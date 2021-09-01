kate_sept2004/E+ via Getty Images

Perdoceo Education Corp. (NASDAQ:PRDO) offers its students online postsecondary education. This is a for-profit university.

Value investors are often drawn to the for-profit industry because these companies are very cheap, and cheap is good.

On one side of the coin, Perdoceo stock looks to offer nearly 80% upside:

Source: Author

But I'm not sure the stock is actually that cheap.

Business Description

Perdoceo is a for-profit university.

Based on the data, Perdoceo's ideal student is an adult over 30 seeking a 4 year degree in business studies:

Source

You could say that they serve a more niche market than the traditional college. Perdoceo offers their students convenience and flexibility to complete their classes, because 95% of CTU's students are enrolled in programs offered fully online, and 97% of AIU's students are enrolled in programs offered fully online.

Perdoceo is perfect for adults who are looking for a convenient, flexible way to earn their degree.

And to take a look at the company's 2 reporting segments, the company has American Intercontinental University System and Colorado Technical University. Perdoceo acquired Trident University under the AIU segment in 2020:

Source

Valuation

For my valuation - I valued each segment separately. I estimated 0% revenue growth, which is overly conservative, and I estimated stable operating margins.

I went through the company's past annual reports and looked at the past 6 years of revenues and operating income for each segment as well.

AIU is a growing segment, so I stayed conservative with 0% growth. I projected slightly increasing margins:

Source: Author, Data from 2017 10-K and 2020 10-K

And for PRDO's big segment, Colorado Technical University, I projected 0 revenue growth and flat operating margins:

Source: Author, Data from 2017 10-K and 2020 10-K

Here's what the projections look like in graph form:

Source: Author

Then, I used these very conservative future estimates to estimate what the whole company would create in future Owner's Earnings. This gives us an idea of what the business is worth for investors:

Source: Author

Also, I used a 10% discount rate to be extra conservative with the projections. I added in the company's debt and cash to the valuation, and the company looks to offer ridiculous upside at today's prices: Source: Author

At current prices, it looks like this stock offers about 80% upside.

And this is further supported by the company's wonderful balance sheet.

Today, the company's market cap is about $780M.

But the company has only $173M in total liabilities - and they have $549M in current assets with $477M of their current assets as cash.

Here's a little breakdown of what you might get from an investment:

Market Cap (what you pay) $780M Cash -$477M Other Current Assets -$72M Minus Liabilities +$173M What You Actually Pay for Future Earnings Results: $404M Annual Owner's Earnings About $100M

Source: Author

Do you see how crazy that is?

There's a lot wrong with this company, but it's important to look at how cheap it is. When you factor in that there's $477M in cash on the balance sheet, and you pay down all the liabilities, you'd be left with a business that really cost you about $400M, that makes about $100M annually.

That's a 25% annual yield, more or less.

Plus, this is a no-growth scenario. It's likely that you'd make more than this as the company grows revenues, and maybe grows margins more than I projected.

All in all, this is how I arrived at a potential price target of $20/share. But, there are some important risks to address first that make me cautious to invest in this stock.

Risks

I'll be very candid with you about the risks, because there are some big ones.

These risks make me very hesitant to want to invest in the company.

The main ones I see are Quality risks and Regulation risks.

There are so many horror stories surrounding this company and the industry they operate in.

Quality

Does the company actually offer a high-quality education? Or do they just focus all their attention on getting people in the door and paying tuition?

The main reason I'm worried about quality is that if the company doesn't deliver high-quality service - and people no longer want to sign up for college with Perdoceo - that could hurt future profits. That could also lead to increased regulatory risk which could kill the business.

I did some research on the industry, and the numbers don't seem to be great for for-profit colleges:

For-profit colleges only enroll 10 percent of students but they account for half of all student-loan defaults. 71% of students in for-profit colleges borrow federal loans, as compared to only 49% of students in 4-year public schools. Source

For-profit colleges tend to be more expensive, and offer lower chances of success than traditional colleges:

Even when compared to high school graduates that did not pursue a postsecondary education, there is no evidence that for-profit college graduates with associate’s degrees have higher earnings. Source

I kind of wonder why this is. You'd figure that a for-profit university that operates on an online model could charge lower tuitions than traditional universities, because they probably have lower operating costs. But then again, traditional universities have endowments that they've built up over the years which generate income.

