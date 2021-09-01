ozgurdonmaz/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Macy's (NYSE:M) is finally getting back on its feet. During Q2 2021 results, the company smashed earnings expectations, raised guidance and announced a plan to return capital to shareholders. Finally some good news for shareholders. Even though the stock has been rallying hard over the past year, I believe there is still plenty of upside left. On a YTD basis, Macy's is up almost 100%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 and Dow Jones. Moreover, Macy's has significantly outperformed its key rival Nordstrom (JWN), which is down almost 10%, but has underperformed Dillard's (DDS) by a wide margin, which is seeing a remarkable turnaround but has also grabbed the attention of the Reddit crowd surrounding the short squeeze mania.

Macy's is an iconic company, operating under the brands Macy's, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury, and is well positioned to generate significant amounts of free cash flow. The pandemic hit the company hard; sales plummeted, dividends and share buybacks were eliminated, the share price crashed and the company took on more debt to make it to the other side. The good news is that most of this is behind us. In fact, sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Specifically, comparable sales were up more than 60% versus 2020 and up almost 6% versus 2019. As a result, Macy's raised full-year for fiscal 2021 on both the top and bottom lines.

The good news doesn't end here. The company reinstated its regular quarterly dividend at 15 cents per share ($0.6 per share annualized). To put things into perspective, this represents a pro forma dividend yield of ~2.7% (based on the current share of $22.39), which is attractive compared to the S&P 500 dividend yield of ~1.3% (currently at a 20 year low) as well as compared to treasury yields (e.g. versus ~0.79% for the 5-year treasury yield and ~1.3% for the 10-year). It is important to note that Macy's reinstated dividend is still more than 50% below pre-paramedic levels of $1.51 per share annualized ($0.3775 per quarter). Should the company restore the dividend at pre-pandemic levels in full, this translates into a yield on cost of almost 7%, which is very attractive. What is positive is that Macy's quarterly dividend of 15 cents results in an annual return of cash to shareholders of under $200 million, which represents only a small percentage of operating cash flow and earnings. For instance, the revised 2021 expectations are for Adjusted diluted EPS between $3.41 and $3.75. On this basis, the dividend payout is less than 20% of adjusted earnings. In other words, the payout ratio is quite low enabling the company to increase its dividend over time without significantly affecting other corporate priorities. As Macy's stated regarding the dividend, it is "starting with 15¢ a quarter" and "expected to grow over time with appropriate approvals from Board of Directors".

In addition to the dividend, Macy's also authorized a $500 million share repurchase program. Another piece of good news. From my experience, companies tend to accelerate share buybacks when things are going really well, but this normally comes with a higher share price. I would prefer that Macy's performs the bulk of its buybacks at levels below $25 per share and decelerate the pace as the share price goes up.

In any event, Macy's ended Q2 with approximately $2.1 billion in cash, which allowed the company to execute on its two priorities of investing in profitable growth while delevering the balance sheet. A combination of Macy's strong cash position, rapid progress on deleveraging, buoyant sales outlook and strong cash generation from Polaris' cost-saving initiatives are the main reasons for the company feeling confident to start returning capital to shareholders. Importantly, Macy's is targeting a normalized cash balance of approximately $1 billion. Historically, Macy's has kept a cash balance well in excess of $1 billion, in some years surpassing the $2 billion mark as illustrated in the graph below.

As such, I think the target of approximately $1 billion in cash is a conservative estimate. As mentioned above, Macy's ended Q2 with around $2.1 billion in cash. However, the company voluntarily repaid $1.3 billion in Senior Secured Notes in Q3 (17 August 2021). With this action, Macy’s now expects to exceed its target leverage ratio and achieve a ratio of no more than 2.5x by the end of 2021. This also means that the cash balance fell below $1 billion, but this is temporary as it will be "replenished" by strong free cash flow generation in the coming quarters, as suggested by the revised upwards guidance.

It is important to note that Macy's has rationalized its store count over the past few years and is still opening stores in a selective manner. In my view, a strong physical presence will be a source of strength in the future as part of the omnichannel era. Afterall, the vast majority of sales still take place in person and this is why Macy's CEO is "not surprised" that Amazon is also moving into physical stores. Macy's can experiment with various store formats and concepts including its specialty store concepts like Bloomingdale’s The Outlet and Macy’s Backstage. Lastly, it is important to highlight that Macy's is a also large landlord with Cowen valuing all of Macy’s real estate between $5 billion and $8 billion. This includes the flagship Herald Square property in New York in which Macy’s is contemplating spending more than $200 million as part of a plan to build a new office tower on top of its flagship store. It is comforting that Macy's real estate portfolio can act as an anchor of stability, especially in tough times, as it provides substantial collateral value to borrow against when in need.

Despite all of the good news, one needs to be mindful of the risks. We are still not out of the woods yet regarding Covid-19. Also, fears of the 'death of the department store', exacerbated by the so-called 'retail apocalypse', will not disappear overnight, even after the coronavirus pandemic is over. Macy's will need to demonstrate that is omnichannel model, aided by a significant store count, is capable of generating sustainable value over the long term. In terms of the near to medium term outlook, investors can expect Macy's to generate substantial free cash flow, which will help support various corporate priorities including growth, deleveraging, a progressive dividend policy as well as opportunistic share repurchases. In other words, Macy's is back to the good old days of pursuing a balanced capital allocation strategy.