook as Lululemon and Canada Goose, which have allowed both companies to increase market share and grow scale. Aritzia is executing on a similar trajectory.

Source: Company investor presentation

Product Expansion

The accelerated shift to digital and eCommerce channels allowed Aritzia to reach critical mass, particularly since digital stores do not have inventory limitations. The removal of this constraint has opened up new possibilities. Aritzia now sees the potential to double product offerings in depth (sizes, lengths and colours), breadth (new style development) and new categories (including swim, intimates, shoes, bags and beauty). Furthermore, they recently acquired Reigning Champ, a leading designer and manufacturer of premium athletic wear for men. These moves open up new growth possibilities for Aritzia.

Aritzia’s expectation to grow between 35 to 40% in revenue for FY2022 is a positive growth signal that reflects the viability of the abovementioned growth pathways.

Co-founder CEO with a high level of ownership, backed by an experienced management bench

Brian Hill is the co-founder and CEO of Aritzia, having established the company in 1984 with the first boutique in Vancouver, Canada. He holds close to 20% of ownership in the company, which is considered a high level of insider ownership in our opinion. It was reported that Hill only received a $1 salary and $1 bonus every year since the company went public in 2016 until 2019, though his compensation had since increased to just above $3 million in 2020 with a mixture of stock options and share-based compensation.

Hill is supported by a strong and experienced management team. His right-hand lieutenant is Jennifer Wong, who is President and COO of Aritzia. She had been with the company for 34 years and started as a part-time sales associate. From our research, we understand that she is a strong and steady pair of hands at Aritzia pertaining to all its business operations. Karen Kwan is the Chief People and Culture Officer and joined Aritzia in 2017, with a prior decade of experience at Lululemon. Pippa Morgan is the EVP of Retail and has accumulated more than a decade of experience in this leadership role. It is also encouraging that she started as a sales associate in 1992 and worked her way to the top - this is important in building a strong culture, employee morale and loyalty within Aritzia. Another important and long-standing employee who joined the company in 2005 and has since become the Chief Information Officer is Dave MacIver. He had been responsible for important digital projects such as data centre build, launch of eCommerce business, implementation of warehouse management system and enterprise resource planning system.

Collectively, Aritzia possesses a strong management team steeped in decades of knowledge and know-how.

Competition and ESG are the key risks

The primary risk in our investment thesis on Aritzia is competition. Fashion is one of the most competitive and cut-throat industries, with consumers bombarded with an ever-increasing array of choices and conveniences. The ability of Aritzia to rise above the crowd for their target audience would be crucial. In this respect, we note that Aritzia had demonstrated a strong execution in building relationships with their customers both offline and online. Through our research, we learnt that Aritzia has a very strong salesforce of associates who make it their mission to understand and engage their clients intimately. With the growth of eCommerce and new digital solutions, Aritzia’s ability to engage their clients have increased in new ways and this was clearly demonstrated in their latest quarterly earnings.

Second, Aritzia is exposed to growing Environmental, Social, and Governance risks and associated headline risks as society and media focuses their attention on these issues. With issues such as climate impact and sustainability practises of the fashion industry, human rights and forced labour concerns on the industry’s supply chain, Aritzia operates in a highly scrutinised environment that could impact their brand negatively in the event of missteps. Thus far, Aritzia has not attracted significant negative coverage, and it has elaborated their philosophy and practices on sustainability. Nonetheless, we came across certain sites rating Aritzia ethics as ‘Not Good Enough’, which indicate that this is an area of concern that we would have to monitor.

Valuation

Aritzia is currently priced reasonably when compared against the likes of Lululemon (LULU) and Canada Goose (GOOS), at EV/EBITDA (TTM) of 30.13 compared to LULU’s 44.75 and GOOS’s 41.20. At a market cap of $3.5B, Aritzia has established a strong foothold in Canada but its expansion in the US remains nascent.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

In summary, Aritzia demonstrates potential to be a small cap compounder with multiple pathways to grow: through e-Commerce, geographical expansion and product expansion. Anchored by a strong and experienced management team, Aritzia is led by a founder-CEO with a very high level of insider ownership. While Aritzia operates in a highly competitive fashion industry that has to continuously demonstrate that they remain sustainable, Aritzia has demonstrated that they are able to compete, adapt, evolve and win. Their best days lie ahead.