Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

Background

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), the largest casino company worldwide founded by Sheldon Adelson in 1989, has 6 mega casino properties. Since its recent Las Vegas properties sales (more details later), its remaining properties include 5 in Macao, 1 in Singapore.

Las Vegas Sands has no more Las Vegas.

Basic Investment Thesis

Using its 2 recent properties sales as a benchmark, LVS' remaining properties, which have a superior profit margin, are currently traded at a 30%+ discount to its recent sales multiples.

Let us examine the valuation under a property sales scenario.

Valuation

Since COVID breakout in earlier 2020, LVS business is significantly interrupted, thus we will use its pre-COVID EBITDA numbers for multiples comparison.

LVS sold its Las Vegas properties to Apollo and VICI properties in March 2021 for 6.25B. LVS reported 0.49B EBITDA profit in 2019, which equates to 12.8x Ev/EBITDA.

LVS sold its Bethlehem for a total EV of 1.3B in March 2018. LVS reported 116M EBITDA profit in 2018, which equates to 11.2x Ev/EBITDA

The table below shows, if the remaining 6 properties (5 in Macau, 1 in Singapore) are valued at 12x Ev/EBITDA 2019, LVS total enterprise value (including 6.25B pending Las Vegas properties sales) would be $64.7B, with a stock price of $62.3 - 43% higher than its current price of $43.6.

Currently, its 45B EV values the company at 8x Ev/EBITDA 2019.

Peer Comparison

The chart below shows 3 global casino resorts Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts (MGM), and Wynn (WYNN) stock performance since Apr 2020.

MGM/WYNN has been up 262% and 87% since its COVID low, while LVS is up less than 10%.

Earlier this month, LVS was at $37-38/share, almost the same level as its lowest point during the COVID last year.

As we examine their casino businesses, they are mostly comparable (still on the recovery path, by and large breakeven at each casino level). One significant difference is both MGM and Wynn launched its digital business (BetMGM and WynnBet) while LVS hasn't made a move in that space.

If that is indeed the primary difference, does the market overreact?

Data by YCharts

Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore

One might ask why LVS is leaving Las Vegas completely.

The answer is quite obvious as we examine its book. In the fiscal year 2019, 70% of operating profits come from its 5 Macau properties, 20% from its signature Singapore resort (MBS), and only the remaining 10% from its 4 properties in Las Vegas. Its overseas properties are far more efficient cash-generating machines.

Macau has long overtaken Las Vegas as the No.1 gaming industry destination globally. Its Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) matched Las Vegas in 2004 and outgrew/outplayed Las Vegas since, and its GGR is about 6x Las Vegas size in 2018. Furthermore, its world-renowned VIP gamblers dwarf Las Vegas' gambling loss per trip by an even larger margin. In the meantime, thanks to the licensing limitation, there are only 6 licensed operators in Macau, while there are around 20 operators in Las Vegas despite ongoing consolidation.

Source from Nikkei Asia

Singapore is a curious case. Gambling is a heavily regulated industry in Singapore by Casino Regulatory Authority. It is a duopoly, with only 2 licenses issued to Las Vegas Sands, and Genting Group. As each committed to invest an additional $3.3B in 2019, Singapore agreed to continue the operator's duopoly through Jan 2031.

Macau Gaming Concession License

When the local government ended the 4-decade gambling monopoly (Stanley Ho) in 2001, it issued 6 active concession licenses to Galaxy, LVS, Wynn, MGM, Melco, and SJM - the previous local monopoly.

All licenses are to expire in Jun 2022, pending renewal.

The overall setup brings quite some uncertainties. There is a growing narrative from the central government in China to gradually remove Macau's dependency on the gaming industry. In the meantime, 90% of Macau's tax revenue is from gaming.

There is also increasing pressure from the legislative body to request transparency to the concession renewal process.

Given the current slowdown due to COVID, and as we are less than 10 months before the license expiration date, a full license renewal (20Y) review is increasingly unlikely. A more likely scenario is a temporary license extension up to 5 years.

That idea has lots of merits - it offers more time, and needed transparency to the full review process. In the meantime, as the gaming industry recovers, the government might have better justifications to demand higher license fees.

Macau COVID Impact

Macau's gaming industry almost 100% depends on tourists.

From the monthly visitor chart below, while its current monthly number improved significantly from near 0 last summer, it is still below 1M visitor/month, less than 30% its average number prior to COVID.

This is one of the key numbers that directly ties to LVS operating performance in the months ahead.

Source: TradingEconomics

Sheldon Adelson and the Current Leadership

Adelson founded LVS in 1989. A legendary figure in the industry, he pioneered the mega resort's concept that features accommodation, gambling, restaurants, entertainment as well as convention facilities all in one place.

He was also one of the first foreign investors to spot the opportunity in Macau, obtained a gaming license, and became an operator.

He was again one of the first, in Apr 2020, right after the initial COVID panic, spoke calmly and optimistically, committed to paying full-time employees while revenue dwindled to near zero.

Here is his opening remark on 1Q20 Conference Call, dated Apr 22, 2020.

His pass away earlier this year is a significant loss to both the company and the industry.

Robert Goldstein, Adelson's long-time right-hand man, was appointed Chairman and CEO a few days prior to Adelson's passing. He joined the firm in 1995, became the president and COO in 2015, as well a member of BoD.

Capital Allocation

LVS sold its LV properties for 6.25B earlier this year, how they deploy it will have a material impact on shareholder's long-term returns. Let us examine:

2Q21 Earning Call from Robert Goldstein

Being in the U.S., you know of our efforts in New York, which we shut down because we did not resolve that issue. Texas, we remain very committed to pursuing. I think it's a couple of years away, but I think there's a real chance down the road back in Texas doing something down there. There's some recent news about our Florida. We put a foot in the water in Florida. There's a path there in '22 were successfully gathering signatures to have a vote in the fall of '22 for a land-based opportunity. We've obviously discussed Japan, Carlo, previously. Our best opportunities are to invest in Macao and Singapore because those places proven huge successes... We'd love to deploy more capital in Asia.

1Q21 Earning Call

In summary, in terms of land-based opportunities include Texas, Florida, and continued investment in Macau and Singapore. In terms of digital opportunities, the management is open-minded (Adelson was public against online betting), yet cautiously assesses the landscape and opportunities.

$6B is about 15% of its enterprise value, I will closely monitor how management deploys it. Based on the last 2 conference calls, I like the overall tone - steady hand, not in a hurry, non-committal, but hunting for great deals.

Bull and Bear Thesis Summary

Bull Thesis

6 high-quality mega resorts at premium locations valued at an attractive price (8x Ev/ EBITDA 2019).

Despite Sheldon's passing, the LVS management team, led by Robert Goldstein has a solid operating record.

COVID, without doubt, has been a significant headwind to the whole industry. Both Macau and Singapore has strict tourist limitation and a low tolerance for virus spread, while it depressed the performance in the short term, it shall prove to be a winning strategy in long term.

Its pending 6B+ from LV sales could be a catalyst if deployed prudently and strategically.

Bear Thesis

Macau's pending license renewal is unpredictable. Chinese government influence, together with recent US/China tension adds extra uncertainty to LVS.

Macau's tourists' arrival restriction could further push out the recovery path.

LVS' continued delay into the digital landscape makes the gap too wide to fill.

Conclusion

I established a moderate position in the recent weeks, and am moderately optimistic about Macau/Singapore's recovery, and LVS's Macau license renewal. I remain hopeful (and will closely monitor) that its upcoming 6B funding deployment would be shareholder-friendly in the long run.

With no fundamental changes, I would continue to add if the stock drops under $40.