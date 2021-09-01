onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Reviewed.

It is always painful to admit a mistake, but there are few occasions where it has to be done without any roundabout. We have more than 50 years of combined experience in equity valuation, and this is the first time we make such a mistake. We know that the price we pay will be high in terms of the credibility and reliability of our investment calls. We are writing this piece with tears in our eyes.

It is not a comfort for us to see that also outstanding analysts and big names have trusted Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) management, lending money and subscribing share capital at ca. 4x current share price. We have called all our clients to explain individually why we suggested ATER and why we were wrong. This piece is dedicated to those we don't have a chance to talk to.

Most analysts have shaved their estimates going forward, and the consensus target price is still at USD 9,3 per share (almost 3x current stock price). Some of them, the "bravest," are still out there with a USD 15 per share target price.

Here, the entire business model does not hold anymore for the very simple reason that ATER is not an AI (Artificial Intelligence) stock. It's a reseller of low-value-added stuff where you have to make tons of volumes to get a penny out of it!

We don't know what the future of this company will be. We believe it would be tough to raise cash while cash-burning will go on. We should continue to see negative organic growth, which won't be hidden anymore by M&A deals. It is difficult at the moment to assess what the fair value of such a company could be. The growth business model does not hold anymore, and gearing capacity is limited, management raises serious concerns, and is, at least, not aligned with minorities.

Insiders have massively sold shares on March 2021, even those they were recently awarded. The most reasonable suggestion we feel confident to spend is to look at other stories. We know you are probably losing lots of money, but probably this is one of the cases where you have to learn the lesson and look forward.

Please note that as of August 30, over 10mln shares equal to over 30% of ATER float has been shorted. The stock might be highly volatile as a result of a short squeeze effect which has nothing to do with the value of the company.

We are not traders thus we just highlight this issue to avoid that somebody might think the stock is moving higher for some fundamental reason.

Why We Were Wrong: The Genesis Of A Disaster

FinTwit also inflated the bubble on ATER "would be" gurus who have pushed the story insisting on M&A pipeline, future multiples, etc. There is still somebody out there calling for a USD 500mln M&A pipeline waiting for ATER. Stock pumping on Twitter has worked as a virtual boiler room. In bull markets, it works quite well as everybody feels the pain of missing what looks like a free lunch. Unfortunately, there is no free lunch in the market. The free lunch turned into a falling block of knives.

We are not FinTwit followers, but we made a big mistake anyway. It was to believe that AIMEE was a real competitive advantage for the next two to three years. We looked at the balance sheet and saw that AIMEE was worth peanuts. Book value is not indicative of market value, so we tried to find evidence on the ground and spoke to experts, but in April 2021, opinions were totally diverging.

We decided to be more conservative by increasing our discount rate, although, at that time, we felt the equity story was still intact. We were wrong because now we know that AIMEE is nothing more than a data software offering no competitive advantage at all. If AIMEE were a real competitive advantage for ATER, we would have seen a far better working capital management.

The Valuation Angle: Trying To Reassess The Valuation

Trying to reassess the valuation is not easy at all for the following reasons:

ATER is not anymore a growth story. It's a reseller of cheap stuff. Thus, the growth rate should be much lower than what we were expecting. Consensus is factoring such issue, but normally sell-side analysts tend to adjust estimates gradually for certain reasons (reluctance to admit they were wrong). We would not rule out a further shave to current estimates, but looking at how estimates have been trimmed over the last four months, we can get an idea of the risk implied in ATER, and there is ground to be scared of.

ATER has breached debt covenants and has agreed to pay to its lender, High Trail, USD 10,1mln in cash and USD 11,8mln in newly issued ATER shares. On top of this, 3,5mln warrants will be repriced. Bottom line, we don't know what the final dilutive effect on ATER share capital will be!

The blue-sky scenario

Bearing in mind these two key points and assuming that ATER will:

Grow organically double-digit.

Move to double-digit EBITDA and command 50% FCFF conversion.

There will be no or moderate share capital dilution.

Using a 16% discount rate and terminal growth at 2.5%, the stock would be worth USD 5,6 per share with a reasonable sensitivity range between USD 4,6 and USD 6,7 per share.

The most likely scenario

Under the most likely scenario ATER will:

Fail to grow organically double-digit.

Be unable to move to double-digit EBITDA and command 50% FCFF conversion.

Continue diluting its share capital base.

We believe ATER has limited capacity to raise capital not only for its poor business perspectives but mainly for its management credibility. Thus, under this scenario, ATER will be in deep trouble as its equity would be gradually eroded.

It is also worth mentioning that ATER has no M&A appeal and would be hardly considered a potential M&A target as it has no competitive advantage. It might be a target just under a distressing procedure.

Conclusions

We were wrong on ATER. There is still a lot of uncertainty going forward, and we believe it makes little sense to continue covering this story. We are considering dropping our coverage after offering our deepest apologies to those who have followed us.