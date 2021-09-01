Joni Hanebutt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) shareholders should have few illusions about how important the consumer migration from fossil fuel vehicles such as the Chevrolet Silverado to BEVs like the Hummer EV will be in determining the value of their investment. From 2020 to 2025 GM has committed to invest $35 billion in BEV and autonomous driving – the payoff from which will largely determine the company’s profitability through the next decade and beyond. Substantial EV investments are likely to continue beyond 2025

At the moment, less than 2% of new vehicles sold annually in the U.S. are BEVs. Most are Teslas (TSLA), sold to more affluent buyers. Which is why GM’s Chevrolet Bolt, introduced in 2017, represents an important test case for mainstream BEVs that the average buyer can afford. The 2021 Bolt starts at about $40,000 – roughly the average price of all new models. Its body style has been redesigned as crossover, a departure from the original out-of-style hatchback.

Range anxiety?

Consumer wariness over Bolt’s range of about 260 miles between battery recharges – and the relative scarcity of charging stations compared to gas stations – have been impediments to rapid, widespread adoption of Bolt and other BEVs. Consumers also haven’t failed to notice BEVs’ relatively low resale value. But now there's new concern: The possibility of battery fires, of which GM confirms there were ten among the 140,000 or so Bolts sold.

Lithium-ion batteries used in laptops, cellphones and more recently in automobiles have shown themselves under certain conditions to be susceptible to overheating and, on occasion, combustion. In the case of Bolt, tiny manufacturing defects caused short circuits that led to overheating and fires. Owners of Hyundai and Tesla products also have dealt with lithium-ion battery fires – which are difficult to extinguish.

Built wrong

A GM spokesman explained that the episodes of Bolt overheating, according to the automaker’s analysis, had nothing to do with the battery’s chemistry or design, but rather manufacturing defects. LG Chem of South Korea is the maker of the Bolt’s battery. He said detecting and preventing assembly glitches that cause short-circuits in the battery and overheating will be the key to preventing future occurrences. “We have teams on the ground at LG using sophisticated measuring and other systems to rectify the situation,” said Kevin Kelly of GM.

GM’s most important BEV yet, Hummer EV, is scheduled to debut later this year. Hummer EV is a large high-end SUV that at a price of more than $100,000 will test demand among luxury truck buyers for a gasoline-free and diesel-free vehicle that can lavishly convey its occupants off road or to a night at the opera. Strong demand for Hummer EV will constitute a positive sign for a future GM large electric pickup truck in the vein of the Chevy Silverado/GM Sierra, GM’s biggest profit generator, along with large SUVs like Chevrolet Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Source: GM

Hummer EV will be the first GM BEV to employ what the automaker calls Ultium, an advanced design lithium-ion battery built at a factory in eastern Ohio by LG Chem that promises to be lighter and more energy dense than predecessors and rival batteries. GM says the lessons it's learning during the Bolt defect analysis and recall are being applied to Ultium.

The obvious question for investors is whether GM and LG Chem truly have their arms around the safety issues regarding the episodes of overheating and fire that hit Chevy Bolt. Will buyers flock to GM BEVs like Ultium and the Cadillac Lyric, which debuts early next year? Or will they wait a while until instances of overheating and fire are comprehensively under control?

Musk envy

GM and its crosstown rival, Ford Motor Co. (F), are in a fierce contest for leadership among BEV producers. The ascendancy of Tesla in emission-free mobility has been a bitter pill for both of them. Each has ambitions to wrest the crown from Elon Musk, Ford with the Mustang Mach-E and eventually the battery-powered F150 Lightning pickup, GM with Bolt, Ultium, Hummer EV, Lyric and a battery-powered Chevy Silverado pickup.

Only Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), among the major automakers, has deliberately navigated a slower and more deliberate path toward emission-free mobility – in part because Toyota already has vast sums invested in gas-electric hybrid propulsion. For this and other reasons, as I have written, Toyota is the automaker stock of choice.

Seeking Alpha and Wall Street view on GM Source: Seeking Alpha

As of Sept. 1, of the 21 Wall Street analysts that follow GM, 20 were “bullish” or “very bullish” with one “neutral” and none “bearish” or “very bearish.” These ratings no doubt were based on GM’s relatively solid financial position on top of its commitment to a BEV future. This stance by the Wall Street analyst community assumes a rapidly-growing consumer uptake of BEVs from GM and other manufacturers from its current level of less than 2% of new-vehicle sales.

Emission-free vehicles will be the standard someday. Governments worldwide, including the current U.S. administration, are placing a high priority on the rollout of BEVs. China wishes to be the world leader in the technology and is able to mandate BEVs as a matter of authoritarian government policy. The European Union has followed a different course, invoking a tax regime that basically forces the automakers to manufacture more BEVs and fewer internal combustion engine vehicles. The United States is pursuing milder policy measures than China and the EU to encourage BEVs – but so far the U.S. consumer remains in the driver’s seat, with plenty of options to buy and own existing ICE models until they are persuaded that BEVs are the way to go.

GM Ultium battery Source: GM

For shareholders in U.S.-based automakers like GM, the horizon for return on investment remains cloudy: Will they see significant profit from BEV models in five years? In ten years? Beyond? Or will electrification be an anchor in financial statements for much longer than many are predicting, until the benefits of electrification outweigh ICE.

(ICE powertrains, after all, have been in constant development for more than a century. While gasoline-powered vehicles do catch fire, the occasion usually is a collision, not spontaneous combustion.)

The debuts and consumer reception of Hummer EV later this year and Cadillac’s Lyric BEV early next year could be telling. The performance of the new Ultium batteries in both those vehicles has the potential to erase doubts about safety. In light of these new models and the rollout of Ultium, the prudent investor will be wise to wait and see before buying GM shares.