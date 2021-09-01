da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has been a top holding in the technology sector for the past 12 months with an impressive 123% return over the past year. I have held for some time since early 2020 when I knew I had a gift at the $60 level to start a significant position in one of the next tier of large growth companies.

While many companies have had similar strong runs due to support from the Federal Reserve, CrowdStrike continues to extend its lead in the Endpoint space with its reach beginning to expand outwards. The upward movement in the stock has been due to strong fundamentals, impressive margin improvement, leverage in the business model and a general affinity for the software sector.

While the sector may see multiple compression from the very elevated levels we are at now over the next several years, CRWD will continue to outperform peers. Covid-19 has provided a tailwind for the sector with CrowdStrike pointing out the large opportunity in protecting cloud workloads. They have also been recently added to the Nasdaq 100 on August 26, giving it a significant boost last week and a bit more stability to its share price going forward.

Humio has provided an upgrade to CrowdStrike with its extended detection and response or XDR technology. Chief Technology Officer Michael Sentonas remarked on the purchase:

By leveraging new ingest pipelines and cloud log management, we will continue to help developers, security analysts, and IT professionals gain complete observability to answer any question, explore threats and vulnerabilities, and gain valuable insights from all computer-generated data in real-time.

Basically, in the end the companies with access to the highest quality and quantity of data, who can analyze that in real time, will be best prepared to prevent attacks. The more data points you can attain the more powerful the threat graph detection becomes for CRWD. Using machine learning and trillions of events of data is how the company can put itself into a position where large enterprises are nearly required to use them. CEO George Kurtz specifically called out Humio's strength on the Q2 conference call, speaking on how they are already closing deals in the millions since joining CrowdStrike. In Q1 with only $3.6 million in added ARR, Humio is already seeing acceleration in growth in 2 quarters.

Also, look for the strategy of adding bolt-on module's like Humio to the platform to continue. George Kurtz at a recent Merrill Lynch conference noted: "Module adoption or adding additional modules becomes multi-pronged, it's the one or the two that we offer organically in a year, and then we add in one or two inorganically." This means continued acquisitions of up to 2 Billion dollars likely in specific focus areas where CrowdStrike doesn't have an in house solution. Preempt security is another example of this, who has an identity offering that has been a very successful module allowing further TAM expansion.

Strong Fiscal Q2 Results

CrowdStrike delivered what you would expect of a stock trading at 60x forward sales and what I would consider an 'in-line' quarter at this valuation. 70% growth in the most important metric annual recurring revenue (ARR) with 1.34 Billion with 150.6M added in Q2. That was a record for a quarterly add and at the high end of the expected range, but likely a bit less than the most bullish forecasts. Total revenue was $337.7 million which includes lumpy professional services revenue and isn't the most useful metric to gauge direction in the underlying business. Gross Margins have been strong since early 2020 and have seem to hit a plateau around 78%.

However, they reiterated on the conference call to expect margins between 77 and 82% going forward emphasizing more upside than downside to margins. This is partially because professional services will continue shrinking as % of revenue and that part of the business is low margin. Also, scale should allow margins to grow into the low 80 range by the middle of Calendar 2022. Customer additions is the most bullish metric to come out of the quarter, with a record 1660 net additions - 81% growth year over year. Many companies start with only a few CRWD modules and add many more over the next year, giving a large tailwind for expansion in coming quarters. The total of 13,080 customers is sizable, but a total TAM of over 100,000 customers in the next 5-10 years is what they are striving for. Expansion among customers ticked down this quarter to 124.8%, but gross retention continues to be extremely strong. Most churn of customers is at the low end of the market where security is less of a consideration for corporate survivability.

CrowdStrike also spoke on the Fiscal Q2 call about how more organizations are choosing Falcon Complete. Falcon Complete is a fully managed solution - or security as a service that provides not just the Falcon platform but also the manpower and intelligence some companies lack. As has been seen elsewhere in the software space, more companies are trying to remove friction anywhere they can by moving to managed solutions. This allows companies to focus on their core competency and less on the IT environment and threat hunting. George Kurtz called out that it's not just smaller businesses choosing the complete option - many large enterprises with 7 figure deals are picking this to help protect.

Competition

One of the consistent things coming up on the past 2 or 3 conference calls is the competitive environment. Analysts are being asked lots of questions on recent IPO competitor SentinelOne (S). They are the next generation vendor closest in capability right now with their own Cloud native offering and AI platform. While S1 has a growth rate similar to CrowdStrike's when it came public, it also is trading at an extremely high revenue multiple of 140x trailing Sales. For an idea of how much higher CRWD's scale is, they grew ARR more this quarter than SentinelOne had revenue in the past year. Owning both is prudent strategy for the long term as the area will likely have several large players in the future, and a smaller subset of lower end endpoint options. Once S1 reports in a week from now we will have a better idea of the trajectory and where they see themselves with respect to CrowdStrike but its key to know CRWD is far and away the leader. The strategy of tending towards holding the less expensive company for high growth has worked of late, with Snowflake's (SNOW) price underperformance since IPO an example.

On the other end of the spectrum, companies like Trend Micro, Symantec and Macafee continue to bleed market share to the next generation options. These players aren't cloud based are often switching to the younger upstarts when the 1-3 year contracts are up. CRWD considers this trend to be in the early innings, with large gains to be made at the expense of the dinosaurs in the space.

Valuation is the largest risk to thesis

While the stock is running full speed ahead at the moment, you would be doing yourself a disservice to not discuss risk at these valuations. Many software companies have gone from trading at earnings multiples to sales multiples. Trading at 45 times forward estimates seems excessive, but it's likely those numbers will prove to be significantly lower than the actual revenue for the next year. Volatility is also lower than you may expect with the Beta at 1.427. The company has been remarkably consistent in its results since the company came public, with the moves mostly on software multiple and overall market volatility. If you get a dip opportunity of more than 10% in the wider market, this is certainly one of the top names to take advantage of.

CrowdStrike margins have improved to a point where they are now profitable consistently on a Non-GAAP basis (before large amounts of stock based compensation). Stock awards are essential to keeping strong talent around and fostering a good company culture, so the losses there are very much for the longer term cause. Revenue growth has managed to stay above 70% even as the company is over $1.3 billion in annual recurring revenue. Operating margin is strong with 10% Non-GAAP operating margin and on a GAAP basis at just -14% in Q2 2021. This puts them well ahead of the 40% benchmark of revenue growth rate plus operating margin many software companies use. The company has a nice cash position with 1.79 Billion USD as of July 31, 2021 reducing chances of significant dilution over the next 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The stock has had an incredible run, and I would agree with most who say you want to move your portfolio to slant towards cyclical sectors going forward. As we saw in early 2021 the market can rotate towards other sectors and lead to a drawdown of 10-30% without any changes to company fundamentals. However, a secular growth area such as cybersecurity is essential to have exposure to for a long term portfolio. CRWD is one of those companies like a Google, Salesforce or Shopify that you can hold for years knowing it is staying far ahead of its competition in a growing space. The need for protection in the current threat landscape is immense and many companies are waking up to that fact. While you can expect significant dips holding the stock, you should use any to add to positions. Look for less significant gains over the next 12 months as the market eventually digests the extreme gains since the start of 2020 and multiples retract. Those looking long term would do well to add some to their portfolio when opportunities arise.