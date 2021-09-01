Petropavlovsk PLC (PPLKF) CEO Denis Alexandrov on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petropavlovsk PLC (OTC:PPLKF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call September 1, 2021 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Mann - Head of Communications

Denis Alexandrov - CEO & Executive Director

Danila Kotlyarov - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America

Alex Sicav - NNIP

Aleksej Gren - Renaissance Capital

Denis Alexandrov

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let me present to you the results of our first half 2021. We will start the presentation now. Here with me today is John Mann, Head of Communications; and Danila Kotlyarov, our CFO.

I will start with the cautionary statements on Page 2. I'm sure you've seen those. The presentation contains some of the forward-looking statements that you should take with caution, and that's what this cautionary statement is about. Having said that, let me go straight to Page 4, Company Overview. Petropavlovsk is a duly listed company.

We are Russian gold miner and processor with world-class technical capabilities. To date, we produced about 8.5 million ounces of gold. The average life of mine for the assets is 16 years, and we operate 1 of the only 2 POX plants in Russia. The guidance for this year is 430,000 to 470,000 ounces and remained unchanged. If you look at the map, we have 3 producing mines in Amur region, namely Pioneer, Albyn and Malomir.

And as I mentioned, 1 of only 2 POX plants, Pokrovskiy, in the same Amur region of Russia.

Over the page, Page 5, a brief overview of our results. Positive bottom line, notwithstanding reduced production volumes. We will talk about production volumes during the presentation. Downward production trend will be reversed in the second half due to processing of increasing volumes of Pioneer refractory ore and stable production from Malomir and increased Elginskoye and Albyn production. So our own production output decreased 26% versus first half of 2020 due to shift in processing for more complex Elginskoye ore at Albyn cluster.

Also, the Pioneer flotation plant was commissioned at the end of May. But before commissioning, we would have to shut down the plant for almost a month, and that resulted in decrease in production from Pioneer. And then third-party concentrate -- volumes from third-party concentrate decreased 66% versus first half of 2020 due to expected decrease in volumes and also a significant decrease in grades in the third-party concentrate. Again, we will talk about it later in the presentation. In terms of financial statements, we had lower revenue and lower EBITDA due to reduced gold production.

First half net profits are $49 million versus $22 million loss in the first half of 2020. That includes some of the noncash items. Our own TCC increased 13%, in line with the guidance, and they're higher due to lower grades and lower recoveries that we experienced this year and some inflationary effects and the increase in mining taxes.

On the balance sheet and liquidity, we have done the exercise this year on liability management and bought back $136 million of nominal value of our bonds using the low interest rate Gazprombank loan. Also, we continue to decrease the gold prepays, which at the beginning of the year stayed at $64 million and at the 30th of June $37 million.

And we plan to fully settle the remaining balance by the end of the year. Outstanding debt principal is $573 million, comparing to $538 million increase due to use of revolving credit facilities to finance working capital needs and CapEx. In terms of development work, as I mentioned, Pioneer flotation facility had been commissioned on 31st of May, slightly ahead of the schedule, with a target of 60,000 tonnes of concentrate to be produced by the end of 2021.

The expansion of Malomir flotation plant is going according to the schedule, and it's on target to be commissioned in Q3 2022. That will increase combined group flotation capacity to processing of 9 million tonnes per annum of refractory ore.

On health and safety and environment, we had 0 work-related fatality injuries. LTIFR increased from 123 to 175, mostly due to more rigorous reporting methodology implemented during the year. And again, I will talk more about environmental and sustainability later in the slides. On the COVID-19, there were no material operational impact. Supply chain remains fully functional, and around 47% of the -- 47% of employees are fully vaccinated by now. And we had no major environmental incidents.

If we talk about the outlook, we expect a stronger second half, increased -- due to increased contribution from the Pioneer refractory ore processing and stable production from Malomir and Albyn. Full year 2021 production and cost guidance remain unchanged.

And the company will present the midterm strategy and development plans at the Capital Market Day, which we plan to do by the end of October. Now over the page to Slide 6. You can see the production dynamics first half 2020 versus first half 2021.

At Malomir, we had a 14% decrease, mostly due to low volumes of processing nonrefractory ore.

I must say that at Malomir the nonrefractory ore component is decreasing as 99% of our reserves at Malomir are refractory in nature. So from July, we switched 100% production to refractory ore, and we are temporary closing the cyanide plant at Malomir, but the flotation plant will offset the decline of nonrefractory ore production.

So we expect Malomir to meet its production targets this year due to increased processing of refractory ores. On the Pioneer, the 24% decrease, again, mainly related to the nonrefractory ore production decrease due to lower recovery rates.

And also, as I mentioned, we had to shut down the nonrefractory plant -- processing plant for about a month to be able to connect it to the new flotation plant and do some reconstruction during that period as well. So in the second half, you can expect Pioneer production increase in relation to the first half of 2021. Albyn is the most challenging asset that we have today. As you know, last year, Albyn was mining and processing ore from Albyn deposit. That deposit was fully mined out by the end of last year.

