Remember, Remember To Come Back In September: 6 Stock Picks

Sell in May and go away, but remember to come back in September

This is probably one of the most-quoted stock market wisdoms and as we are heading into September, we will probably hear it a lot in the next few days. And although I don't deny seasonal effects, my style of investing is not influenced by or based on such short-term phenomena. As long-term investor, who is making buying and selling decisions mostly based on fundamental aspects, I honestly don't care about such short-term fluctuations. Of course, I will take advantage if I can find undervalued stocks in the weeks of September - but I won't buy any stocks just because it is September.

Stock Market

And while buying in September seems like some kind of strategy, it is a very simple trading strategy. And you probably can't deny that it clearly depends on which September we pick when investing in the stock market - especially when holding stocks for a longer timeframe. Investing in September 2009 was probably a good idea, investing in September 2007 was not such a good idea and investing in September 2008 probably scared these investors for life.

You probably understand what I am getting at - we have to look at much more different aspects and not just what month of the year it is. We also have to determine where in the cycle we might be and look for example at fundamental aspects as well as valuation metrics. Right now, the US stock market is extremely overvalued and - depending on how you measure it - at its most expensive point in history (or at least very close). While we don't know what will happen in the next few months (as valuation metrics won't tell us about short-term movements), we can state with a very high probability that investors buying into the stock market right now will most likely lose money over the next three years, the next five years and maybe also the next ten years.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Although nobody seems to care right now, the CAPE ratio is still one of the best metrics to determine where the stock market currently is. Right now, the S&P 500 (SPY) is trading for a CAPE ratio of 37.3, which is extremely high. If this cycle would peak right now, this would be the second highest peak in the last 150 years (only surpassed by the Dotcom bubble).

I talked about valuation metrics so many times, I mentioned again and again that the US stock market is extremely overvalued and in a recent article about the U.S. stock market I also mentioned the important difference between fundamentals and sentiment and why stories and narratives have a huge impact on investors (and the market). Hence, I won't repeat these arguments again.

A Market of Stocks

And as long as we are using famous quotes in this article, I will present another often-quoted sentence:

It is a market of stocks, not a stock market.

I ignored the truth that can be found in this sentence for quite some time. Just because the overall stock market - represented by the major indices like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) or the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) - is overvalued, it does not mean every single stock is overvalued. At current valuations we can assume that many stocks are overvalued (which is the case in my opinion), but there are always exceptions we can find - and this is our job. To identify these stocks that are reasonable valued or might even be a bargain.

The rest of the article will focus on six stocks, that appear to be good picks right now and can be bought despite the S&P 500 trading for a CAPE ratio of 37. And these stocks can be bought in September but could also have been bought in August - and in case of Tencent and Alibaba I did so (I increased my position).

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF)

A first pick is a company I covered recently - the British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser. The stock was hit hard in the last few months and while many stocks increased in value in an impressive way, Reckitt Benckiser declined about 30% in the last few months. And of course, a stock that declined in value doesn't automatically have to be a bargain - but in case of Reckitt Benckiser I think we are looking at an undervalued stock right now and an investment, that could be extremely profitable in the years to come.

The intrinsic value for Reckitt Benckiser should be GBP 76.60 - as I calculated in my last article. The assumptions used in the calculation are also reasonable in my opinion (with the potential for the company to surprise us). I assumed 7% annual growth, which is not low, but achievable for Reckitt Benckiser. And therefore, Reckitt Benckiser is trading about 25% below its intrinsic value and the stock should be called a bargain.

(Source: TradingView)

Reckitt Benckiser is not only interesting from a fundamental point of view - when looking at the chart the stock seems to be well supported right now. The stock could drop a bit lower - to 5260 pence or 4977 pence, but we already have strong support levels with the previous lows (marked in orange). Additionally, we have a nice pullback to the trendline (marked in black).

