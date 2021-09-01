Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

This is not a company for every investor. Frankly, it is not a company that suits my investment style either. The name of the company is General Mills (NYSE:GIS). A slow-growing, at times stagnant company, that is fully leveraged in a saturated industry. Future stock price appreciations will most likely be, as they have been in the past, in the single digits, unless a larger crash of the stock should occur.

While it may not suit my type of investing, other investors who seek a stable dividend income may find this company attractive. This company has been paying a dividend without interruption for 120 years, which is an impressive track record, and one that is likely to continue.

This is a business for an investor who wants to own a business with minimal volatility and to receive a safe dividend income. Not an investor who seeks above-average returns on their investment.

Who is General Mills?

General Mills is a large American multinational company that is manufacturer and marketer of well-known consumer branded foods such as Cheerios, Trix, Lucky Charm among others. The company has more than 100 brands under its umbrella and is selling products in more than 100 countries.

Fundamentals

The revenue of the company has been volatile in recent years and has experienced no growth in almost a decade. It is very noticeable how revenue peaked in 2014, being followed by a period of continued declining revenues. A large acquisition of $8b in 2018 stabilized revenues, further boosted by increased product demand due to COVID-19 two years later.

Acquisitions are often the main way of growth for companies in this industry. A fully leveraged balance sheet, which is the case of General Mills, will therefore slow down revenue growth, until debts have been reduced. I would therefore expect the revenue to remain stable, but only to grow with low single digits.

Improving net profit margins have helped profitability to improve even during periods of no revenue growth. The companies within this industry often have low margins, and General Mills is no different. I would not expect the margins to continue to improve but rather to stabilize. Even though they are low, the company has proven to be able to keep them steady, which is the important takeaway.

The strong margins helped to grow net income, which is shown on the below picture. A rising net income combined with a decrease in capital expenditures has also grown free cash flow to new highs. This has sped up the debt repayment process, but it still has a way to go.

Shares outstanding has not been decreasing in recent years, as management has been prioritizing to deleverage. They did buy back a small amount in the recent quarter, which I think is prudent, given the fair valuation of the company.

Valuation

As with the majority of slow-growing but stable businesses, a 15 multiple on earnings seems to be a reasonable guideline to intrinsic valuation. Despite its slow growth, it is not uncommon for this company to trade above that multiple. It is a well-established stable company, with a good track record of consistent dividend payments, which could make investors want to pay a premium for the company, but it also decreases future returns for new investors.

A business could be rewarded a higher multiple, if they are carrying a large amount of cash on hand relative to total debts. General Mills, as of their latest quarter is carrying $13b in total debt with $1.85b in cash on hand. I would therefore add $11.5b to their market cap of $35b, which gives us a new price of $46b for the business. The new multiple for the business, which is including debts and cash, is now ~19.

To prevent overpaying for such a business, a 15 multiple is a great guideline. It is currently selling for a ~15.25 multiple, which I would consider reasonable, but not a value opportunity yet. Enterprise valuation is making its valuation, even further expensive, which makes a case for an undervalued business hard to make.

Free cash flow is in line with operating earnings in suggesting a reasonably valued company, with mid-single digits in growth plus dividends. The dividend, which is probably the most important aspect of this investment for a lot of investors, remains well covered by free cash flow, and is very unlikely to be reduced. It has been kept frozen in recent years, as the company has been deleveraging, but has already begun to rise again. The company being as big as they are, and already carrying quite a bit of debt, it is unlikely that growth should accelerate. I would therefore only expect mid-single digits in dividend raises unless management should choose to increase the payout ratio.

Both free cash flow, operating earnings and stock chart performance are suggesting, that the business is currently fairly valued at best. Including debt, it even seems slightly overvalued at current prices. The company has at times been trading at a valuation which I would consider a premium valuation, and it is likely that it could regain those valuations, but it's better to be conservative and only to assume it should trade at its intrinsic valuation.

Stock Chart

Quick disclaimer. A technical analysis by itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock, but combined with the fundamentals of the company, it can greatly narrow your price target range when buying.

The company appears predictable based on previous stock chart performance, with a trend of finding support at its 200-month moving average. This is common with slow-growing companies, and generally a good guideline to find strong support. I would consider the stock potentially undervalued at its 200-month moving average, which would be at a -20% drop from current prices, and is considering it fairly valued at current prices based on stock chart performance. This is in line with operating earnings and free cash flow, but still seems pricey with debt included.

Final Thoughts

I would only consider this company for a dividend portfolio, a strategy in which the investor priorities a stable dividend > total returns. For that type of investor, this company could be a potential candidate to be added to your portfolio. It's fairly valued at best, unlikely to experience large earnings volatility and pays a safe dividend, which should increase with single-digit percentages a year.

I would consider the company a value opportunity, if the stock price should drop to $45, which would be near to its 200-month moving average.

I am therefore giving it a "neutral" rating.