I believe one of the main drivers for Novo Nordisk's (NVO) future growth revolves around the potential for diabetes and obesity trends to continue upward over the long term. I also believe that experts pushing for Americans to get tested for diabetes at 35 instead of 40 may provide a more near-term catalyst.

Alongside general health trends, I believe the pipeline of therapeutic treatments Novo currently has will lead to further growth in diabetes, obesity, and hemophilia medicine markets, potentially leading to top-line expansion. In a competitive market environment, successful new drug releases may allow patent protection for Novo moving forward as well.

Lastly, I believe management's current capital allocation strategy is very positive for shareholders. With a consistently growing dividend, a healthy buyback history, and excellent profitability metrics, Novo's management has shareholder's best interests in mind, in my opinion.

Novo Nordisk is a Denmark-based healthcare company focused on four distinct areas, Diabetes care, Obesity care, the Biopharm division, and other serious chronic diseases.

Diabetes Care

Novo is a global leader in diabetes care and continues to make strides in developing more efficient diabetes medicines. Between their latest GLP-1 product suite, Novo is able to help millions manage their disease alongside growing their presence in the global diabetes medicine market share:

Alongside making up over half of the GLP-1 market, Novo makes up a significant portion of the insulin market and continues to adapt to the competitive landscape.

Obesity Care

Novo mainly operates in the obesity care space with the drug, Saxenda. While this is the only form of revenue for this segment, Novo has plans to develop a suite of products for therapies in the future. This suite may soon include a semaglutide (2.4 mg) drug. Semaglutide has proven effective in trials demonstrating weight loss of 17-18% in people not diagnosed with diabetes.

Biopharm

In this segment, the company is mainly focused on treating hemophilia, a condition that affects the blood's ability to clot. While the disease is non-curable, Novo's related medicines: NovoSeven, Esperoct, and Refixia help treat those with the disease.

Health Trends

According to the World Health Organization [WHO], 650 million adults and 124 million children/adolescents have obesity around the globe. As of 2019, 463 million people were living with diabetes and projected to grow to 700 million in 2045:

Based on the International Diabetes Federation [IDF] projections, people diagnosed with diabetes around the world will grow at a 2.24% CAGR from 2019 to 2030, and a 1.67% CAGR from 2019 to 2045. According to IDF, the reason for the growth of diabetes, specifically type 2, is related to rising levels of obesity, unhealthy diets, and widespread physical inactivity.

Along with potential upward trends in diabetes continuing, experts are now saying Americans should start testing for diabetes at age 35 instead of 40. While this is subject to America and is only a 5-year gap, I do believe this will spur further diabetes diagnoses leading to potentially higher revenues for Novo as people look to treat the disease.

If this projected growth in diabetes continues, I believe Novo could be a major beneficiary, especially if new medicines can propel them further in total addressable market share. Based on the projected growth of diabetes diagnoses and Novo's internal goal of controlling 1/3 of the diabetes medicine market by 2025, I calculated revenue forecasts for this segment:

(I forecasted diabetes & obesity total addressable market [TAM] by using IDF's projected diabetes diagnoses CAGR (2.24%) + 10 basis points (0.10%) for a potential increase in American testing each year. I then multiplied the TAM by my expected Novo market share (projected to reach 1/3 by 2025 by management) to find diabetes & obesity care revenues. Using the USD-DKK exchange rate I then found revenues denoted in USD.)

Therapeutic Pipeline

I believe the development of new drugs and treatments is not the only key for future growth and market share expansion, but also for protection from competition. Because the therapeutics industry can be highly competitive, the ability for Novo to continue developing potential new and effective drugs will be vital for growth. Along with expectations of higher top-line growth, being able to patent new drugs and treatments can potentially boost earnings power but also protect that earnings power for the life of the patent. Below is the pipeline overview for Novo. I believe the diversity of phase development and different treatments amongst their 4 main segments may give them a competitive edge that will help reach management's market share goal in 2025:

Shareholder Capital Distribution

Like I mentioned earlier, I believe Novo's management has shareholder's best interests in mind when it comes to capital distribution. Novo has paid a dividend the past 10 years, increasing the dividend per share from $0.49 to $2.35 (13.15% CAGR):

Novo's buyback program has also been excellent for shareholders, in my opinion, reducing total diluted share count 17.89% since 2011:

Over the last 10 years, Novo's management has averaged an annual dividend yield of 2.31% and 2.22% growth in EPS directly attributed to share count reduction.

My Projections

Below are my highlighted projections for Novo over the next 5 years. For top-line forecasts, I used my more in-depth diabetes and obesity care forecasts (from above) as that segment typically makes up ~80% of total revenues. For the other two segments, Biopharm and other serious chronic diseases (classified as 'Other' below), I assumed a 5% annual growth rate to 2025 based on the historical 5.8% CAGR in total revenues:

Competition Comparisons

Novo consistently operates with gross margins over 80%, operating margins over 40%, and net income and free cash flow margins over 30%. Because of the stability and size of the profit margins, Novo can trade at premium valuations to competitors like AstraZeneca (AZN), Novartis (NVS), and Sanofi (SNY), in my opinion: (Margins from the most recent full fiscal year.)

Along with margins, Novo also outpaces competition on profitability metrics. I also believe this is an excellent sign for shareholders as these metrics can prove Novo is a healthy capital creator, relative to these competitors: (Metrics from the most recent full fiscal year.)

Price Targets

I conducted price targets based on my 2025 EPS forecasts (shown above) and chose 3 different P/E multiples used to reflect my bull, base, and bear case scenarios:

While I think Novo is an excellent company, I believe the margin of safety for this investment is minimal after the recent price run over the past few months.

After evaluating Novo, I identified two key risks to this investment: valuation and inability to capture total diabetes treatment market share.

Valuation

Currently, Novo trades at a P/E of 31.3x, EV/EBITDA of 22.3x, and EV/S of 10.3x on an NTM basis:

Not only does Novo trade at premiums relative to competition (shown above), they are also trading at a historical premium relative to their own valuation. Typically Novo oscillates between a P/E of 15x and 25x while only reaching 30x+ twice in the last 15 years. Currently over 30x, Novo seems to be overvalued purely based on these multiples in my opinion. I believe my price targets in 2025 may show minimal growth potential because I have multiples contracting to levels I believe are more normalized for Novo.

Market Share

As of the end of 2020, Novo was responsible for 29.3% of total diabetes treatments globally. Management has the goal of increasing that number to 1/3 by 2025. I believe a lot of Novo's ability to capture the addressable market has to do with its product pipeline and the continuation of developing and producing patent-protected drugs and treatments. If Novo is unable to keep up with the competition in this regard, market share may no longer grow and could possibly even reverse resulting in potentially stunted top-line growth.

Since its inception, Novo's financial history has shown to reward shareholders handsomely as the company has become a leader in its industry. The share price has increased 42,514.13% since being listed publicly and is now returning capital directly to shareholders at what I believe is a very fair rate. Moving forward I believe between general health trends, a diverse product pipeline, and a history of healthy capital distribution to shareholders, Novo has the potential to be an excellent long-term investment. Given its recent price run and current valuation, Novo sits at a price I feel has a limited margin of safety. This is definitely a position I will keep an eye on in the future if valuations become more attractive in my opinion.