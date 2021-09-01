nurulanga/iStock via Getty Images

Empress Royalty (OTCQB:EMPYF, OTC:DREXF) entered the increasingly crowded space of listed precious metals royalty and streaming space late last year. The company's debut was accompanied by a significant marketing effort that relied heavily on the prestigious name of the CEO and associated promises of imminent acquisitions. And judging from the chart below, this story (and the associated marketing) was well-received; at least initially. However, the four acquisitions announced since then have obviously failed to maintain the initial momentum, and the share price has dropped back to C$0.36 at the time of writing.

Assets

The present portfolio sports one producing stream, three development-stage royalties and streams, plus 13 exploration-stage royalties. It's probably fair to assume that valuation is driven by the former four assets:

a gold stream on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru;

a 1% royalty on the Pinos project in Zacatecas, Mexico, operated by Candelaria Mining (OTCPK:CDELF);

a 2.25% royalty on the Manica project in Mozambique, operated by London-listed Xtract Resources, dropping to 0.75% after the sale of 95Koz;

and a silver stream on the Tahuehueto mine in Durango, Mexico, operated by Altaley Mining (SOHFF).

We would like to provide a quick back-of-the envelop valuation exercise for these three assets in the following, assuming a gold price of $1,500/oz and a silver price of $20/oz.

Sierra Antapite

The gold stream on the Sierra Antapite mine is the most recent addition to Empress' portfolio, and it represents the company's first cash-flowing asset. Here are the terms of the agreement:

The operator of this mine in Peru is a subsidiary of a private company by the name of Sierra Sun Group. Sierra Antapita is a hand-me-down from Compania de Minas Buenaventura (BVN), the Peruvian mining major, and the proceeds from the Empress stream will be used for a throughput expansion from 750tpd to 1000tpd. Empress claims that...

Since initiation of operation in 2002, the mine has reported to have produced approximately one million ounces of gold.

Very limited information on the mine and its operator is publicly available at this point, and we will have to rely on the following assumptions when piecing together a valuation of this stream.

The stated historical output equates to average annual production of 50Koz, and assuming constant grade we would expect the mentioned expansion to lift average annual production to 67Koz. Empress also projects a current mine life of "more than five years" at the expanded throughput rate. Given the scarcity of available information, and the obvious execution risk we are applying a discount rate of 10% for the back-of-the envelop DCF calculations below. And as it turns out, our NPV estimate for the Sierra Antapita stream matches Empress' purchase price to the dot.

Pinos Royalty

With initial capex requirements pegged at just $13.5M, Candelaria Mining has been targeting a production start at Pinos for mid-2022 until very recently. However, the junior development company hasn't filed a financial report since January 31, and reported negative working capital of -C$2.3M at the time. The company has since abandoned an attempt at raising capital to fund mine construction and it's probably safe to say that no cash flow will be forthcoming for Empress Royalties in the foreseeable future.

A PEA on the Pinos project was released in 2018 outlining an underground operation with a seven-year mine life, commencing at 200 tpd and ramping up to 400 tpd by year 4. The present value of Empress' royalty can be estimated to $1.0M using the mine plan outlined in this PEA, and assuming a start of precious metal production in 2024 along with a 5% discount rate. That's already an exceedingly optimistic scenario; yet, it still compares unfavorably with the $1.5M purchase price Empress was prepared to pay for this royalty.

Manica Royalty

The Manica project is a small-scale mining project in Mozambique. Xtract Resources has come to an agreement with a mining services provider based in South Africa by the name of Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA whereby Mutapa will fund and execute project development including the construction of a CIL plant. Mutapa is Empress' counterparty in the royalty agreement.

Mutapa already operates a gravity concentration plant in the area where it is processing ore from surrounding sources, and it is planning to build a 42Kt per month CIL plant and a tailings facility in order to process ore from nearby Manica. Unfortunately, there is no information on this project available on Mutapa's website, and very little technical information on Xtract's website. The 2016 feasibility study commissioned by Xtract is clearly outdated, and the technical report filed on SEDAR on behalf of Empress Royalties only re-hashes the resource estimate from Xtract's 2016 report.

The timeline to production seems to be slipping, though. The original agreement envisaged commercial production by July 2020.

When the original target date expired it was moved to Q1/2021 without much further comment...

... and then to "second half of 2021" in the latest financial report.

Assuming the stated nameplate throughput, and using the resource grade of 1.8g/t and assuming 0.85% recovery we estimate annual production of 24Koz, over a mine life of 7 years. We see significant execution, political, and counterparty risks here and used a 10% discount rate in our NPV estimate below, resulting in a $2.8M NPV estimate for the Manica royalty.

Tahuehueto Silver Stream

Altaley Mining (OTCPK:ATLYF) is developing the Tahuehueto project with first production scheduled for Q4 this year. Tahuehueto is an epithermal polymetallic mineral deposit typical for this part of Mexico, where gold will account for two-thirds of revenues, and by-products of silver (12%), zinc and lead (19%) make up the remainder of revenues. Altaley is planning to operate an underground mine with a 1000 tpd mill at this site, and Empress will have the right to 100% of the silver output or the first 1.25M payable ounces, and 20% thereafter, for a total duration of 10 years. In the latest presentation, Altaley is projecting annual production of 42Koz of Au-equ over a nine-year mine life, including annual silver production of ~366,000 oz.

