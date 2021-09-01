krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While a tobacco company like Altria Group (NYSE:MO) doesn’t rank high on ESG charts, Altria’s high dividend and yield are something special. Altria’s dividend yield of 7.2% is above the historical average and the firm is growing its dividend, providing some protection against inflation. Both reasons make Altria a buy!

Why Altria is a long-term buy

The rate of smokers is in a long-term decline and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 14% of Americans aged 18 or older regularly lighted up a cigarette in 2019. This statistic is now already a bit dated and it is likely that the rate of smokers has continued to fall in 2020. In 1965, 42.4% of US adults smoked regularly. Higher prices for cigarettes, restrictions on advertisements and more aggressive displays of health warnings have done their part to discourage people from smoking.

Firms that sell tobacco products also don’t have high ESG ratings. ESG stands for Environmental, Social and Governance and it sets out criteria that investors can use to screen potential investments for sustainable business practices. ESG assigns scores based on how well a company is treating its employees, customers and the communities in which they do business. The environment is also a factor that is considered. The higher the score, the larger the group of investors that would consider making an investment in an ESG-friendly company.

The decline in smoking rates and low ESG conformity pose long-term challenges for Altria and the industry which is why the tobacco firm has invested in non-cigarette producing enterprises including alcoholic beverage company Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), electronic cigarette company Juul Labs and Canadian cannabis firm Cronos (CRON). Altria owns a 45% economic interest in Cronos, a company that is set to be a major beneficiary if cannabis is legalized in the US.

However, Altria also entered into an agreement to sell its wine business, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, to a private equity company in July 2021. The all-cash deal, worth $1.2B, is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Proceeds from the sale will be used to buy back Altria shares in the market.

Turning to Altria’s most recent P&L.

Despite business challenges related to a declining cigarette sales and consumption, Altria saw strong commercial performance in the last quarter. The tobacco firm posted net revenues of $6.9B in the second quarter, up 8.9% from the year-earlier level. The increase in revenues was driven by higher prices and an increase in shipments in Altria’s smokeable business which saw a top line increase of 8.0% Y/Y. Smokeable products generated 87.2% of Altria’s net revenues in the second quarter. Oral tobacco products, Altria’s wine business and other income generated 10.0%, 2.4% and 0.4% of net revenues. The percentage contribution of each individual business is mostly unchanged from the year-earlier period. Altria’s operating income inched up 13.9% Y/Y in the second quarter, reaching $3.2B, also because of higher pricing and volume shipments.

(Source: Altria)

Fighting inflation with Altria's dividend growth

Investing in Altria could be a way to counter inflation and the negative effects inflation has on wealth and incomes. The core inflation rate jumped 3.6% in July, the highest rate in 30 years. Inflation is eroding purchasing power and devaluing the dollar. Companies like Altria, which have raised their dividends for long stretches of time, might offer some relief.

When inflation devalues incomes, it is more important than ever to invest in companies that grow their dividends predictably, ideally at a rate larger than inflation. Altria just raised its dividend by 4.7% (the rate is above the inflation rate of 3.6%) to $.90-share, bringing the total annual payout to $3.60-share. This dividend raise marked the 56th raise for Altria in 52 years, which makes the tobacco firm a ‘Dividend King’. A ‘Dividend King’ is a company that has raised its dividend for at least 50 years straight. Altria aims to pay out about 80% of its adjusted (diluted) earnings which all but guarantees predictable income growth for investors that are concerned with inflation.

The dividend raise to $.90-share brings Altria’s yield to 7.2% (not 6.85% as shown below), which is above the firm’s long-term average of around 5%.

Data by YCharts

Turning to Altria’s balance sheet.

Altria’s tobacco and non-tobacco businesses are very profitable and the firm is not starved for cash. Altria had $1.9B in cash available at the end of June, enough to fund its operating expenses and invest into non-cigarette growth products.

(Source: Altria)

Looking at the liability side of the balance sheet, Altria’s $28.2B in long-term debt catches your eye. A high utilization of debt is part of Altria’s capital strategy and the firm will likely carry forward a high debt balance.

(Source: Altria)

Risks and opportunities with Altria

Altria has a couple of risks, ranging from ESG concerns to regulation and debt, some of which I already mentioned.

Altria's stock can’t be touched by a large group of investors because, as a tobacco company, Altria fails to meet strict ESG sustainability requirements. This means that certain funds are not allowed to own Altria in their portfolios under any circumstance which reduces the pool of eligible buyers.

Cigarette companies are also preferred targets for government regulation. The sector has absorbed many cigarette sales tax hikes in the past and it is likely that governments will continue to target these companies with higher sales taxes for tobacco products. Governments may also ban certain products such as menthol or slim cigarettes which would reduce the size of the global addressable market.

Altria has more than $28B of debt outstanding which is not a small amount. While Altria’s business is very predictable, a debt to equity ratio of 8.7 is high and comes with its own risks.

One big opportunity for Altria is the potential legalization of cannabis in the US. Recreational marijuana is now legal in 19 states and a democratic government majority might sign a full legalization of recreational drugs into law. Altria would benefit from this legislation - which would increase cannabis sales - through its investment in Cronos.

Cheap dividend growth

Finally, a look at Altria’s valuation ratios shows that the tobacco company may be a better choice than its direct rival, Philip Morris International (PM). Altria looks better than Philip Morris International on every single metric including P-S ratio, P-E ratio and yield…

Market Cap FY 2022 Est. Revenues P-S Ratio FY 2022 Est. EPS P-E Ratio Yield Altria Group $92.63 $21.58 4.29 $4.84 10.38 7.17% Philip Morris International $160.53 $33.12 4.85 $6.72 15.33 4.66%

(Source: Author)

Final thoughts

Despite the regulatory risks and the long-term decline in cigarette smoking rates, Altria is a ‘Dividend King’ that generates a strong yield and invests in other non-cigarette businesses to prepare for a more smokeless future. Altria just raised its dividend by almost 5% and extended its decade-long history of increasing its payout - which is great since inflation is devaluing incomes. Altria’s yield is above its historical average and the stock is a buy.