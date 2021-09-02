Antonio Bordunovi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) appears to have taken over from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as the "World's Most Valuable Semiconductor Company" (as measured by market capitalization at 4:00 PM EST on 08/31/2021 - Nvidia: $559.63B, TSMC: $558.50B, data from Google Finance). As Nvidia continues to deliver robust growth amidst an unprecedented chip supply crunch in the semiconductor industry, investors have piled into Nvidia's stock, sending the stock to unfathomable heights. Honestly, I love Nvidia as a company - its products are miles ahead of competitors, its leadership team is as good as they come, its brand loyalty is top-notch, its total addressable market is massive, and its growth story is far from over. However, I'm not a fan of Nvidia's stock because of the unrealistic assumptions baked into its valuations.

Generally, I tend to receive a lot of negative feedback for providing financial reality checks through my research articles on momentum stocks such as Zoom (ZM) and Nvidia. However, as a financial analyst and researcher, I feel compelled to adhere to my responsibility toward retail investors, and so I will continue to point out bubbly valuations when I come across them.

Last year, we published a note on Zoom - "Zoom: Bubble, Bubble, Toil and Trouble," in which I explained why the stock price was unreasonable for the video conferencing giant (the share price implied unrealistic long-term CAGR revenue growth rates). For a short time, Zoom continued to rally upward, reaching ~$587 per share at one point, making us look like fools. However, Mr. Market is a drunken psycho who tends to trade stocks way up and way below their intrinsic values for short (and sometimes long) periods of time. However, stocks do return to fair value over the long run.

One year on, Zoom trades only slightly higher (~5%) while the S&P 500 (SPY) has generated ~42% returns over the same period of time. In just about a year or so, Zoom's share price has dropped more than 50% and could yet go lower from here. Zoom's valuation has moderated recently, and it is now undervalued. Unfortunately, I couldn't say the same thing for Nvidia, a company that resonates with Zoom from July 2020. As you may remember, the pandemic caused a surge in demand for remote work connectivity tools, which benefited companies like Zoom. Currently, the semiconductor industry is facing massive chip shortages due to excessive demand arising from accelerated enterprise digital transformation initiatives. These shortages have resulted in rapid revenue (and share price) growth for semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia. Today, Nvidia's stock has reached unfathomable levels, and it could be a bubble. Before we determine a realistic valuation for Nvidia, let us determine the implied growth rate for the company.

Nvidia's Implied Growth Is Unrealistic

For the purpose of this exercise, we shall first set up some common assumptions that would be re-used in the next section, where we will determine Nvidia's actual fair value and expected returns. Here are the assumptions we will take into consideration for inputs to the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model:

Assumptions: Nvidia's Forward 12-Month Revenue (generous estimate) - A $29B Potential Free Cash Flow margin - B 30% Nvidia's Average diluted shares outstanding - C 2.5 billion Assumed Free Cash Flow Per Share (A * B / C) $3.48 Terminal growth rate 3% Total Years To Simulate 100 Elevated Growth Rate (10-yr CAGR) ??? Years Of Elevated Growth 10 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Here's the result for implied growth:

Source: L.A. Stevens Investment Model

Final Result: Implied Free Cash Flow growth rate 22.5%

Source: Author

As you can see in the table above, Nvidia's implied free cash flow growth rate (also the implied revenue growth rate if there is no FCF margin expansion) for the next 10 years is 22.5% CAGR. Such a growth rate would support Nvidia's current share price, and it doesn't seem so excessive because Nvidia just grew at ~68% y/y in Q2 2021.

