Investment Thesis

Higher inflation in the cards will eventually push gold higher. An ideal investment is a gold producer with good leverage to gold and one that provides a good yield while waiting for the reaction to inflation. This approach allows a good return on your money with dividend income and expected capital gains anytime soon and in the mid to long term.

On this chart of December Comex gold (GLD), $1840 is the key level to break, a higher high.

Centamin plc (OTCPK:CELTF) London:CEY, TSX:CEE Dividend Yield 6.5% Shares Out 1.16 billion approx.

The stock mostly trades on London but there should be ample liquidity on the TSX. The stock is included in the FTSE 250, FTSE Gold Mines, FTSE4Good, Stoxx600, GDX Gold and GDXJ.

Highlights:

Consistent low cost and very profitable producer;

Strong government backing in Egypt with profit sharing;

Strong balance sheet with no debt and US$331 million cash;

High dividend at 6.5% and good growth record;

Good growth potential with current producing mine;

Future good growth with advanced stage West Africa projects;

Currently a very low valuation per ounce gold.

What tweaked my interest in Centamin was the low valuation, strong financial performance and over 6% dividend yield. Centamin provides high leverage to gold and a very good income stream while we wait for the market to increase the share value in line with peers.

The main risk is that they are operating their only producing mine in Egypt. The country is not the most stable but much more so today than 5 to 10 years ago. The country initiated numerous reforms since 2016 supported by the IMF and World Bank. The IMF reports that Egypt was one of the few emerging market countries that experienced a positive growth rate in 2020. As a result of the government's swift and prudent policy response, coupled with IMF support, the Egyptian economy showed resilience in the face of the pandemic.

What gives me more confidence about Centamin with this risk is that they have been operating their Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt for 10 years without any issues.

Youssef El-Raghy is their Country Manager since January 2010. As an officer graduate of the Egyptian Police Academy, Youssef El-Raghy held senior management roles within the Egyptian Police force for a period in excess of ten years, having attained the rank of captain, prior to joining Centamin. Mr. El-Raghy has extensive contacts within the government and industry and maintains excellent working relationships with all the Company's stakeholders within Egypt. Someone with this experience is a key asset.

The company, Pharaoh Gold Mines (PGM), holder of the Egyptian assets, has a 50/50 ownership with the Egyptian government in the mine under entity called Sukari Gold Company (SGM). The government (EMRA) interest is non-controlling and their 50% interest is not a direct financial interest that would be reported on financial statements. Instead, it pertains to 50/50 profit sharing plan. Under this profit sharing, US$174 million was paid to EMRA in 2020. This profit sharing provides a very strong incentive for the government to ensure the mine operates smoothly as far as regulatory issues go. The government also receives taxes and a royalty. This slide from the presentation will help quantify the profit share showing about 50% to government and the same as shareholder dividends. The strong consistent growth is another strength of the company.

Centamin is projecting a US$0.09 per share dividend for 2021 which is about Cdn$11.5 cents at current exchange rates, based on Cdn$1.75 share price this works out to a 6.5% dividend yield.

Centamin has been creating long-term value within Egypt for three decades, working in partnership with the Egyptian government, local communities and a multitude of local businesses throughout their supply chain to develop Egypt's modern gold mining industry. In conclusion, I am not too concerned with country risk in this case.

Sukari Mine, Egypt

The Sukari mine is truly a world-class gold mine with annual production around 450,000 ounces. Production in 2020 was 452,320 ounces at a grade of 1.35 g/t and a 87.8% gold recovery. There is a 12-year mine life and probably longer with strong exploration potential.

Production began ten years ago, with the first gold bar from Sukari, a seminal milestone in the Company's history and the modern Egyptian mining industry. Today, Centamin has produced in excess of 4Moz of gold from Sukari, generating US$1 billion in Sukari free cash flow and significant stakeholder opportunities and returns. Sukari is a low cost, bulk tonnage open pit and a high-grade underground operation, with significant exploration upside at depth and regionally, within the 160km2 tenement. Other key properties are in West Africa, including the 2.4 Moz. Doropo and 1.9 Moz Batie West projects, on next slide.

This next slide from the presentation outlines some large growth potential by expanding the open pit deeper and wider. Drilling is underway with the objective of converting what is currently outline as waste rock to ore.

Centamin has embarked on a US$100 million cost reduction program over 4 years. US$44 million was delivered in 2021 with another US$56 million in savings projected in the next 3 years. Centamin is also constructing the largest hybrid solar project for an off-grid gold mine at 36MW and 7.5MW battery storage. The location averages 10 hours of sunshine per day over a course of a year. Besides reducing their carbon footprint, US$9 to $13 million annual diesel cost savings are projected per year. This next slide gives a good snapshot of Centamin's overall production and falling costs projected.

Financial

Last Financials show Centamin has no debt, US$312 million in cash and no gold hedges.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS for June 30, Q2:

Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2021 ("H1") was US$367.4 million from gold sales of 203,802 ounces ("oz") at an average realized gold price of US$1,799/oz;

Operations, supply chain and gold shipments have not been materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Related COVID-19 costs were US$6.5 million and within budget;

Cash cost of production was US$807/oz produced and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") were US$1,186/oz sold;

EBITDA was US$190.4 million with a 52% EBITDA margin;

Profit before tax was US$116.8 million and net profit after tax attributable to shareholders was US$59.5 million, for a basic EPS of 5.16 US cents;

Capital expenditure was US$78.3 million as good progress was made on key capital projects such as the solar plant, second tailings storage facility, paste-fill plant, workforce accommodation and facility upgrades;

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.0 US cents per share (US$46.3 million), to be paid to shareholders on 30 September 2021 The Ex-dividend date is September 2nd.

Conclusion

The financial highlights show that Centamin is running a very profitable operation. And if you purchase shares before September 2nd, you will get the Q2 US$0.04 dividend. Production costs are expected to fall, so we can expect the dividend rate to be maintained and possibly go higher, especially if the gold price rises.

The stock dropped from the $3.50 area last October because Centamin announced that they detected movement in a localized area of waste material in the Sukari open-pit stage 4 west wall and has decided to immediately defer open-pit mining operations in this zone. This decision is a preventative measure to safeguard the health and safety of the company's workforce and the long-term potential of Sukari. As a consequence, 2020 guidance will be reduced and an updated mine plan for future years will be included in the life-of-asset (LOA) review.

The stage 4 west wall is a higher grade area. And this issue was resolved by year-end 2020 and did not affect 2021 guidance and ended up with little impact for 2020 as I indicated above with 452,320 ounces produced in 2020. Nevertheless, the stock did not bounce back, most likely indicating the lack of interest in gold stocks with investors. However, this gives us a great price to take advantage of.

At Cdn$1.75 per share Centamin has a market cap of Cdn$2.04 billion or US$1.604 billion. Subtract the US$312 million cash, we have an enterprise value of US$1.292 billion. Centamin has a total M&I resource of 14.3 million ounces so this values these ounces at US$90 per ounce, quite low for a very profitable producer paying over 6% dividends.

If we only consider the Sukari mine with 9.31 million M&I ounces it has an enterprise value of just US$138 per ounce. I believe this is quite low for a world-class gold mine that has proven a consistent performer.

There is not much to highlight on the chart other than the August lows that were close to the lowest levels over the last 5 years, with $1.40 touched briefly in 2018 and 2019. First resistance will be around $2.00 and a break over $2.10 would be very bullish.