ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

We think that M&A and 5G commercialization could transform the whole industry, and as a result, the main playground is likely to focus more on Capex than on pricing, in our view. Firstly, merged companies will have broader network coverage than before, an advantage Telkomsel has over other players. Therefore, a battle of network expansion could be on the cards. Secondly, we think that 5G commercialization could induce massive Capex for MNOs. Still, we positively view Telkom due to the solid 2Q21 results and balance sheet.

Solid 2Q21 Results

Since our last article, Telkom's (NYSE:NYSE:TLK) stock has gained about 5% (per August 31st) to $22.8/share. In this article, we will discuss two key points that could transform the whole industry. But, before that, let us present our analysis regarding the newly-released 2Q21 results.

Sources: Vektor Research, Yahoo Finance

Telkom showcased its solid data revenue growth rate at the beginning of last year. However, the rates have since slowed down, sliding into the negative territory in the 4Q20. Yet, data revenue growth started to pick up in the 1Q21 and continued to go north in the 2Q21. We can attribute two reasons to the growth rates pick-up: 1) unlimited plan roll-out and 2) tariff increase.

Sources: Company, Vektor Research

1. Unlimited Plan Roll-out

Telkomsel has been losing subscribers since the beginning of last year, in contrast to the fact that Telkomsel's competitors, XL Axiata (OTCPK:OTCPK:PTXKY) and Indosat (OTCPK:OTCPK:PTITF), gained subscribers. Therefore, to instill its position as the incumbent, Telkomsel introduced unlimited plans in the 3Q20. This effort is a huge success, given that the subscribers' number growth rate has started to pick up in 1Q21. Nevertheless, looking forward, we estimate that recently enforced social restrictions in the 3Q21 could slow down the growth rate. But the effect should be short-lived.

Sources: Company, Vektor Research

Sources: Companies, Vektor Research

2. Tariff Increase

According to Fitch Ratings, Telkomsel finally decided to raise its unlimited plans' tariffs in March 2021 in the hope of countering the "tough competitive environment." The challenging environment Fitch Ratings mentioned refers to Telkomsel's support of the government's school data subsidy program. According to our calculation, Figure 5 shows that ARPU was weaker than before the tariff increase, in line with low data yields. But the tariff increase, in our view, has become the turnaround point, which raised ARPU to Rp45k in 2Q21 from Rp43k in 1Q21. In addition, an increase in the tariff rate appeared to have not negatively impacted subscribers' number growth rate.

Sources: Company, Vektor Research

Telkomsel is doing well, with the company gaining its subscribers and recovering its data yields. What about margins? Telkom's EBITDA margin slightly declined to 53.3% in 2Q21 from 55.4% in the previous quarter but up from 53% in the same period last year. While "cost leadership" has played its part in improving EBITDA margin, we believe that IndiHome's margin has also pushed the overall margin forward. As of 1H21, IndiHome's EBITDA margin sat at 47.6% vs. 38.6% as of 1H20, as cited in Telkom's 2Q21 investor memo.

Sources: Company, Vektor Research

As we move forward, we expect that IndiHome will maintain its stellar presence in the country. IndiHome's customer base rose to 8.3 million from 7.5 million last year, maintaining its consecutive double-digit growth rates. XL Axiata recently launched XL Satu Fiber, a combination between fixed broadband and mobile data. But we do not think that it will be enough to disrupt IndiHome's dominance. Therefore, as IndiHome is well-positioned in the growing market, we expect IndiHome will be one of the catalysts for Telkom to move forward.

The opportunity in the fixed broadband business remains enormous, as Indonesia broadband subscribers' number is still on the lower side at 3.8 per 100 inhabitants in 2019, according to the World Bank. The figure is well below the global average at 15.7 per 100.

Different Playground

All in all, the 2Q21 results suggest that everything falls into the right place for Telkom. However, we think that two essential points could transform the whole industry. The points include 1) Mergers & Acquisitions and 2) 5G commercialization.

1. Mergers & Acquisitions

Consolidation is perhaps the perfect phrase to describe the current state of the Indonesian telecommunication industry. Omnibus law recently passed by the government encourages mergers between telecoms. Previously, the merged company must return its spectrum to the government. But now, the government is likely to allow a merged company to retain its spectrum.

