The stock of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), came within less than ten dollars of the $500 per share mark in late July. Less than two weeks later, the Q2 earnings report hit, and the shares have since fallen nearly 17%.

Bears point to a large drop in streaming hours compared to Q1, a slowdown in the growth of new accounts, and gross margins in the player business turning negative.

Bulls shrug off those supposed weaknesses. They view the surge in the average revenue per user as the real bellwether, and consider the player business as a sideshow.

While the data flowing from Q2 earnings should be carefully considered, there are other developments worth weighing, including recent initiatives by Roku and its competitors.

A Review Of Q2 Results

The Q2 results debuted in the first week of August with the company beating on the top and bottom line.

GAAP EPS of $0.52 beat analysts’ estimates of $0.45. Revenue of $645.12 million surged by over 81% year-over-year.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) of $36.46 also exceeded expectations as analysts’ consensus ARPU was $34.51. This also represents a marked increase in ARPU from $23.14 in FY 2019 and $28.76 in 2020.

Where the company stumbled was in the growth of active accounts. Those increased 28% to 55.1 million, short of the 55.8 million number that was expected. This compares to 3.2 million accounts added in Q2 20 and 2.4 million new accounts last quarter.

While streaming hours increased by 19% to 17.4 billion, they fell well short of the 19.19 billion estimate. Furthermore, the company experienced its first sequential decline in streaming hours on record, a drop of 5% compared to Q1.

Revenue from the player business increased by a mere 1% versus 22% growth in the first quarter. The segment also recorded a negative gross margin of 6.7%.

Operating income and EBITDA of $69.1 million and $122.4 million respectively, were in the black in Q2, versus losses recorded in the corresponding quarters last year.

Management guides for revenue of $675 million to $685 million next quarter. They provide estimates for net income in a range of a loss of $3 million to a profit of $7 million.

Most commentators attribute the disappointing growth of active accounts and streaming hours, combined with bad news related to the player business, as the catalyst for the downward trend in the stock.

Understanding The Business

Roku has two segments: The platform segment, which generated 71% of the firm's revenue and 95% of gross profit in FY 2020, and the player segment which provided 29% of revenue and 5% of gross profit.

The player segment generates revenue from hardware sales. It is instructive to note that the player segment constituted 84% of total revenue in 2015 and 34% of revenue in 2019. The steady drop in revenue from the segment is indicative of the surge in growth of the platform segment rather than any sign of malaise.

The growth of the platform segment can be measured by the monthly active users (MAU) and by measuring the streaming hours. In 2014, Roku had 6 million MAUs. This quarter Roku reported 55.1 million active accounts. The company has experienced a similar surge in streaming hours: in the first half of 2015, the company recorded 2.5 billion hours versus 17.4 billion hours in the last quarter alone.

The platform segment derives revenue from advertising, distribution fees, and subscriptions. While Roku doesn’t break down its revenues from advertising, the company ascribes its growth in platform revenue to that source. The following is from the latest 10-K:

Platform revenue increased by $527.0 million, or 71%, for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase is mostly attributable to higher advertising revenues…

In the Q2 earnings report, the CFO stated, “we had another quarter where we more than doubled year-over-year on a Roku monetize video ad impression.” If we take management at its word, the primary driver of the company’s growth in revenues is advertising. Consequently, we must endeavor to predict the potential growth in advertising as well as its drivers.

Roku is a leader in over the top (OTT) advertising through its TV streaming service. OTT advertising refers to ads delivered directly to viewers streaming video services or devices, such as smart TVs and connected TVs (CTV).

The ability to bypass TV providers removes the limitations associated with broadcast schedules and/or geographic limits. Perhaps of greater importance is OTT’s ability to provide targeted advertisements.

The chart below provides data related to the growth in OTT.

While Roku uses OTT as a means of providing advertising, it also functions as one of the top CTV providers. Examples of CTV are Apple TV, Xbox, the Amazon Firestick, and Roku. Much of the advertising delivered by CTV is used on ad-supported content, so oftentimes, the viewer cannot fast forward through the advertising.

The sales of CTVs, also referred to as smart TVs, is accelerating. Smart TVs are projected to comprise 81% of U.S. sales by 2024. Global sales of smart TVs are forecast to experience a CAGR of 16.52% from 2021 through 2026. Increased smart TV sales should broaden Roku’s avenue of growth while at the same time leading to an increase in CTV ad spend.

The following chart provides insight into the projected increase in CTV ads in the coming years.

