Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NIO's (NYSE:NIO) performance through August has failed to impress, ending the month down over 12% as stronger quarterly results and other catalysts have failed to outweigh the impact of China's regulatory crackdowns on shares. August deliveries came in weak, with the company citing supply chain constraints, while September is slated to kick off international deliveries in Norway. NIO continues to make steps in the right direction to grow its business and models, but its delivery numbers need to recover and show strength against peers in a seasonally strong winter.

August Deliveries

August's numbers came in much weaker m/m, as NIO faced effects stemming from supply chain constraints and parts factories closures in China and Malaysia from COVID-19. Just 5,880 units were delivered, down nearly 26% m/m - over 2,000 units lower than July's 7,931 units. Again, NIO lost out to peers like XPeng (XPEV), which delivered over 7,200 units for the month and didn't witness any production impacts. As such, NIO dropped its quarterly guidance to 22,500 to 23,500 units, down from 23,000-25,000 units.

Graphic from NIO

However, deliveries were still up 48.3% y/y, so NIO could still find some strength in the last four months of the year as seasonal demand picks up, while the question remains if it will be able to navigate closures and production impacts to meet high demand.

Data from NIO

On a vehicle-by-vehicle basis, shown above, NIO's impacts were mainly felt within the ES6 and EC6, with NIO showing far less deliveries in those two while the ES8 grew 2% m/m. The EC6 saw deliveries fall 760 units m/m, down nearly 30%, while the ES6 fell over 1,300 units m/m, or over 36%. These two vehicles are the driver of monthly deliveries, and will be closely watched in September to assess a recovery.

Even though August's numbers were poor, NIO has still delivered 13,811 units QTD, implying that it expects September's deliveries to amount to almost 9,000 units. 8,689 units are the exact figure that it needs to reach the low-end of its guided range. NIO has only topped 8,000 once this year so far, so it's quite a stretch to reach the midpoint of its guided range. It'll need a 51% m/m jump to reach that.

Q2 Results and Fair Guidance

NIO's Q2 results came in strong - revenues jumped 127% to RMB8.45 billion (US$1.31 billion) as deliveries rose to nearly 22,000 units, a quarterly record. Net loss widened slightly to RMB587 million (US$90.7 million) as operating expenses increased by ~26% q/q. Margins remained strong, with vehicle margin remaining north of 20%, though slightly lower than FQ1's 21.2% tally at 20.3%; gross margin hovered at 18.6%, and gross profit increased 403% y/y, but just 1.2% q/q. More detailed financials and changes are below.

Graphic from NIO

The slight q/q increase in deliveries coupled with lower vehicle and materials costs kept margins strong in the face of a dip in ASP and allowed losses to shrink, bringing NIO closer to profitability. Q3 will show whether these metrics will hold and set NIO on a potential path to profitability in FY22. Improvements in margins and gross profit amounts are showing that NIO is on that track, but vehicle revenues still aren't high enough to offset increasing operating expenses to post profitable quarters.

These increasing expenses are necessary for growth, and to ensure that the company hits its guidance of 23,000 to 25,000 units for Q3. R&D expenses rose 23% q/q excluding SBC, primarily driven by design and development of new technologies and models. NIO is planning to "accelerate the pace of new products and full-stack technology development, enhance our charging and swapping network as well as sales and the service network to be fully prepared for the delivery of the three new models in 2022," which should prove costly but beneficial to revenue growth and deliveries.

For Q3, NIO's guidance looks solid, given that it's still working to mitigate effects of supply chain issues. NIO upped delivery guidance, looking for 88-104% y/y growth and 5-14% q/q growth, but provided a wider range given that some uncertainties still remain within the supply chain and supply-demand imbalances for vehicles. Revenue guidance is similar to deliveries in terms of growth rates, with NIO targeting RMB8.91-9.63 billion (US$1.38-1.49 billion). NIO is "working closely with our partners to improve the overall supply chain production capacity," and forecasts production between 8,000 to 9,000 units monthly for the remainder of the year - it believes that its discussions with CATL give it enough supply to hit that level. In terms of imbalances, NIO sees that its "monthly order intake keeps growing, but the delivery volume will be determined by the overall capacity of the supply chain." Remember, August's numbers bring Q3's total up to 13,811 units, causing NIO to cut that aforementioned guidance down to 22,500 to 23,500 units - it's still a bit uncertain whether the manufacturer can shift from August's woes to post a record month in September, 10% higher than its old record.