Aside from Reckitt Benckiser, we can also mention one of the company's peers - the German consumer goods company Henkel (my last article was published several months ago). Henkel also declined in the last few months, but not as steep as Reckitt Benckiser. Nevertheless, I consider Henkel also undervalued. In my last article, I assumed 5% annual growth till perpetuity and the calculated intrinsic value for Henkel was €90. And although we have reason to be even a little more optimistic, I would still consider this a realistic intrinsic value for Henkel.

But for both companies we must point out, that the rising inflation could be a problem as it increases costs of goods sold - and this leads to lower profitability and lower earnings per share. Reckitt Benckiser estimated during its last earnings presentation, that costs of goods sold will increase in the high single digits in fiscal 2021. Sooner or later both companies will pass these price increases on to the end customer, but it is understandable that both companies will move cautious with drastic price increases for the products. The first company to increase prices might lose customers to competitors which haven't increased prices yet.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Aside from consumer goods companies, that are often trading for reasonable valuation multiples, we also have several healthcare companies, that seem to be rather cheap and undervalued. One of these companies that dropped rather steep after the last quarterly earnings is Cardinal Health. The company was clearly struggling to grow in the last few years (at least when looking at the bottom line), but we are talking about a high-quality business without any doubt.

Cardinal Health is also one of the dividend aristocrats as it increased its dividend annually at least since 1983 (the oldest data I could find). Right now, Cardinal Health is paying a quarterly dividend of €0.4908 per share resulting in a dividend yield of almost 3.8%. And we should not have high hopes, that management will increase the dividend more than just a few percentage points in the next (few) year(s). But when we use the non-GAAP earnings per share for fiscal 2021, we get a payout ratio of only 35% making dividend increases possible.

Additionally, Cardinal Health seems to be undervalued at this point. In my last article I offered several different intrinsic value calculations. A realistic calculation would be to use the free cash flow of fiscal 2020 ($2,029 million according to Morningstar) and assume only 3% growth (which is realistic despite the troubles of Cardinal Health to grow the bottom line in the last few years). Additionally, I subtract $355 million in cash every single year (due to the opioid settlement and the resulting payments for Cardinal Health). When using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate) we get an intrinsic value of $85.78 for Cardinal Health.

When we are looking at an intrinsic value that is about 70% higher than the current stock price, we immediately assume that there must be something wrong with the calculation and that the assumptions for the discount cash flow calculation are too optimistic. But despite troubles to grow in the past, 3% growth is not unrealistic as the top line still grew very consistently and Cardinal Health is also using share buybacks.

Amgen (AMGN)

A second company from the healthcare sector, that could be interesting right now, is the pharmaceutical company Amgen. It is yet another company that is trading for a very low valuation multiple - like many competitors. And like Cardinal Health, Amgen is also interesting for its dividend. While Amgen is not a dividend aristocrat it has a dividend yield of 3.1% right now, increased its dividend annually since 2011 when it started paying a dividend and in the last five years, the dividend increased with a CAGR of 13%.

But we should buy Amgen not just for the dividend (we should never buy a stock just because of the dividend, no matter how high the dividend yield is). Amgen also seems to be undervalued right now as analysts and investors seem to underestimate the growth potential. In my last article about Amgen, I presented a very cautious intrinsic value calculation. I assume, that Amgen won't be able to grow its top line or improve margins, but only grow by using share buybacks. Since 2003, the company decreased the number of outstanding shares with a CAGR of 4.68% (the CAGR in the last ten years was quite similar and in the last five years, the number of outstanding shares was even reduced 5.19% annually on average). Of course, the number of shares that can be repurchased depends on the share price but using the average of the last 18 years seems realistic and when only calculating with bottom line growth due to share buybacks, the intrinsic value of Amgen would be $287.94.

Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

So far, I presented two companies from the consumer goods sector and two companies from the healthcare sector. In this last section of my article, I will present two companies from the tech sector and two of the best bargains that currently exist (in my opinion).

