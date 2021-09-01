How To Avoid 'Breaking The Buck' Redux

Sep. 01, 2021 9:59 AM ET1 Like
David Merkel, CFA profile picture
David Merkel, CFA
4.63K Followers

Summary

  • Tonight, I am only changing one variable, the most important one for this discussion, what are the assets worth at the close, prior to withdrawals.
  • In the fifth scenario, the meltdown scenario worse than Reserve Primary, the closing assets prior to withdrawal are $950,000, leaving the Closing Pro-forma Shadow NAV at 93.75%.
  • The withdrawals get paid at a 10.00% discount. Those staying also lose units, but their higher income rate will compensate for that, unless the losses are permanent from defaulted assets.

Investment concept, Investor calculating a valuation of stock market exchange.
Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn/iStock via Getty Images

What sounded simple yesterday proved harder to put into a spreadsheet than I expected. Nonetheless, I got it done. As an aside, I wanted to mention one thing I don’t think I have disclosed before: I competed in the Modeloff competition four or five times. I always got to the second round. One time my first round score had me in the top 20, and one time my second round score had me in the top 1%. I never made it to the finals — it is no place for old men. I asked one of the organizers if I was the oldest guy in the contest, and he said, “No, there is one guy older than you.”

The grand challenge of this model was solving two messy simultaneous equations to find the loss percentage. That took me two hours to solve, due to repeated errors where I tried to do it too quickly. Always go back to first principles, and solve things step by step.

Tonight, I am only changing one variable, the most important one for this discussion, what are the assets worth at the close, prior to withdrawals. In my first example, that value is $996,100, leaving the Closing Pro-forma Shadow NAV at 99.51%, which doesn’t break the buck by a hair. The withdrawals get paid in full, and the fund lives to fight for another day with no press release.

Scenario Two

In the second scenario, the closing assets prior to withdrawal are $995,900, leaving the Closing Pro-forma Shadow NAV at 99.49%, which breaks the buck by a hair. The withdrawals get paid at a 3.04% discount. The small withdrawers lose additional units, but the amount of money they requested comes in full. The large withdrawers don’t get paid in full. A large withdrawer is asking for all or almost all of their money back. The assumption in this set of scenarios is that the large withdrawers are asking for 92% of their assets back in aggregate. The calculation balances the losses between a payment discount, and loss of most of the remaining units.

Scenario Three

In the third scenario, the closing assets prior to withdrawal are $985,000, leaving the Closing Pro-forma Shadow NAV at 98.13%, which breaks the buck. The withdrawals get paid at a 8.48% discount. Those staying still have all of their units at greater than par.

Scenario Four

In the fourth scenario, the closing assets prior to withdrawal are $980,000, leaving the Closing Pro-forma Shadow NAV at 97.50%. The withdrawals get paid at a 10.00% discount. Those staying also lose units, but their higher income rate will compensate for that, unless the losses are permanent from defaulted assets. Nonetheless, the losses they take are minor relative to those who withdrew from the MMF.

Scenario Five

In the fifth scenario, the meltdown scenario worse than Reserve Primary, the closing assets prior to withdrawal are $950,000, leaving the Closing Pro-forma Shadow NAV at 93.75%. The withdrawals get paid at a 10.00% discount. Those staying also lose units, but their higher income rate will compensate for that, unless the losses are permanent from defaulted assets. Nonetheless, the losses they take are less than those who withdrew from the MMF.

My contention is this: a structure like this would prevent money market panics. Would it stop something like the Great Financial Crisis? (2008-9) Of course not. The disaster was going to happen regardless. The money market funds were in the wrong place at the wrong time. The repo markets were far more significant, and still have not gotten fixed.

When I get a moment, I will submit this to the SEC, as I did the last time after the Great Financial Crisis. I talked with two of the lawyers at the SEC, who said my idea was promising, but too radical. We’ll see what happens this time. It will likely be nothing, but who can tell? Gensler might be willing to consider something radical.

Disclosure: None.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David Merkel, CFA profile picture
David Merkel, CFA
4.63K Followers
Please note that I do not read comments posted here, nor respond to messages here. I don't have the time. If you want my attention, you must seek it directly at my blog. David J. Merkel, CFA — From 2003-2007, I was a leading commentator at the excellent investment website RealMoney.com (http://www.RealMoney.com). Back in 2003, after several years of correspondence, James Cramer invited me to write for the site, and now I write for RealMoney on equity and bond portfolio management, macroeconomics, derivatives, quantitative strategies, insurance issues, corporate governance, etc. My specialty is looking at the interlinkages in the markets in order to understand individual markets better. I no longer contribute to RealMoney because my work duties have gotten larger, and I began this blog to develop a distinct voice with a wider distribution. In 2008, I became the Chief Economist and Director of Research of Finacorp Securities (http://www.prnewswire.com/cgi-bin/stories.pl?ACCT=109&STORY=/www/story/02-08-2008/0004752449&EDATE=). Finacorp went into liquidation in June 2010, after which I decided to open my own asset management shop, Aleph Investments, LLC. I manage stock and bond portfolios for clients. Until 2007, I was a senior investment analyst at Hovde Capital, responsible for analysis and valuation of investment opportunities for the FIP funds, particularly of companies in the insurance industry. I also managed the internal profit sharing and charitable endowment monies of the firm. Prior to joining Hovde in 2003, I managed corporate bonds for Dwight Asset Management. In 1998, I joined the Mount Washington Investment Group as the Mortgage Bond and Asset Liability manager after working with Provident Mutual, AIG and Pacific Standard Life. My background as a life actuary has given me a different perspective on investing. How do you earn money without taking undue risk? How do you convey ideas about investing while showing a proper level of uncertainty on the likelihood of success? How do the various markets fit together, telling us us a broader story than any single piece? These are the themes that I will deal with in this blog. I hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Johns Hopkins University. In my spare time, I take care of our eight children with my wonderful wife Ruth. Visit this site: The Aleph Blog (http://alephblog.com/)
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.