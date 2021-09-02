nielubieklonu/iStock via Getty Images

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) has recently released its second-quarter report which is especially interesting as the company's shares remain in the penny stock zone. Without further ado, let's take a look at this report.

Borr Drilling reported revenue of $54.8 million and net loss of $59.9 million. The company finished the quarter with $32.4 million of cash on the balance sheet and $1.91 billion of long-term debt. Operating cash flow remained negative at -$10.9 million, which does not look great but is not surprising given the current contract status and market conditions.

There were no surprises in the company's financials, but the company's earnings call was truly interesting and pushed the stock higher. During the earnings call, the company stated that it anticipated to have up to 17 rigs working by the end of this year. Analysts wondered whether the company was sure that it would get the contracts, and Borr Drilling stated that it was in active negotiations and would share the news on new contracts soon. More, Borr Drilling targets 100% of utilization of its delivered fleet by the end of 2022, so the company may have up to 23 working rigs by that time.

This is a very important issue as Borr Drilling has to come up with a solution to push its maturities further into the future as there is no way to deal with $1.9 billion of debt without refinancing. The company stated that it was already working with the creditors and that higher rig utilization should provide more opportunities to reach a solution. Borr also added that it wanted to avoid unnecessary dilution, which is the key issue for shareholders as fears of never-ending dilution have pushed the stock below the $1.00 level. According to Borr, we should expect more updates on debt discussions in 2021.

These discussions (and their results) will be the key driver for Borr Drilling stock in the upcoming months. For its stock to have significant upside from current levels, Borr needs to find a solution that does not involve significant dilution. While the market environment is improving, dayrates remain at low levels while Borr has no cash cushion, which makes its task difficult. It's hard to imagine that creditors will simply push maturities to the right to help Borr. Typically, creditors want something tangible for their concessions, and Borr has no cash, so equity serves as the remaining currency. At the same time, current stock price levels are so low that Borr cannot generate big amounts of cash even if it sold a lot of its stock. That's a big puzzle for Borr's management.

The stock has already reacted positively to the report and the subsequent earnings call, but it should be noted that Borr shares have simply moved back to previous levels after a challenging August. The company's comments indicated that there is still light at the end of the tunnel, so the market is simply adjusting the valuation to pre-panic levels.

To get back above the $1.00 mark, Borr stock will clearly need additional catalysts. New contracts would be a good start, but the market will likely remain focused on the ongoing discussions with creditors. Borr has enough time until 2023 to find a solution, so it is not obliged to make a rushed deal which would be poor for shareholders. However, what creditors would demand for their concessions remains a mystery at this point. In my opinion, Borr shares will find it difficult to generate sustainable upside momentum above the $1.00 level until there is more clarity on where the discussions with creditors are going.