And so from -- starting from fourth quarter of last year, Albyn plant is working on the ore from the new nearby Elginskoye ore deposit. That ore deposit is much more complex. There are both refractory and nonrefractory ores there. We have to mine significantly higher volumes of ore to be able to feed the plant with a nonrefractory component.

Also, the ore from Elginskoye deposit is harder, so the throughputs are going down as well as recoveries are going down.

So Albyn, in terms of nonrefractory ore production, continue to decrease. And there will be a separate slide on that, what we plan to do with Albyn cluster to switch to processing of refractory ore.

And then finally, the third-party concentrate, that's the biggest contributor to our decrease in production. You can see here that the volumes of concentrate processing of third-party in the first half decreased as well as the grade, almost half. So last year, in the first half of last year, we've produced 106,000 ounces from third-party concentrate, and that concentrate had 60 grams a tonne grade. And this year, we produced only 36,000 ounces, with 31 grams a tonne grade in the concentrate produced. Over to Page 7.

You can see here production volumes by quarter, starting from Q1 2020, and there is a clear downward trend from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021. Again, the yellow part of the column represent the refractory ore production, and it's more or less stable as Malomir was the only contributor of refractory ore production. And the gray part of the column represent the nonrefractory gold production, which is going down. Starting from Q2, you can see that the trend is reversing. The Q2 production was higher than Q1 of 2021.

And as we maintain our guidance for the full year, you can expect that third quarter and fourth quarter of this year will be higher in production than the previous quarters.

Therefore, we believe that the trend of decreasing gold production is reversing now, and we will be able to demonstrate it in actual numbers by the end of the year. This is supported by utilization of our POX plant, which you can see on Page 8. Again, quarter-by-quarter, you can see that throughout 2020 the plant was working at around 50% capacity, including the Q1 of 2021. In Q2 of 2021, we already increased the capacity of POX to over 70%.

In Q3, we will increase it further. And Q4, we will work at full capacity. A notable change here is the percentage of our own concentrate treated versus third-party. And you can see that by fourth quarter, 87% of the concentrate treated will be coming from our own sources, which has a much higher margin. And Danila will talk about it in his part of the presentation.

So we are comfortable that the POX plant will be working at full capacity in the fourth quarter. We have enough concentrate to be produced by our own mines and purchased from third parties to fully utilize the POX capacity this year. Over the page, a few words on the Pioneer flotation plant launch at Page 9. We commissioned the mine on 31st of May, slightly ahead of schedule.

The new 3.6 million tonnes flotation facility enables the group to process abundant refractory resources at Pioneer, where 5.3 million ounces or 72% of the JORC Resources are refractory in nature.

You can see on the graph as well that Pioneer production split evolution will go from basically 0 refractory ore production in 2020 to almost 84% in -- by 2023 coming from refractory ore. So I'm very happy that we unlock the value of our refractory resources at Pioneer and now have this plant fully operational. Talking about Albyn, this is Page 10. You can see our Albyn cluster. And as I mentioned, Albyn used to process and mine the ore from Albyn deposit itself, which is fully depleted -- which was fully depleted by fourth quarter last year.

Now we switched mining to Elginskoye deposit, which is 36 kilometers south of our Albyn factory. Our Albyn factory has a processing capacity of 3.6 million ounces and has 2 million lines of 1.8 each. Elginskoye deposits contains both refractory and nonrefractory ore. And the mix, it's not that the nonrefractory part is in the top and refractory at the bottom. They're mixed from the very beginning, from the very start.

So for us to feed the plant with 3.6 million tonnes of nonrefractory ore, we have to mine about 9 million tonnes of ore in total, stockpiling the refractory part at Elginskoye deposit. And therefore, you will see later in the presentation the increase in working capital related to stockpiling of that Elginskoye refractory ore.

What we plan to do is, first of all, during the first half of the year, we've done metallurgical studies on Elginskoye ore as well as Unglichikanskoye ore. Unglichikanskoye is the smaller deposit to the north of Albyn, which also has refractory and nonrefractory reserves. The technological studies showed us that the gravity plus flotation metallurgy should work for both refractory and nonrefractory ores. And we are now doing the flow sheet for that particular process. So that process was selected by now.

And in terms of development, we are looking at 2 possibilities. One is to convert half of our mill into the flotation. So keeping 1.8 million tonnes per annum for the cyanide leaching and adding on the gravity plus flotation section to use another 1.8 million to be able to treat refractory ores. This is one avenue that we're exploring. And another one is building a stand-alone gravity plus flotation mill at Unglichikanskoye deposit itself.

