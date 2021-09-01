tomap49/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank, a $2 billion community bank serving the Pennsylvania/New Jersey/New York area. Like most banks, Wayne has seen a fair amount of obstacles over the last 18 months. However, while big banks and regional banks have seen their shares rebound back to - or past - pre-pandemic levels, Wayne Bank is still ~25% off its highs in January 2020. We believe that Wayne has several potential catalysts in the next year, including continued economic improvement with the vaccine rollout, tailwinds from loan loss provisions, synergies from their recent merger, and share buybacks. Given the current share price of $25.50 at the time of this article, we believe that the stock offers 30-40% upside.

Data by YCharts

A Look At The Last Eighteen Months

For those unfamiliar with Wayne Bank, here's a bit of background: Wayne announced a merger with UpState New York Bancorp at the beginning of Jan 2020. And then… well, you know what happened. The merger was eventually completed in July of 2020, amid lockdowns and the shift towards WFH. Ultimately, the merger resulted in an increase of ~$450mm in assets and $400mm in deposits.

The composition of the loan book didn't change materially- in general, community banks are outsized providers of credit to commercial borrowers, and Wayne Bank is no exception. Roughly 40% of the loan book is CRE, and another ~20% is C&I (~20% in residential RE, and the remaining split between consumer, ag, and construction). However, 60% of the loan book with commercial exposure is not ideal as the country shuts down due to a pandemic. No doubt the ~$300 million in new commercial loans brought on by the merger offered its challenges.

Since the merger, the loan book hasn't seen any meaningful growth and interest income has been relatively flat. The bank seems to be taking a prudent approach toward capital allocation and not continuing to increase its exposure toward commercial loans. Instead, Wayne has been growing its cash reserve and investment portfolio. However, we expect this to be temporary and that the bank will continue growing its commercial loan book going forward.

Although interest income has remained relatively flat over the past twelve months, the bank has managed to increase its NII due to lower interest expense driven by a more favorable mix of non-interest deposits. But the most obvious and main drag to profitability - and share price - has been consistent loan loss provisions.

Provisions were a huge headwind for banks in 2020, but have been a nice tailwind for big and regional banks in 2021. This has not been the case for Wayne Bank. The bank has consistently recognized $1.5 million to $2 million over the last four quarters (since the merger), which equates to a hit on EPS of roughly $0.20. For context, EPS over the last four quarters were $0.62, $0.67, $0.68, and $0.70. While PLL is trending down, it is slightly concerning that it continues to remain elevated.

Given the composition of the loan book, the large provision expenses make sense compared to other banks with less exposure to commercial loans. Commercial loans have been hit harder relative to residential RE and consumer loans. We expect this downward trend to continue as the economy continues to improve - which is our main catalyst for share appreciation.

Upcoming Catalysts

Looking forward, there are a few different catalysts that we believe will propel shares higher. First, we believe that the worst of loan loss provisions are behind Wayne. The commercial and multifamily lending outlook turned positive in the second quarter of 2021 according to the CRE Finance Council, and it's easy to see why. Although the delta variant is a threat to a return to normal, it's hard to imagine another situation as we saw a year ago. Over the next twelve months, we expect loan loss provisions to continue to decrease and form a tailwind for earnings like the big banks and regional banks (with less commercial exposure) have experienced over the last year.

Additionally, we believe that the bank will continue to benefit from synergies related to the merger a year ago given the economic outlook. Going through a merger is hard enough - but going through a merger in the middle of the pandemic, a shift towards WFH, and a commercial-heavy loan book while your customers are having to shut down seems like a nightmare. Going forward, we believe that the bank will begin to grow its loan portfolio and take advantage of its larger footprint brought about by the merger. This should result in a boost in interest income, as the bank deploys cash and investment paydowns towards higher-yielding loans.

Lastly, we like that the bank has initiated a stock repurchase program. This should further propel EPS higher over the next twelve months. Further, we like the move as a signal of confidence that the worse is behind the bank. If the management team believed that there was more trouble ahead, the bank would be conserving its capital - not deploying it in the form of buybacks.

Valuation

At the bank's current share price of $25.50, the stock currently trades at a P/TBV of 1.23x. The current valuation is close to the low-end of the range over the last five years. With the upcoming catalysts that we see benefiting the bank, we can easily see a scenario where the stock trades closer to its five year average of 1.6 - 1.7x T/BV, implying 30-40% upside from the current share price.

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Banks have faced their share of challenges over the last eighteen months, and Wayne Bank is no exception. We believe that Wayne has several potential catalysts in the next year, including continued economic improvement with the vaccine rollout, tailwinds from loan loss provisions, synergies from their recent merger, and share buybacks. Just as the big banks and regional banks have, we believe that Wayne will rebound back to - or past - its pre-pandemic valuation.