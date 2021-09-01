Manuel Milan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) is one of those companies that seems continually beset by doubters and skeptics, even though the company has been one of the more consistent earnings performers among European banks over the last 20-plus years. Most recently, bearish analysts have fretted about the risks from the Turkish operations (even though they’re well-contained), weaker results in Mexico (even though it’s improving), and ongoing lackluster performance in Spain (a valid concern).

With the sale of Compass to PNC (PNC) complete, BBVA has surplus capital and management has already committed to a meaningful buyback of 10% of shares. I do believe management may take another look at M&A in its home market of Spain, or possibly in other markets, and that could be a risk to sentiment, but the shares continue to look undervalued on long-term core growth in the mid-single-digits.

Flush With Cash After The Compass Sale

Between the sale of Compass to PNC and the improvements across the business units over the last year, BBVA is sitting in a strong capital position. The bank ended Q2’21 with a fully-loaded CET 1 ratio of almost 14.2%, or 12.9% including the planned share buyback. That is a significant amount of surplus capital that could either be returned to shareholders in future years (buybacks and dividends) or used to grow the business (or both).

I continue to believe that management may look to further consolidate its home market of Spain. BBVA is the second-largest lender in Spain with a 14% share, about half that of CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY), with a solid number-two presence in mortgages and other consumer loans, and a weaker presence (around 9% to 10% share) in corporate lending.

Merging with Santander (SAN) would be an interesting option from a synergy and diversification standpoint, but likely very complicated from a regulatory standpoint. A deal for Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY) or Bankinter (OTCPK:BKNIY) would be much more straightforward, though, and the resulting 23% or so loan share in Spain should drive attractive synergies. There have been rumors before about BBVA’s interest in Sabadell, but it remains to be seen if a deal is viable.

If consolidation in Spain is not an option, I could see management redirecting some of that surplus capital to other markets – most likely small tuck-in deals to complement operations in South America.

Another Round Of Restructuring In Spain, While Past Efforts In Mexico Are Starting To Pay Off

It’s not really an exaggeration to say that BBVA has been in a state of perpetual reorganization with those Spanish operations since 2015. While the bank has cut about a third of its branches and a significant number of employees over that time, metrics like revenue-per-employee and employees-per-market share are still not all that favorable. It takes over 2,100 employees at BBVA to support 1% of the market share in Spain, compared to just under 1,700 at Caixa, around 1,550 at Santander, a little under 1,650 at Sabadell, and under 1,200 at Bankinter.

In its own version of Groundhog Day, BBVA is once again making some big moves to improve efficiency in Spain. The company has secured agreements with unions to cut another 10% of its employee base, while also targeting another 480 branches (about 20% of the remaining total) for closure.

While I don’t disagree with this efficiency drive, cutting more staff can only do so much. One ongoing issue is that BBVA’s digital efforts still haven’t caught on in Spain as much as investors might hope. Despite significant efforts to improve its digital banking services, digital penetration is still below 60% in Spain (versus around 33% in 2015), below the bank’s 67% penetration in Mexico, 83% in Turkey, and 87% in Colombia. It’s unclear to me if this is a byproduct of the company’s service offerings or its customer mix, but it’s definitely something that has to be high on management’s to-do list.

On a more positive note, past efforts to improve the business mix in Mexico appear to be paying off. Although consumer lending was still a little soft in the second quarter (down slightly year over year), the card business is performing well and fees were up 11% year over year (and up 3% over 2019 levels). Driving more growth in the consumer business, particularly on the fee side, has been a priority for some time, and I think there has been progress here, leaving the bank well-placed to leverage the eventual recovery in the Mexican economy.

The Outlook

I expect a lot of attention on the company’s upcoming November 18 Investor Day, as there are still a lot of questions left about the company’s plans for its surplus capital, its eagerness to consolidate in Spain, its M&A appetite outside of Spain, and what more it can do to improve digital penetration in the Spanish operations.

I’d also note that there is a lot of uncertainty reflected in the sell-side estimates. There are wide spreads between the high and low earnings estimates for 2021, 2022, and 2023, and while some uncertainty on topics like the efficiency efforts in Spain, the timing/magnitude of Mexico’s recovery, and the near-term future of Turkey’s economy is certainly understandable, the magnitude of the spreads (more than 30%) is unusual.

I’m still relatively bullish on the prospects for BBVA. I expect a strong recovery in Mexico, and that’s a large part of the business now (20% of risk-weighted assets, but over half of my estimated profits in 2021-2023). I also do expect improving conditions in Spain, with some additional leverage from restructuring, and recovery growth across South America (though not as much in Peru).

I expect around EUR 3.83B in core profits this year, declining slightly in ’22 on lower provisioning benefit, and then climbing strongly in ’23 and ’24. Long term, I expect core earnings growth of around 5% (from 2019 levels), and I think double-digit ROTEs are possible in 2023/24.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and ROTE-driven P/TBV, I believe BBVA shares are still undervalued below $7/ADR, with the discounted earnings model suggesting a double-digit total annualized long-term potential at this level. While the wide spreads in sell-side estimates are a risk, I believe those estimates will head higher (and the spreads will narrow) as those analysts get more confidence in BBVA’s post-Compass strategy. All in all, I think this is still an undervalued name that is worth consideration.