Now, in a typical streaming agreement, Empress would be purchasing the silver from the Tahuehueto mine for a discounted price, and sell the metal at spot (as is also the case for the Sierra Antapite stream discussed above). Unfortunately, Empress refuses to disclose the price it will pay for the silver from the Tahuehueto stream. And when we say "refuse", then that's quite what we mean. Not only did we find the price missing in all news releases and company filings pertaining to this stream; but we were also stone-walled when we contacted Empress and Altaley about this missing piece of information. And without knowing the price Empress will pay for the silver deliveries of this stream there is no way of estimating a value. Sorry, the back of our trusted envelope remains blank for this one, all we have is a book value of $5M.

Valuation Summary

In summarizing the above we arrive at a total value of $18.8M for the producing and development stage assets in Empress' portfolio, and let's make this a generous round number of $20M in consideration of the various exploration-stage royalties owned by the company.

At the current share price of C$0.365, the market capitalization computes to C$41M, or $32.5M in the US denomination at the current exchange rate of 1.26.

At the end of June Empress reported C$14.8M ($11.7M) in cash and after accounting for the payments and commitments made in connection with the Tahuehueto and Sierra Antapite stream since the June report we estimate that Empress currently sports around $5M in net debt, which is supported by the August 31 bridge loan announcement.

Using these numbers, we estimate the enterprise value at $37.5M, or 1.9 times the portfolio NAV. That's a generous valuation compared to peers with portfolios dominated by exploration and development assets, but arguably justifiable considering the apparent near-term cash flows.

Looking at cash-flow multiples, we estimate $3.2M in 2022 cash flows from the current portfolio rising to $6M in 2023 in a best-case scenario. These estimates compute to cash flow multiples of 11.8 and 6.3 respectively. These multiples are in line with other royalty companies on the cusp of generating cash flow.

These numbers indicate a market focus on the company's mid-term cash flows, with little concern about longer-term asset valuations. They also point to a market with a very optimistic outlook on the development assets within the portfolio.

Risks

We have already mentioned counterparty risk at various points when discussing the four main assets in Empress' portfolio. It certainly deserves emphasis at this point. All royalties and streams are operated by small-cap junior miners and in one instance a small mining service provider. And while there is no financial information available for the two private entities Sierra Sun and Mutapa it's probably fair to say that the balance sheets of the two listed counterparties (Altaley and Candelaria) are in questionable shape.

These are high-risk counterparties at the best of times, and the counterparty risk is exacerbated by the nature of the securities against the royalties and streams in Empress' portfolio. The Pinos royalty is registered against the project title, which represents a very strong and enforceable form of security; however, securities for the other assets are much weaker. The Manica stream for example is secured against "certain assets" of Mutapa; no information has been released on securities against the Tahuehueto stream; and the Sierra Antapite stream is apparently secured against the mine without any further details.

In essence, we see counterparties of the weakest kind and mostly very weak means for Empress to recover value should any of its counterparties fail.

Empress has a "strategic partnership" with Accendo Banco and Endeavour Financial, the mining finance group founded by Mr. Neil Woodyer, Empress CEO Ms. Alexandra Woodyer Sherron's father. These two financial institutions are shareholders with board representation, they provide various services for which they collect monthly and success-based fees and most recently they also provided a bridge loan, and they are involved in financings of Empress' counterparties. Empress markets these relationships as an asset, and that's fair enough. However, we also see numerous instances of potential conflict of interest, and we see very little information on how these conflicts are managed.

Another risk we see revolves around Empress' apparent inability, or even reluctance, to provide critical data. We already mentioned the most basic data lacking from the public documentation of the Tahuehueto stream. There are plenty of other instances where most basic data points are missing in the company's new releases. Take the August 12 news release for example, where Empress announces its first gold delivery in the company's history. Good news, indeed, except how good remains anyone's guess as the company does not provide any specifics, not even the amount of gold delivered. The same point can be made regarding the technical documentation regarding the mines underlying the company's royalties, as has been pointed out earlier in this piece.

Summary & Investment Thesis

Empress is one of several recent market entries in the precious metals royalty space. The share price seems to have settled around the C$0.35 mark, well below its post-IPO spike, but in line with peers based on NAV and CF multiples. As such one could argue that Empress is fairly valued at the current level.

However, the current valuation also indicates a market assuming a best-case scenario, including the development of the Manica and Pinos mines despite numerous flags of various colors indicating possible headwinds. The market also seems oblivious to the precarious financial situation of at least two of the company's counterparties and the company's reluctance to provide various data points.

As such we see submit that plenty of upside has been priced in at the current share price, whereas plenty of potential downside lingers. Viewed like this we believe that Empress is a HOLD at the very best.

The small-cap royalty and streaming space is crowded and ready for consolidation. We don't see Empress as an attractive target at this stage, but we wouldn't rule out Empress acting as an acquirer, especially considering the backing by the mentioned financial institutions.