It's chilling to see the hundreds of for-profit college horror stories found online. And Perdoceo certainly isn't exempt from the bad stuff going on in the industry.

In the screenshot below, each name tells the story of a for-profit college victim:

Source

That's just the first half of the list.

Typically, the horror stories start when someone's looking for a degree, and they get drawn into an "accredited" for-profit school that has great marketing. After they've taken out tens of thousands of debt to pay for the degree, some people find out that their degree isn't recognized in the marketplace, or the credits that they earned aren't transferrable. In the end - the whole thing was worthless.

There seem to be many cases where people get into crushing debt, then find their degree is worthless. The students are out a few years of studying, they might have to repeat the entire program, and they're in tons of debt. Not very cool.

Here's one of the stories:

"They looked and they're like 'no, no, no, none of your credits are transferrable. So you would have to just start all over -- the whole bachelor's degree'," Mauldin said. Now he's stuck with massive monthly student loan payments -- $1,600 a month -- more than his housing payment. Source

Ironically enough, this story came from a college called LADT, which eventually changed its name to Sanford-Brown. Sanford-Brown was owned by Career Education Corporation - and CEC changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corp - which is the stock we're looking at now. So this kind of deception is directly tied back to the company we're looking at today.

Ultimately, even though the stock is cheap, I think shareholders should be concerned about regulation for this industry. Perdoceo seems to be one of the bad apples that plagues the for-profit industry, and I think it's important to be concerned about future regulations for this industry and for this company in particular.

Regulation

In the past, regulation has wiped companies out of the for-profit industry.

In September 2016, ITT Technical Institute shut down after the government restricted its access to Federal grants and loans.

Cutting off a for-profit school's access to Federal loans is like a death sentence. With the 90/10 rule, colleges are allowed to get up to 90% of revenues from Federal loans.

As of December 2020, Perdoceo gets 82% of revenues for CTU and 86% of revenues for AIU from federal loans. If the government didn't allow them to receive money from loans - they lose 80% of their revenues.

When the government restricted funding to ITT, the school had over 40,000 students enrolled at over 130 campuses. This also happened to Corinthian Colleges, where 16,000 students were enrolled. Perdoceo has over 40,000 students enrolled, so it doesn't seem unreasonable that something similar could happen to the company, especially considering the stories around the company.

What This Means For Investors

Perdoceo could be engaged in deceptive marketing practices, which seem to be normal in the for-profit industry. This has led to hundreds of students receiving degrees that are worthless, and getting stuck with tons of debt.

With this stock - you have to balance two sides of the coin:

The business has 80% upside based on future earnings projections. But what if those future earnings never come? If the company goes out of business, we'd lose about 50% of our investment at current prices.

There's a risk that the government could cut off Perdoceo's access to government loans. If that happens, it's pretty much game over for Perdoceo.

The saving grace with Perdoceo is the company has over $400M in cash. There's real, tangible asset value behind the company's stock price.

With those risks, I would be comfortable buying the business closer to its Net Current Asset Value, which is about $376M, or buying the company closer to my assessment of the company's adjusted book value, which is $409M if you factor in that the company could sell its Property, Plant & Equipment for half of what's listed on the balance sheet.

Conclusion

At a market cap of $780M, the company has to stay in business to be a good investment, and I'm not certain that will happen.

I'm neutral on the stock, because I can see why it's significantly undervalued, but I also see why it could be way overvalued if the company saw new regulations.

My position on this company could change. I wouldn't short this company, because I personally don't short stocks. If I become convinced that this company will actually see future profits, I might go long.

Seeking Alpha is a great place for investors, because everyone learns from the conversation. If you have any thoughts, please share down below, and thank you very much for reading. I write articles on deep value stocks I'd consider investing in. Hope you have a great rest of your day!