To support the prefeasibility study that we initiated, we need to do infill drilling. And at Elginskoye deposit this year, we will do from 30,000 to 50,000 meters of infill drilling and in parallel completing the technological mating. That should result in recalculation of our JORC Resources and, in particular, the split between refractory and nonrefractory part. Over the page, Page 11, Own TCC Breakdown. Own gold TCC increased 13%, in line with our expectations and mostly reflecting the 26% decline in our own gold production.

So you can see that higher mining tax rates gave us $44 an ounce increase. Effect of change in grades and recoveries, mainly at Albyn and Pioneer, give another $41 an ounce increase. Inflationary effects and a portion of gold from refractory ore increasing resulted in $32 an ounce increase. The COVID-related costs, $26 an ounce.

And then that was offset by the period-on-period depreciation of ruble versus U.S.

dollar of about 42% positive. So overall, TCC for first half of $906 a tonne -- an ounce, sorry. The management is focused on the cost cutting. And during the first half, if we go to Page 12, during the first half, we have done a thorough review of the business, including organizational structures, purchasing and logistics, contracting and working on policies and procedures. In terms of organizational structures, we reorganized the Moscow office.

We're now in the process of reorganizing Blagoveschensk office and London office. So as a result, administrative headcount reduced and will be further reduced by the end of the year. Purchasing and logistics review of goods and services purchased by the company and the comparison of prices versus market. We eliminated purchasing via intermediaries and resellers, started to deal directly with suppliers. We renegotiated prices for certain supplies and contractors and reduced CapEx spend in terms of cost.

On contracting, we have reviewed over 100 counterparties, providers of goods and services, to identify budget related to companies' employees or those with home businesses with the company constituted the majority of the revenue. As a result, we've blacklisted over 30 contractors who fail to meet the established criteria to work with the company. And certain mid-level employees were terminated for violation of ethical rules and contracting. In terms of policies and procedures, we introduced new tender rules and drafted an updated code of ethics. And that's in the process of being approved and step implementation.

In terms of the numbers, achieved gross savings. So staff reduction gave us about $4.8 million per annum gross savings. Insurance, about $4 million. Decreased cost for contractors, $3.6 million annual. Purchasing, another $1.5 million.

On transportation, $4 million. And on CapEx, we were able to cut about $7 million of CapEx without cutting the volumes, but just hitting on the prices. So overall, this should result in around $26 million decrease in costs, both capital and operational.

And I must say that these savings we will be able to see only in the second half because all these measures have been done during the first half, but the result of this cost decreases will start flowing through our P&L in the second half. Some of the examples for the cost savings are on Page 13.

For example, in the transport, we used railcars to transport our own concentrate from railroad station to take that to our POX plant. By leasing rail freight cars directly from the supplier, we have saved about 20% of cost or $1.4 million annually. On the road fleet which we use to transport the concentrate from Malomir to -- again, we have purchased our own fleet instead of operational leases. And transit, as a result of that, we'll get rid of the intermediary. And as a result, transit will save about $4 million over the next 2 years on this cost.

With the fuel, we are now dealing directly with the largest suppliers, like GazpromNeft or Rosneft without intermediaries, and expect that our annual savings will yield about $2.2 million on the fuel purchasing. With the chemicals, especially cyanide, we were able to get rid of the intermediary as well and renegotiate the contract, which resulted in almost $1 million of savings annually. These are some of the examples of things we have done so far.

And as I said, we expect this cost of these savings to flow into our P&L in the second half of the year. Now if I can turn to ESG section and going to Page 15.

First of all, our Board of Directors. It consists currently of 5 people, including 4 independent nonexecutive directors, including independent nonexecutive chairman. And this year, we have added Mikhail Irzhevsky as an Independent Nonexecutive Director. And also, there was a change of Nonexecutive Director, who is a representative of UGC. Mr.

Maxim has led the Board and Mr. Ginipatapo was appointed as the new board member from the UGC. We're also -- the Board is also looking for another addition to the Board, another independent nonexecutive director. The search is currently in process. On the operational sustainability, Page 16.

We are fully committed to operating in a responsible and sustainable manner, taking care of our employees, the environment and the communities in which we operate. Sustainability highlights, 0 work-related fatal injuries. LTIFR, I already mentioned, 0 environmental incidents, 0 material COVID outbreaks and around $0.5 million spent on the community projects in the first half of 2021.

On health and safety, from the beginning of the year, we had appointed Roman Dertinov as Head of our Health and Safety, one of the leading professionals in Russian health and safety community. We are very happy that Roman has joined.

Since he joined -- he used to work for policies as an executive in the same role. Since Roman has joined, we introduced and implemented fundamental safety rules across all company assets. We already implemented new electronic medical examination systems at each of our mine sites and some of our subsidiaries.

And health and safety team is also implementing several new long-term injury-preventing projects addressing falls from height, electricity safety and so on. In terms of environmental, we also had a very strong addition to the team, Armen Stepanyan, who joined us in June as Head of Environmental, with a considerable experience in managing environmental aspects in public companies.

