Municipal Fund Closures Limit Investor Options

Over the last year we have been focused on high-yield municipal bonds as attractive income options in the tax-exempt income space due to fiscal and monetary support, attractive valuations, low expected defaults and a measure of resilience to rising rates. During this period the high-yield muni sub-sector has delivered a more than 4x return relative to the broader municipal sector (9.4% vs. 2.3% as proxied by ETFs).

This strong performance (and outperformance of the broader municipal market) has resulted in strong investor inflows into what is a relatively niche area of the market. Investors have added close to $17bn of new cash into the sector since the start of the year - around 10% of its size, according to Refinitiv Lipper. This may not sound like much, however, the illiquidity of the underlying market has created challenges for fund managers. Trading volumes are low even by the crickets standard of the municipal market with only $9bn of bonds trading a day - about the same as 20 years ago. This is likely causing many investors to seek exposure via funds rather than trying to source bonds directly, putting fund managers under further strain to find bonds themselves in turn.

In response, a number of managers have decided to close their funds to new investors. In this article we take a look at this recent news and highlight opportunities within the broader sector.

Closure To New Investors

The Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NHMAX) is one fund that has announced closure to new investors. NHMAX is a $24bn with a 4.34% distribution rate at NAV. The fund's statement can be read here, but in summary, they are largely closing the fund to new investors on 30-September with exceptions for funds of funds and retirement plans. In addition to NHMAX, Nuveen is also closing its California fund to new investors and Invesco has done the same recently for its high-yield muni focused fund.

One obvious solution for those investors who want to be able to allocate to the fund in the future is to make a nominal allocation now since the fund will only be closed to new investors rather than new money. One thing to watch out for is that different brokerages have different load fees so it's worth seeking out those which do not.

A Look at NHMAX Performance

Most comments relating to the performance of NHMAX make the obvious mistake of using the broader municipal sector as the baseline for comparison. This is wrong on two counts. First, the broader sector is predominantly allocated to investment-grade bonds whereas NHMAX holds less than a fifth of its portfolio in this quality range with a 64% allocation to unrated bonds and the rest in high-yield rated bonds. The second mistake is to ignore the fact that NHMAX uses leverage to boost returns, with 25% leverage which is very high in the open-end fund space and fairly close to the average leverage of the muni CEF sector at around 36%. The reason that it is unusual for open-end funds to use leverage is because open-end funds have stricter leverage requirements than CEFs. More specifically, for open-end funds it is a maintenance requirement to keep leverage below certain levels whereas CEFs can keep ticking along with leverage in excess of regulatory levels but they are prevented from making distributions on common shares, buying back stock etc.

The right way to gauge the performance of NHMAX is to compare it against other funds that have substantial allocations to high-yield / unrated municipal bonds. The chart below shows that NHMAX has pretty impressive returns over this period though not the highest.

A Look At The HY Muni Sector

High-yield / unrated municipal bonds have delivered close to a double the performance of the broader municipal sector over the last decade. The chart below shows two ETF benchmarks - the VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) and the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) which is nearly all investment-grade rated.

Source: Systematic Income

This strong outperformance has to do with a number of factors. First, high-yield municipal bonds obviously have higher yields than their investment-grade counterparts. Secondly, high-yield municipal bonds have longer durations which has supported their performance given the strong yield compression over the last decade. And thirdly, losses due to defaults were well below the yield differential between the two sectors.

The performance in the CEF sector is fairly similar - funds with significant high-yield / unrated allocations are marked in red.

Some investors are often puzzled by the value proposition of moving marginally more towards the HY muni space given HY-focused CEFs don't have much higher distribution rates - why would I take on more credit risk if I don't receive a higher distribution for it? This sensible view makes the usual mistake of confusing the distribution rate and the underlying portfolio yield. Because muni bonds have standard coupons of 3-5% which are well above their yields, the distribution rates on CEFs are compressed much more than they would be had the coupons been set at the bond yields as is the case for corporate bonds.

As we discussed in our last tax-exempt sector update, it is unlikely that the strong outperformance of the high-yield sub-sector will be repeated. That said, high-yield bonds still offer a significant yield pickup over the broader tax-exempt sector of just over 2% which looks attractive in the context of continued fiscal and monetary support, strong tax revenue trends as well as an ongoing macro recovery.

Options in the Sector And Takeaways

Investors have a number of different options in the sector, broadly split into passive ETFs which offer the cheapest ways to participate in the sector, actively-managed open-end funds (primarily mutual funds which are more expensive and run at different levels of no-to-moderate leverage) and CEFs which offer active management, high distribution rates, relatively high fees as well as tight discounts, high levels of leverage and much higher volatility and drawdowns

In our view, mutual funds offer a very attractive value proposition in the sector. The longer-term performance chart above shows that four of the five top performers in the sector were mutual funds despite having greater leverage restrictions than CEFs. Mutual funds also have seen much lower price drawdowns than CEFs (15% vs. 33%) which helps to mitigate some unfortunate behavioral issues and allows investors to reallocate capital into more attractive and higher-beta opportunities during periods of market weakness. NHMAX remains an attractive choice in the sector. Another fund worth a look is the GSAM HY Municipal Fund (GHYAX) as well as a number of others.

In ETFs, we like the actively-managed First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) with a 2/3 allocation to HY / unrated bucket and a 0.7% fee (0.55% until November). The fund has put in very impressive NAV returns over the last 3 years, outperforming the average mutual fund and only slightly lagging sector CEFs.

In CEFs, we continue to like the MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) trading at a 2.2% discount (about 3.5% cheap to the sector average) and a 4.1% current yield. The fund boasts below-average fees and above-average historic returns. We also like a pair of Nuveen CEFs - the Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) at a 0.2% premium and a 4.55% current yield and the Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) at a 0.5% premium and a 4.69% current yield. Both funds have decent coverage and UNII trends and are trading at discounts below the sector average despite sector-beating NAV returns.