There were insights regarding Roku’s progress in driving new advertising in the last quarterly report. In the television industry, upfront advertising is a term used to denote commitments made by major advertisers before a new TV season begins.

...it was a pretty transformative upfront season for us. We closed it several months earlier than we have over the last couple of years concurrent with traditional TV networks. Over 42% of our advertisers were first-time upfront advertisers with Roku. Scott Rosenberg - Senior VP of General Manager & Platform Business

The question then must be, who will win the potential revenues from CTV advertising? The graph below helps to resolve that question.

While Roku should take a good share of CTV ads, YouTube, Hulu and “others” are forecasted to take nearly 90% of the CTV advertising in the study period. Of course, Hulu is run by Disney (DIS) and Comcast (CMCSA), while YouTube is a subsidiary of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Aside from competition from those behemoths, Roku has Amazon (AMZN) as an adversary.

Ad impressions are defined as the number of times advertisements load on a screen. A recent study indicates Roku and Amazon lead the pack in terms of the number of total impressions. Furthermore, Amazon is growing impressions at a more rapid pace: Roku impressions increased 27% from Q1 while those of Amazon are up 49%. Furthermore, since Q4 2020, Roku's impression count is up 118% while Amazon’s surged 204%.

Amazon also leads Roku in terms of the companies’ shares of the Streaming Media Player Market. As of early last year, AMZN held a 15.4% share, Roku had garnered 14.3% of the market, and Apple TV was in a not too distant third place with an 11% market share.

Aside from the competition Roku faces from Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, a new initiative by Google could result in a significant headwind.

TCL Electronics Holdings (OTCPK:TCLHF), a long-time collaborator with Roku, announced a new line of TVs that run on Google TV rather than Roku software. While TCL will continue to sell Roku TVs, this provides a clear competitive threat to Roku.

One last concern is Vizio’s (VZIO). There are estimates that Vizio garnered the second place in North America TV sales from 2018 through 2020. Vizio recently updated its OS, known as Platform+. During its most recent earnings call, management revealed revenue from Platform+ is up 146%, and advertising revenue has increased fivefold.

Investors can dismiss Vizio and smaller players, but each rival has an opportunity to take market share.

Needless to say, Disney, Google, Amazon, and Apple (AAPL) are worthy competitors, and each has deep pockets.

A Few More Considerations

Roku is working to increase its content. Early in 2021, Roku acquired global content rights to Quibi, and last March acquired the home improvement program This Old House.

A few days after the Q2 earnings call, Roku announced it would soon launch 23 original programs. About a week after that, management declared the addition of 17 new linear channels to the lineup, followed about a week ago by Cinedigm’s (CIDM) announcement that it would debut four of that streamer’s newest channels on Roku.

It should also be noted that Roku receives content distribution fees for subscription video on demand services like Netflix or Disney+. Roku’s standard cut was 20%, but there is some evidence that the larger streaming providers have negotiated better deals.

Roku Stock Price

Roku shares currently trade for $352.40. The average 12-month price target of 21 analysts is $454.26.

The price target of the 6 analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $487.16.

Roku has a P/E of 206.71x and a forward P/E of 290.85x. For the first time in my experience, I cannot find a service that provides a PEG ratio for a stock I am covering.

Is Roku Stock A Good Buy Now?

There are a number of positives when one considers Roku as a prospective investment.

The second quarter witnessed a 19% drop in traditional TV viewing and a 2% decrease in total streaming time, yet Roku grew user engagement by 19%. Roku's ARPU is rising markedly, and the platform’s top ten programs are all Roku originals. As I’ve noted in this article, the company is devoting significant resources to bolster its content.

As Roku increases its content, consumers are drawn to its programming, creating a larger audience. This drives advertising revenue which in turn provides greater resources, enabling a virtuous cycle that hopefully builds on itself.

Of course, as with most investments, there are negatives.

Roku operates in a highly competitive industry against the likes of Disney, Amazon, and Apple. Each of those companies has far greater financial resources than Roku. While Roku has a very competitive presence in the U.S., it will likely need to compete globally. To expand outside the U.S. Roku must invest heavily.

Last but far from least, and despite the recent plummet in share price, Roku trades at a very high valuation. While I find many positives in this stock’s story, I view this as a very high risk/ high reward type of investment. Consequently, I rate the stock as a HOLD.

I will add that my gut feeling, as one that has spent two decades immersed in the stock market, is that the company will do well over the long term; however, I don’t invest according to my feelings. I view a prospective investment in Roku as too risky for my style of investing, and I believe the same holds true for most investors that follow my work.