We believe that our focus on environmental management will be much bigger. And the company is planning extensive independent audits in the second half of this year to be default and identify environmental risks and determine areas of improvement and come up with a strong agenda and strategy to address environmental concerns.

Now I will go to the second half outlook. Page 18, please. Some of you have seen this page before from our previous presentations.

There is not much change in terms of our guidance. We still guide the market that our own gold production will be in the region of 370,000 to 390,000 ounces. Production from third-party concentrate will be from 60,000 to 80,000 ounces. And in terms of TCC, we expect the range of $870 to $970 per ounce. The thing that has changed since our last update is our processing cost at POX plant.

We guided the market that the processing cost will be on the same level as last year, around $180 a tonne. Now we can comfortably say that those costs will decrease to a range of $150 to $170 a tonne. And $170 is already achieved number, and we expect that to go further down towards $150 level. At the same time, the margins have been squeezed.

As you know, we were in a difficult position at the beginning of the year with only 40,000 tonnes of third-party concentrate had been contracted as of January.

So we had to go to the market and aggressively buy concentrate from some destinations that we haven't bought before. And therefore, we had to decrease our margins in order to secure the supply of third-party concentrate to be able to feed our POX plant to the full capacity.

And then in terms of milestones or what can we expect, that's Page 19. So in June, we have published the draft Resolution 19 filings of KPMG. We are now discussing the Q2 production and Q2 financial results. In Q3, we will finalize our business review and finance and outcomes. And then by end of the October, we will present the new strategy of the company, strategy update and the outlook.

And that strategy will include the production guidance for the next 3 to 5 years. The capital requirements, discussions about our wind cluster development, POX development as well as how we're going to finance that CapEx, how we're going to refinance our bonds. And last but not least, the dividend policy, which will be discussed and presented by end of October.

With that, I will finish my part and give the word to Danila Kotlyarov, our CFO. Danila, please. Welcome.

Danila Kotlyarov

Ladies and gentlemen, here you can observe the key information about our half year results. As you can see here, quite big -- quite a majority of the metrics are in red, which is basically the reflection of the decline in the production and sales of the gold. The reason of this were mentioned already earlier. I would like to make a note here to the difference between the production and sales of the gold. So it's quite a big number here.

It's 8,000 ounces, which is a reflection of the gold that was accumulated in process, which is basically the reflection of the specifics of the production and the processing of the gold. And we expect that this amount of the cumulative gold in the GIC in the billing process, it will be lower than the second half of this year, and this growth will be sold.

So as you can see here, there was increase in TCC, but I have to note here that this increase is largely in line with our guidance and is the reflection of the transition of our operations, but I will give more information about this later. So the decline in operating profit and the underlying EBIT of the group is the reflection of decline in the volumes of the gold and, of course, of the revenues. And in terms of the profit, as you can see here, there is quite significant increase.

In the first half of last year, there was a loss. First half of this year, we are showing the profit, but I have to admit here that it largely was helped with a noncash item, which is in relation with revaluation of the derivative in connection with the convertible bonds of the company. So let me move to the next slide. On the next slide, you can see the bridge between the EBITDA which company generated in the first half of the previous year and in the first half of this year. I would like to give you a short explanation about the main deviations.

So in terms of the negative is, of course, as I mentioned already, is, of course, the major impact in the -- is a decline in the production and sales of our own gold as well as the increase in TCC of our own gold, which will give you more details later.

Separately, I would like to note here that the quite significant amount of $22 million, which is a difference between the margins, which basically company generated on the sales of the external gold in the first half of the last year -- first half of this year. It's explained with the station where the company was a year ago when the large volumes of the high grade of flotation constant rate were available.

And the company was light enough on purchasing these volumes at the end of the year 2019, where the prevailing price of the golds were much lower and processed and sold this gold in the first half of the last year when the prices have significantly increased. Unfortunately, this year, the station is different in the high-grade product which was available 1.5 year ago is no longer present in the market.

And as you know, the price of the gold was stable over the last year. So we did not enjoy this situation which took place last year.

Next item which affected us negatively EBITDA over the first half of this year is a temporary increase in the central admin costs. The total amount is around USD 10 million.

It primarily relates with the professional fees in relation with the corporate matters which company was dealing with and also the cost of the redundancy and the restructuring in relation with all the changes which company is going -- was going over the first half of this year. And the last item is the change in EBITDA of IRC, but this is a reflection of the change in the accounting approach. As you know, at the end of last year, the company has changed the accounting and currently is accounting IRC as a disposable estate.

On this, slide, you can see the breakdown between the cash generated from operations before changes to working capital, which is basically the proxy of the EBITDA and the net cash flow available from operations. So as you can see here, there is quite a number of the change -- of the movements in the working capital of the company. And I would like to give you some explanations about a number of them. So in terms of the negative, there was a quite significant accumulation of the stockpiles of the ore.

