Natural Gas Storage Estimates Move Lower And Europe Faces A Real Shortage Come Winter
Summary
- The natural gas storage outlook was revised materially lower today by 40 Bcf, sending our EOS estimate down to 3.5 Tcf.
- Supplies remain impacted to the tune of ~2 Bcf/d, while demand impact is relatively tame.
- Natural gas storage is expected to enter winter heating season around 3.5 Tcf, making it vulnerable to a much colder than normal winter.
- European gas storage looks insufficient heading into winter if a colder than normal winter happens.
- To shut-in US LNG gas exports, Henry Hub would have to rally to ~$14.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research Natural Gas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Storage Outlook
The natural gas storage outlook was revised materially lower today by 40 Bcf, sending our EOS estimate down to 3.5 Tcf.
The severity of the drop comes as Gulf of Mexico production remains offline while demand hit has been a bit more tamed.
The downward revision has also sent the implied supply/demand back into a deficit of 0.94 Bcf/d.
Weather Outlook
Source: HFIRweather.com
ECMWF-EPS 12z saw a gain of 1.69 TDDs. The outlook is for a much more favorable 6-10 days followed by moderating weather after that.
The much warmer than normal outlook for the West is helping to offset the cooler than normal in the East. After this period, we see slightly warmer than normal temperatures across Lower 48.
Supplies remain offline while demand hit is not as bad as we thought
Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production remains low with the latest showing ~80% of production still offline. This is also evident in the data we see:
The latest data is still around ~91 Bcf/d or ~2 Bcf/d below pre-Ida.
On the demand front, power burn and industrial demand are starting to see the impact from Hurricane Ida.
As you can see, refineries being shut down due to electricity outages are now starting to meaningfully impact demand. Power burn demand has also been incrementally impacted, but nowhere near the level we originally expected. Power burn is currently around ~34 Bcf/d.
LNG gas exports remain resilient at above ~10 Bcf/d. This has kept total gas demand at an all-time high for this time of the year.
As demand remained more resilient than we previously projected, the market is starting to move on the lower storage projections. Now, we see 3.5 Tcf in gas storage by November, which implies that if a colder than normal winter happens, storage levels will be inadequate come March 2022.
And as a side note, Farmer's Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for whatever that's worth.
Europe's Gas Storage Woes
On the other side of the continent, European gas storage is going to be rather insufficient heading into the heating season.
Source: Poten & Partners
European gas prices, TTF, surged to a new high today before pulling back. The market is definitely concerned whether or not there's going to be enough gas in storage especially if winter proves to be colder than normal.
Source: ICE
And the implication for the US gas market is really that US LNG exports will remain at full capacity going forward. In the event that the US, itself, is starting to get short on gas, Henry Hub prices will have to rally to the level in which US LNG gas exports get shut-in. Again, the calculation is rather straightforward. You take the TTF gas price (in this case, it's ~$17) and you subtract the liquification cost, which is usually $3. This is a very crude way of doing it, but it basically implies that Henry Hub would have to rally to $14 just to shut in LNG gas exports.
But before we get ahead of ourselves, it's important to remember that mother nature needs to play a supporting role in this. The fundamental supply/deficit in the US is NOT that large to where it warrants the potential LNG gas export shut-in scenario. The -1 Bcf/d we see today is not enough by itself, but combined with elevated heating demand, then it's certainly possible.
With the supply drop and structural increase in natural gas exports, natural gas investors and traders may be staring at a potential multi-year bull market developing in the natural gas space. Now is the time to really start looking at some of the natural gas producers that will benefit greatly from a price uplift. At HFI Research Natural Gas, we are the #1 natural gas service and we can help you navigate through what's coming.
This article was written by
The #1 natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha.
----------
HFIR Natural Gas prides itself in offering variant perception investment research in macro natural gas analysis.
Due to high demand for HFI Research's natural gas premium only offering, we have decided to launch a cheaper premium service, HFI Research Natural Gas, for natural gas followers.
----------
HFI Natural Gas Premium will offer the current exclusive natural gas content HFI Research subscribers currently receive, they include:
- Daily Natural Gas Fundamentals
- Storage Projection Updates
- "What Are The Traders Saying?"
- A community of natural gas traders and investors to bounce ideas off of.
----------
HFI Research Natural Gas will not include the other benefits HFI Research subscribers currently receive, and for those interested in our full offering, you should visit our main page for information:
https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=hfir
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.