Overview

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (BATS:NOBL) are a group of S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends for 25 consecutive years or more. Such a strong track record is exemplary, and these 65 stocks can form the foundation of your dividend growth portfolio.

You can buy the ETF, which has an expense ratio of 0.35% and assets under management over $9 billion, or you can use the information in this article to find the best ones suitable to the metrics you value most. I've tried to capture a lot of the information dividend growth investors seek out the most and summarize it shortly after month-end into four sections:

An overview of all S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, including their market betas, forward yields, and dividend growth rates. Periodic performances for each Dividend Aristocrat, including one-month, three-month, six-month, one-year, two-year, and three-year returns. A yield distribution analysis comparing forward yields to each company's minimum, maximum, and average yields over the last five years. An assessment of each Dividend Aristocrat's financial health using metrics such as cash to total debt, payout ratios, free cash flow margins, and revenue growth rates.

For those going the ETF route, you'll gain efficiency and diversification since constituents are equal-weighted and rebalanced quarterly. But you'll also earn a lower yield as dividend dilution occurs as more ETF units are created. In the last year alone, nearly 12 million additional units were added, or about 14% growth. This growth partially explains why NOBL's trailing yield of 1.87% is much less than the constituents' average of 2.35%.

Before I get into the analysis, I'd like to offer readers the opportunity to download my source file. It doesn't include my commentary, but it should make it easier to identify attractive stocks according to the metrics you feel are most important.

Sector Allocations and Top Holdings

The chart below shows how different NOBL's composition is versus the iShares Core S&P 500 (IVV). The big differences are an overweighting of Consumer Staples and Industrials stocks and an underweighting of Technology stocks.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From ProShares and iShares

ProShares also lists its holdings daily, with the top ten shown below. Keep in mind that it's an equal-weight ETF, so you'll likely find the data in the tables below more useful.

Source: ProShares

Historical Performance

The chart below compares the performance of NOBL with the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). NOBL has underperformed both since its inception in 2013, though it likely would have matched RSP had it not been for its higher fees (0.35% vs. 0.20%).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Risk is something dividend growth investors likely want to control, and it does appear the Dividend Aristocrats have the advantage here, albeit slightly. Its worst year performed better than its two comparators, and it was the least volatile as measured by standard deviation. It's difficult to draw any concrete conclusions, though, as the period above was mainly bullish, and the Dividend Aristocrats would most likely shine in recessions.

We can go a bit further back by looking at the performance of the Index instead. Over the last ten years, the Dividend Aristocrats performed slightly worse (0.77% per year) against the S&P 500. ETF investors should adjust for fees, of course, but I view this performance as solid and am confident they will outperform during most recessions.

Source: S&P 500 Dow Jones Indices

Current Statistics

Here is a quick snapshot of the 65 Dividend Aristocrats, sorted by sector.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha And iO Charts

On the topic of risk, the 0.92 average five-year beta indicates that the Dividend Aristocrats are less volatile than the market. Generally speaking, this is an advantage during bear markets and a disadvantage during bull markets.

A drawback of the methodology is that only one Technology stock (IBM) qualified. I think you'll find this to be a consistent source of underperformance most months. A rise in interest rates could change this, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seems to be in no hurry to do so.

The average forward yield of 2.44% is about a percentage point higher than the S&P 500, but these companies also have incredible consistency. The average Dividend Aristocrat has increased dividends for 43 consecutive years. However, it's worth noting that the 7.81% five-year dividend growth rate isn't especially impressive. In the S&P 500, there are 358 stocks with five-year dividend histories. Within this subset, the average five-year growth rate is 9.10%. Therefore, I believe it's prudent to expand your stock selection universe outside the Dividend Aristocrats by also being selective with the Dividend Achievers, which I recently covered here.

Periodic Performances & Attribution

The table below shows the total returns of each Dividend Aristocrat on a one-month, three-month, six-month, one-year, two-year, and three-year basis.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Portfolio Visualizer

The average Aristocrat gained 1.81% in August compared to 3.02% for the S&P 500. Here are the primary reasons for the third straight monthly miss:

1. The Dividend Aristocrats again suffered from a low allocation to Technology stocks. The SPDR Select Technology ETF (XLK) gained 3.56% in August, and NOBL underweights this sector by 26.11%. This asset allocation difference alone contributed to 0.93% in underperformance.

2. Recall how lithium stocks caught fire last month, with Albemarle (ALB) gaining 22% in July. The stock added another 15% in August and is the second-best-performing Dividend Aristocrat in the last year. Overall, the average Dividend Aristocrat in the Materials sector gained 3.91% against 1.89% for the SPDR Select Materials ETF (XLB), contributing to 0.23% in excess returns.

3. Consumer Staples remains a weak sector during this stronger-than-expected economic recovery. In this sector, the average Dividend Aristocrat has only returned 7.62% over the last year vs. 13.11% for the SPDR Select Consumer Staples ETF (XLP). Considering NOBL is overweight this sector by about 14%, it's easy to see why the Dividend Aristocrats have lagged.

Yield Distributions

A disciplined dividend growth investor will always look to secure a good company with a relatively high yield. The advantage of the Dividend Aristocrats is that a dividend safety assessment is less likely to be needed due to their consistent histories. Therefore, you may want to examine a stock's yield distribution history to determine a good entry point. The table below shows the forward yields of each stock alongside their minimum, maximum, and average yields over the last five years. In addition, the final column shows the yield distribution. For example, the 2.56% forward yield for Atmos Energy (ATO) is currently higher than it's been 88.89% of the time over the last five years. The following table sorts these stocks from most attractive to least attractive.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From iO Charts

Only 18 stocks currently have yield distributions above 50%, so great opportunities are few and far between. I want to remind readers that this yield distribution analysis will mainly highlight deep-value candidates. If you buy a stock for this reason, you should be prepared to hold it for the long term.

Financial Health

While the yield distribution table above is helpful, I don't think investors should follow it blindly as there usually are good reasons why a stock's yield is so high. To complement the technicals, I suggest looking at a company's fundamentals and, in particular, the following metrics:

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Two features of a successful dividend stock are a low payout ratio (less than 65%) and a sustainable cash to total debt ratio (more than 50%). I also like to see positive free cash flow margins and revenue growth rates of around 5% or more. Eleven companies meet these criteria, as follows. You can also filter for these metrics if you chose to download the Excel file from earlier.

Target (TGT)

Chubb (CB)

S&P Global (SPGI)

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

A.O. Smith (AOS)

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Nucor (NUE)

Dividend Aristocrat Contenders

Finding the next S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat can come from one of two places:

Within the S&P 500 itself, specifically for stocks with 23 or 24 years of consecutive dividend payments

Within the S&P Midcap 400 Dividend Aristocrats (REGL) for stocks that meet the new market capitalization threshold of $13.1 billion

The table below highlights the nine contenders I've identified as having the best chance for inclusion in March, the next reconstitution date.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha And iOCharts

In my view, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), a midstream Oil & Gas company, would be a welcome addition to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. Its 8.09% forward dividend yield certainly helps, and I think the Index could use a bit more allocation to the Energy sector anyways.

Wrap-Up

The Dividend Aristocrats have underperformed the S&P 500 for three consecutive months now, but the vast majority of this was traced to a low exposure in Technology stocks. It's more of a structural issue than any, as the selections themselves don't appear to be a problem. Unless you're convinced the trend favoring these high-growth stocks will continue, I think the Dividend Aristocrats are still an attractive bunch. I hope you found this information helpful and look forward to continuing these updates next month.