Firstly, let us discuss a proposed merger between Indosat and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia (3 Indonesia). We estimate a merger between the two companies would have increased the total number of subscribers close to 104 million, placing the possible merged company as the second biggest telecommunications operator in Indonesia. However, the transaction between the two companies remains to be seen, with the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) extended to September 23rd.

Sources: Companies, Vektor Research

Secondly, last month XL Axiata agreed to acquire 66% of PT Link Net Tbk, a high-speed broadband provider, from Asia Link Dewa Pte Ltd and PT First Media Tbk. Through this acquisition, XL Axiata intends to strengthen its fixed broadband business in Indonesia. In addition, when asked about future acquisitions, XL Axiata could not rule out the possibilities, especially when the company is searching for "every single lever" it can pull to achieve its ambition to become the leading converged operator, the management said during the 2Q21 earnings call.

So, what will be the effect on the industry? We believe that the main playground will focus more on Capex than on pricing. Smaller players will merge with more prominent players, expanding their network coverage to improve their customers' experience. As a result, merged players could provide intense competition in terms of network coverage. The essential point to observe going forward is whether the merged company between Indosat and 3 Indonesia can retain its spectrum. If not, perhaps the merged company could take more time before challenging Telkomsel's dominance.

2. 5G Commercialization

After the government canceled the long-awaited 5G bidding process earlier this year, in May, Telkomsel is officially the first operator in Indonesia to have launched the 5G network, which utilizes the 2.3 GHz spectrum. Other players soon followed, such as Indosat and Smartfren.

However, Telkomsel's 5G networks still use its precedent's infrastructure, a practice of the so-called non-standalone (NSA) 5G, said Setyanto Hantoro, the president director of Telkomsel, as cited in the Jakarta Post, a media. Both NSA and standalone deployments can work concurrently; however, we believe that in the future, NSA will undergo a transition to a standalone 5G, which offers exclusive benefits, such as ultra-low latency, according to Ericsson, a telecommunication company.

Nevertheless, 5G deployments face some problems. Firstly, it is the limited availability of the spectrum. For example, Fitch Ratings said that no access to 700MHz and 3.5GHz spectrums could delay the 5G commercial launch two years. Secondly, other headwinds stem from the massive Capex requirements. Mobile network operators (MNOs) may be able to utilize the older technologies for 5G deployment. But in the future, they might spend massive Capex for standalone deployments, in our view. Moreover, huge Capex could impact the balance sheet and free cash flows.

Valuation

As it stands, Telkom's EV/EBITDA stands at 5.0x, slightly below the 3-year mean. However, according to our calculation, the figure is somewhat higher than its competitors: XL Axiata (4.5x) and Indosat (4.3x).

Sources: Company, Vektor Research, Yahoo Finance

Despite trading at a premium, we still positively view Telkom because of two reasons: 1) Strong 2Q21 results and 2) Strong balance sheet.

Firstly, the 2Q21 results suggest that the unlimited plan roll-out has been a success, resulting in the company gaining more subscribers. However, data yields have been weak in the wake of the school subsidy program, which caused the data revenue growth rates to slow down. Nevertheless, the company managed to increase the tariff rate without negatively impacted the customer base number. Moreover, IndiHome continues its stellar performance amid the growing market.

Secondly, despite facing possible challenges from the supposed merged company, Telkomsel will still have the most prominent network coverage, enabling the company to commercialize 5G network more widespread than the others. Moreover, Telkom still has ample room for expansion, which is essential, especially in a Capex-intensive industry. According to our calculation, as of 6M21, Telkom's annualized net debt to EBITDA (including lease liabilities) stood at 0.6x, which is lower than XL Axiata's (2.4x) and Indosat's (1.5x).

Utilizing the mean and the +1STD EV/EBITDA band at 5.2x and 5.9x, respectively, we see that Telkom could rise to between $25/share (+4% upside) and $28/share (+18% upside). Conversely, a more conservative view sees Telkom fall to $21/share (-11% downside).

Our Thoughts

We view that Telkom is more suitable for those who prefer a long-term investment horizon. It was as if the stock price was going nowhere in the last few years, perhaps caused by a prolonged price war. Although the pressure from price war has waned, we think that positive sentiment could act as tailwinds for Telkom. In our opinion, now, investors deem Indonesia telecoms attractive because of the 5G deployment, which investors consider as the critical component for transitioning from the so-called old economy to the new economy. However, please note that risks will stem from the massive Capex requirements by Telkom to compete with merged companies and to commercialize the 5G network.