Other Developments

Other than deliveries, NIO's got a lot driving its growth, from a range of unique offerings to expansion plans. International expansion is underway, with the first shipment en route to Norway, while Germany is planned for sometime in the future, and Netherlands a potential third; alongside that development, NIO also dropped plans to widen its vehicle lineup.

NIO's new NT2.0 platform is kick-starting a new line of vehicles coming in 2022, starting with the already-announced ET7, and broadening to two other vehicles sometime during the year. William Li disclosed that no further details on these new models would be provided until the appropriate time. This takes NIO's lineup to six vehicles - EC6, ES6, ES8, ET7, and two more - as the company sees that "different users will have a different preference and taste regarding the body sizes, body type [and] design," and wants to offer multiple products that fit that bill.

It also plans to launch a mass market brand, after hinting at entering the segment under a different brand earlier in the year. NIO's vehicles are generally priced above RMB300,000, while this brand would likely be selling vehicles at less than half that amount, up to RMB150,000 for the mass market segment. While NIO goes head-to-head with Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Tesla (TSLA), the mass market brand will compete more directly with Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). NIO believes that it'll operate in a similar structure to Audi-Volkswagen or Lexus-Toyota, and that it can offer better products and services than Tesla at a lower price. Tapping into a lower price segment can expand NIO's brand, image, and quality to more and more customers across the country.

In terms of market share, NIO's new models and planned new brand will help it to grow against a highly competitive field as China's EV market matures - NIO has "a very aggressive market share target by 2025" that it won't disclose, but it did shed some light on individual market share pictures. NIO stated that its "market share has already exceeded the 50% [mark]" in its premium pricing segment, while in Shanghai it has "close to 14% market penetration in the first half of this year." These are quite strong figures, especially as NIO aims to add three more vehicles in the segment next year. Doubled capacity at JAC to 240,000 units and NeoPark gives it capacity to increase overall market share and individual penetration in other cities as its sales, service, and infrastructure network expands - it has built 370 power swap and 248 charging stations by late August with no plans of stopping.

At first glance, NIO's capacity at JAC doesn't look like enough to support solid, substantial growth across all vehicle lines - for six vehicles equally, that's not even 3,500 units per month, which the ES6 is already selling. So that'd be almost no m/m growth in that line if all models end up at 40,000 units annually. However, NeoPark is under construction, and can manufacture 1 million EV and 100 GWh battery packs annually at maximum; no details have been provided for phase 1 amounts, but Li has said that it will be producing vehicles at the plant by Q3 next year. So capacity should no longer be an issue, rather the significantly larger battery capacity demand that NIO is expecting could hinder deliveries if plans with CATL don't lead to a sufficient amount for six vehicles at scale.

Other risks to NIO stem from it becoming a data powerhouse - from users within its community and app to data created in each car, as the Chinese government continues to increase its presence in tech-related industries. While EV companies have evaded the watchful eye, the increased scrutiny in e-commerce, gaming, and education companies has led to some negative sentiment, which could spill over indirectly to NIO. It is taking steps to mitigate specific risks, like vehicle safety, which has caused Tesla some trouble after assisted-driving crashes. NIO is requiring users to watch a safety video about NIO Pilot and pass a quiz before using the feature.

Citi also raised an interesting question on Q2's conference call - expecting NIO's R&D to be higher, closer to RMB6 billion, that growth will be higher than revenue, so when will that inflect? When will NIO's revenues grow faster than its expenses in R&D and SG&A as it expands this rapidly? The company has been inching closer to profitability, but the hit to Q3's delivery guidance ultimately will bring revenue growth lower, to 2-5% q/q, while expenses are likely to outweigh that significantly as NIO accelerates its growth plans.

Overall

NIO's August was poor, as the company faced supply chain impacts which caused it to shave off deliveries of the ES6 and EC6, while dropping quarterly guidance. September is now implied to post a new monthly record to meet that guidance, up about 10% from the prior monthly record this year and up over 50% m/m - with the impacts it's feeling in August, it raises some questions about whether NIO can produce enough to meet high demand. While that pans out, NIO still has other developments in play - the first batch of vehicles is en route to Norway, and Germany and potentially the Netherlands have been hinted as next steps in the future. A mass market brand is in the works, while NeoPark is expected to have its phase 1 come online and in production in 12 months' time. For the moment, NIO remains at neutral in light of the delivery picture, until September brings some more clarity.