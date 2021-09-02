An Important Catalyst Is Coming For Energy Stocks Into Year-End
Summary
- As oil prices average well above $60/bbl (despite the pullback), energy companies are going to face growing pressure to increase capital allocation to shareholders.
- By the time of the Q3 earnings announcement, we fully expect more companies to announce more shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies, providing a pivotal tailwind/catalyst into year-end.
- Companies with no debt and a positive cash surplus like SandRidge Energy have already announced very shareholder-friendly buyback plans.
- We expect other lower debt leverage names to do the same into year-end.
What a year 2021 has been so far, and strangely enough, despite the gyration in oil prices, we have managed to average well above $60/bbl. And given the healthy level of oil prices so far, most energy companies are expected to start reaching their debt goals by year-end. Not to mention that the M&A markets have picked up slightly allowing producers to entertain significantly healthier bids than in the past.
As Q3 is underway, companies are going to be seeing record cash flow and record operating netbacks. This means that by the October/November board meetings, management teams will be proposing more shareholder-friendly capital allocation decisions like additional share buyback and higher dividends.
In the case of levered companies like Crew Energy (OTCQB:CWEGF) and Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF), the primary focus will still be debt paydown, but for companies with a visible line of sight to going to zero debt, you should expect shareholder-friendly policies to be announced.
In addition to internal discussions on increasing shareholder returns, outside shareholders will likely start exerting more pressure. One of the more outspoken energy investors, Eric Nuttall, has recently taken to Twitter to announce his push for companies with low debt to cash flow ratios to pursue at least ~50% of free cash flow being used towards buybacks and dividends.
His ask aligns with what I'm seeing, so it is far from an activist approach.
This is likely happening across the entire energy sector as company management teams look at the pittance in cash flow multiples most companies are trading at and pondering how to best realize value for shareholders.
We think there's a sense of urgency amongst management teams to do what's best for shareholders, and another key reason why you have not seen capex increases across the sector or a return to production growth. Company management teams now fully understand that shareholders, following a tumultuous period, will want to be paid. To pursue a route otherwise to the contrary will imply massive outside investor pressure.
Even the worst offenders in the past like SandRidge (SD) is pursuing extremely shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies. See its latest press release:
SandRidge's Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a share repurchase program (the "Program") as a means of opportunistically returning capital to shareholders. Under the Program, the Company may repurchase up to $25 million worth of its outstanding common stock beginning as early as August 16, 2021.
All-in-all, readers should expect significantly more shareholder-friendly policies into year-end for all energy companies. This will especially be the case for the lower debt names.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GXE.TO, MEG.TO, SU, CVE, CNQ, BTE.TO, WCP.TO, CPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Wilson Wang is a director for Gear Energy.