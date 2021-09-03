zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article, I will discuss an interesting value play I came across this week. It's a company that made it on my radar because of an interesting restructuring that lets the company benefit from outperforming sustainability-related growth in refineries and plastics.

Small-Cap Value Through Smart Restructuring

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) is an interesting chemical company. Founded in 1831, the company went public in 2017. Back then, the company was called PQ Group Holdings. The name was changed in August of 2021 to reflect the company's business portfolio overhaul. Last year - and prior to that - the company maintained three business segments: refining services, catalysts, and performance chemicals. On March 1, 2021, the company announced the sale of its performance chemicals segment in a $1.1 billion deal with Cerberus Capital Management and Koch Minerals & Trading. Using FY2019 segment adj. EBITDA of roughly $142 million ($151 million in 2019), we're dealing with a 7.7x transaction multiple. Roughly $530 million will be used for debt reduction while the company will use a large part of the remainder to pay a special dividend to shareholders. ECVT also announced a $44 million acquisition of Chem32 LLC to complement its refining services business.

These M&A transactions are part of a new turnaround focused on one major thing: sustainability. Roughly 90% of business investments in the future will be directed towards sustainable projects in refineries and plastics. Thanks to its reshaped business portfolio, ECVT has a competitive advantage that allows it to secure long-term contracts and favorable commercial terms, including minimum volume guarantees and cost pass-through that drive high visibility of recurring revenues according to the company. In terms of growth, we're talking 7% annual expected sales growth and roughly 8% adjusted EBITDA growth. In 2025, the company aims to generate roughly $1.0 billion in sales with adjusted EBITDA margins close to 40%.

Currently, the company has a market cap of roughly $1.76 billion based on 137 million diluted shares outstanding and a $12.88 stock price. As of June 30, 2021, we're looking at roughly $1.38 billion in net debt, which consists almost entirely of the company's long-term portion of financial debt. Including the $9.0 million current portion of long-term debt, the company has $1.4 billion in total long-term debt. Roughly $1.1 billion of this comes from the company's Senior Secured Term Loan Facility. This debt is due after 2026 and bears an interest rate equal to LIBOR plus 2.75% per annum. In this case, a 0.5% LIBOR floor is applied.

When incorporating $750 thousand in loss-related negative minority interest, we're dealing with a current Enterprise Value of roughly $3.15 billion. However, this excludes the recent performance chemicals divestiture and only incorporates $56 million in current cash. When incorporating $530 million in debt reduction, we get an (adjusted) EV of $2.6 billion based on $850 million in net debt. That's in line with 2021 consensus expectations.

With regard to adjusted EBITDA, the company is looking for $215-$225 million in FY2021. That's up from $193 in the prior year and a result of higher sales as refiners are replacing their catalyst beds and higher sulfur inflation pass-through. In this case, analysts are looking for $232 million in FY2021 adjusted EBITDA followed by another surge to almost $270 million in FY2022 thanks to strong sales growth and high - close to 40% - EBITDA margins.

On top of that, as annual CapEx has declined to roughly $60 million, the company is expected to generate close to $130 million in annual FCF used to further reduce net debt. This is expected to result in a net leverage ratio of less than 3.0x in FY2022 and allow the company to further pursue acquisitions backed by a leverageable balance sheet. With regard to these acquisitions, we'll likely see smaller acquisitions as the company is looking for opportunities like Chem32 that allow for incremental business improvements.

Using $270 million in FY2022 expected adjusted EBITDA, we get a valuation of roughly 9.7x EBITDA using a $2.6 billion EV. This valuation drops to 9.3x when using next year's expected net debt. That's plausible given that its business should get a boost from higher refinery CapEx (investments in durable fuel).

This valuation is below the company's longer-term average of 11x EBITDA and below its peer's W.R. Grace & Co.'s (GRA) valuation of 10.2x 2022 EBITDA. GRA has a $4.6 billion market cap and a similar leverage ratio.

Besides the 'usual' risks including recessions, weather, and secular trends in energy and sustainability, the company has two major influential shareholders. According to TIKR data, CCMP Capital Advisors, LP holds 38.4% of shares outstanding. INEOS Investments Partnership holds 20.4%. In September of 2014, CCMP Capital acquired its stake in what was called PQ Corporation. Back then, the company bought a 47% stake from affiliates of The Carlyle Group after selling PQ Corporation to Carlyle in 2007 for $1.5 billion. Mike Boyce, who was CEO in 2014, was excited to work with CCMP's knowledge in inorganic chemicals and had known the company for more than 20 years.

On a related note, in April, ECVT priced a secondary offering of 12.5 million shares, granting underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.88 million additional shares. The secondary offering was priced at $14. The company announced that this offering was planned by "certain of its stockholders" resulting in no proceeds for the company.

Final Thoughts

ECVT is doing a great job reshaping its business to focus on the global trend towards sustainability. After recent M&A activities, the company is in a great position to support operations that require the removal of sulfur in diesel or NOx from emissions. Its businesses will help to create more sustainable (bio) fuels, enhance the fuel economy and support the production of recycled and light-weight plastics.

Going forward, the company will benefit from lower CapEx, accelerating sales, significant EBITDA growth, and overall strong margins. This should more than likely reduce its leverage and open up new M&A opportunities in the future. Its valuation is O.K but not in deep value territory. Last year, chemical-related stocks were often trading at depressed values. That has changed rapidly when investors rotated from tech into value. It also remains to be seen how CCMP and INEOS react once the company creates more value. I would not rule out that CCMP uses stock price strength to sell additional shares (assuming the company did sell during the last secondary offering) to diversify into new (PE) opportunities. CCMP clearly has a history that would warrant such an action. In May, after the recent secondary offering, the stock bounced back relatively quickly. However, it needs to be seen how that changes as the stock moves higher.

All things considered; I think it's a good buy on weakness. Either caused by a stock market correction and/or weather-related events like a hurricane.

