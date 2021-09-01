ugurhan/iStock via Getty Images

Despite ongoing growth in e-commerce and strong demand for cargo freighters, Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) has struggled to much headway this year. The shares have rebounded some since late July, but they’re down about 6% since my last update, and the company lags other transports like Atlas Air (AAWW), Deutsche Post DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY), FedEx (FDX), and UPS (UPS) on a year-to-date basis as well.

I believe at least some of the lagging performance has been due to the negative impact on the business from weaker passenger-related leasing revenue (tied to COVID-19), but that headwind should ease from here. In the meantime, the company not only continues to find more customers for its freighters, driven by strong e-commerce traffic, it’s making a sizable commitment to further passenger-to-cargo conversions in the coming years, as well as leveraging opportunities to serve an aging B757 cargo fleet with A321 conversions from its PEMCO joint venture.

I still see fair value in the low-to-mid-$30s, but this is a difficult company to model given frequent changes to the capex plans, and it’s not a particularly popular stock on the Street despite its leverage to ongoing e-commerce growth and Amazon (AMZN) in particular.

A Much-Needed Beat

After weak first quarter results, these shares definitely needed some good news, and the company came through with a better than expected second quarter.

Revenue rose 9%, beating by about 5%, with strong 18% growth in the dry leasing business (Cargo Aircraft Management, or CAM) offsetting the 5% decline at the ACMI operations. Revenue from external customers grew 33% at CAM, while ACMI saw an 18% year-over-year increase in block hours, with an 8% decline in passenger and combi-services offset by 26% growth in cargo block hours. Pax/combi hours did improve 17% qoq, though, and it looks like the worst is over there.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 2% yoy and about 21% qoq, beating expectations by around 10%. While segment-level reported margin declined slightly for CAM (down 70bp to 24.1% on a 15% improvement in income), ACMI improved almost six points to 16.4% on 52% year-over-year growth.

No Let Up In Demand For Cargo Capacity

Air Transport is seeing no flagging of demand for freighter cargo capacity, and the company now expects to lease “16 or more” 767-300’s in 2021 (up from “16” after Q1’21), with nine (or more) coming in the second half of the year, and at least another 10 in 2022. Of these leases, at least 13 will be going to Amazon.

Management is also positioning itself for even more passenger-to-cargo conversions in the coming years, announcing that it secured slots for 67 conversions from 2022 to 2025. Management is anticipating buying and converting more 767-300’s, as well as A321-200s and A330-300’s, with the latter being a new addition.

Adding A330’s makes sense. Roughly similar to Boeing (BA) 767-300s, A330s have about 20% more cube space and close to 10% more weight capacity. As a newer model (entering service in 1994 versus 1982 for the 767), A330s are generally more fuel-efficient and the combination of lower operating costs and meaningfully more cube space (more relevant than weight for typical e-commerce shipments) is an appealing one to customers like DHL. Moreover, the similarities with the A321 are such that additional pilot training requirements are manageable.

Management is also looking forward to taking in the first A321-200 conversion from its joint venture, with two more coming in 2022. At this point, all three will be leased to CAM. As a reminder, A321s are attractive on multiple levels, with the jets offering an attractive alternative to aging B757 fleets. While B767’s will remain a significant part of the Air Transport fleet for quite a while longer, finding available B767s for conversion has gotten more challenging, and A321s give the company more fleet options, as well as the opportunity to earn revenue converting for other customers.

The Outlook

At this point, Air Transport is seeing no issues with demand on the cargo freighter side, with the company finding customers interested in multiyear leases starting as far out as 2025, and also willing to commit to higher lease rates. At the same time, the headwinds from the passenger and combi side of the business should get better from here; resurgent COVID-19 case counts are a worry, but a manageable one at this point.

Modeling Air Transport out beyond a year or two remains quite challenging, as management has shown it is very willing to commit to larger capex programs when there are customers willing to commit to long-term leasing agreements. I do believe this is more than just getting big for the sake of being bigger; as Stephens analyst Jack Atkins points out, Air Transport has grown its fleet by 93% over the past five years, but also grown its adjusted EBITDA by 136% and its adjusted EPS by 122%.

Given the growth in air cargo demand being driven by e-commerce, I believe Air Transport will likely grow revenue at a 7% to 8% annualized rate over the next decade, and I can see upside to that number. The relationship with Amazon will be a key driver of that growth, but the company continues to find customer demand outside of that relationship as well.

I’m looking for EBITDA margins to improve into the low-30%s (31% - 32%) over the next three years, with some possible upside to 33%. I don’t expect a meaningful reduction in capex anytime soon, particularly with the company reserving those conversion slots and needing to buy planes to fill them, and I expect negative FCF for the next five years. Over time I do expect positive free cash flow, though, as the company leverages the fleet it is building now.

Discounted cash flow suggests a fair value above 30% on a long-term average FCF margin in the low single-digits, but again this model is very sensitive to changes in future capex plans. Given that, and considering the company’s margins, EBITDA growth and returns (ROA, ROIC, et al), I continue to believe a forward multiple of 7.5x to 12-month EBITDA remains fair, driving a fair value of $34.

The Bottom Line

Air Transport is building an impressive cargo freighter fleet (it’s already the largest lessor by a healthy margin), but the returns have yet to materialize for investors, as the shares have generated a double-digit annualized return over the last three, five, 10 years, but have lagged the S&P 500 and the broader freight/logistics space over that time.

I do still believe that the market will come around to the value of the fleet that Air Transport is building, but clearly, this is a name that will take more patience and ongoing healthy growth in e-commerce/air cargo demand.