Launching Tri-Macro Research: Generating Global Returns

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce the new Marketplace service from Michael Roat, Tri-Macro Research.

Have you ever wanted to invest based on global market conditions like the world's top macroeconomic hedge funds? The global investment landscape is complex and I want to help you navigate it.

The idea generation approach of Tri-Macro Research is to identify macroeconomic tailwinds and headwinds beyond individual company analysis, provide equity sectors or ETFs that stand to benefit (or decline) from these macroeconomic forces, and generate return while hedging and managing risk. This approach is superior. It's how the largest, most sophisticated money operates.

Understanding the financial markets, central bank policy and global economic interconnectedness are vital to making directional macro trades. Tri-Macro Research factors in global bond, commodity, FX and equity markets, yield differentials, capital flows, economic data and policymaking into a cohesive decision-making process.

I want to share with you the key input variables into the global macroeconomic picture as well as detailed and rigorously researched conclusions. I'm willing to be long or short in various sectors (through options and inverse ETFs only - not outright) and often look for untenable market pricings as well as one-way or versatile trades that can outperform in a variety of global economic scenarios.

Why Macro?

Macroeconomic investing is lucrative and effective, but also complex, requires dedication and has an extremely steep learning curve. This is where I believe my experience and research will not only help subscribers better understand their investments from a macro perspective, but also provide new ideas and opportunities.

Even great companies can succumb to or benefit from a weakening/strengthening sectoral business and pricing environment. These are the second level drivers behind the stock movements. There's a third level of drivers behind those that are largely determined by flows of money based on global macroeconomics (FX, bonds, growth and inflation data) and central bank policy. That's what the service will focus on.

Tri-Macro Research attempts to generate returns non-correlated to the S&P. In other words, the service not only tries to outperform the market, but also to differentiate from the market. This allows increased potential for success in all environments, including large equity market drawdowns.

Features of the service include:

A Buy Rating list with live updated price changes, price targets, historical performance since the Buy Rating was initiated, holding length intervals and confidence levels.

A data-driven Weekly Conclusion and a Weekly Preview Sunday report featuring a list of the week/week performance of more than 75 macroeconomic indicators. Included in this is an economic calendar featuring major data results/releases for the previous and upcoming weeks.

Access to the Tri-Macro Research chat room and the Tri-Macro Research subscriber community. I will be available to answer any questions through this channel Monday through Friday while also providing quick thoughts, updates and insights daily.

Twice weekly in-depth articles that include actionable ideas and macroeconomic/financial market analysis.

Article requests from subscribers, where I will offer a macro perspective on the respective idea.

Quarterly Zoom meetings with subscribers.

A Little About Myself

I have been a Seeking Alpha contributor since 2013. Shortly prior to this time, I decided I wanted to start an investment career. I knew there was a lot to learn and I would have to be efficient in getting up to speed. My strategy was to figure out how the best and largest money operates and go from there. I did a deep dive into macroeconomic investing - such as the investment styles of Ray Dalio's Bridgewater, Soros' Quantum Fund and Bruce Kovner's Caxton Associates. I have not stopped since and have developed a passion for macroeconomics and top-down active management.

I have approximately eight years of experience trading and 10 years of researching, specifically relating to central banking and credit cycles. I have developed a keen ability to synthesize and understand complex macroeconomic information very effectively and quickly. I have an in-depth understanding of international capital flows, foreign exchange rates, and global bond, equity and commodity markets. I have extensive experience tracking economic data and developing macroeconomic investment theses. I avidly read and process daily economic news, analysis and market data. I can contribute to relevant economic thinking and discussion as well as generating and assessing investment ideas using the knowledge I’ve developed through first-hand experience trading in competitive financial markets.

Disclaimer: I'm not a registered financial advisor. I'm a newsletter provider and nothing published under the name Michael Roat or Tri-Macro Research should be considered financial or investment advice.

Legacy Discount

The standard pricing for Tri-Macro Research is $35 per month or $250 for an annual subscription. The first 15 annual subscribers will receive a 20% legacy discount, effectively locking in a $199 per year price for the lifetime of the service.

Also available is a 14-day free trial, where if you can try out my service and if you decide to cancel you will not be charged.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading and for your interest in Tri-Macro Research. I'm excited to launch the service and feel it will be a genuine help for investors trying to understand the complex global macroeconomic landscape. I'm looking to build a community where people can openly engage and discuss investment ideas, learn and generate returns. Try out Tri-Macro Research today.

If you're reading this via Seeking Alpha's mobile app, to try this service right now, go to seekingalpha.com and enter my name in the site search to visit my Marketplace Service checkout page.