And the reason of that is a requirement of accumulating the stockpiles of the refractory ore on both -- on both Unglichikanskoye and also on the Pioneer.

So yes, another big one is the settlement of the gold advances, which is in line with the strategy of the company of decreasing the gold -- the reliance on the gold advances. And the plan is that this will be completely removed out of the balance sheet at the end of this year. Next item is the accumulation of the inventory, and we have an explanation here.

Basically, the significant portion of this is in relation with the operations of the -- which is not the production, which is not the production entity of the group. The decline -- and actually, the decline, which is a positive movement in the working capital -- the decline of the stockpiles of the external flotation products and a decline in the payables, so that is basically the reflection of the overall decrease in the volumes of sales of the external gold.

And last item, yes, $8.8 million is basically what I mentioned at the beginning, is the accumulation of the gold process. And we expect that the majority of this will be released in the second half of the year. So as a result, we have generated the cash flow from operations after changes in working capital amount of 15 -- USD 7 million. And this cash was spent on the payment of the interest on all our borrowings and on tax and income.

And we have, yes, another item, which is a positive and green, is the payment of the guarantee fee of which was -- we sold the debt that we previously held on our balance sheet in relation to the guarantee fee was fully settled in the first half of this year.

Let's move to the next one. On this slide, I think it's important one is here, you can -- the analysis of the difference in the margins which company is earning on processing and selling its own gold and external gold. As you can see here, there is a significant difference between the margin we're getting on our own gold. And that's why the strategy of the company is focused on increasing the volumes of the processing of the refractory ore and loading the capacity of the POX with our own ore. As long as we have an extra capacity on the POX, we were trying to load it with the external product.

And as you can see here, we are in a quite a healthy amount of the margin on it, although we need to admit that there is a difference. There is a decline in the margin against what we've seen in the last year. The reasons of this we already explained. It's the availability of the high-grade product in the market and also the increase of the competition over the procurement of the product. The company is putting a lot of efforts and currently is aiming to procure the concentrate around the gold, although, generally, as I mentioned, there is a trend on decreasing the margins.

But the management is working on it and, in particular, as was mentioned in the slides earlier, with the increase in the loading of the capacity of the POX, the unit cost of the processing and, hence, the cost of the production of the external growth is improving. Let's look at the next slide. Here, we can see the information and analysis of the TCC costs and [indiscernible] cost with breakdown on the mines. Here, I can give you additional information as explaining the difference, which, as we mentioned already, is in -- is within the guidance which we provided earlier. So the more significant increase, and it's obviously on the Albyn, and it reflects the transition of the Albyn cluster in the first half of this year because the previous deposit of the nonrefractory ore at Albyn basically been depleted over the course of last year.

And at the beginning of this year, Albyn was moving to the processing of the ore of Elginskoye. And so this is a reflection of this change, especially with the difference in the properties and additional costs, which are associated with additional difficulties with the processing of the Elginskoye ore -- with the ore in Elginskoye, which has different properties against the ore which we had in Albyn. So there is a minor decrease on the cost in Malomir, which reflects the difference in the grades on the refractory ore.

In terms of the increase in the Pioneer, yes, as you know, we've been also in the process of transferring the -- fully transferring operations on Pioneer from nonrefractory to the refractory ore and in the process of increasing the capacity of the plant and tuning of the plant. And so this increase on the cost is a reflection of that.

So in terms of the AISC, as I mentioned already, it's primarily the reflection of the increase on the GCC, but yes, maybe a separate note is required in relation to the AISC -- significant base increase on the Albyn, but that's the reflection of the significant decline in production of the Albyn against the first half of the last year. As we mentioned already, it was in the process of transition, and this will be improving in the second half of the year.

So here is the information about the capital expenditures of the group in the first half of the year against the previous year. As you can see here, the total amount of the CapEx is lower, which is reflecting the fact that the majority of the CapEx on the flotation plant at Pioneer was spent over the course of last year. We can note here the increase in the CapEx on the Malomir, which basically a reflection of the beginning of the building of another flotation line at Malomir we are expecting to launch over the course of next year.

And as I mentioned already, that's the main focus of the group, to increase the capacity of the processing of the refractory ore because it's where the margin and the profitability of the company is. So in terms of the Albyn, as you can see here, the costs are primarily related to the capital expenditures on tailings. Let's look at the next slide. Here you see the information about the net debt of the company. As you can see here, there is a difference there.

There's a minor increase in the net debt since the beginning of the year. The reason for that is that the amount of the CapEx and also capital strip in which company was required to do in accordance with its plan of development around USD 60 million.

Half of this was funded with the net operating cash flow, and the rest was funded with RCF of the Gazprombank, which company has secured in the first half of the year and basically is using as an alternative, as a replacement of the gold advances which declined, as I mentioned already, over the first half on equally same amount. I can just mention here that the leverage of the company has increased a bit. It was a record low at the beginning of the last year of 1.5.