However, in my opinion, these projected growth rates are simply unrealistic. If Nvidia were to grow at 22.5% CAGR for the next 10 years, its annual revenues would grow from ~$29B to $220.7B (~7x 2021 Revenues). Here's how the numbers work:

Source: Author

According to Nvidia's investor presentation, the company's total addressable market could potentially grow to ~$250B by 2023, which means Nvidia has massive room to grow. The market narrative around Nvidia is that it will come to dominate the GPU, data center, and CPU markets in the future. However, this narrative may never materialize. Most of Nvidia's products are winning against rivals. However, the breadth of Nvidia's product portfolio is limited, which means its real TAM is not as high as $250B. Interestingly, Nvidia is said to hold a big technology lead over Intel (INTC) in GPUs. However, Intel remains the dominant player in this space with an overall GPU market share of ~68% (discrete + integrated GPU markets).

In my opinion, Nvidia's product portfolio is just not broad enough to beat Intel's market dominance in both GPU and data center markets (at least for now). I recently discussed Intel's new mixed-sourcing strategy and outlined why I believe Intel could still win back its lost market share from the likes of Nvidia and AMD (AMD). If you're interested, you may read this Intel article. The blue team has entered the discrete GPU space (with Alchemist GPUs) where it had previously allowed Nvidia a free run of sorts. The semiconductor industry is fiercely competitive, and so, I can't see Nvidia taking ~70% market share (even if TAM were to grow to ~$300B by 2031).

We extensively researched Nvidia in 2020, and I'm thrilled with Nvidia's decision to buy ARM. However, the deal looks more likely to fail with every passing day as regulatory concerns keep rising. Our entire collection of research notes on Nvidia is available here:

Circling back to Nvidia's competitive dynamics, both AMD and Intel are poised to launch noteworthy products in markets dominated by Nvidia over the next few quarters, and Nvidia also faces the risk of getting out-innovated by other semiconductor companies. With Intel, AMD, and Nvidia - three of the largest semiconductor companies encroaching on each other's markets, the probability of a price war is elevated, and such price wars would hurt margins (profitability). Moreover, as you may know, the semiconductor industry is highly cyclical in nature. Considering the ongoing supply crunch in the semiconductor industry, we must acknowledge that we might be close to the peak of the semiconductor cycle. Lastly, I believe the ARM acquisition is massive for Nvidia's future. However, the merger is facing regulatory scrutiny, and with industry opposition getting stronger, the probability of the Nvidia-ARM merger not getting approved is increasing every day.

If you looked at consensus analyst estimates, the implied growth rates for Nvidia might not even be achievable for the next two to three-year period. Therefore, I do not believe Nvidia could grow revenue at 22.5% CAGR while maintaining margins over the next ten years.

Let's take a look at consensus revenue estimates from YCharts and Seeking Alpha to understand where Nvidia could be in 5-10 years from now:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Nvidia's revenue estimates from Seeking Alpha

For 2021, Nvidia is expected to register revenues of ~$26B (54% y/y growth). However, Nvidia's growth is poised to decelerate massively in 2022 to just 12%. Now, consensus analyst estimates could be wrong, and Nvidia could continue to grow rapidly. With that being said, the law of large numbers is real, and the TAM is limited. According to my projections based on several growth drivers (e.g., gaming, AI, 3D design, self-driving cars, etc.) for the company, Nvidia could realistically pull off ~15% CAGR revenue growth over the next decade. When the market wakes up to find decelerating growth numbers from Nvidia, the stock will get treated just like how the market is treating Zoom's stock right now. As the revenue base increases, I expect Nvidia's growth rates to taper over the next decade (even with continued technological leadership, product innovation, and AI software expansion).

Nvidia's Actual Fair Value And Expected Return

I expect Nvidia to maintain its technological leadership position and expand successfully into other markets. However, as investors, we must remain levelheaded when buying into any business. The price we pay for a business will determine our future returns on the investment. Believe it or not, starting valuations do matter.

