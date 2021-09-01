SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For September

Worawut Prasuwan/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series reports sector metrics in the S&P 500 index. It is also a top-down review of all funds tracking it. Among them, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG), launched in November 2005, is less popular than the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). However, it has a lower expense ratio (0.03% vs. 0.095%) and a lower share price offering more flexibility to investors who can't trade fractional shares. It has about $9.5B of assets under management and an average daily volume of about 1.5 million shares/day. SPLG pays quarterly dividends.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios in every sector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). All are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all these ratios, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. Capital-weighted averages are skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. As a consequence, these metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

Historical baselines are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh. For example, the value of EYh for technology in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield of S&P 500 tech companies.

The Value Score "VS" is the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score "QS" is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance, except in energy and utilities where the Free Cash Flow Yield is ignored to avoid some inconsistencies. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a sector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY All -27.93 11.45 0.0338 0.2961 0.0262 16.91 48.46 0.0467 0.4800 0.0319 14.53 45.51 2.58% 36.70% Cs. Discretionary -26.71 10.45 0.0326 0.4091 0.0322 25.58 34.88 0.0480 0.7045 0.0343 20.33 36.69 1.71% 35.02% Cs. Staples -5.39 9.35 0.0418 0.4515 0.0265 28.67 39.31 0.0464 0.5248 0.0246 23.21 41.31 0.09% 15.79% Energy -33.59 -28.64 0.0071 0.5043 0.0305 1.93 43.16 0.0179 0.5413 -0.0191 4.87 41.88 -1.13% 47.09% Financials -22.99 20.20 0.0735 0.3205 0.0417 13.46 77.31 0.0664 0.4873 0.0764 10.12 71.99 4.62% 57.02% Healthcare -36.25 7.54 0.0260 0.1930 0.0263 18.39 63.40 0.0398 0.3243 0.0396 16.26 62.17 2.03% 32.02% Industrials -39.47 10.22 0.0288 0.2829 0.0241 23.66 37.07 0.0486 0.6208 0.0314 19.75 36.83 2.01% 39.75% Technology -40.82 19.40 0.0266 0.1474 0.0263 26.77 64.42 0.0420 0.3063 0.0398 19.80 62.17 3.49% 47.84% Communication -40.11 -5.46 0.0245 0.3217 0.0300 14.96 53.77 0.0502 0.5460 0.0417 16.41 54.91 1.59% 32.25% Materials 0.75 8.94 0.0446 0.4120 0.0363 17.96 38.12 0.0448 0.6476 0.0261 16.21 35.60 3.04% 42.23% Utilities -31.14 8.32 0.0434 0.3454 -0.0595 9.95 44.03 0.0539 0.6039 -0.0425 9.74 38.44 3.44% 15.48% Real Estate -14.76 9.37 0.0193 0.0787 0.0065 6.66 65.74 0.0196 0.1198 0.0071 5.64 65.41 2.48% 39.95%

Score charts

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by sectors (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Score variations since last month:

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum chart:

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

A hypothetical S&P 500 "median" company is overvalued by about 28% relative to average valuation metrics since 2010. The quality score is about 11% above the baseline. We can translate median yields in their inverse ratios:

Price/Earnings: 29.59 - Price/Sales: 3.38 - Price/Free Cash Flow: 38.17

These three numbers have improved a bit since last month. Consumer staples and materials are the most attractive sectors from a fundamental point of view: they are close to historical averages in valuation and above them in quality. Other sectors are overvalued by 15% to 41% relative to 11-year averages. Consumer staples, financials and real estate are less overvalued than the broad index. In technology and financials, an excellent quality score may partly offset overvaluation. Valuation and quality metrics in Energy have improved a lot since last month. The median earnings yield (EY) and return on equity (ROE) of S&P 500 energy companies are back in positive territory, meaning at least half of them are profitable in trailing 12 months metrics. However, it is still the less attractive sector combining valuation and quality scores.

SPLG and the S&P 500 have gained about 29% in 12 months, but the momentum measured in median return is about 37% and the equal-weight average is 39% (measured on RSP). This points to a better performance of lower-size companies. It is confirmed outside the S&P 500: the mid-cap index (MDY) gained 42% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) 43%. Financials, energy and technology have the best 12-month momentum measured in median return (over +45%). Consumer staples and utilities have been lagging behind (about +15%).

We use the table above to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a large consumer staples company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0326 (or price/earnings below 30.67) is in the better half of the sector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.