The Chinese government and Chinese technology companies have been one of the hot topics in the recent past and you are probably aware, that several Chinese stocks (especially from the technology sector) have been hit hard in the last few months. This is also including the two Chinese tech giants Tencent and Alibaba. Both stocks have lost about 50% of their value from the previous all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

I have already argued in two previous articles, that you should buy when there is blood in the streets - this goes for Alibaba as well as Tencent. Both stocks are two screaming buys in my opinion and in an article presenting good investment opportunities right now, these two stocks should not be missing. In the past, I have also argued several times why Alibaba and especially Tencent are high-quality businesses with a wide economic moat, so let's just recap the highlights.

Growing with a high pace and diversifying

Tencent is growing with a high pace. In the last three years, Tencent could report a revenue CAGR of 26.57% as well as an earnings per share CAGR of 30.13%. And similar to other companies - like Amazon (AMZN) or Facebook (FB) - growth did slowdown in the last decade, but these are still impressive growth rates.

(Source: Tencent Corporate Overview)

Alibaba is also growing with a high pace. In the last three years, Alibaba could report a revenue CAGR of 42.05% as well as an earnings per share CAGR of 30.70%. And although growth slowed down over the last decade, these are still impressive growth rates.

(Source: Alibaba Q4/20 Presentation)

And as we can see from the two charts above, both companies - Alibaba and Tencent - are already very diversified. In case of Alibaba, the "newer" segments are contributing only a small part of revenue (and very little operating profit), but this will change in the years to come. And Tencent grew its revenue especially due to its FinTech business.

Both companies are cash cows

Both companies - Alibaba as well as Tencent - are already cash cows. Despite being rather young companies, that grow with a high pace and reinvest a lot of capital into the business, both companies are already generating billions in free cash flow. In the last fiscal year, Alibaba generated CNY 188.6 billion in free cash flow (which was 26.3% of revenue). And Tencent generated RMB 127.5 billion in free cash flow, which was 26.5% of revenue.

And not only are both companies generating high amounts of free cash flow every year, both companies also have a great balance sheet. While Tencent has current borrowings of RMB 14,686 million and non-current borrowings of RMB 114,007 million, it also has RMB 141,721 million in cash and cash equivalents and RMB 65,330 million in term deposits, which is more than enough to repay all the outstanding debt.

Alibaba has a similar great balance sheet. While Alibaba has $20,692 million in non-current debt and $2,635 million in current debt (unsecured senior notes as well as bank borrowings), it has $45,195 million in cash and cash equivalents as well as $27,726 million in short-term investments.

Dominant Position

While the other aspect could easily be demonstrated by looking at different numbers and metrics, the dominant position combined with the wide economic moat these two companies have is more difficult to show with simple metrics. But the reason for the Chinese government to put regulatory scrutiny on these two businesses is their dominant position enabling both companies to be extremely profitable and keep competitors at bay. And we certainly should not ignore these risks, but as I have argued several times, the Chinese government won't destroy its two most valuable businesses that can keep up with their U.S. peers and back up China's claim to become an economic superpower. I consider it likely, that both companies can grow only with a slower pace (maybe 15% to 20% instead of 30% to 40%) and maybe profitability will suffer a bit and margins decline. However, both companies will continue to grow with a high pace and be extremely profitable.

In my last article, I calculated an intrinsic value of $432 for Alibaba and an intrinsic value of HKD 627 for Tencent. In both cases, I already used conservative assumptions with growth slowing down quickly over the next decade.

Conclusion

The first four companies are rather safe investments in my opinion. All four are stable companies with a solid business model and are operating in an industry, that can be described as recession-proof. And all four are trading for rather low valuation multiples (limiting the risk to overpay) and are paying a dividend with yields between 2.4% (Henkel) and 3.8% (Cardinal Health). These are safe investments, that will generate an annual return of 10% or more over the long run and are companies we can sleep well with.

The last two companies seem a bit different. There clearly are several risks surrounding Alibaba and Tencent right now and many investors would probably disagree that these companies are great investments and instead of sleeping well, many will fear sleepless nights. But extreme fear has pushed Tencent and Alibaba down to extremely low multiples (almost like Henkel and Reckitt Benckiser) and when assuming the two Chinese giants can double or triple the annual growth rate of the two consumer goods companies, we might look at extreme bargains and two investments that could generate extremely high profits for long-term investors.