And it's decreased a bit, and it's basically the reflection of the decrease in EBITDA because of the reasons we talked about already. I can mention here, while we're talking about debt, that we completed the repurchase the buyback of the significant portion of our notes, which -- with the maturity in November of next year using the low interest rate loan from the GPB. And I will show the impact of this in the next slide.

And also, it's worth mentioning here the decrease in the total amount of the loan of IRC. While IRC loan is not on our balance sheet and in no ways it included in equation of the net debt, but we are the guarantor on the IRC, and decrease of the total amount of the loan is basically the improvement of the credit outlook of the company.

Let's move into the next slide. So yes, on this one, you can see the information about the maturity and schedule of our debt. So here on the left side of the slide, you can see the information is about the profile -- structure of the debt as the middle of last year.

And on the right side structure and liquidity source available at the mid of this year. As you can see here, there is a difference.

If at the beginning of last year, the total debt of the company primarily was represented with the high-yield, very costly notes, with the maturity at the end of next year. So mid of this year, as you can see here, the situation has changed a bit. As management was mentioned in previous calls, one of the priority was addressing the liquidity problem, the situation, with the maturity of the notes.

And the company did step number 1, did a proactive repurchase on the big portion of the notes using the low interest rate loan of the GPB, which allowed us to replace the significant portion of the very expensive debt with a cheaper loan of the bank with the maturity which is longer and with the maturity at the end of the year 2023. And yes, another note here is that the company was able to secure the significant portion of the liquidity in the form of the RCF of the GPB, again, on a quite low interest rate, an amount as of today of roughly USD 120 million, which is available until the year 2026.

And as you can see here, this is a source of liquidity which the company can use if it's required, including the service of the debt when it becomes due. I think that's the end of my slides, and we can hand over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Jason Fairclough of Bank of America.

Jason Fairclough

A couple of questions for Mr. Kotlyarov, the CFO. So it looks like we're coming up to gold production inflection. And I'm just going to ask, is the cash flow going to inflect at the same time? Or will we see a lag because of ongoing working capital building CapEx for the new flotation plants?

So that's the first question. Second question. How should we think about the approach to the balance sheet? So you're paying off the gold prepays. How do you think about an appropriate level of absolute debt for a company like Petropavlovsk?

Danila Kotlyarov

Yes, I can answer the question. And so the question #1 was about whether we expect any significant change in the working capital of the company in the future. I think that we do not at this at this point of time. So I think the items which we presented, you can -- which I mentioned already, the majority of them was the -- in relation with the increase of the stockpiles -- for the initial stockpiles in the refractory ore on both -- on Pioneer and also Unglichikanskoye. So it's basically in line with the plans which we have seen at the beginning of the year.

We do not expect any significant increase around this. As another item, which I separately mentioned, was increase in the working process in relation with external gold, which was accumulated at the middle of the year. And actually, we expect that a portion of this gold will be released over the second half of the year. And hence, we'll be positive more months. Yes, I hope that answers the questions, number one.

The second question was about -- you mentioned that we are -- as we already been telling about this in the previous announcement, we're actually moving in replacement and closing the gold advances, which were the biggest benefit was of debt on the balance sheet of the company. So we are planning to completely close them at the year-end.

As you can see here and [indiscernible] replacement with RCF of the Gazprom, which should [indiscernible] as much low if you look at the terms of the gold advances, and also on the coupon on the high-yield bonds. And your question was also where we see at the moment be comfortable level of deleverage. I think that we'll be able to properly answer this question in October when the company is going to present the strategy and outlook in terms of the capital investments.

But I think that the level where the leverage of the company was 0.5 a year ago. At the end of the year, it was -- at the mid of last year, the level of leverage was 1.5. At the moment, it's around 2. We believe that's -- this is -- yes, I guess it's quite a healthy level of the debt. Although as I mentioned, of course, the plans of the company will -- or would be driven with the strategic outlook, which we'll present later in the year.

I hope that answers your question.

Jason Fairclough

Yes.

Denis Alexandrov

If I can briefly add, I will emphasize, if you look at Slide 28, at the beginning of the year, we didn't have any headroom in terms of available revolving credit facilities. And now you can see those blocks in green, which is available facility for drawdown. So we do have a headroom by now of about $122 million that we can draw down to. I think that was part of the question. And we plan to increase that headroom further.

And in terms of working capital movements, I think Danila described it very well. One addition in terms of stockpiled ore, especially refractory ore and especially at Albyn, we will see some buildup during the second half, but not in the same quantum as was in the first half. So it will be significantly less.

Jason Fairclough

Okay. Could I maybe just ask a cheeky question for Denis. I know the strategy is coming in October. But early days, as you think about it, do you feel like your vision for Petropavlovsk is aligned with perhaps a vision of some of the larger shareholders, particularly UGC?