Let us now look at a more realistic growth trajectory for Nvidia:

Source: Author

By the end of 2031, I expect Nvidia's revenue to grow to $116.8B (~4x from the "next 12-month" revenue). Consequently, I can see Nvidia holding onto its margins over the long term due to the negative impact from competition being nullified by the positive impact from product advantage and partial transition to an AI software business. Using the 10-year CAGR of 15% from the above projections, we get an intrinsic value of $141 per share for Nvidia, as can be seen below:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

To estimate expected returns, we will utilize a straightforward process of projecting the future intrinsic value. In essence, we simply grow the initial free cash flow per share ($3.48 in this case, 30% long-term free cash flow margin) by the assumed growth rate (15% CAGR) for 10 years. At the end of which, we apply an assumed Price to FCF multiple. For Nvidia, I'm going with a Price To FCF multiple of 35x due to its leadership position in the market. If Nvidia loses its technological advantages over the likes of Intel and/or AMD, the stock could very well trade at depressed multiples such as Intel and Qualcomm (QCOM), as can be seen below:

Source: YCharts

I believe my valuation is very generous and bakes in Nvidia's future potential appropriately. Thereby, we create a 2031 target price by which we calculate the total expected return. Here's the result:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, if one were to buy Nvidia at today's price of $223.85 and hold for 10 years, they could expect to generate a total return of approximately ~9.5% per annum. Since Nvidia's total expected CAGR return is lower than the long-term SPY return of 9.8%, I'm not too fond of Nvidia's stock at this price, and I wouldn't buy it here.

Buying Range For Long-Term Investors

On some level, Nvidia reminds me of Intel's glory days of 2000-2001. At the time, Intel's valuation soared pretty much as Nvidia has done in recent years, and we know the rest of the history. Intel's market cap hasn't reached the heights it achieved in 2000-2001 even after 20-plus years, and Nvidia could very well go down this path once the market wakes up to its financial reality. History means nothing in the stock market. However, patterns do tend to repeat themselves, and at the end of the day - "Valuations do matter." The law of large numbers is authentic, and Nvidia will struggle to create future shareholder value from this point. Therefore, I wouldn't touch Nvidia with a 10-foot pole unless its price corrects by around 40%-45%.

Source: YCharts

Nvidia is the most valuable company in the semiconductor industry, but the stock price is exorbitantly overvalued. With a multi-year consolidation being the best outcome, we sold out Nvidia (long position held from 2018) from our portfolios at BTM. The stock might struggle to go up from here for years as a lot of its future growth is already priced in. Then again, Nvidia is fine for an investor looking to accept lower returns (market performance). Here's where we would look to re-enter Nvidia if it were to dip significantly within the next twelve months or so:

Stock Price Total Expected Return $223.85 9.52% (slightly below SPY returns) $217.5 9.83% (SPY long-term returns) $135 15.03% (where we add it to Beating The Market portfolios)

Note: We will add Nvidia back to our Goldilocks Zone portfolio at Beating the Market if the stock dips below $135.

Conclusion

The semiconductor industry remains marred by a painful chip shortage amid a robust demand environment driven by an acceleration in enterprise digital transformation trend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, semiconductor companies such as Nvidia, AMD, and Intel have managed to register record numbers this year and are expected to do so in the near term. However, the semiconductor industry is highly cyclical in nature, and I think we could be close to the peak of this demand cycle. As we return to normal, Nvidia's growth rates may fall off the cliff (as indicated by consensus analyst estimates), hurting its stock, which seems to be priced for perfection, and then some more.

Nvidia is a great company with market-leading products and arguably the best CEO in the semiconductor industry. However, the price we're being asked to pay for Nvidia is way more than fair value. With chip shortages to last for a few more quarters, Nvidia's stock may continue to trade higher on momentum trading. However, long-term investors who invest for 3, 5, or 10 years should stay away from Nvidia for now. If you hold Nvidia with a low-cost basis, it's fine to hold on. However, new purchases must be avoided until the valuation normalizes through a steep decline in shares or a multi-year consolidation.

Key Takeaway: I rate Nvidia neutral at $223.85.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Let me know what you think in the comments below.