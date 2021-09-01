Sunshine Seeds/iStock via Getty Images

NOA Lacks Solid Growth Drivers

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) is at a crossroads as bullish and bearish drivers affect its outlook simultaneously. While its medium-term outlook has improved following the rise of energy activity, it still suffers from a few inherent weaknesses following the pandemic. The workforce-related cost structure remains high, while utilization has not improved. Plus, due to its investments in ultra-class fleet, higher depreciation costs will put pressure on the margin. The short-term revenue visibility has also taken a downturn as the backlog declined after the end of 1H 2021.

On the other hand, seasonal growth in Nuna and the Ontario gold mine will push the company's revenues higher. As its technology-based offerings improve, it plans to roll out fleet telematics across its entire large equipment fleet over the next two years. Over the medium-term, it may tap the opportunities in the potential replacement of diesel with hydrogen and high horsepower combustion engines. Although falling cash flows and a leveraged balance sheet are concerning for investors, robust liquidity will buffer the financial risks. Considering all the aspects, I think the stock price will move sideways in the near term.

The Strategic Adjustments in 2021

The company's strategy is two-pronged: meeting the oil sands customer needs with high utilization of its large fleet and improving the smaller fleet outside oil sands. It plans to pursue diversification in the low capital intensity growth areas, including significant earthworks infrastructure projects and the US mine management contracts. In Q2, the company won a significant infrastructure job in the Red River Valley Alliance. Although it lost two near-term mining jobs in Quebec, the infrastructure project would mitigate potential losses.

Along with the focus on diversification, the company has also improved equipment utilization, especially the small fleets. Typically, the small fleets remain uncommitted and underutilized in oil sands. Even though the effect of COVID-19 reduced the operating efficiency in Q2 2021, its utilization level was trending up for the past few quarters. As the energy and economic activities recover and grow, the demand-pull will mitigate the adverse effects on demand. With further diversification, seasonal growth in Nuna and the Ontario gold mine will push the company's revenues higher in the coming quarters and lead to higher utilization in Q3 versus Q2.

Apart from diversification and utilization improvement, NOA's long-term goal involves reducing emissions from its fleet operations, reduce equipment idle time, and extending asset life. This objective plans to roll out fleet telematics over the next two years across its entire large equipment fleet, which will form the basis of artificial intelligence and machine learning capability. However, emission reduction remains the primary goal through the potential replacement of diesel with hydrogen and high horsepower combustion engines. Although it is yet to develop its hydrogen supply and distribution systems, a feasibility study for dual fuel diesel hydrogen blend and the high-horsepower combustion engine has produced encouraging results. I think, like many other energy companies, NOA's management will steer the company in that direction of ESG (environment, social, and governance).

The Industry Recovery

The oil sands production in Canada remained nearly unchanged in 2020 compared to the previous year. According to IHS Markit, the production of Canadian oil sands can grow, although the forecast has been revised. Led by a low decline rate, the average annual output would be ~3.6MMbd by 2030, which would be ~900,000 b/d higher than 2020.

Lower Backlog Is A Negative

NOA's backlog went down by 15.6% in June compared to the beginning of 2021. Also, it remained below a year ago. A lower backlog indicates a fall in revenue visibility. Also, the revenue generated from backlog declined by 38% during this period. These indicators point to weaker short-term revenue growth.

Analyzing The Recent Performance

From Q2 2020 to Q2 2021, the company's total revenues nearly doubled. Despite the pandemic's effect on production in the Fort McMurray region, a sharp rise in activities in various mine sites and business lines prompted revenue. As the energy activity went up, demand for the company's mining products in the Millennium, Kearl, Aurora, and Mildred Lake mines also shot up. The Canadian oil sands region is resilient for long-term recovery. In Q3, the production ramp-up in the Fort Hills mine will push the top line further.

On top of the factors discussed above, the company's share of revenue in the Nuna Group of Companies went up from CAD 11.2 million in Q2 2020 to CAD 37.9 million in Q2 2021. Due to the superior location of the mine and infrastructure sites, the pandemic-related demand slowdown did not affect the operation much. Plus, huge growth in the gold mine in Northern Ontario benefited Nuna's Q2 revenues. Read more about these in my previous article here.

The Gross Margin Weakness

In Q2 2021, the company's gross margin (excluding depreciation) dropped significantly a quarter ago. In April and May, a significant part of the workforce stayed away following the stringent safety protocols and various risk measures to mitigate the effect of the pandemic. This adversely affected the company's productive equipment hours and overall operating utilization. Plus, higher upfront bid costs associated with the Fargo-Moorhead project reduced the margin in Q2.

Since then, however, the company stabilized the performance by commissioning the large and varied heavy equipment fleet in its mines. Besides these costs, the depreciation costs as a percent of revenues (18.9% in Q2) also increased. Investors may note that the company has been investing in the ultra-class fleet over the past couple of years, consisting of haul trucks with low capacities. These investments drive higher depreciation as a percentage of revenue. I think this cost component will remain high for the company in the coming few quarters.

Capex And FCF

In 1H 2021, NOA generated CAD 68 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was an 18% fall compared to the previous year. Although revenues increased year-over-year, working capital deterioration negatively affected the CFO in the past year. In association with higher activity growth, an inventory rebuild contributed to a higher working capital requirement in 1H 2021. However, the company's management expects inventory to return to normalized levels by year-end. Although capex decreased in the past year, its free cash flow (or FCF) fell sharply (by 55%) compared to a year ago.

NOA's liquidity was CAD 210 million as of June 30, 2021, driven by the issuance of a convertible debenture of CAD 75 million. Its debt-to-equity was 1.28x as of that date. The company's leverage is too high for comfort, although solid liquidity mitigates the financial risks.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between crude oil price, Canadian crude oil production, and NOA's reported revenues for the past six years. I also observed the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to remain nearly unchanged in the next two years. It can improve sharply in NTM 2024.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase moderately in the next two years. However, in NTM 2024, the EBITDA growth can accelerate.

NOA's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less sharp than its peers because its EBITDA is expected to rise less sharply than its peers in the next year. This should typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (5.8x) is lower than its peers' (CESDF, TTI, and NR) average of 11.8x. Compared to its peers, I think the stock is reasonably valued at this level.

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six of the sell-side analysts rated NOA a "bullish" or "very bullish," while one of them rated it a "neutral." None of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell." I think the sell-side analysts overestimate the returns, and the stock has a slight downward bias in the short term.

What's the take on NOA?

NOA's medium-term outlook has improved following the rise of energy activity since the pandemic started to decelerate. Nonetheless, the company faces difficulty in improving its gross margin as its small fleet utilization remains low. A significant part of the workforce staying away after the pandemic can hurt asset utilization. Also, its depreciation expense will remain high because of the considerable investments in the ultra-class fleet, putting pressure on the margin. The company's cash flows also dried up in 1H 2021 due to high inventory costs.

On the other hand, its topline will receive a boost following a significant infrastructure job in the Red River Valley Alliance. I also expect the seasonal growth in Nuna and the Ontario gold mine to push the revenues higher in the coming quarters. So, the stock price outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. The stock is reasonably valued at this level. I do not think there is room for the stock price to surge in the near term.