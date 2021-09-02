Natural Gas Storage Estimates Move Lower And Europe Faces A Real Shortage Come Winter

MarianVejcik/iStock via Getty Images

Storage Outlook

The natural gas storage outlook was revised materially lower today by 40 Bcf, sending our EOS estimate down to 3.5 Tcf.

The severity of the drop comes as Gulf of Mexico production remains offline while demand hit has been a bit more tamed.

The downward revision has also sent the implied supply/demand back into a deficit of 0.94 Bcf/d.

Weather Outlook

Source: HFIRweather.com

ECMWF-EPS 12z saw a gain of 1.69 TDDs. The outlook is for a much more favorable 6-10 days followed by moderating weather after that.

The much warmer than normal outlook for the West is helping to offset the cooler than normal in the East. After this period, we see slightly warmer than normal temperatures across Lower 48.

Supplies remain offline while demand hit is not as bad as we thought

Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production remains low with the latest showing ~80% of production still offline. This is also evident in the data we see:

The latest data is still around ~91 Bcf/d or ~2 Bcf/d below pre-Ida.

On the demand front, power burn and industrial demand are starting to see the impact from Hurricane Ida.

As you can see, refineries being shut down due to electricity outages are now starting to meaningfully impact demand. Power burn demand has also been incrementally impacted, but nowhere near the level we originally expected. Power burn is currently around ~34 Bcf/d.

LNG gas exports remain resilient at above ~10 Bcf/d. This has kept total gas demand at an all-time high for this time of the year.

As demand remained more resilient than we previously projected, the market is starting to move on the lower storage projections. Now, we see 3.5 Tcf in gas storage by November, which implies that if a colder than normal winter happens, storage levels will be inadequate come March 2022.

And as a side note, Farmer's Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for whatever that's worth.

Europe's Gas Storage Woes

On the other side of the continent, European gas storage is going to be rather insufficient heading into the heating season.

Source: Poten & Partners

European gas prices, TTF, surged to a new high today before pulling back. The market is definitely concerned whether or not there's going to be enough gas in storage especially if winter proves to be colder than normal.

Source: ICE

And the implication for the US gas market is really that US LNG exports will remain at full capacity going forward. In the event that the US, itself, is starting to get short on gas, Henry Hub prices will have to rally to the level in which US LNG gas exports get shut-in. Again, the calculation is rather straightforward. You take the TTF gas price (in this case, it's ~$17) and you subtract the liquification cost, which is usually $3. This is a very crude way of doing it, but it basically implies that Henry Hub would have to rally to $14 just to shut in LNG gas exports.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, it's important to remember that mother nature needs to play a supporting role in this. The fundamental supply/deficit in the US is NOT that large to where it warrants the potential LNG gas export shut-in scenario. The -1 Bcf/d we see today is not enough by itself, but combined with elevated heating demand, then it's certainly possible.