Denis Alexandrov

I think the long-term vision is aligned. I think we all want to see Petropavlovsk turning over the corner, producing more gold, utilizing POX at full capacity, decreasing costs, start paying dividends. I think, with all of those key kind of tests, we're all in line.

Jason Fairclough

Okay. Looking forward to hearing from you in October.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Alex Sicav of NNIP.

Alex Sicav

Just one question from my side. It would be great if you could share your top management view on the proposed IRC transaction. And in particular, if you could also factor 3 points in your answer. So firstly, the most recent announcement by UGC, which apparently pauses the transaction. Second, whether you think the company has to ask bondholders for a waiver.

Because we've heard different views on this one. And so lastly, if the fact that IRC repaid 50 million to Gazprombank most recently, does it mean anything for you and this transaction?

Denis Alexandrov

Yes. Thank you for the question. On the IRC transaction, as we always said, the sale of IRC stake is not the goal here. The goal is to get rid of the guarantee. And the sale of our stake in IRC is a consequence of getting rid of the guarantee.

So I think this transaction should be looked at from both angles and, in particular, getting rid of the guarantee. So starting from your last point in terms of IRC repaying the debt, indeed, IRC had repaid some of the debt. The debt remaining is over 140 million, and we still have a guarantee on that. And this is not a comfortable level for the company. we want that guarantee to be 0.

So our intention to get rid of the guarantee remains and remains as a priority.

Coming back to the Stocken deal, the Stocken deal became binding in May this year after Gazprombank gave its consent to the deal. And this is one way to get rid of our guarantee. And we think, as it became binding, we have to honor the agreement. At the same time, the agreement has several conditions precedent. One of them is the decision of the Board whether we should go for the bondholder consent or not.

And that decision can be taken by the Board after we receive the fairness opinion. And then the Board will decide whether, depending on what's in the fairness opinion, the Board will decide whether we should or should not go for the bondholder consent.

That decision is not taken by now. In terms of -- that -- I hope that covers your second point. As for the first point, UGC obviously has the right for their own views.

And as the Board announced after the announcement of UGC that the Board will consider the view of UGC. And I think it will be considered when taking the decision of whether we should or should not go for the bondholders' consent. I hope that answers your question.

Alex Sicav

Just a small follow-up. So is there any possibility that the conditions of the transaction and, basically, this $10 million tag will be revised because, basically, it was agreed some primarily in 2020? Now conditions are completely different. So IRC is making a lot of cash and, basically, repay debt by the end of this year or maybe mid next year? So are you going to factor that?

Because basically, maybe $10 million was fair value like in March 2020, but it's not fair value now, in any case?

Denis Alexandrov

Yes. I see your concerns, and we see the concerns of UGC. And without going into the discussion about the performance of IRC is I think that's a separate question and probably should be dealt with on the IRC calls, I think that, as I mentioned, the agreement is binding. We cannot revise the terms. As you can understand, this is a mutual agreement between 2 parties.

Our financial statements for the first half reflect the fact that this stake could be sold, that we have a binding agreement to sell it for $10 million. And in relation to that, we have posted some negative revaluation on the IRC stake, and that went through the P&L in the first half.

Again, whether the stake will be sold to IRC or not remains a question. And the question now is about the fairness opinion and the decision of the Board to go for the bondholders' consent or not. And if we go for the bondholders' consent, then it will be up to the bondholders to decide whether this deal should proceed or not. So for the bondholders, I think that getting rid of the guarantee is positive. Whether they will care about difference in the equity price, I don't know.

Alex Sicav

And finally, any timing on when you get this fairness opinion?

Denis Alexandrov

Well, that -- I don't...

Alex Sicav

It's already 6 months, I think.

Denis Alexandrov

Yes, I don't think I can give you any particular timing, but we work as fast as possible. And I think that there will be some decision very -- coming up very shortly.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Aleksej Gren of Renaissance Capital.

Aleksej Gren

A few questions on production, firstly, please. On Albyn-Elginskoye project, I understand the -- you are just addressing the strategy here, but conceptually, does the company plan to add new ounces at the cluster, thanks to this project? Or you just plan to maintain production at current level? That's the first one.

Denis Alexandrov

Yes. I think it's a bit premature question. This is -- it will depend on the size of the mill for the Elginskoye deposit. So if we just convert half of the mill into the flotation -- gravity flotation, I don't think we will catch up with the production decline if you compare it to the last year, for example. So I don't think that conversion of the plant or half of the plant will bring us back to the levels of 2020 production.

The new mill that, again, we're doing the prefeasibility on, we have not decided what size of the plant is optimal for that deposit. So depending on the size of the plant, there are possibilities that production from Albyn will exceed the levels of 2020, but it's a bit premature to discuss this now.

Aleksej Gren

Okay. Fair enough. Second question for me is on your Pioneer performance. In the second quarter, taking into account earlier start of production, you had grades of roughly 0.8 grams per tonne, which is slightly below the reserve average. So the question is, do you expect any recovery in the second half of this year, especially considering that, at Malomir, with similar flotation plant, you still have a higher reserve -- or sorry, grade versus the reserve grade?

