It is hard to ignore the activism that is currently ongoing with regards to climate change. The conversation has moved right into the mainstream of finance today. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock Inc. (BLK), which manages about $9 trillion in assets, penned this in the 2021 annual letter.

In January of last year, I wrote that climate risk is investment risk. I said then that as markets started to price climate risk into the value of securities, it would spark a fundamental reallocation of capital. Then the pandemic took hold – and in March, the conventional wisdom was the crisis would divert attention from climate. But just the opposite took place, and the reallocation of capital accelerated even faster than I anticipated. From January through November 2020, investors in mutual funds and ETFs invested $288 billion globally in sustainable assets, a 96% increase over the whole of 2019. I believe that this is the beginning of a long but rapidly accelerating transition – one that will unfold over many years and reshape asset prices of every type. We know that climate risk is investment risk. But we also believe the climate transition presents a historic investment opportunity.

Source: BlackRock

The only way BlackRock could be more clear is if they changed their name to Greenrock. So the message is clear, investment in this area has increased and will increase substantially. For most investors, ETFs and CEFs represent the fastest and best way to get exposures to asset classes. Today, we look at one fund in the space and tell you what we like and what we dislike about it.

The Fund

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) is based on the WilderHill Clean Energy Index. The Index itself is composed of stocks of companies that are engaged in the business of advancement of cleaner energy and conservation. That is a rather broad mandate and we can see the impact of that in the kind of companies that PBW holds.

The fund has a very large weighting to the industrials sector with information technology coming in next. The first two tend to be common among a lot of other clean energy ETFs as well. The next two sectors were relatively surprising as you don't tend to find so many consumer discretionary or materials sector holdings in many of these ETFs.

Source: PBW

Upon a closer look, you can see that the consumer discretionary sector is a play on electric vehicles with the ever popular Tesla Inc. (TSLA) leading the charge (pun intended).

Source: PBW

In the materials space, the fund has made an "all-in" bet on lithium as the fuel of tomorrow.

Source: PBW

The ETF also does another thing that stands out. It breaks down the holdings by market capitalization and style allocation.

Source: PBW

As one can see, about two thirds are smaller capitalization companies that generally tend to be more volatile and carry more risk. Notably absent are any large capitalization value plays. This is of course the result of the market today where any kind of growth story has been relentlessly bid up to the point that it does not fit in the "value" bracket.

Performance

The fund has had a huge resurgence in the last few years and done admirably well. We were a bit surprised to see the returns showing the performance of the index on which the fund is based (not the fund itself). We were also surprised to see that index compared to the NASDAQ.

Source: PBW

The good part though is that ETF tracks its index quite well and those numbers play out in an almost identical manner.

Source: PBW

A tougher test though is putting the fund against other funds that try and do the same thing. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (QCLN) fit this very well. We can see that PBW has tracked both of these relatively closely and fits in the middle of the pack.

Data by YCharts

Fees

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.70%. That is comparable to QCLN at 0.60% and a bit higher than 0.42% charged by ICLN. At these level of differences, the fees themselves will hardly be a deal breaker for any investor though.

Outlook & Verdict

If you are a value investor, then it is a tough world out there. It does not get an easier when you try and look at the renewable space. If you saw PBW's average numbers on any one stock you probably would run as far away from it as possible.

Source: PBW

But of course, since it is a fund, investors tend to completely disregard these. One relative factor that works for this fund, is that on a price to sales screening, the top holdings were relatively better than what we have seen elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

QCLN for example holds far more richly valued stocks in its top tier. That does not change the issue though. For these stories to work out, you have to have great levels of growth for a very long time. In addition, you have to have margin expansion as these holdings (at least cumulatively) cannot make a dime to save their lives (see P/E ratio). Finally you have to assume that they won't compete on revenues to the point that they make bad investment decisions. We remain pessimistic on all three outcomes. While growth levels are likely to be good, there are limits to how quickly these kind of technologies can be deployed on a wider scale. Margins are likely to actually drop over time and we are hearing about that from the very best in the space. As for the last bit, it is fair to say that as long as the majority of these companies keep emphasizing revenues and not profitability in their press releases, we don't expect them to focus on rational capital allocations.

PBW remains an interesting choice for those that believe "this time is different" and normal valuation metrics don't apply. We like that the fund keeps its individual allocations small and it does feature some interesting picks. For our part though, we prefer to find individual cases for renewable energy growth, where the valuations justify taking a constructive stance (see here and here).