Denis Alexandrov

Yes. Well, I think you cannot directly compare Pioneer to Malomir. These are 2 different deposits. And they're different not only in terms of grade, but also in terms of recoveries and the composition of the ore and the level of organic carbon that we have in the gold, which affects our recovery. So I wouldn't compare Malomir to Pioneer just because both of them have flotation plants.

For the Pioneer itself, what we are doing now is we are revising the cutoff grade for the Pioneer. And in terms of reserves, that work has already been done. Russian stage reserves, we already revised the cutoff grade down. By the end of the year, we will need to process that through into our JORC reserve report. So you probably will see in the new JORC reserve a slight increase in reserves, but the decrease in grades.

And I think the grades that you see now basically reflect current mining reflects this drop in cutoff grade. In terms of recoveries, on the flotation, we see that flotation recoveries should go up. Our metallurgists, together with some external help and consultants, are working on the improvements of metallurgy process at Pioneer. And we see opportunities for that. One of the opportunity, for example, is leaching of flotation tailings and extracting more gold from those flotation tailings at our leaching circuit, which we have at Pioneer.

So this is one of the avenues we are working on now. So I think that, in the second half, you will see the recoveries at Pioneer flotation plant increasing as the plant is kind of getting up to speed and our metallurgists are working on improvements in the process.

Aleksej Gren

That's clear. My third question is on your -- going back to Elginskoye project, basically, 2 follow-ups here, please. Do you expect any tax benefits on the new project at Elginskoye? And also, I think a separate question. Previously, the company had plans to consolidate 25% [indiscernible] 25% of the company of Elginskoye just to consolidate the mine. Do you have still these plans in place?

Denis Alexandrov

Yes. Thank you. In terms of the tax benefits, once we finalize the prefeas for the bigger Elginskoye plant, we want to apply for a TOAD, or territory of advanced development, and apply for the tax breaks in relation to the new development of the new plant. This is in plans, and there are discussions around that with the federal authorities going. As for your second part on 25%, indeed, we had an option to buy the 25%.

That option has expired. We didn't believe the price for the option reflected the market value of the 25%, so we didn't exercise that option. In addition, you probably have seen in the press that we are now questioning in court the option agreement and the 25% stake. So I think there will be some developments on the 25% stake. But before we take any actions, I don't think I should elaborate on that.

Aleksej Gren

Okay. And my last question is on your CapEx. We saw like a lower run rate of CapEx in the first half versus your guidance. Do you expect any downside to annual guidance because of this?

Denis Alexandrov

I think, on the full year CapEx, we plan to meet our targets. There was some -- I wouldn't say, delay, but I think that has to do with the -- with how invoicing is done. So the Pioneer plant was commissioned, but there were some minor things that have not been completed. And therefore, invoicing has not been done as of 30th of June. So overall CapEx for the year, I think we will meet the guidance.

So in the second half, we will catch up with the -- in terms of the invoicing and payments, which we will make in the first half.

Operator

There are no further phone questions queued at this time. I would now like to hand back to the speakers for any webcast questions.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. Thanks. We have one question online from [indiscernible] Asset Management. Thanks for the question. And this was regarding the bonds when we plan to complete the refinancing of the 2022 notes and what's the timing of that?

Denis Alexandrov

Yes. Thank you for the question. The bonds are maturing in November 2022. So we still have some time to think about how we refinance that. As I mentioned before, we will present the refinancing strategy within the Capital Market Day when we present the strategy for the company.

We need to look at our CapEx requirements and our cash flows going forward to understand how much that we need to have, what is the comfortable level. And as part of that debt structure, we will decide how we refinance the bonds. I also should say or just emphasize that the tender offer, which we've done in July and bought out $136 million worth of bonds obviously makes it easier for us to refinance the remaining part, but either through the new bond issue or through the credit lines -- revolver credit lines that we are now working on to be opened with several banks.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Well, that's our last question. Let's move online. So I guess please do get in touch if you have any additional questions. Our contacts are on the website.

And I'll pass over to Denis to close out our call.

Denis Alexandrov

Yes. Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen, for being with us through our first half presentation. I think that the key messages or key takeaways from our view from this presentation is that the downward trend in production is actually reversing. We can see increase in production in second quarter, and then we expect the same in third quarter and fourth quarter this year. We also expect that the result of management work on the costs will start flowing into the P&L in the second half.

We are in line and in budget in terms of commissioning the third line in -- on the Malomir. And obviously, the strategy day that we announced by the end of October, where we present the production profile for the group going forward as well as CapEx profile. But last but not least, the dividend policy. And dividend remains an important part of our strategy. And management believes that the return to shareholders should be balanced in terms of organic growth and dividends.

And dividends should be an important part of those returns. Thank you very much, and wish us good luck.